Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.41
|-4.43
|11.78
|28.61
|32.80
|60.68
|60.68
|-0.51
|4.55
|10.68
|25.47
|26.83
|85.09
|47.85
|-0.55
|-6.38
|3.28
|15.19
|16.46
|76.85
|86.89
|-1.04
|-9.87
|-1.51
|21.79
|52.33
|214.50
|53.86
|-1.98
|-8.01
|16.91
|58.87
|59.64
|151.77
|62.23
|1.04
|1.63
|42.40
|78.51
|95.40
|350.72
|108.33
|5.03
|-0.87
|3.04
|2.92
|32.06
|96.26
|1.57
|-2.04
|3.23
|9.02
|8.03
|25.57
|115.42
|30.82
|14.14
|29.89
|26.97
|31.40
|9.71
|-77.08
|-60.35
|23.61
|61.82
|85.42
|81.63
|56.14
|-34.56
|-87.74
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|10,31,892
|0.69
|145.45
|HDFC Multi Cap Fund
|2,08,172
|0.38
|29.34
|HDFC Equity Savings Fund - Regular Plan
|85,000
|0.42
|11.98
|HDFC Hybrid Debt Fund - Regular Plan
|66,000
|0.31
|8.9
|HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Hybrid Equity - Regular Plan
|58,454
|0.73
|8.24
|HDFC MNC Fund
|51,709
|1.67
|7.29
|HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Hybrid Debt - Regular Plan
|4,000
|0.35
|0.54
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Goodyear India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25111HR1961PLC008578 and registration number is 008578. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber tyres and tubes for motor vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, three-wheelers, tractors and aircraft. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2435.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Goodyear India Ltd. is ₹3,134.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Goodyear India Ltd. is 25.2 and PB ratio of Goodyear India Ltd. is 5.2 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goodyear India Ltd. is ₹1,358.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goodyear India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goodyear India Ltd. is ₹1,451.00 and 52-week low of Goodyear India Ltd. is ₹1000.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.