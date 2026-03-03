Here's the live share price of Sagility along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sagility has gained 5.76% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -9.71%.
Sagility’s current P/E of 21.42x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sagility
|-8.39
|-21.91
|-22.18
|-12.68
|-7.41
|9.79
|5.76
|L&T Technology Services
|9.91
|-9.19
|-23.26
|-17.51
|-24.13
|-2.67
|5.03
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|-7.55
|-17.67
|-19.05
|-14.22
|-24.48
|-11.74
|-7.22
|Netweb Technologies India
|4.16
|15.59
|15.49
|46.65
|161.29
|59.70
|32.43
|eClerx Services
|-6.97
|-37.06
|-36.82
|-29.39
|18.84
|29.59
|36.36
|Firstsource Solutions
|-7.52
|-31.90
|-39.38
|-42.90
|-40.05
|24.27
|15.72
|eMudhra
|-2.12
|-23.27
|-30.12
|-40.16
|-46.15
|18.70
|10.90
|Route Mobile
|-0.97
|-17.12
|-30.57
|-42.41
|-49.33
|-28.12
|-22.50
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|0.16
|-25.27
|-38.54
|-43.89
|-35.25
|12.38
|7.25
|Protean eGov Technologies
|-4.10
|-7.32
|-30.36
|-37.42
|-55.43
|-13.56
|-8.37
|RPSG Ventures
|-2.08
|-9.27
|-17.50
|-27.40
|-12.36
|15.72
|15.73
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|-5.15
|-12.52
|-23.13
|-30.97
|-30.61
|-35.66
|-8.81
|Aurum Proptech
|-7.01
|-7.66
|1.19
|-5.33
|5.67
|13.70
|13.02
|BLS E-Services
|-10.35
|-13.70
|-33.68
|-19.75
|-5.84
|-27.38
|-17.46
|Alldigi Tech
|-2.73
|-18.06
|-2.97
|-16.85
|-11.18
|17.09
|19.02
|Creative Newtech
|0.26
|-3.63
|-11.99
|-11.99
|-11.99
|-4.17
|-2.52
|Kellton Tech Solutions
|-9.67
|11.23
|-5.90
|-29.65
|-16.02
|20.25
|4.17
|IRIS RegTech Solutions
|0.42
|-15.15
|-20.53
|-26.73
|-33.80
|47.27
|45.91
|Bartronics India
|-9.07
|-11.92
|-15.77
|-18.49
|-26.81
|9.15
|31.92
|ACS Technologies
|-0.61
|-5.75
|9.03
|39.77
|1,044.19
|125.34
|62.82
Over the last one year, Sagility has declined 7.41% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-24.13%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-24.48%), Netweb Technologies India (161.29%). From a 5 year perspective, Sagility has underperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (5.03%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-7.22%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|42.75
|41.58
|10
|44.4
|43.28
|20
|46.56
|45.4
|50
|49.69
|47.84
|100
|49.37
|48.13
|200
|46.33
|47.05
In the latest quarter, Sagility saw a drop in promoter holding to 50.95%, while DII stake increased to 21.36%, FII holding rose to 10.25%, and public shareholding moved up to 17.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|6,49,12,689
|2.1
|324.11
|4,65,42,680
|1.42
|232.39
|3,84,41,484
|0.75
|191.94
|3,62,40,065
|2.38
|180.95
|3,41,38,285
|1.35
|170.45
|2,40,74,175
|0.86
|120.2
|2,37,04,482
|3.36
|118.36
|2,09,23,003
|0.53
|104.47
|1,93,46,505
|0.64
|96.6
|1,92,01,018
|0.93
|95.87
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 19, 2026, 9:06 PM IST
|Sagility - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 19, 2026, 8:52 PM IST
|Sagility - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 17, 2026, 12:21 AM IST
|Sagility - Disclosure Under Regulation 30(5) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
|Feb 15, 2026, 1:43 AM IST
|Sagility - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Feb 15, 2026, 1:38 AM IST
|Sagility - Board Meeting Outcome for Change In Senior Managerial Personnel
Sagility Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900KA2021PLC150054 and registration number is 150054. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1716.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4679.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sagility is ₹38.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sagility is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sagility is ₹18,186.96 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sagility are ₹39.28 and ₹36.62.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sagility stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sagility is ₹57.90 and 52-week low of Sagility is ₹36.62 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sagility has shown returns of -1.84% over the past day, -24.84% for the past month, -22.36% over 3 months, -9.71% over 1 year, 9.79% across 3 years, and 5.76% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sagility are 21.42 and 1.98 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.