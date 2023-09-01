Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|10.83
|4.06
|67.79
|173.72
|105.29
|658.83
|285.89
|2.99
|-3.02
|13.61
|33.52
|7.39
|56.35
|7.57
|0.24
|9.24
|90.15
|169.38
|272.38
|1,541.11
|989.01
|11.83
|13.94
|22.32
|68.15
|53.19
|362.63
|127.51
|7.81
|19.04
|43.94
|72.69
|92.80
|768.51
|470.17
|5.85
|-1.84
|32.55
|53.69
|48.06
|323.83
|99.02
|24.46
|17.37
|28.95
|69.25
|30.94
|426.84
|159.46
|-0.63
|-3.56
|21.82
|45.01
|43.30
|289.34
|81.61
|-3.98
|2.93
|38.65
|75.36
|75.68
|67.82
|4.52
|10.83
|4.64
|30.77
|66.81
|42.22
|37.20
|37.20
|0.40
|-8.38
|69.43
|99.16
|61.70
|169.31
|32.01
|13.45
|31.44
|35.86
|106.09
|151.93
|506.28
|878.70
|4.38
|-0.18
|27.12
|36.87
|-3.17
|1,842.11
|620.32
|-3.77
|2.71
|17.42
|44.81
|12.68
|6.06
|-10.93
|14.71
|41.90
|33.10
|77.27
|110.40
|413.60
|413.60
|7.77
|23.02
|33.33
|32.25
|-24.36
|103.03
|-44.01
|-0.42
|9.13
|37.44
|17.42
|-1.26
|4.42
|-55.29
|-4.07
|20.45
|25.44
|32.50
|10.99
|16.80
|16.80
|4.43
|12.47
|8.41
|7.15
|4.62
|24.89
|-49.43
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|10 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Precision Camshafts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231PN1992PLC067126 and registration number is 067126. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories for motor vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 512.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 94.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Precision Camshafts Ltd. is ₹2,472.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Precision Camshafts Ltd. is 36.1 and PB ratio of Precision Camshafts Ltd. is 3.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Precision Camshafts Ltd. is ₹260.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Precision Camshafts Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Precision Camshafts Ltd. is ₹273.70 and 52-week low of Precision Camshafts Ltd. is ₹88.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.