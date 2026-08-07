Here's the live share price of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|-4.07
|-7.00
|-14.11
|-5.04
|-21.83
|-6.08
|-11.33
|Amber Enterprises India
|-0.32
|-2.68
|-16.11
|5.28
|-3.96
|42.99
|20.74
|V-Guard Industries
|0.19
|3.46
|-5.13
|-8.40
|-12.45
|3.11
|5.35
|Eureka Forbes
|0.58
|-1.66
|-12.68
|-13.93
|-19.91
|-6.49
|-0.82
|TTK Prestige
|-4.14
|-3.38
|15.34
|6.52
|-2.92
|-7.79
|-7.04
|Cello World
|8.79
|1.47
|-11.73
|-27.20
|-35.44
|-22.19
|-13.98
|IFB Industries
|5.79
|11.55
|15.07
|15.13
|4.12
|18.96
|8.46
|Hawkins Cookers
|-2.32
|-7.37
|11.82
|10.27
|-4.48
|7.42
|5.36
|Bajaj Electricals
|11.66
|12.46
|-10.59
|-9.06
|-39.16
|-33.08
|-19.88
|Orient Electric
|8.30
|7.92
|-2.28
|9.55
|-7.02
|-7.85
|-9.88
|Harsha Engineers International
|7.18
|-1.23
|-2.09
|11.54
|3.09
|2.59
|-2.46
|Borosil
|2.76
|2.22
|-6.81
|-2.42
|-26.26
|-19.41
|1.84
|Stove Kraft
|1.92
|1.49
|44.60
|47.14
|29.06
|17.23
|0.05
|Wonder Electricals
|9.31
|25.65
|20.74
|-13.50
|-18.77
|70.03
|60.35
|Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
|-4.97
|-7.38
|8.83
|9.63
|-6.08
|-17.49
|-3.10
|Singer India
|4.00
|-3.19
|-7.93
|-0.79
|-5.13
|-8.10
|2.80
|Maruti Interior Products
|-27.89
|-35.70
|-53.39
|-48.23
|40.12
|14.69
|29.10
|Inflame Appliances
|-3.77
|-13.46
|-22.81
|-35.78
|-8.01
|-31.78
|-1.27
|Tokyo Plast International
|-1.00
|-6.36
|-10.00
|-33.11
|-35.29
|-6.09
|-6.47
|Yuvraaj Hygiene Products
|1.97
|6.28
|-2.87
|6.72
|-43.58
|71.22
|46.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has declined 21.83% compared to peers like Amber Enterprises India (-3.96%), V-Guard Industries (-12.45%), Eureka Forbes (-19.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has underperformed peers relative to Amber Enterprises India (20.74%) and V-Guard Industries (5.35%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|259.64
|264.27
|10
|256.37
|261.66
|20
|258.63
|261.38
|50
|266.97
|264.1
|100
|262.91
|264.99
|200
|262.22
|273
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 66.46%, FII holding fell to 19.89%, and public shareholding moved up to 13.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,87,67,054
|0.78
|790.37
|2,16,92,869
|2.29
|596.01
|1,92,44,671
|1.2
|528.75
|1,91,48,548
|0.96
|526.11
|1,53,10,436
|0.54
|420.65
|1,45,00,000
|0.37
|398.39
|92,50,881
|0.86
|254.17
|85,96,437
|0.83
|236.19
|82,77,358
|1.22
|227.42
|80,28,000
|1.54
|220.57
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:53 PM IST IST
|Crompton Greaves - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:12 AM IST IST
|Crompton Greaves - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:35 AM IST IST
|Crompton Greaves - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:33 PM IST IST
|Crompton Greaves - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:11 PM IST IST
|Crompton Greaves - Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/02/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31900MH2015PLC262254 and registration number is 262254. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of domestic electric appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, mixers, grinders etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7193.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 128.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals is ₹249.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals is ₹16,075.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals are ₹270.85 and ₹248.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals is ₹337.15 and 52-week low of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals is ₹217.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has shown returns of -6.85% over the past day, -7.0% for the past month, -14.11% over 3 months, -21.83% over 1 year, -6.08% across 3 years, and -11.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals are -71.78 and 5.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.20 per annum.
Source: Dion Global