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Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Share Price

NSE
BSE

CROMPTON GREAVES CONSUMER ELECTRICALS

Avantha Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Consumer Durables
Theme
HousingManufacturingRural
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Consumer DurablesBSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE India 150BSE MidCap

Here's the live share price of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹249.65 Closed
-6.85₹ -18.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹248.35₹270.85
₹249.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹217.50₹337.15
₹249.65
Open Price
₹270.85
Prev. Close
₹268.00
Volume
17,64,100

Source: Dion Global

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		-4.07-7.00-14.11-5.04-21.83-6.08-11.33
Amber Enterprises India		-0.32-2.68-16.115.28-3.9642.9920.74
V-Guard Industries		0.193.46-5.13-8.40-12.453.115.35
Eureka Forbes		0.58-1.66-12.68-13.93-19.91-6.49-0.82
TTK Prestige		-4.14-3.3815.346.52-2.92-7.79-7.04
Cello World		8.791.47-11.73-27.20-35.44-22.19-13.98
IFB Industries		5.7911.5515.0715.134.1218.968.46
Hawkins Cookers		-2.32-7.3711.8210.27-4.487.425.36
Bajaj Electricals		11.6612.46-10.59-9.06-39.16-33.08-19.88
Orient Electric		8.307.92-2.289.55-7.02-7.85-9.88
Harsha Engineers International		7.18-1.23-2.0911.543.092.59-2.46
Borosil		2.762.22-6.81-2.42-26.26-19.411.84
Stove Kraft		1.921.4944.6047.1429.0617.230.05
Wonder Electricals		9.3125.6520.74-13.50-18.7770.0360.35
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances		-4.97-7.388.839.63-6.08-17.49-3.10
Singer India		4.00-3.19-7.93-0.79-5.13-8.102.80
Maruti Interior Products		-27.89-35.70-53.39-48.2340.1214.6929.10
Inflame Appliances		-3.77-13.46-22.81-35.78-8.01-31.78-1.27
Tokyo Plast International		-1.00-6.36-10.00-33.11-35.29-6.09-6.47
Yuvraaj Hygiene Products		1.976.28-2.876.72-43.5871.2246.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has declined 21.83% compared to peers like Amber Enterprises India (-3.96%), V-Guard Industries (-12.45%), Eureka Forbes (-19.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has underperformed peers relative to Amber Enterprises India (20.74%) and V-Guard Industries (5.35%).

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5259.64264.27
10256.37261.66
20258.63261.38
50266.97264.1
100262.91264.99
200262.22273

Source: Dion Global

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 66.46%, FII holding fell to 19.89%, and public shareholding moved up to 13.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,87,67,0540.78790.37
2,16,92,8692.29596.01
1,92,44,6711.2528.75
1,91,48,5480.96526.11
1,53,10,4360.54420.65
1,45,00,0000.37398.39
92,50,8810.86254.17
85,96,4370.83236.19
82,77,3581.22227.42
80,28,0001.54220.57

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:53 PM IST ISTCrompton Greaves - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 07, 2026, 02:12 AM IST ISTCrompton Greaves - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 07, 2026, 01:35 AM IST ISTCrompton Greaves - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 06, 2026, 10:33 PM IST ISTCrompton Greaves - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 06, 2026, 10:11 PM IST ISTCrompton Greaves - Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/02/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31900MH2015PLC262254 and registration number is 262254. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of domestic electric appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, mixers, grinders etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7193.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 128.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. D Sundaram
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Promeet Ghosh
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Smita Anand
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. P R Ramesh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Hiroo Mirchandani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Chaudhry
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Kakkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Share Price

What is the share price of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals is ₹249.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals?

The Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals?

The market cap of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals is ₹16,075.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals are ₹270.85 and ₹248.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals is ₹337.15 and 52-week low of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals is ₹217.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has shown returns of -6.85% over the past day, -7.0% for the past month, -14.11% over 3 months, -21.83% over 1 year, -6.08% across 3 years, and -11.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals are -71.78 and 5.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.20 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals News

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