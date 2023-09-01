What is the Market Cap of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.? The market cap of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is ₹19,204.86 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.? P/E ratio of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is 41.46 and PB ratio of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is 7.22 as on .

What is the share price of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is ₹303.05 as on .