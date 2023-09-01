What is the Market Cap of Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd.? The market cap of Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹5,752.77 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd.? P/E ratio of Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd. is 24.65 and PB ratio of Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd. is 2.94 as on .

What is the share price of Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹534.55 as on .