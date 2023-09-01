Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-4.42
|-0.07
|15.75
|28.10
|49.19
|104.42
|53.06
|-4.59
|8.98
|22.22
|41.04
|17.14
|-45.03
|-45.03
|2.35
|0.82
|28.66
|34.01
|55.41
|-35.94
|-35.94
|-0.33
|1.05
|2.68
|14.46
|20.13
|116.10
|123.05
|-0.03
|-8.48
|6.55
|14.72
|-9.81
|178.54
|332.08
|2.07
|17.60
|55.62
|76.02
|127.03
|1,123.32
|590.91
|-0.31
|5.82
|13.57
|31.23
|2.36
|26.90
|-11.67
|1.14
|-1.89
|8.03
|31.53
|29.10
|109.73
|42.21
|0.40
|0.11
|3.55
|23.04
|-25.20
|16.11
|-56.09
|-0.58
|-9.59
|10.77
|25.90
|37.39
|50.08
|50.08
|5.71
|1.77
|17.42
|37.52
|26.07
|31.51
|45.39
|-1.09
|10.38
|30.45
|39.66
|29.67
|19.00
|19.00
|0.92
|-0.48
|-0.83
|-2.24
|-1.30
|473.69
|487.28
|4.05
|4.54
|7.72
|-4.76
|-28.23
|2.54
|-5.12
|-2.72
|12.16
|14.93
|94.68
|39.52
|93.62
|93.62
|4.11
|-35.75
|-10.50
|16.07
|9.65
|9.65
|9.65
|0.51
|13.65
|27.09
|26.81
|62.60
|105.45
|-36.60
|-0.05
|-3.85
|3.16
|23.45
|-11.34
|17.32
|14.89
|-0.10
|-3.29
|3.41
|-2.85
|-8.87
|-8.87
|-8.87
|1.64
|9.13
|9.68
|15.82
|-24.51
|-59.55
|-59.55
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund
|4,22,587
|0.6
|238.04
|Aditya Birla Sun Life ELSS Tax Relief 96
|3,57,343
|1.41
|201.29
|Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Div
|3,37,818
|5.52
|190.29
|Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Gr
|3,37,818
|5.52
|190.29
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|1,53,320
|1.21
|86.36
|Sundaram Small Cap Fund
|90,000
|2.06
|50.7
|Sundaram Multi Cap Fund
|77,454
|2.11
|43.63
|Sundaram Diversified Equity Fund
|67,000
|2.24
|37.74
|Sundaram Flexicap Fund
|50,000
|1.31
|28.16
|Sundaram Focused Fund
|45,000
|2.77
|25.35
ICRA Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL1991PLC042749 and registration number is 042749. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 194.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of ICRA Ltd. is ₹5,509.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of ICRA Ltd. is 61.18 and PB ratio of ICRA Ltd. is 7.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ICRA Ltd. is ₹5,708.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ICRA Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ICRA Ltd. is ₹6,249.00 and 52-week low of ICRA Ltd. is ₹3,675.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.