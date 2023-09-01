Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DR. LAL PATHLABS LTD.

Sector : Hospitals & Medical Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹2,201.25 Closed
1.1725.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,157.25₹2,210.00
₹2,201.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,762.05₹2,750.00
₹2,201.25
Open Price
₹2,181.40
Prev. Close
₹2,175.90
Volume
1,11,389

Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,218.12
  • R22,240.43
  • R32,270.87
  • Pivot
    2,187.68
  • S12,165.37
  • S22,134.93
  • S32,112.62

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,505.962,194.07
  • 102,423.462,216.36
  • 202,467.92,249.99
  • 502,466.052,244.97
  • 1002,303.032,192.21
  • 2002,513.862,201.68

Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.15-6.289.7711.74-11.1322.53111.65
-0.52-3.820.549.6613.17189.69312.52
3.860.467.8832.6151.28443.95414.50
-2.71-6.1916.3320.5910.32146.22117.50
-1.300.9212.4837.8742.01228.34301.51
0.393.9820.3738.6670.1870.1870.18
3.033.1921.9850.6649.33158.8982.85
-3.281.8020.9943.5752.3693.9593.95
1.03-4.349.9045.2166.31134.31134.31
3.07-1.354.272.52-4.67-24.8741.99
2.9112.5732.7030.8339.64-18.53-18.53
2.891.709.3827.5328.23196.2437.27
-4.9111.9411.9411.9411.9411.9411.94
-0.64-0.3823.9039.7581.9669.1469.14
0.32-8.9017.9619.32-13.18-28.53-20.28
10.0923.7975.5893.3389.81199.1450.72
12.6624.8814.8678.8933.99-34.64-34.64
3.00-1.6347.6797.2095.54661.85462.57
7.0039.9196.86118.23152.58260.06258.98
-4.3425.8939.1985.5257.26438.3997.65

Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd. Share Holdings

Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
UTI Flexi Cap Fund15,85,9331.43368.94
UTI Mid Cap Fund5,08,7301.38118.35
Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan4,50,0000.71104.68
PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund3,88,8080.9890.45
Canara Robeco Equity Tax Saver2,16,0000.8450.25
Axis Growth Opportunities Fund1,74,1040.4340.5
Canara Robeco Emerging Equities1,60,0000.2137.22
UTI Small Cap Fund1,41,4651.1132.91
UTI Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) - Fifteen Year Plan1,25,1630.5529.12
UTI Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) - Ten Year Plan1,25,1630.5529.12
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Dr. Lal Path Labs Ltd. has informed the Exchange about Schedule of meet
    24-Aug, 2023 | 11:15 AM
  • Investor Presentation
    Dr. Lal Path Labs Ltd. has informed the Exchange about Investor Presentation
    08-Aug, 2023 | 04:12 PM

About Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd.

Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1995PLC065388 and registration number is 065388. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other human health activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1872.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 83.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Brig.(Hony) Dr. Arvind Lal
    Executive Chairman
  • Dr. Om Prakash Manchanda
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Vandana Lal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Archana Lal Erdmann
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Varma
    Lead Independent Director
  • Mr. Anoop Mahendra Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harneet Singh Chandhoke
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Saurabh Srivastava
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Somya Satsangi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rohit Bhasin
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Duggal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gurinder Singh Kalra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajit Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd.?

The market cap of Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd. is ₹18,161.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd. is 76.04 and PB ratio of Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd. is 12.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd. is ₹2,201.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd. is ₹2,750.00 and 52-week low of Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd. is ₹1,762.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data