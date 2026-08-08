Here's the live share price of Latent View Analytics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
|TV Today Network
|0.88
|-9.09
|-2.58
|-7.18
|-18.50
|-17.97
|-17.11
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Latent View Analytics has declined 25.77% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Latent View Analytics has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|310.67
|301.12
|10
|306.68
|303.35
|20
|304.35
|302.73
|50
|302.38
|302.89
|100
|298.15
|315.66
|200
|368.17
|345.34
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Latent View Analytics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.60%, FII holding fell to 2.12%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|18,83,813
|1.42
|51.01
|14,90,245
|0.7
|40.36
|4,16,962
|0.13
|11.29
|1,74,113
|0.12
|4.72
|1,74,113
|0.12
|4.72
|1,74,113
|0.12
|4.72
|49,858
|0.02
|1.35
|49,858
|0
|1.35
|18,925
|0.11
|0.51
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:16 PM IST IST
|Latent View Analytic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:36 PM IST IST
|Latent View Analytic - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:12 PM IST IST
|Latent View Analytic - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:55 PM IST IST
|Latent View Analytic - Audio Recording Of Earnings Call For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|Latent View Analytic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Latent View Analytics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/01/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300TN2006PLC058481 and registration number is 058481. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other data processing, hosting and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 397.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Latent View Analytics is ₹295.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Latent View Analytics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Latent View Analytics is ₹6,121.88 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Latent View Analytics are ₹302.30 and ₹295.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Latent View Analytics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Latent View Analytics is ₹517.00 and 52-week low of Latent View Analytics is ₹248.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Latent View Analytics has shown returns of -0.35% over the past day, -1.76% for the past month, -4.66% over 3 months, -25.77% over 1 year, -7.54% across 3 years, and -9.55% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Latent View Analytics are 31.33 and 3.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global