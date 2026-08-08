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Novartis India Share Price

NSE
BSE

NOVARTIS INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Novartis India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,608.00 Closed
0.28₹ 4.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Novartis India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,560.00₹1,622.90
₹1,608.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹750.00₹1,777.50
₹1,608.00
Open Price
₹1,560.00
Prev. Close
₹1,603.55
Volume
1,059

Source: Dion Global

Novartis India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Novartis India		4.1210.5950.9291.6672.0229.8311.34
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Novartis India has gained 72.02% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Novartis India has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Novartis India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Novartis India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,583.611,614.22
101,626.181,609.64
201,590.051,586.36
501,479.771,478.07
1001,255.011,324.46
2001,040.51,165.2

Source: Dion Global

Novartis India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Novartis India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.35%, FII holding fell to 0.16%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Novartis India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 02:23 AM IST ISTNovartis - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On August 07, 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 03:09 AM IST ISTNovartis - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 30, 2026, 02:49 AM IST ISTNovartis - Outcome Of The 247Th Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held Today, I.E, Wednesday, July 29, 2026.
Jul 30, 2026, 02:19 AM IST ISTNovartis - Outcome Of The 246Th Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On Today I.E, Wednesday, July 29, 2026.
Jul 30, 2026, 01:54 AM IST ISTNovartis - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chairman

Source: Dion Global

About Novartis India

Novartis India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/1947 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24200MH1947PLC006104 and registration number is 006104. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of pharmaceutical and medical goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 354.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Christopher Snook
    Chairperson
  • Mrs. Shilpa Joshi
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Falin Majmudar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sandra Martyres
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanker Parameswaran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gira Sardesai
    Independent Director

FAQs on Novartis India Share Price

What is the share price of Novartis India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Novartis India is ₹1,608.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Novartis India?

The Novartis India is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Novartis India?

The market cap of Novartis India is ₹3,970.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Novartis India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Novartis India are ₹1,622.90 and ₹1,560.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Novartis India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Novartis India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Novartis India is ₹1,777.50 and 52-week low of Novartis India is ₹750.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Novartis India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Novartis India has shown returns of 0.28% over the past day, 10.59% for the past month, 50.92% over 3 months, 72.02% over 1 year, 29.83% across 3 years, and 11.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Novartis India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Novartis India are 40.61 and 4.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Novartis India News

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