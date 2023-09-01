Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|9.34
|11.89
|39.73
|67.49
|85.22
|158.17
|85.09
|0.80
|1.96
|27.95
|46.85
|71.15
|341.83
|340.12
|29.36
|30.04
|66.04
|87.02
|126.35
|253.18
|66.54
|11.61
|29.53
|124.22
|197.62
|209.39
|645.93
|280.80
|2.08
|-6.61
|2.91
|18.33
|37.62
|197.83
|219.01
|11.80
|8.03
|31.57
|39.75
|22.34
|344.21
|110.62
|18.68
|26.37
|66.55
|104.22
|33.06
|260.53
|196.64
|-0.43
|23.09
|129.30
|281.73
|391.58
|1,718.75
|827.49
|6.00
|15.06
|65.81
|128.54
|142.09
|2,921.64
|1,290.66
|5.37
|14.60
|27.63
|41.93
|16.09
|613.11
|493.41
|0.68
|4.97
|60.20
|115.82
|187.25
|1,136.83
|443.32
|7.31
|15.28
|15.38
|5.57
|0.90
|-7.28
|347.66
|2.82
|-1.25
|47.49
|93.66
|68.96
|373.68
|103.61
|-1.03
|-4.81
|12.64
|57.25
|43.12
|21.20
|21.20
|13.04
|40.52
|149.37
|219.50
|195.02
|463.01
|114.69
|-0.15
|-14.70
|-23.95
|-23.95
|-23.95
|-23.95
|-23.95
|2.44
|-8.94
|-5.27
|11.00
|-22.02
|51.01
|51.01
|14.23
|16.69
|67.15
|109.91
|197.82
|933.68
|409.59
|-0.90
|-3.20
|40.38
|94.98
|135.84
|295.76
|358.75
|1.08
|2.90
|-3.03
|-18.66
|5.96
|523.74
|389.49
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan
|49,89,000
|0.4
|244.98
|DSP Mid Cap Fund
|44,26,191
|1.49
|217.35
|Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|35,06,132
|1.48
|172.17
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|33,75,119
|1.42
|165.74
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|25,73,042
|1.17
|126.35
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|19,88,022
|1.07
|97.62
|HDFC Multi Cap Fund
|9,00,000
|0.58
|44.19
|UTI Small Cap Fund
|8,40,000
|1.39
|41.25
|Kotak Equity Hybrid Fund - Regular Plan
|7,96,257
|0.97
|39.1
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|7,92,709
|0.11
|38.93
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/10/2005 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40108UP2005PLC094304 and registration number is 166026. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1073.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹5,752.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd. is 24.65 and PB ratio of Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd. is 2.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹534.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹540.00 and 52-week low of Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹254.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.