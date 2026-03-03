Facebook Pixel Code
Sagility Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAGILITY

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Information Technology
Index
BSE 1000BSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Sagility along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹38.85 Closed
-1.84₹ -0.73
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Sagility Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹36.62₹39.28
₹38.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.62₹57.90
₹38.85
Open Price
₹36.62
Prev. Close
₹39.58
Volume
33,30,123

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sagility has gained 5.76% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -9.71%.

Sagility’s current P/E of 21.42x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Sagility Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sagility		-8.39-21.91-22.18-12.68-7.419.795.76
L&T Technology Services		9.91-9.19-23.26-17.51-24.13-2.675.03
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		-7.55-17.67-19.05-14.22-24.48-11.74-7.22
Netweb Technologies India		4.1615.5915.4946.65161.2959.7032.43
eClerx Services		-6.97-37.06-36.82-29.3918.8429.5936.36
Firstsource Solutions		-7.52-31.90-39.38-42.90-40.0524.2715.72
eMudhra		-2.12-23.27-30.12-40.16-46.1518.7010.90
Route Mobile		-0.97-17.12-30.57-42.41-49.33-28.12-22.50
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		0.16-25.27-38.54-43.89-35.2512.387.25
Protean eGov Technologies		-4.10-7.32-30.36-37.42-55.43-13.56-8.37
RPSG Ventures		-2.08-9.27-17.50-27.40-12.3615.7215.73
Hinduja Global Solutions		-5.15-12.52-23.13-30.97-30.61-35.66-8.81
Aurum Proptech		-7.01-7.661.19-5.335.6713.7013.02
BLS E-Services		-10.35-13.70-33.68-19.75-5.84-27.38-17.46
Alldigi Tech		-2.73-18.06-2.97-16.85-11.1817.0919.02
Creative Newtech		0.26-3.63-11.99-11.99-11.99-4.17-2.52
Kellton Tech Solutions		-9.6711.23-5.90-29.65-16.0220.254.17
IRIS RegTech Solutions		0.42-15.15-20.53-26.73-33.8047.2745.91
Bartronics India		-9.07-11.92-15.77-18.49-26.819.1531.92
ACS Technologies		-0.61-5.759.0339.771,044.19125.3462.82

Over the last one year, Sagility has declined 7.41% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-24.13%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-24.48%), Netweb Technologies India (161.29%). From a 5 year perspective, Sagility has underperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (5.03%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-7.22%).

Sagility Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Sagility Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
542.7541.58
1044.443.28
2046.5645.4
5049.6947.84
10049.3748.13
20046.3347.05

Sagility Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sagility saw a drop in promoter holding to 50.95%, while DII stake increased to 21.36%, FII holding rose to 10.25%, and public shareholding moved up to 17.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Sagility Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
6,49,12,6892.1324.11
4,65,42,6801.42232.39
3,84,41,4840.75191.94
3,62,40,0652.38180.95
3,41,38,2851.35170.45
2,40,74,1750.86120.2
2,37,04,4823.36118.36
2,09,23,0030.53104.47
1,93,46,5050.6496.6
1,92,01,0180.9395.87

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Sagility Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 19, 2026, 9:06 PM ISTSagility - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 19, 2026, 8:52 PM ISTSagility - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 17, 2026, 12:21 AM ISTSagility - Disclosure Under Regulation 30(5) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Feb 15, 2026, 1:43 AM ISTSagility - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Feb 15, 2026, 1:38 AM ISTSagility - Board Meeting Outcome for Change In Senior Managerial Personnel

About Sagility

Sagility Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900KA2021PLC150054 and registration number is 150054. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1716.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4679.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Martin I Cole
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Gopalan
    Managing Director & Group CEO
  • Mr. Hari Gopalakrishnan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Jimmy Mahtani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Dr.(Ms.) Shalini Sarin
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Chanana
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ginger Dusek
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Venkat Krishnaswamy
    Independent Director
  • Dr. William Winkenwerder Jr
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sagility Share Price

What is the share price of Sagility?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sagility is ₹38.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sagility?

The Sagility is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sagility?

The market cap of Sagility is ₹18,186.96 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sagility?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sagility are ₹39.28 and ₹36.62.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sagility?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sagility stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sagility is ₹57.90 and 52-week low of Sagility is ₹36.62 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Sagility performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sagility has shown returns of -1.84% over the past day, -24.84% for the past month, -22.36% over 3 months, -9.71% over 1 year, 9.79% across 3 years, and 5.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sagility?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sagility are 21.42 and 1.98 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Sagility News

