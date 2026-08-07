Here's the live share price of Granules India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Granules India
|5.58
|0.77
|17.04
|52.94
|93.53
|39.50
|17.98
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Granules India has gained 93.53% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Granules India has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|836.94
|837.04
|10
|844.26
|841.47
|20
|864.21
|843.46
|50
|814.13
|813.97
|100
|736.84
|758.51
|200
|654.96
|687.4
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Granules India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 16.11%, FII holding rose to 17.50%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|14,03,100
|1.73
|114.11
|11,06,670
|1.57
|90
|10,31,399
|1.19
|83.88
|6,83,862
|0.62
|55.62
|1,10,711
|0.54
|9
|40,544
|0.32
|3.3
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:14 PM IST IST
|Granules India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:11 PM IST IST
|Granules India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 27, 2026, 05:34 AM IST IST
|Granules India - Transcript Of The Earnings Call For Q1 Of FY27
|Jul 22, 2026, 01:14 PM IST IST
|Granules India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 21, 2026, 07:45 PM IST IST
|Granules India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Source: Dion Global
Granules India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/03/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110TG1991PLC012471 and registration number is 012471. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3473.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Granules India is ₹870.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Granules India is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Granules India is ₹21,558.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Granules India are ₹882.05 and ₹835.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Granules India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Granules India is ₹910.00 and 52-week low of Granules India is ₹433.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Granules India has shown returns of 3.79% over the past day, 0.77% for the past month, 17.04% over 3 months, 93.53% over 1 year, 39.5% across 3 years, and 17.98% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Granules India are 32.55 and 4.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.20 per annum.
Source: Dion Global