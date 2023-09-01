Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.15
|-6.28
|9.77
|11.74
|-11.13
|22.53
|111.65
|-0.52
|-3.82
|0.54
|9.66
|13.17
|189.69
|312.52
|3.86
|0.46
|7.88
|32.61
|51.28
|443.95
|414.50
|-2.71
|-6.19
|16.33
|20.59
|10.32
|146.22
|117.50
|-1.30
|0.92
|12.48
|37.87
|42.01
|228.34
|301.51
|0.39
|3.98
|20.37
|38.66
|70.18
|70.18
|70.18
|3.03
|3.19
|21.98
|50.66
|49.33
|158.89
|82.85
|-3.28
|1.80
|20.99
|43.57
|52.36
|93.95
|93.95
|1.03
|-4.34
|9.90
|45.21
|66.31
|134.31
|134.31
|3.07
|-1.35
|4.27
|2.52
|-4.67
|-24.87
|41.99
|2.91
|12.57
|32.70
|30.83
|39.64
|-18.53
|-18.53
|2.89
|1.70
|9.38
|27.53
|28.23
|196.24
|37.27
|-4.91
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|-0.64
|-0.38
|23.90
|39.75
|81.96
|69.14
|69.14
|0.32
|-8.90
|17.96
|19.32
|-13.18
|-28.53
|-20.28
|10.09
|23.79
|75.58
|93.33
|89.81
|199.14
|50.72
|12.66
|24.88
|14.86
|78.89
|33.99
|-34.64
|-34.64
|3.00
|-1.63
|47.67
|97.20
|95.54
|661.85
|462.57
|7.00
|39.91
|96.86
|118.23
|152.58
|260.06
|258.98
|-4.34
|25.89
|39.19
|85.52
|57.26
|438.39
|97.65
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|UTI Flexi Cap Fund
|15,85,933
|1.43
|368.94
|UTI Mid Cap Fund
|5,08,730
|1.38
|118.35
|Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|4,50,000
|0.71
|104.68
|PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund
|3,88,808
|0.98
|90.45
|Canara Robeco Equity Tax Saver
|2,16,000
|0.84
|50.25
|Axis Growth Opportunities Fund
|1,74,104
|0.43
|40.5
|Canara Robeco Emerging Equities
|1,60,000
|0.21
|37.22
|UTI Small Cap Fund
|1,41,465
|1.11
|32.91
|UTI Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) - Fifteen Year Plan
|1,25,163
|0.55
|29.12
|UTI Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) - Ten Year Plan
|1,25,163
|0.55
|29.12
Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1995PLC065388 and registration number is 065388. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other human health activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1872.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 83.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd. is ₹18,161.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd. is 76.04 and PB ratio of Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd. is 12.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd. is ₹2,201.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd. is ₹2,750.00 and 52-week low of Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd. is ₹1,762.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.