ICRA LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹5,708.70 Closed
-2.42-141.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
ICRA Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5,675.00₹5,785.00
₹5,708.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3,675.50₹6,249.00
₹5,708.70
Open Price
₹5,745.00
Prev. Close
₹5,850.45
Volume
9,296

ICRA Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15,771.53
  • R25,833.27
  • R35,881.53
  • Pivot
    5,723.27
  • S15,661.53
  • S25,613.27
  • S35,551.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54,104.55,926.52
  • 104,069.215,939
  • 204,034.45,871.76
  • 503,910.145,619.34
  • 1003,888.295,315.91
  • 2003,869.154,943.8

ICRA Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.42-0.0715.7528.1049.19104.4253.06
-4.598.9822.2241.0417.14-45.03-45.03
2.350.8228.6634.0155.41-35.94-35.94
-0.331.052.6814.4620.13116.10123.05
-0.03-8.486.5514.72-9.81178.54332.08
2.0717.6055.6276.02127.031,123.32590.91
-0.315.8213.5731.232.3626.90-11.67
1.14-1.898.0331.5329.10109.7342.21
0.400.113.5523.04-25.2016.11-56.09
-0.58-9.5910.7725.9037.3950.0850.08
5.711.7717.4237.5226.0731.5145.39
-1.0910.3830.4539.6629.6719.0019.00
0.92-0.48-0.83-2.24-1.30473.69487.28
4.054.547.72-4.76-28.232.54-5.12
-2.7212.1614.9394.6839.5293.6293.62
4.11-35.75-10.5016.079.659.659.65
0.5113.6527.0926.8162.60105.45-36.60
-0.05-3.853.1623.45-11.3417.3214.89
-0.10-3.293.41-2.85-8.87-8.87-8.87
1.649.139.6815.82-24.51-59.55-59.55

ICRA Ltd. Share Holdings

ICRA Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund4,22,5870.6238.04
Aditya Birla Sun Life ELSS Tax Relief 963,57,3431.41201.29
Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Div3,37,8185.52190.29
Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Gr3,37,8185.52190.29
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund1,53,3201.2186.36
Sundaram Small Cap Fund90,0002.0650.7
Sundaram Multi Cap Fund77,4542.1143.63
Sundaram Diversified Equity Fund67,0002.2437.74
Sundaram Flexicap Fund50,0001.3128.16
Sundaram Focused Fund45,0002.7725.35
ICRA Ltd. Corporate Actions

  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    ICRA Limited has informed the Exchange about Schedule of meet
    07-Aug, 2023 | 10:58 AM

About ICRA Ltd.

ICRA Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL1991PLC042749 and registration number is 042749. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 194.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. D N Ghosh
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Arun Duggal
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Ramnath Krishnan
    Managing Director & Group CEO
  • Ms. Wendy Huay Huay Cheong
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Shivani Priya Mohini Kak
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Stephen Arthur Long
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Michael Foley
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Ranjana Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Radhika Vijay Haribhakti
    Independent Director

FAQs on ICRA Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of ICRA Ltd.?

The market cap of ICRA Ltd. is ₹5,509.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ICRA Ltd.?

P/E ratio of ICRA Ltd. is 61.18 and PB ratio of ICRA Ltd. is 7.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of ICRA Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ICRA Ltd. is ₹5,708.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ICRA Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ICRA Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ICRA Ltd. is ₹6,249.00 and 52-week low of ICRA Ltd. is ₹3,675.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

