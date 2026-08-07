What is the share price of Goodyear India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goodyear India is ₹802.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Goodyear India? The Goodyear India is operating in the Tyres Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Goodyear India? The market cap of Goodyear India is ₹1,849.93 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Goodyear India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Goodyear India are ₹807.40 and ₹800.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Goodyear India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goodyear India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goodyear India is ₹1,022.10 and 52-week low of Goodyear India is ₹660.00 as on .

How has the Goodyear India performed historically in terms of returns? The Goodyear India has shown returns of -1.27% over the past day, 1.25% for the past month, 1.79% over 3 months, -18.18% over 1 year, -16.53% across 3 years, and -6.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Goodyear India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Goodyear India are 30.08 and 3.05 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.30 per annum.

Source: Dion Global