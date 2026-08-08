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Techno Electric & Engineering Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

TECHNO ELECTRIC & ENGINEERING COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Techno Electric & Engineering Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,066.15 Closed
7.42₹ 73.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Techno Electric & Engineering Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹990.80₹1,070.00
₹1,066.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹870.65₹1,575.00
₹1,066.15
Open Price
₹991.05
Prev. Close
₹992.50
Volume
80,023

Source: Dion Global

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		8.77-1.56-16.64-2.49-23.5831.9129.20
Bharat Heavy Electricals		-0.048.160.1748.2278.6761.5448.72
Suzlon Energy		0.21-11.56-13.57-0.21-25.0837.1149.97
Triveni Turbine		5.83-0.2110.9426.5922.4317.2839.54
TD Power Systems		11.3712.401.0257.57148.1170.31101.35
Jyoti CNC Automation		-3.110.801.45-8.75-19.0021.8812.61
LMW		3.916.2611.155.467.067.4715.18
Inox Wind		-0.37-9.56-26.91-29.84-46.5514.6618.76
Elecon Engineering Company		4.33-14.13-22.20-8.79-21.083.1042.31
Omnitech Engineering		-0.2215.2234.25182.70182.7041.4023.10
Ajax Engineering		-2.947.062.4212.16-16.95-1.83-1.10
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-0.86-11.83-23.584.00-22.783.801.29
Praj Industries		4.35-9.87-19.3710.05-28.15-9.86-2.55
Standard Engineering Technology		2.337.4995.61110.0368.9419.7811.44
Lohia Corp		-1.027.047.047.047.042.291.37
DEE Development Engineers		-5.35-1.2839.52198.58130.7624.0813.82
John Cockerill India		11.5511.1172.5589.32134.4954.0257.19
GMM Pfaudler		13.1427.236.741.08-24.36-12.34-9.06
The Anup Engineering		-12.37-15.47-13.15-6.20-19.3920.7030.80
HLE Glascoat		9.1115.5030.3718.049.02-10.04-6.17

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Techno Electric & Engineering Company has declined 23.58% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Techno Electric & Engineering Company has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5985.64993.06
10994.51996.49
201,019.731,011.8
501,058.221,051.95
1001,110.661,087.45
2001,124.811,134.88

Source: Dion Global

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Techno Electric & Engineering Company saw a drop in promoter holding to 56.92%, while DII stake decreased to 21.61%, FII holding fell to 8.08%, and public shareholding moved up to 13.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
42,54,4560.42448.42
36,41,5162.05383.82
25,44,0200.4268.14
25,00,0001.34263.5
24,50,2321.28258.25
17,96,6061.06189.36
10,76,0650.22113.42
7,96,2570.9483.93
6,51,3711.168.65
5,81,3121.1861.27

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Techno Electric & Engineering Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 06:27 AM IST ISTTechno Elec. & Engg. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 06:40 PM IST ISTTechno Elec. & Engg. - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial Result
Jul 13, 2026, 10:55 PM IST ISTTechno Elec. & Engg. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 02, 2026, 11:17 PM IST ISTTechno Elec. & Engg. - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
May 28, 2026, 11:03 PM IST ISTTechno Elec. & Engg. - Updates

Source: Dion Global

About Techno Electric & Engineering Company

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/10/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40108UP2005PLC094304 and registration number is 166026. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3252.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. P P Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ankit Saraiya
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Avantika Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. James Raymond Trout
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Kumar Mishra
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Dipali Khanna
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. S N Roy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K K Rai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K M Poddar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anjan Dasgupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Duggal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Techno Electric & Engineering Company Share Price

What is the share price of Techno Electric & Engineering Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Techno Electric & Engineering Company is ₹1,066.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Techno Electric & Engineering Company?

The Techno Electric & Engineering Company is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Techno Electric & Engineering Company?

The market cap of Techno Electric & Engineering Company is ₹12,399.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Techno Electric & Engineering Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Techno Electric & Engineering Company are ₹1,070.00 and ₹990.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Techno Electric & Engineering Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Techno Electric & Engineering Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Techno Electric & Engineering Company is ₹1,575.00 and 52-week low of Techno Electric & Engineering Company is ₹870.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Techno Electric & Engineering Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Techno Electric & Engineering Company has shown returns of 7.42% over the past day, -1.56% for the past month, -16.64% over 3 months, -23.58% over 1 year, 31.91% across 3 years, and 29.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Techno Electric & Engineering Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Techno Electric & Engineering Company are 26.17 and 2.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.66 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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