What is the share price of Granules India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Granules India is ₹870.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Granules India? The Granules India is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Granules India? The market cap of Granules India is ₹21,558.33 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Granules India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Granules India are ₹882.05 and ₹835.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Granules India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Granules India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Granules India is ₹910.00 and 52-week low of Granules India is ₹433.00 as on .

How has the Granules India performed historically in terms of returns? The Granules India has shown returns of 3.79% over the past day, 0.77% for the past month, 17.04% over 3 months, 93.53% over 1 year, 39.5% across 3 years, and 17.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Granules India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Granules India are 32.55 and 4.24 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.20 per annum.

Source: Dion Global