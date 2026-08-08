Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Precision Camshafts Share Price

NSE
BSE

PRECISION CAMSHAFTS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Auto Ancillaries
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Precision Camshafts along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹143.00 Closed
-1.24₹ -1.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Precision Camshafts Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹143.00₹145.95
₹143.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹104.05₹263.30
₹143.00
Open Price
₹144.45
Prev. Close
₹144.80
Volume
9,295

Source: Dion Global

Precision Camshafts Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Precision Camshafts		1.74-3.15-12.30-7.11-17.70-17.228.75
Endurance Technologies		6.059.5915.3416.7516.2220.3111.31
Tenneco Clean Air India		4.52-4.27-13.29-1.0414.524.622.75
Minda Corporation		2.364.4333.6021.8355.2534.3740.09
JBM Auto		-1.33-3.424.228.806.16-1.2045.36
ASK Automotive		19.7535.1639.1440.0435.1726.8415.33
Lumax Auto Technologies		9.7515.260.7910.7965.2759.5259.91
Pricol		5.8218.3119.0824.3072.2138.8552.41
SJS Enterprises		-0.827.5618.7730.14102.6555.0636.02
Sharda Motor Industries		8.165.743.88-0.67-9.5929.2224.27
LG Balakrishnan & Bros		-4.44-4.95-12.08-16.9321.5614.2725.67
Sandhar Technologies		6.04-1.7326.1320.1549.4822.0419.86
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems		9.599.2545.2269.1771.354.9311.78
NDR Auto Components		1.34-4.602.078.58-14.9056.6655.19
Studds Accessories		-1.33-5.96-9.56-14.80-22.38-8.10-4.94
Bharat Seats		8.712.6219.5643.38124.8458.3038.59
Jay Bharat Maruti		-13.23-25.7945.6838.1660.292.1510.68
Automobile Corporation Of Goa		-15.85-20.20-13.018.64-9.1911.9728.11
Munjal Auto Industries		0.44-1.7419.0330.8541.7722.329.59
Automotive Stampings and Assemblies		1.17-1.71-9.519.867.148.2052.18

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Precision Camshafts has declined 17.70% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Precision Camshafts has underperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).

Precision Camshafts Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Precision Camshafts Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5140.6143.07
10140.26142.28
20142.51143.02
50147.12145.49
100144.12147.79
200153.87156.87

Source: Dion Global

Precision Camshafts Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Precision Camshafts remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.26%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Precision Camshafts Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:19 PM IST ISTPrecision Camshafts - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial
Jul 31, 2026, 02:23 AM IST ISTPrecision Camshafts - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 30, 2026, 10:51 PM IST ISTPrecision Camshafts - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 16, 2026, 03:10 PM IST ISTPrecision Camshafts - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 09, 2026, 02:44 AM IST ISTPrecision Camshafts - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)

Source: Dion Global

About Precision Camshafts

Precision Camshafts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231PN1992PLC067126 and registration number is 067126. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories for motor vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 577.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 94.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Yatin S Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ravindra R Joshi
    WholeTime Director & Group CFO
  • Mr. Karan Y Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Suhasini Y Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Apurva Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suhas Ahirrao
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Anagha Anasingaraju
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ameet N Dravid
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Savani Arvind Laddha
    Independent Director

FAQs on Precision Camshafts Share Price

What is the share price of Precision Camshafts?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Precision Camshafts is ₹143.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Precision Camshafts?

The Precision Camshafts is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Precision Camshafts?

The market cap of Precision Camshafts is ₹1,358.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Precision Camshafts?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Precision Camshafts are ₹145.95 and ₹143.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Precision Camshafts?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Precision Camshafts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Precision Camshafts is ₹263.30 and 52-week low of Precision Camshafts is ₹104.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Precision Camshafts performed historically in terms of returns?

The Precision Camshafts has shown returns of -1.24% over the past day, -3.15% for the past month, -12.3% over 3 months, -17.7% over 1 year, -17.22% across 3 years, and 8.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Precision Camshafts?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Precision Camshafts are 26.51 and 1.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.70 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Precision Camshafts News

More Precision Camshafts News
Market Pulse