Here's the live share price of Precision Camshafts along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Precision Camshafts
|1.74
|-3.15
|-12.30
|-7.11
|-17.70
|-17.22
|8.75
|Endurance Technologies
|6.05
|9.59
|15.34
|16.75
|16.22
|20.31
|11.31
|Tenneco Clean Air India
|4.52
|-4.27
|-13.29
|-1.04
|14.52
|4.62
|2.75
|Minda Corporation
|2.36
|4.43
|33.60
|21.83
|55.25
|34.37
|40.09
|JBM Auto
|-1.33
|-3.42
|4.22
|8.80
|6.16
|-1.20
|45.36
|ASK Automotive
|19.75
|35.16
|39.14
|40.04
|35.17
|26.84
|15.33
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|9.75
|15.26
|0.79
|10.79
|65.27
|59.52
|59.91
|Pricol
|5.82
|18.31
|19.08
|24.30
|72.21
|38.85
|52.41
|SJS Enterprises
|-0.82
|7.56
|18.77
|30.14
|102.65
|55.06
|36.02
|Sharda Motor Industries
|8.16
|5.74
|3.88
|-0.67
|-9.59
|29.22
|24.27
|LG Balakrishnan & Bros
|-4.44
|-4.95
|-12.08
|-16.93
|21.56
|14.27
|25.67
|Sandhar Technologies
|6.04
|-1.73
|26.13
|20.15
|49.48
|22.04
|19.86
|Divgi Torqtransfer Systems
|9.59
|9.25
|45.22
|69.17
|71.35
|4.93
|11.78
|NDR Auto Components
|1.34
|-4.60
|2.07
|8.58
|-14.90
|56.66
|55.19
|Studds Accessories
|-1.33
|-5.96
|-9.56
|-14.80
|-22.38
|-8.10
|-4.94
|Bharat Seats
|8.71
|2.62
|19.56
|43.38
|124.84
|58.30
|38.59
|Jay Bharat Maruti
|-13.23
|-25.79
|45.68
|38.16
|60.29
|2.15
|10.68
|Automobile Corporation Of Goa
|-15.85
|-20.20
|-13.01
|8.64
|-9.19
|11.97
|28.11
|Munjal Auto Industries
|0.44
|-1.74
|19.03
|30.85
|41.77
|22.32
|9.59
|Automotive Stampings and Assemblies
|1.17
|-1.71
|-9.51
|9.86
|7.14
|8.20
|52.18
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Precision Camshafts has declined 17.70% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Precision Camshafts has underperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|140.6
|143.07
|10
|140.26
|142.28
|20
|142.51
|143.02
|50
|147.12
|145.49
|100
|144.12
|147.79
|200
|153.87
|156.87
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Precision Camshafts remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.26%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:19 PM IST IST
|Precision Camshafts - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial
|Jul 31, 2026, 02:23 AM IST IST
|Precision Camshafts - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:51 PM IST IST
|Precision Camshafts - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 16, 2026, 03:10 PM IST IST
|Precision Camshafts - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 09, 2026, 02:44 AM IST IST
|Precision Camshafts - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Source: Dion Global
Precision Camshafts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231PN1992PLC067126 and registration number is 067126. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories for motor vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 577.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 94.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Precision Camshafts is ₹143.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Precision Camshafts is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Precision Camshafts is ₹1,358.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Precision Camshafts are ₹145.95 and ₹143.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Precision Camshafts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Precision Camshafts is ₹263.30 and 52-week low of Precision Camshafts is ₹104.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Precision Camshafts has shown returns of -1.24% over the past day, -3.15% for the past month, -12.3% over 3 months, -17.7% over 1 year, -17.22% across 3 years, and 8.75% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Precision Camshafts are 26.51 and 1.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.70 per annum.
Source: Dion Global