GOODYEAR INDIA LTD.

Sector : Tyres & Tubes | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,358.75 Closed
-0.74-10.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Goodyear India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,354.50₹1,383.95
₹1,358.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,000.00₹1,451.00
₹1,358.75
Open Price
₹1,380.00
Prev. Close
₹1,368.90
Volume
19,279

Goodyear India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,377.5
  • R21,395.45
  • R31,406.95
  • Pivot
    1,366
  • S11,348.05
  • S21,336.55
  • S31,318.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,025.61,364.24
  • 101,022.071,367.54
  • 201,028.471,367.51
  • 501,050.421,330.49
  • 1001,040.311,268.14
  • 200982.181,193.05

Goodyear India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.41-4.4311.7828.6132.8060.6860.68
-0.514.5510.6825.4726.8385.0947.85
-0.55-6.383.2815.1916.4676.8586.89
-1.04-9.87-1.5121.7952.33214.5053.86
-1.98-8.0116.9158.8759.64151.7762.23
1.041.6342.4078.5195.40350.72108.33
5.03-0.873.042.9232.0696.261.57
-2.043.239.028.0325.57115.4230.82
14.1429.8926.9731.409.71-77.08-60.35
23.6161.8285.4281.6356.14-34.56-87.74

Goodyear India Ltd. Share Holdings

Goodyear India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan10,31,8920.69145.45
HDFC Multi Cap Fund2,08,1720.3829.34
HDFC Equity Savings Fund - Regular Plan85,0000.4211.98
HDFC Hybrid Debt Fund - Regular Plan66,0000.318.9
HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Hybrid Equity - Regular Plan58,4540.738.24
HDFC MNC Fund51,7091.677.29
HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Hybrid Debt - Regular Plan4,0000.350.54

Goodyear India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Goodyear India Ltd.

Goodyear India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25111HR1961PLC008578 and registration number is 008578. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber tyres and tubes for motor vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, three-wheelers, tractors and aircraft. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2435.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sandeep Mahajan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Manish Mundra
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Nicole Amanda Nuttall
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Lochan Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Kher
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sudha Ravi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Goodyear India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Goodyear India Ltd.?

The market cap of Goodyear India Ltd. is ₹3,134.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Goodyear India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Goodyear India Ltd. is 25.2 and PB ratio of Goodyear India Ltd. is 5.2 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Goodyear India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goodyear India Ltd. is ₹1,358.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Goodyear India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goodyear India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goodyear India Ltd. is ₹1,451.00 and 52-week low of Goodyear India Ltd. is ₹1000.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

