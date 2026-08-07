What is the share price of Dr. Lal Pathlabs? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dr. Lal Pathlabs is ₹1,924.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Dr. Lal Pathlabs? The Dr. Lal Pathlabs is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dr. Lal Pathlabs? The market cap of Dr. Lal Pathlabs is ₹32,256.02 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Dr. Lal Pathlabs? Today’s highest and lowest price of Dr. Lal Pathlabs are ₹1,947.00 and ₹1,915.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dr. Lal Pathlabs? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dr. Lal Pathlabs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dr. Lal Pathlabs is ₹1,950.45 and 52-week low of Dr. Lal Pathlabs is ₹1,272.00 as on .

How has the Dr. Lal Pathlabs performed historically in terms of returns? The Dr. Lal Pathlabs has shown returns of -0.16% over the past day, 14.66% for the past month, 22.82% over 3 months, 19.82% over 1 year, 17.48% across 3 years, and -0.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dr. Lal Pathlabs? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dr. Lal Pathlabs are 59.53 and 12.86 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.07 per annum.

Source: Dion Global