Novartis India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NOVARTIS INDIA LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹714.40 Closed
-0.43-3.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Novartis India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹707.10₹719.70
₹714.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹537.00₹909.00
₹714.40
Open Price
₹718.00
Prev. Close
₹717.45
Volume
14,521

Novartis India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1721.7
  • R2727
  • R3734.3
  • Pivot
    714.4
  • S1709.1
  • S2701.8
  • S3696.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5679.58718.42
  • 10679.41720.04
  • 20679.5729.35
  • 50703.37745.08
  • 100676.04729.6
  • 200669.01705.1

Novartis India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.72-1.770.4819.50-1.835.345.34
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Novartis India Ltd. Share Holdings

Novartis India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF680.070

Novartis India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, Final & Special Dividend
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Novartis India Ltd.

Novartis India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/1947 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24200MH1947PLC006104 and registration number is 006104. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of pharmaceutical and medical goods. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 399.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Christopher Snook
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sanjay Murdeshwar
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Ms. Shilpa Joshi
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Sandra Martryes
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jai Hiremath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanker Parameswaran
    Independent Director

FAQs on Novartis India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Novartis India Ltd.?

The market cap of Novartis India Ltd. is ₹1,763.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Novartis India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Novartis India Ltd. is 24.76 and PB ratio of Novartis India Ltd. is 2.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Novartis India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Novartis India Ltd. is ₹714.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Novartis India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Novartis India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Novartis India Ltd. is ₹909.00 and 52-week low of Novartis India Ltd. is ₹537.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

