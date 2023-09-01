Follow Us

Granules India Ltd. Share Price

GRANULES INDIA LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹302.30 Closed
1.584.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Granules India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹298.25₹303.50
₹302.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹267.75₹381.00
₹302.30
Open Price
₹300.10
Prev. Close
₹297.60
Volume
8,08,836

Granules India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1304.25
  • R2306.5
  • R3309.5
  • Pivot
    301.25
  • S1299
  • S2296
  • S3293.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5349.83298.79
  • 10347.29298.87
  • 20341.86301.21
  • 50323.59301.97
  • 100303300.74
  • 200300.06302.53

Granules India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.77-7.344.936.61-1.29-6.73162.71
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Granules India Ltd. Share Holdings

Granules India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund25,46,4921.882.33
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan7,98,0000.1125.8
UTI Arbitrage Fund7,92,0000.8225.61
HDFC Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan6,66,0000.3521.53
HDFC Arbitrage Fund - Wholesale Plan6,66,0000.3521.53
Aditya Birla Sun Life Arbitrage Fund6,04,0000.3719.53
HSBC Arbitrage Fund5,76,0001.0418.62
SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund5,54,0000.1317.91
Tata Arbitrage Fund4,98,0000.2316.1
ICICI Prudential Equity - Arbitrage Fund4,46,0000.1214.42
Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Granules India Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Buy Back of Shares

About Granules India Ltd.

Granules India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/03/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110TG1991PLC012471 and registration number is 012471. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3238.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Krishna Prasad Chigurupati
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr. K V S Ram Rao
    Joint Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Harsha Chigurupati
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Uma Devi Chigurupati
    Executive Director
  • Mr. K B Sankar Rao
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Dr. Saumen Chakraborty
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sucharita Rao Palepu
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Arun Rao Akinepally
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Arun Sawhney
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kapil Kumar Mehan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Granules India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Granules India Ltd.?

The market cap of Granules India Ltd. is ₹7,203.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Granules India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Granules India Ltd. is 13.94 and PB ratio of Granules India Ltd. is 2.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Granules India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Granules India Ltd. is ₹302.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Granules India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Granules India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Granules India Ltd. is ₹381.00 and 52-week low of Granules India Ltd. is ₹267.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

