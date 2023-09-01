Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|2,87,67,054
|1.86
|845.46
|Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund
|1,83,08,080
|1.93
|538.07
|Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund
|1,32,62,726
|1.09
|389.79
|Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund
|1,15,12,476
|1.94
|338.35
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund
|1,02,72,535
|1.27
|301.91
|Mirae Asset Midcap Fund
|86,57,559
|2.24
|254.45
|UTI Flexi Cap Fund
|78,34,754
|0.89
|230.26
|DSP Mid Cap Fund
|64,70,438
|1.3
|190.17
|Franklin India Prima Fund
|63,91,052
|2.17
|187.83
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|60,00,000
|1.02
|176.34
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/02/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31900MH2015PLC262254 and registration number is 262254. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric lighting equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5373.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 126.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is ₹19,204.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is 41.46 and PB ratio of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is 7.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is ₹303.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is ₹429.00 and 52-week low of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is ₹251.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.