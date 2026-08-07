What is the share price of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals is ₹249.65 as on .

What kind of stock is Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals? The Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals? The market cap of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals is ₹16,075.33 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals are ₹270.85 and ₹248.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals is ₹337.15 and 52-week low of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals is ₹217.50 as on .

How has the Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals performed historically in terms of returns? The Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has shown returns of -6.85% over the past day, -7.0% for the past month, -14.11% over 3 months, -21.83% over 1 year, -6.08% across 3 years, and -11.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals are -71.78 and 5.42 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.20 per annum.

Source: Dion Global