What is the Market Cap of Novartis India Ltd.? The market cap of Novartis India Ltd. is ₹1,763.91 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Novartis India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Novartis India Ltd. is 24.76 and PB ratio of Novartis India Ltd. is 2.27 as on .

What is the share price of Novartis India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Novartis India Ltd. is ₹714.40 as on .