Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Dr. Lal Pathlabs Share Price

NSE
BSE

DR. LAL PATHLABS

Midcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Theme
DiagnosticsHospital
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Dr. Lal Pathlabs along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,924.15 Closed
-0.16₹ -3.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Dr. Lal Pathlabs Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,915.00₹1,947.00
₹1,924.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,272.00₹1,950.45
₹1,924.15
Open Price
₹1,930.00
Prev. Close
₹1,927.20
Volume
4,738

Source: Dion Global

Dr. Lal Pathlabs Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.8714.6622.8233.1219.8217.48-0.22
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.281.6614.5824.5325.1021.4317.48
Max Healthcare Institute		-2.33-4.185.706.25-15.3322.5530.15
Manipal Health Enterprises		1.601.601.601.601.600.530.32
Fortis Healthcare		1.61-1.241.327.708.5343.6132.11
Aster DM Quality Care		6.4710.8518.5353.0347.1340.3340.61
Global Health		3.319.8719.8125.379.7628.1328.48
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-6.34-5.091.988.826.7023.4129.23
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		0.810.6914.6225.469.0629.7827.03
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		14.2715.3021.3119.3526.4310.886.39
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		2.158.8820.2935.724.7912.8928.13
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		0.801.3011.8936.1027.8942.9916.91
Park Medi World		-0.312.5118.8585.8397.4425.4514.57
Metropolis Healthcare		-3.24-0.2911.5112.8713.1117.31-4.17
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-3.678.7426.2727.5514.0613.938.14
Healthcare Global Enterprises		0.594.199.6821.0610.9525.9421.49
Thyrocare Technologies		4.4313.7329.0747.2234.7646.626.19
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		6.215.115.6329.2625.6837.5721.09
Nephrocare Health Services		1.725.6026.9831.4647.0413.718.02
Kovai Medical Center and Hospital		-1.41-3.041.317.98-5.2831.3330.52

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dr. Lal Pathlabs has gained 19.82% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Dr. Lal Pathlabs has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).

Dr. Lal Pathlabs Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dr. Lal Pathlabs Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,873.881,879.68
101,803.91,846.17
201,752.671,793.25
501,672.111,702.58
1001,556.541,621.52
2001,515.371,557.95

Source: Dion Global

Dr. Lal Pathlabs Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dr. Lal Pathlabs saw a drop in promoter holding to 53.19%, while DII stake increased to 21.59%, FII holding rose to 17.35%, and public shareholding moved down to 7.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Dr. Lal Pathlabs Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
41,78,4510.65687.86
25,73,0501.85423.58
18,31,4261.13301.49
15,16,4840.46249.64
13,00,0000.52214.01
12,90,9700.27212.52
11,40,0001.2187.67
10,75,0001.26176.97
10,18,2241.85167.62
7,50,0001.02123.47

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Dr. Lal Pathlabs Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:53 PM IST ISTDr. Lal Pathlabs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Jul 31, 2026, 01:06 AM IST ISTDr. Lal Pathlabs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 27, 2026, 01:39 AM IST ISTDr. Lal Pathlabs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 25, 2026, 10:30 PM IST ISTDr. Lal Pathlabs - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 25, 2026, 08:59 PM IST ISTDr. Lal Pathlabs - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About Dr. Lal Pathlabs

Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1995PLC065388 and registration number is 065388. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other human health activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2647.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 167.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Brig.(Hony) Dr. Arvind Lal
    Executive Chairman
  • Dr. Vandana Lal
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Archana Lal Erdmann
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arun Duggal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gurinder Singh Kalra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajit Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Somya Satsangi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rohit Bhasin
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dr. Lal Pathlabs Share Price

What is the share price of Dr. Lal Pathlabs?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dr. Lal Pathlabs is ₹1,924.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dr. Lal Pathlabs?

The Dr. Lal Pathlabs is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dr. Lal Pathlabs?

The market cap of Dr. Lal Pathlabs is ₹32,256.02 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dr. Lal Pathlabs?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dr. Lal Pathlabs are ₹1,947.00 and ₹1,915.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dr. Lal Pathlabs?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dr. Lal Pathlabs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dr. Lal Pathlabs is ₹1,950.45 and 52-week low of Dr. Lal Pathlabs is ₹1,272.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Dr. Lal Pathlabs performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dr. Lal Pathlabs has shown returns of -0.16% over the past day, 14.66% for the past month, 22.82% over 3 months, 19.82% over 1 year, 17.48% across 3 years, and -0.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dr. Lal Pathlabs?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dr. Lal Pathlabs are 59.53 and 12.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.07 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Dr. Lal Pathlabs News

More Dr. Lal Pathlabs News
Market Pulse