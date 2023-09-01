Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.75
|18.52
|36.09
|31.67
|16.66
|-6.72
|-6.72
|1.16
|-0.89
|0.41
|7.64
|-10.54
|148.71
|148.71
|-0.15
|14.41
|25.24
|47.91
|59.42
|173.76
|121.28
|1.78
|2.09
|6.87
|16.29
|6.20
|139.04
|139.04
|1.47
|-5.34
|1.06
|15.18
|14.88
|251.55
|131.16
|-0.79
|-4.78
|-11.35
|-23.42
|-32.41
|194.93
|134.40
|4.39
|17.66
|57.55
|85.68
|294.64
|781.89
|465.66
|0.61
|18.25
|42.44
|50.57
|19.43
|167.86
|23.39
|-2.16
|-1.52
|25.20
|21.95
|13.73
|120.54
|151.79
|7.91
|14.34
|35.24
|88.34
|176.58
|1,705.88
|740.34
|-0.82
|5.91
|12.89
|12.32
|-4.50
|-75.63
|-64.97
|0.68
|9.83
|37.96
|46.56
|15.50
|85.48
|-35.68
|23.83
|28.33
|50.78
|58.22
|40.85
|37.09
|37.09
|5.22
|10.85
|34.30
|38.49
|30.05
|-30.95
|-30.95
|-1.71
|-0.46
|-7.38
|4.57
|-21.89
|48.17
|-37.70
|2.03
|15.52
|213.54
|201.00
|261.68
|492.78
|141.66
|-2.20
|17.11
|18.67
|14.10
|-26.45
|-95.75
|-95.75
|-7.69
|-34.33
|70.49
|70.28
|62.09
|263.42
|120.61
|5.68
|2.87
|10.80
|17.68
|-16.39
|17.00
|-77.53
|5.26
|6.18
|-0.25
|12.96
|15.09
|109.26
|22.00
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India Fund
|11,78,121
|1.2
|44.72
|PGIM India Small Cap Fund
|5,95,103
|0.99
|22.59
|Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO Fund
|5,00,000
|1.95
|18.98
|Kotak Pioneer Fund
|3,25,000
|0.67
|12.34
|Nippon India Equity Hybrid Fund
|2,22,543
|0.28
|8.45
|Nippon India Equity Hybrid Fund - Segregated Portfolio 1
|2,22,543
|0.28
|8.45
|Nippon India Equity Hybrid Fund - Segregated Portfolio 2
|2,22,543
|0.28
|8.45
|ICICI Prudential Technology Fund
|1,67,554
|0.06
|6.36
|HSBC Small Cap Equity Fund - OLD
|1,00,000
|1.31
|3.93
|HDFC Dividend Yield Fund
|49,858
|0.05
|1.89
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Latent View Analytics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/01/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300TN2006PLC058481 and registration number is 058481. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other data processing, hosting and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 206.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Latent View Analytics Ltd. is ₹8,728.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Latent View Analytics Ltd. is 56.16 and PB ratio of Latent View Analytics Ltd. is 8.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Latent View Analytics Ltd. is ₹455.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Latent View Analytics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Latent View Analytics Ltd. is ₹449.95 and 52-week low of Latent View Analytics Ltd. is ₹310.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.