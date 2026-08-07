What is the share price of ICRA? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ICRA is ₹5,005.80 as on .

What kind of stock is ICRA? The ICRA is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ICRA? The market cap of ICRA is ₹4,831.21 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of ICRA? Today’s highest and lowest price of ICRA are ₹5,196.70 and ₹4,960.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ICRA? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ICRA stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ICRA is ₹6,981.95 and 52-week low of ICRA is ₹4,700.00 as on .

How has the ICRA performed historically in terms of returns? The ICRA has shown returns of -3.12% over the past day, -5.17% for the past month, -7.39% over 3 months, -18.79% over 1 year, -3.45% across 3 years, and 7.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ICRA? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ICRA are 24.75 and 4.09 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.10 per annum.

Source: Dion Global