Here's the live share price of Goodyear India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Goodyear India
|-3.76
|1.25
|1.79
|-6.26
|-18.18
|-16.53
|-6.17
|MRF
|0.56
|-3.79
|2.72
|-8.10
|-7.13
|7.25
|10.78
|Balkrishna Industries
|-0.62
|9.15
|8.90
|-8.21
|1.56
|1.24
|0.97
|Apollo Tyres
|3.91
|-1.96
|8.58
|-11.96
|2.16
|0.79
|14.84
|Ceat
|8.55
|-4.89
|10.92
|-7.26
|15.90
|15.57
|22.91
|JK Tyre & Industries
|-1.11
|-4.50
|-3.67
|-28.89
|21.86
|13.51
|21.05
|TVS Srichakra
|1.15
|-4.93
|1.23
|-5.78
|40.98
|9.86
|13.28
|Tolins Tyres
|0.15
|-2.43
|-7.95
|-21.37
|-32.03
|-24.51
|-15.53
|Krypton Industries
|-7.31
|-12.33
|-4.92
|-0.83
|-18.93
|12.23
|19.05
|Tirupati Innovar
|5.19
|-21.57
|-47.41
|3.07
|-27.93
|-43.76
|5.91
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Goodyear India has declined 18.18% compared to peers like MRF (-7.13%), Balkrishna Industries (1.56%), Apollo Tyres (2.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Goodyear India has underperformed peers relative to MRF (10.78%) and Balkrishna Industries (0.97%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|832.02
|841
|10
|827.39
|834.05
|20
|811.58
|819.98
|50
|773.75
|794.86
|100
|765.17
|790.59
|200
|817.7
|819.02
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Goodyear India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 7.78%, FII holding unchanged at 0.27%, and public shareholding moved up to 17.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|12,56,330
|0.23
|94.9
|1,00,000
|0.13
|7.55
|80,000
|0.37
|6.04
|66,000
|0.16
|5.36
|4,000
|0.22
|0.32
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:24 PM IST IST
|Goodyear India - Board Meeting Intimation for The Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30,
|Jul 18, 2026, 12:21 AM IST IST
|Goodyear India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 17, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|Goodyear India - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Jul 17, 2026, 11:37 PM IST IST
|Goodyear India - The 65Th AGM Of The Company Will Be Held Through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means ('VC / OAVM')
|Jul 17, 2026, 11:28 PM IST IST
|Goodyear India - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Goodyear India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25111HR1961PLC008578 and registration number is 008578. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber tyres and tubes for motor vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, three-wheelers, tractors and aircraft. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2475.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goodyear India is ₹802.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Goodyear India is operating in the Tyres Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Goodyear India is ₹1,849.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Goodyear India are ₹807.40 and ₹800.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goodyear India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goodyear India is ₹1,022.10 and 52-week low of Goodyear India is ₹660.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Goodyear India has shown returns of -1.27% over the past day, 1.25% for the past month, 1.79% over 3 months, -18.18% over 1 year, -16.53% across 3 years, and -6.17% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Goodyear India are 30.08 and 3.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.30 per annum.
Source: Dion Global