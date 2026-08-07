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ICRA Share Price

NSE
BSE

ICRA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of ICRA along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5,005.80 Closed
-3.12₹ -161.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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ICRA Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,960.00₹5,196.70
₹5,005.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4,700.00₹6,981.95
₹5,005.80
Open Price
₹5,161.60
Prev. Close
₹5,166.90
Volume
1,957

Source: Dion Global

ICRA Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ICRA		2.19-5.17-7.39-16.27-18.79-3.457.27
CARE Ratings		2.716.496.436.497.4734.4021.14

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, ICRA has declined 18.79% compared to peers like CARE Ratings (7.47%). From a 5 year perspective, ICRA has underperformed peers relative to CARE Ratings (21.14%).

ICRA Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

ICRA Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54,887.665,054.07
104,904.835,015.9
205,074.645,049.37
505,172.075,155.02
1005,253.615,306.86
2005,674.945,553.76

Source: Dion Global

ICRA Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, ICRA remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 24.27%, FII holding fell to 6.90%, and public shareholding moved up to 16.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

ICRA Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
8,09,2830.54424.23
2,87,3930.11150.65
2,17,7660.82114.15
1,43,8372.3375.4
1,25,0001.3565.53
1,17,0990.5761.38
86,5150.8845.35
80,0670.4541.97
17,5750.659.21
5,8030.053.04

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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ICRA Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 01:06 AM IST ISTICRA - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 31, 2026, 07:49 PM IST ISTICRA - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 31, 2026, 04:07 AM IST ISTICRA - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 31, 2026, 12:45 AM IST ISTICRA - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 30, 2026, 11:43 PM IST ISTICRA - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About ICRA

ICRA Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL1991PLC042749 and registration number is 042749. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 328.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Palamadai Sundararajan Jayakumar
    Non Exe.Chairman&Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ramnath Krishnan
    Managing Director & Group CEO
  • Ms. Wendy Huay Huay Cheong
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Shivani Priya Mohini Kak
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Stephen Arthur Long
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Brian Joseph Cahill
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Pradip Kanakia
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anuranjita Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on ICRA Share Price

What is the share price of ICRA?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ICRA is ₹5,005.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is ICRA?

The ICRA is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ICRA?

The market cap of ICRA is ₹4,831.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of ICRA?

Today’s highest and lowest price of ICRA are ₹5,196.70 and ₹4,960.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ICRA?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ICRA stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ICRA is ₹6,981.95 and 52-week low of ICRA is ₹4,700.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the ICRA performed historically in terms of returns?

The ICRA has shown returns of -3.12% over the past day, -5.17% for the past month, -7.39% over 3 months, -18.79% over 1 year, -3.45% across 3 years, and 7.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ICRA?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ICRA are 24.75 and 4.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.10 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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