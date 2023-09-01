What is the Market Cap of ICRA Ltd.? The market cap of ICRA Ltd. is ₹5,509.60 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ICRA Ltd.? P/E ratio of ICRA Ltd. is 61.18 and PB ratio of ICRA Ltd. is 7.48 as on .

What is the share price of ICRA Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ICRA Ltd. is ₹5,708.70 as on .