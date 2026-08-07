Here's the live share price of ICRA along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ICRA
|2.19
|-5.17
|-7.39
|-16.27
|-18.79
|-3.45
|7.27
|CARE Ratings
|2.71
|6.49
|6.43
|6.49
|7.47
|34.40
|21.14
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, ICRA has declined 18.79% compared to peers like CARE Ratings (7.47%). From a 5 year perspective, ICRA has underperformed peers relative to CARE Ratings (21.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4,887.66
|5,054.07
|10
|4,904.83
|5,015.9
|20
|5,074.64
|5,049.37
|50
|5,172.07
|5,155.02
|100
|5,253.61
|5,306.86
|200
|5,674.94
|5,553.76
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, ICRA remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 24.27%, FII holding fell to 6.90%, and public shareholding moved up to 16.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|8,09,283
|0.54
|424.23
|2,87,393
|0.11
|150.65
|2,17,766
|0.82
|114.15
|1,43,837
|2.33
|75.4
|1,25,000
|1.35
|65.53
|1,17,099
|0.57
|61.38
|86,515
|0.88
|45.35
|80,067
|0.45
|41.97
|17,575
|0.65
|9.21
|5,803
|0.05
|3.04
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:06 AM IST IST
|ICRA - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 31, 2026, 07:49 PM IST IST
|ICRA - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 31, 2026, 04:07 AM IST IST
|ICRA - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:45 AM IST IST
|ICRA - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:43 PM IST IST
|ICRA - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
ICRA Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL1991PLC042749 and registration number is 042749. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 328.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ICRA is ₹5,005.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ICRA is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of ICRA is ₹4,831.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of ICRA are ₹5,196.70 and ₹4,960.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ICRA stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ICRA is ₹6,981.95 and 52-week low of ICRA is ₹4,700.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ICRA has shown returns of -3.12% over the past day, -5.17% for the past month, -7.39% over 3 months, -18.79% over 1 year, -3.45% across 3 years, and 7.27% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ICRA are 24.75 and 4.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.10 per annum.
Source: Dion Global