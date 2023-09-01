Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CROMPTON GREAVES CONSUMER ELECTRICALS LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹303.05 Closed
13
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹299.20₹304.90
₹303.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹251.00₹429.00
₹303.05
Open Price
₹302.00
Prev. Close
₹300.05
Volume
13,72,760

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1305.7
  • R2308.15
  • R3311.4
  • Pivot
    302.45
  • S1300
  • S2296.75
  • S3294.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5380.95301.64
  • 10382.1300.63
  • 20392.64298.57
  • 50398.17293.9
  • 100380.04294.01
  • 200384.72308.14

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.613.7110.62-2.10-24.9613.6521.01
1.00-5.158.6829.4625.95353.36228.37
5.384.363.5113.51-0.45122.1392.44
1.483.969.1638.2587.011,891.31626.28
0.0810.7824.1726.0536.7785.8542.85
5.0625.5841.85117.18145.29315.63229.39
1.121.60-2.22-14.37-8.0817.2338.30
4.564.9830.1761.0557.2092.55-10.62
-0.81-7.1152.93355.15784.623,949.302,980.36
8.9614.65147.00170.07225.14576.74196.18
-3.00-3.0676.79207.471,353.781,420.421,292.75
1.90-1.1036.5683.84440.343,423.391,576.46
-5.161.5831.2275.2095.44176.68382.73
-2.65-3.4261.9287.3970.30310.28158.92
-1.81-1.07-1.1161.29155.03828.75392.05
1.1517.2820.0656.7769.77305.91148.43
0-5.2427.5615.70-18.44284.97235.30
1.52-21.0536.26515.52643.754,768.182,085.71
3.2615.2537.4351.2235.62519.30192.08
0.2812.3823.0338.5934.43793.761,348.02

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. Share Holdings

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan2,87,67,0541.86845.46
Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund1,83,08,0801.93538.07
Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund1,32,62,7261.09389.79
Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund1,15,12,4761.94338.35
Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund1,02,72,5351.27301.91
Mirae Asset Midcap Fund86,57,5592.24254.45
UTI Flexi Cap Fund78,34,7540.89230.26
DSP Mid Cap Fund64,70,4381.3190.17
Franklin India Prima Fund63,91,0522.17187.83
Nippon India Growth Fund60,00,0001.02176.34
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited has informed the Exchange about Presentation
    14-Aug, 2023 | 10:11 AM

About Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/02/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31900MH2015PLC262254 and registration number is 262254. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric lighting equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5373.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 126.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. H M Nerurkar
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Shantanu Khosla
    Executive Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Promeet Ghosh
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. D Sundaram
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P M Murty
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Smita Anand
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P R Ramesh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hiroo Mirchandani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.?

The market cap of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is ₹19,204.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is 41.46 and PB ratio of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is 7.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is ₹303.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is ₹429.00 and 52-week low of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is ₹251.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data