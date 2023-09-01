Follow Us

Latent View Analytics Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

LATENT VIEW ANALYTICS LTD.

Sector : IT Enabled Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹455.15 Closed
6.8429.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Latent View Analytics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹428.05₹458.10
₹455.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹310.45₹449.95
₹455.15
Open Price
₹428.05
Prev. Close
₹426.00
Volume
48,98,163

Latent View Analytics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1464.98
  • R2474.47
  • R3492.93
  • Pivot
    446.52
  • S1437.03
  • S2418.57
  • S3409.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5356.92425.2
  • 10356.59422.76
  • 20358.09413.15
  • 50372.94391.6
  • 100364.31376.19
  • 200413.72375.05

Latent View Analytics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.7518.5236.0931.6716.66-6.72-6.72
1.16-0.890.417.64-10.54148.71148.71
-0.1514.4125.2447.9159.42173.76121.28
1.782.096.8716.296.20139.04139.04
1.47-5.341.0615.1814.88251.55131.16
-0.79-4.78-11.35-23.42-32.41194.93134.40
4.3917.6657.5585.68294.64781.89465.66
0.6118.2542.4450.5719.43167.8623.39
-2.16-1.5225.2021.9513.73120.54151.79
7.9114.3435.2488.34176.581,705.88740.34
-0.825.9112.8912.32-4.50-75.63-64.97
0.689.8337.9646.5615.5085.48-35.68
23.8328.3350.7858.2240.8537.0937.09
5.2210.8534.3038.4930.05-30.95-30.95
-1.71-0.46-7.384.57-21.8948.17-37.70
2.0315.52213.54201.00261.68492.78141.66
-2.2017.1118.6714.10-26.45-95.75-95.75
-7.69-34.3370.4970.2862.09263.42120.61
5.682.8710.8017.68-16.3917.00-77.53
5.266.18-0.2512.9615.09109.2622.00

Latent View Analytics Ltd. Share Holdings

Latent View Analytics Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India Fund11,78,1211.244.72
PGIM India Small Cap Fund5,95,1030.9922.59
Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO Fund5,00,0001.9518.98
Kotak Pioneer Fund3,25,0000.6712.34
Nippon India Equity Hybrid Fund2,22,5430.288.45
Nippon India Equity Hybrid Fund - Segregated Portfolio 12,22,5430.288.45
Nippon India Equity Hybrid Fund - Segregated Portfolio 22,22,5430.288.45
ICICI Prudential Technology Fund1,67,5540.066.36
HSBC Small Cap Equity Fund - OLD1,00,0001.313.93
HDFC Dividend Yield Fund49,8580.051.89
View All Mutual Funds

Latent View Analytics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Latent View Analytics Ltd.

Latent View Analytics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/01/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300TN2006PLC058481 and registration number is 058481. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other data processing, hosting and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 206.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. A V Venkatraman
    Executive Chairperson
  • Ms. Pramadwathi Jandhyala
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Reed Cundiff
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Dipali Sheth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Butani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R Raghuttama Rao
    Independent Director

FAQs on Latent View Analytics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Latent View Analytics Ltd.?

The market cap of Latent View Analytics Ltd. is ₹8,728.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Latent View Analytics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Latent View Analytics Ltd. is 56.16 and PB ratio of Latent View Analytics Ltd. is 8.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Latent View Analytics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Latent View Analytics Ltd. is ₹455.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Latent View Analytics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Latent View Analytics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Latent View Analytics Ltd. is ₹449.95 and 52-week low of Latent View Analytics Ltd. is ₹310.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

