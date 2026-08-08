What is the share price of Techno Electric & Engineering Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Techno Electric & Engineering Company is ₹1,066.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Techno Electric & Engineering Company? The Techno Electric & Engineering Company is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Techno Electric & Engineering Company? The market cap of Techno Electric & Engineering Company is ₹12,399.28 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Techno Electric & Engineering Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Techno Electric & Engineering Company are ₹1,070.00 and ₹990.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Techno Electric & Engineering Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Techno Electric & Engineering Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Techno Electric & Engineering Company is ₹1,575.00 and 52-week low of Techno Electric & Engineering Company is ₹870.65 as on .

How has the Techno Electric & Engineering Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Techno Electric & Engineering Company has shown returns of 7.42% over the past day, -1.56% for the past month, -16.64% over 3 months, -23.58% over 1 year, 31.91% across 3 years, and 29.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Techno Electric & Engineering Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Techno Electric & Engineering Company are 26.17 and 2.98 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.66 per annum.

Source: Dion Global