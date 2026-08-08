What is the share price of Precision Camshafts? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Precision Camshafts is ₹143.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Precision Camshafts? The Precision Camshafts is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Precision Camshafts? The market cap of Precision Camshafts is ₹1,358.30 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Precision Camshafts? Today’s highest and lowest price of Precision Camshafts are ₹145.95 and ₹143.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Precision Camshafts? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Precision Camshafts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Precision Camshafts is ₹263.30 and 52-week low of Precision Camshafts is ₹104.05 as on .

How has the Precision Camshafts performed historically in terms of returns? The Precision Camshafts has shown returns of -1.24% over the past day, -3.15% for the past month, -12.3% over 3 months, -17.7% over 1 year, -17.22% across 3 years, and 8.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Precision Camshafts? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Precision Camshafts are 26.51 and 1.63 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.70 per annum.

Source: Dion Global