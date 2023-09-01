Follow Us

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TECHNO ELECTRIC & ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Engineering - Heavy | Smallcap | NSE
₹534.55 Closed
-0.01-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹530.00₹540.90
₹534.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹254.00₹540.00
₹534.55
Open Price
₹537.90
Prev. Close
₹534.60
Volume
1,42,037

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1541.33
  • R2546.57
  • R3552.23
  • Pivot
    535.67
  • S1530.43
  • S2524.77
  • S3519.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5280.39515.65
  • 10280.13503.4
  • 20274.94488.42
  • 50281.71454.39
  • 100284.89419.44
  • 200272.28381.03

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.3411.8939.7367.4985.22158.1785.09
0.801.9627.9546.8571.15341.83340.12
29.3630.0466.0487.02126.35253.1866.54
11.6129.53124.22197.62209.39645.93280.80
2.08-6.612.9118.3337.62197.83219.01
11.808.0331.5739.7522.34344.21110.62
18.6826.3766.55104.2233.06260.53196.64
-0.4323.09129.30281.73391.581,718.75827.49
6.0015.0665.81128.54142.092,921.641,290.66
5.3714.6027.6341.9316.09613.11493.41
0.684.9760.20115.82187.251,136.83443.32
7.3115.2815.385.570.90-7.28347.66
2.82-1.2547.4993.6668.96373.68103.61
-1.03-4.8112.6457.2543.1221.2021.20
13.0440.52149.37219.50195.02463.01114.69
-0.15-14.70-23.95-23.95-23.95-23.95-23.95
2.44-8.94-5.2711.00-22.0251.0151.01
14.2316.6967.15109.91197.82933.68409.59
-0.90-3.2040.3894.98135.84295.76358.75
1.082.90-3.03-18.665.96523.74389.49

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan49,89,0000.4244.98
DSP Mid Cap Fund44,26,1911.49217.35
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan35,06,1321.48172.17
DSP Small Cap Fund33,75,1191.42165.74
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan25,73,0421.17126.35
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund19,88,0221.0797.62
HDFC Multi Cap Fund9,00,0000.5844.19
UTI Small Cap Fund8,40,0001.3941.25
Kotak Equity Hybrid Fund - Regular Plan7,96,2570.9739.1
Nippon India Small Cap Fund7,92,7090.1138.93
View All Mutual Funds

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd.

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/10/2005 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40108UP2005PLC094304 and registration number is 166026. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1073.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. P P Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ankit Saraiya
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Avantika Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Dipali Khanna
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. S N Roy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K K Rai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K M Poddar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Vasudevan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹5,752.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd. is 24.65 and PB ratio of Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd. is 2.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹534.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹540.00 and 52-week low of Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹254.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

