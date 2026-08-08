What is the share price of Novartis India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Novartis India is ₹1,608.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Novartis India? The Novartis India is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Novartis India? The market cap of Novartis India is ₹3,970.28 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Novartis India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Novartis India are ₹1,622.90 and ₹1,560.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Novartis India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Novartis India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Novartis India is ₹1,777.50 and 52-week low of Novartis India is ₹750.00 as on .

How has the Novartis India performed historically in terms of returns? The Novartis India has shown returns of 0.28% over the past day, 10.59% for the past month, 50.92% over 3 months, 72.02% over 1 year, 29.83% across 3 years, and 11.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Novartis India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Novartis India are 40.61 and 4.85 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global