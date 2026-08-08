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Latent View Analytics Share Price

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BSE

LATENT VIEW ANALYTICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Here's the live share price of Latent View Analytics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹295.85 Closed
-0.35₹ -1.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Latent View Analytics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹295.85₹302.30
₹295.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹248.60₹517.00
₹295.85
Open Price
₹296.90
Prev. Close
₹296.90
Volume
16,797

Source: Dion Global

Latent View Analytics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57
TV Today Network		0.88-9.09-2.58-7.18-18.50-17.97-17.11

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Latent View Analytics has declined 25.77% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Latent View Analytics has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

Latent View Analytics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Latent View Analytics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5310.67301.12
10306.68303.35
20304.35302.73
50302.38302.89
100298.15315.66
200368.17345.34

Source: Dion Global

Latent View Analytics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Latent View Analytics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.60%, FII holding fell to 2.12%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Latent View Analytics Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
18,83,8131.4251.01
14,90,2450.740.36
4,16,9620.1311.29
1,74,1130.124.72
1,74,1130.124.72
1,74,1130.124.72
49,8580.021.35
49,85801.35
18,9250.110.51

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Latent View Analytics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:16 PM IST ISTLatent View Analytic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 04, 2026, 09:36 PM IST ISTLatent View Analytic - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 04, 2026, 09:12 PM IST ISTLatent View Analytic - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 03, 2026, 09:55 PM IST ISTLatent View Analytic - Audio Recording Of Earnings Call For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 01, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTLatent View Analytic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Latent View Analytics

Latent View Analytics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/01/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300TN2006PLC058481 and registration number is 058481. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other data processing, hosting and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 397.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. A V Venkatraman
    Executive Chairperson
  • Ms. Pramadwathi Jandhyala
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Reed Cundiff
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Dipali Sheth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Butani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R Raghuttama Rao
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Anindya Ghose
    Independent Director

FAQs on Latent View Analytics Share Price

What is the share price of Latent View Analytics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Latent View Analytics is ₹295.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Latent View Analytics?

The Latent View Analytics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Latent View Analytics?

The market cap of Latent View Analytics is ₹6,121.88 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Latent View Analytics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Latent View Analytics are ₹302.30 and ₹295.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Latent View Analytics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Latent View Analytics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Latent View Analytics is ₹517.00 and 52-week low of Latent View Analytics is ₹248.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Latent View Analytics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Latent View Analytics has shown returns of -0.35% over the past day, -1.76% for the past month, -4.66% over 3 months, -25.77% over 1 year, -7.54% across 3 years, and -9.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Latent View Analytics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Latent View Analytics are 31.33 and 3.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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