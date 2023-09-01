Follow Us

PRECISION CAMSHAFTS LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹260.30 Closed
0.190.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Precision Camshafts Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹254.10₹268.50
₹260.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹88.00₹273.70
₹260.30
Open Price
₹261.75
Prev. Close
₹259.80
Volume
2,39,933

Precision Camshafts Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1267.65
  • R2274.55
  • R3280.6
  • Pivot
    261.6
  • S1254.7
  • S2248.65
  • S3241.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5107.26255.8
  • 10107.16249.96
  • 20109.81244.07
  • 50118.14225.11
  • 100115.37197.04
  • 200128.04166.58

Precision Camshafts Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.834.0667.79173.72105.29658.83285.89
2.99-3.0213.6133.527.3956.357.57
0.249.2490.15169.38272.381,541.11989.01
11.8313.9422.3268.1553.19362.63127.51
7.8119.0443.9472.6992.80768.51470.17
5.85-1.8432.5553.6948.06323.8399.02
24.4617.3728.9569.2530.94426.84159.46
-0.63-3.5621.8245.0143.30289.3481.61
-3.982.9338.6575.3675.6867.824.52
10.834.6430.7766.8142.2237.2037.20
0.40-8.3869.4399.1661.70169.3132.01
13.4531.4435.86106.09151.93506.28878.70
4.38-0.1827.1236.87-3.171,842.11620.32
-3.772.7117.4244.8112.686.06-10.93
14.7141.9033.1077.27110.40413.60413.60
7.7723.0233.3332.25-24.36103.03-44.01
-0.429.1337.4417.42-1.264.42-55.29
-4.0720.4525.4432.5010.9916.8016.80
4.4312.478.417.154.6224.89-49.43

Precision Camshafts Ltd. Share Holdings

Precision Camshafts Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Precision Camshafts Ltd.

Precision Camshafts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231PN1992PLC067126 and registration number is 067126. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories for motor vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 512.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 94.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Yatin S Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ravindra R Joshi
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Karan Y Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Suhasini Y Shah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sarvesh N Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vaibhav S Mahajani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Madan M Godse
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ameet N Dravid
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Savani Arvind Laddha
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Precision Camshafts Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Precision Camshafts Ltd.?

The market cap of Precision Camshafts Ltd. is ₹2,472.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Precision Camshafts Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Precision Camshafts Ltd. is 36.1 and PB ratio of Precision Camshafts Ltd. is 3.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Precision Camshafts Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Precision Camshafts Ltd. is ₹260.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Precision Camshafts Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Precision Camshafts Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Precision Camshafts Ltd. is ₹273.70 and 52-week low of Precision Camshafts Ltd. is ₹88.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

