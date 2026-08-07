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Granules India Share Price

NSE
BSE

GRANULES INDIA

Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Granules India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹870.00 Closed
3.79₹ 31.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Granules India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹835.50₹882.05
₹870.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹433.00₹910.00
₹870.00
Open Price
₹835.50
Prev. Close
₹838.20
Volume
25,485

Source: Dion Global

Granules India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Granules India		5.580.7717.0452.9493.5339.5017.98
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Granules India has gained 93.53% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Granules India has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Granules India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Granules India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5836.94837.04
10844.26841.47
20864.21843.46
50814.13813.97
100736.84758.51
200654.96687.4

Source: Dion Global

Granules India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Granules India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 16.11%, FII holding rose to 17.50%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Granules India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
14,03,1001.73114.11
11,06,6701.5790
10,31,3991.1983.88
6,83,8620.6255.62
1,10,7110.549
40,5440.323.3

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Granules India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:14 PM IST ISTGranules India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 06, 2026, 10:11 PM IST ISTGranules India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 27, 2026, 05:34 AM IST ISTGranules India - Transcript Of The Earnings Call For Q1 Of FY27
Jul 22, 2026, 01:14 PM IST ISTGranules India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 21, 2026, 07:45 PM IST ISTGranules India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report

Source: Dion Global

About Granules India

Granules India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/03/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110TG1991PLC012471 and registration number is 012471. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3473.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Krishna Prasad Chigurupati
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Harsha Chigurupati
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Uma Devi Chigurupati
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kolli Basava Sankar Rao
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Dr. Saumen Chakraborty
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sucharita Rao Palepu
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Sethurathnam Ravi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Sawhney
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kapil Kumar Mehan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Priyanka Chigurupati
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Pritidas Kakodkar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Granules India Share Price

What is the share price of Granules India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Granules India is ₹870.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Granules India?

The Granules India is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Granules India?

The market cap of Granules India is ₹21,558.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Granules India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Granules India are ₹882.05 and ₹835.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Granules India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Granules India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Granules India is ₹910.00 and 52-week low of Granules India is ₹433.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Granules India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Granules India has shown returns of 3.79% over the past day, 0.77% for the past month, 17.04% over 3 months, 93.53% over 1 year, 39.5% across 3 years, and 17.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Granules India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Granules India are 32.55 and 4.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.20 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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