Here's the live share price of Novartis India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Novartis India
|4.12
|10.59
|50.92
|91.66
|72.02
|29.83
|11.34
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Novartis India has gained 72.02% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Novartis India has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,583.61
|1,614.22
|10
|1,626.18
|1,609.64
|20
|1,590.05
|1,586.36
|50
|1,479.77
|1,478.07
|100
|1,255.01
|1,324.46
|200
|1,040.5
|1,165.2
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Novartis India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.35%, FII holding fell to 0.16%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 02:23 AM IST IST
|Novartis - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On August 07, 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 03:09 AM IST IST
|Novartis - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 30, 2026, 02:49 AM IST IST
|Novartis - Outcome Of The 247Th Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held Today, I.E, Wednesday, July 29, 2026.
|Jul 30, 2026, 02:19 AM IST IST
|Novartis - Outcome Of The 246Th Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On Today I.E, Wednesday, July 29, 2026.
|Jul 30, 2026, 01:54 AM IST IST
|Novartis - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chairman
Source: Dion Global
Novartis India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/1947 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24200MH1947PLC006104 and registration number is 006104. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of pharmaceutical and medical goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 354.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Novartis India is ₹1,608.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Novartis India is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Novartis India is ₹3,970.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Novartis India are ₹1,622.90 and ₹1,560.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Novartis India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Novartis India is ₹1,777.50 and 52-week low of Novartis India is ₹750.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Novartis India has shown returns of 0.28% over the past day, 10.59% for the past month, 50.92% over 3 months, 72.02% over 1 year, 29.83% across 3 years, and 11.34% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Novartis India are 40.61 and 4.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global