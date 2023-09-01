What is the Market Cap of Granules India Ltd.? The market cap of Granules India Ltd. is ₹7,203.19 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Granules India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Granules India Ltd. is 13.94 and PB ratio of Granules India Ltd. is 2.56 as on .

What is the share price of Granules India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Granules India Ltd. is ₹302.30 as on .