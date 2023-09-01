Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.77
|-7.34
|4.93
|6.61
|-1.29
|-6.73
|162.71
|0.33
|-2.93
|12.38
|15.71
|27.32
|112.87
|69.16
|2.94
|5.66
|29.05
|38.39
|21.70
|69.03
|91.80
|-1.31
|-1.39
|1.80
|26.14
|-0.28
|11.08
|178.84
|-3.45
|-1.54
|22.58
|28.45
|32.79
|28.22
|115.16
|-3.94
|-3.18
|22.90
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|-2.51
|-3.22
|19.50
|29.55
|64.70
|62.26
|51.31
|-7.88
|-10.01
|0.58
|20.99
|16.26
|31.75
|95.63
|1.50
|10.68
|34.67
|65.37
|65.54
|15.14
|16.84
|-2.24
|-5.19
|5.08
|10.95
|23.05
|38.40
|170.64
|-0.72
|0.49
|24.87
|77.40
|52.58
|0.68
|17.52
|-1.69
|-9.30
|6.96
|15.92
|22.16
|28.86
|64.41
|1.92
|1.76
|6.11
|14.59
|-13.69
|-35.78
|-15.33
|13.97
|35.22
|89.04
|36.35
|-29.53
|-3.12
|-3.12
|1.18
|2.29
|8.28
|7.53
|-0.57
|-8.44
|-17.18
|-2.12
|-4.12
|22.64
|7.13
|-3.82
|-14.11
|125.25
|-1.51
|8.68
|32.23
|40.52
|55.07
|267.27
|719.86
|1.19
|1.74
|30.53
|45.45
|24.59
|76.81
|105.91
|2.35
|10.70
|16.49
|26.26
|-30.91
|76.62
|353.57
|2.34
|-3.99
|24.14
|76.36
|104.28
|56.58
|14.14
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund
|25,46,492
|1.8
|82.33
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|7,98,000
|0.11
|25.8
|UTI Arbitrage Fund
|7,92,000
|0.82
|25.61
|HDFC Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|6,66,000
|0.35
|21.53
|HDFC Arbitrage Fund - Wholesale Plan
|6,66,000
|0.35
|21.53
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Arbitrage Fund
|6,04,000
|0.37
|19.53
|HSBC Arbitrage Fund
|5,76,000
|1.04
|18.62
|SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund
|5,54,000
|0.13
|17.91
|Tata Arbitrage Fund
|4,98,000
|0.23
|16.1
|ICICI Prudential Equity - Arbitrage Fund
|4,46,000
|0.12
|14.42
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Buy Back of Shares
Granules India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/03/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110TG1991PLC012471 and registration number is 012471. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3238.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Granules India Ltd. is ₹7,203.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Granules India Ltd. is 13.94 and PB ratio of Granules India Ltd. is 2.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Granules India Ltd. is ₹302.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Granules India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Granules India Ltd. is ₹381.00 and 52-week low of Granules India Ltd. is ₹267.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.