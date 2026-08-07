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Goodyear India Share Price

NSE
BSE

GOODYEAR INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Tyres
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Goodyear India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹802.00 Closed
-1.27₹ -10.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Goodyear India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹800.00₹807.40
₹802.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹660.00₹1,022.10
₹802.00
Open Price
₹801.60
Prev. Close
₹812.30
Volume
1,995

Source: Dion Global

Goodyear India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Goodyear India		-3.761.251.79-6.26-18.18-16.53-6.17
MRF		0.56-3.792.72-8.10-7.137.2510.78
Balkrishna Industries		-0.629.158.90-8.211.561.240.97
Apollo Tyres		3.91-1.968.58-11.962.160.7914.84
Ceat		8.55-4.8910.92-7.2615.9015.5722.91
JK Tyre & Industries		-1.11-4.50-3.67-28.8921.8613.5121.05
TVS Srichakra		1.15-4.931.23-5.7840.989.8613.28
Tolins Tyres		0.15-2.43-7.95-21.37-32.03-24.51-15.53
Krypton Industries		-7.31-12.33-4.92-0.83-18.9312.2319.05
Tirupati Innovar		5.19-21.57-47.413.07-27.93-43.765.91

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Goodyear India has declined 18.18% compared to peers like MRF (-7.13%), Balkrishna Industries (1.56%), Apollo Tyres (2.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Goodyear India has underperformed peers relative to MRF (10.78%) and Balkrishna Industries (0.97%).

Goodyear India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Goodyear India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5832.02841
10827.39834.05
20811.58819.98
50773.75794.86
100765.17790.59
200817.7819.02

Source: Dion Global

Goodyear India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Goodyear India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 7.78%, FII holding unchanged at 0.27%, and public shareholding moved up to 17.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Goodyear India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
12,56,3300.2394.9
1,00,0000.137.55
80,0000.376.04
66,0000.165.36
4,0000.220.32

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Goodyear India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:24 PM IST ISTGoodyear India - Board Meeting Intimation for The Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30,
Jul 18, 2026, 12:21 AM IST ISTGoodyear India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 17, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTGoodyear India - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Jul 17, 2026, 11:37 PM IST ISTGoodyear India - The 65Th AGM Of The Company Will Be Held Through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means ('VC / OAVM')
Jul 17, 2026, 11:28 PM IST ISTGoodyear India - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Goodyear India

Goodyear India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25111HR1961PLC008578 and registration number is 008578. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber tyres and tubes for motor vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, three-wheelers, tractors and aircraft. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2475.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arvind Bhandari
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Garg
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Rohitashv Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Uma Ratnam Krishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sumit Dutta Chowdhury
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gajanan Vithal Gandhe
    Independent Director

FAQs on Goodyear India Share Price

What is the share price of Goodyear India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goodyear India is ₹802.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Goodyear India?

The Goodyear India is operating in the Tyres Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Goodyear India?

The market cap of Goodyear India is ₹1,849.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Goodyear India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Goodyear India are ₹807.40 and ₹800.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Goodyear India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goodyear India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goodyear India is ₹1,022.10 and 52-week low of Goodyear India is ₹660.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Goodyear India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Goodyear India has shown returns of -1.27% over the past day, 1.25% for the past month, 1.79% over 3 months, -18.18% over 1 year, -16.53% across 3 years, and -6.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Goodyear India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Goodyear India are 30.08 and 3.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.30 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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