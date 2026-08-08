Here's the live share price of Techno Electric & Engineering Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|8.77
|-1.56
|-16.64
|-2.49
|-23.58
|31.91
|29.20
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|-0.04
|8.16
|0.17
|48.22
|78.67
|61.54
|48.72
|Suzlon Energy
|0.21
|-11.56
|-13.57
|-0.21
|-25.08
|37.11
|49.97
|Triveni Turbine
|5.83
|-0.21
|10.94
|26.59
|22.43
|17.28
|39.54
|TD Power Systems
|11.37
|12.40
|1.02
|57.57
|148.11
|70.31
|101.35
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|-3.11
|0.80
|1.45
|-8.75
|-19.00
|21.88
|12.61
|LMW
|3.91
|6.26
|11.15
|5.46
|7.06
|7.47
|15.18
|Inox Wind
|-0.37
|-9.56
|-26.91
|-29.84
|-46.55
|14.66
|18.76
|Elecon Engineering Company
|4.33
|-14.13
|-22.20
|-8.79
|-21.08
|3.10
|42.31
|Omnitech Engineering
|-0.22
|15.22
|34.25
|182.70
|182.70
|41.40
|23.10
|Ajax Engineering
|-2.94
|7.06
|2.42
|12.16
|-16.95
|-1.83
|-1.10
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|-0.86
|-11.83
|-23.58
|4.00
|-22.78
|3.80
|1.29
|Praj Industries
|4.35
|-9.87
|-19.37
|10.05
|-28.15
|-9.86
|-2.55
|Standard Engineering Technology
|2.33
|7.49
|95.61
|110.03
|68.94
|19.78
|11.44
|Lohia Corp
|-1.02
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|2.29
|1.37
|DEE Development Engineers
|-5.35
|-1.28
|39.52
|198.58
|130.76
|24.08
|13.82
|John Cockerill India
|11.55
|11.11
|72.55
|89.32
|134.49
|54.02
|57.19
|GMM Pfaudler
|13.14
|27.23
|6.74
|1.08
|-24.36
|-12.34
|-9.06
|The Anup Engineering
|-12.37
|-15.47
|-13.15
|-6.20
|-19.39
|20.70
|30.80
|HLE Glascoat
|9.11
|15.50
|30.37
|18.04
|9.02
|-10.04
|-6.17
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Techno Electric & Engineering Company has declined 23.58% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Techno Electric & Engineering Company has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|985.64
|993.06
|10
|994.51
|996.49
|20
|1,019.73
|1,011.8
|50
|1,058.22
|1,051.95
|100
|1,110.66
|1,087.45
|200
|1,124.81
|1,134.88
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Techno Electric & Engineering Company saw a drop in promoter holding to 56.92%, while DII stake decreased to 21.61%, FII holding fell to 8.08%, and public shareholding moved up to 13.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|42,54,456
|0.42
|448.42
|36,41,516
|2.05
|383.82
|25,44,020
|0.4
|268.14
|25,00,000
|1.34
|263.5
|24,50,232
|1.28
|258.25
|17,96,606
|1.06
|189.36
|10,76,065
|0.22
|113.42
|7,96,257
|0.94
|83.93
|6,51,371
|1.1
|68.65
|5,81,312
|1.18
|61.27
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:27 AM IST IST
|Techno Elec. & Engg. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:40 PM IST IST
|Techno Elec. & Engg. - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial Result
|Jul 13, 2026, 10:55 PM IST IST
|Techno Elec. & Engg. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 02, 2026, 11:17 PM IST IST
|Techno Elec. & Engg. - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|May 28, 2026, 11:03 PM IST IST
|Techno Elec. & Engg. - Updates
Source: Dion Global
Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/10/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40108UP2005PLC094304 and registration number is 166026. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3252.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Techno Electric & Engineering Company is ₹1,066.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Techno Electric & Engineering Company is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Techno Electric & Engineering Company is ₹12,399.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Techno Electric & Engineering Company are ₹1,070.00 and ₹990.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Techno Electric & Engineering Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Techno Electric & Engineering Company is ₹1,575.00 and 52-week low of Techno Electric & Engineering Company is ₹870.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Techno Electric & Engineering Company has shown returns of 7.42% over the past day, -1.56% for the past month, -16.64% over 3 months, -23.58% over 1 year, 31.91% across 3 years, and 29.2% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Techno Electric & Engineering Company are 26.17 and 2.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.66 per annum.
Source: Dion Global