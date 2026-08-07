Here's the live share price of Dr. Lal Pathlabs along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|0.87
|14.66
|22.82
|33.12
|19.82
|17.48
|-0.22
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.28
|1.66
|14.58
|24.53
|25.10
|21.43
|17.48
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-2.33
|-4.18
|5.70
|6.25
|-15.33
|22.55
|30.15
|Manipal Health Enterprises
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|0.53
|0.32
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.61
|-1.24
|1.32
|7.70
|8.53
|43.61
|32.11
|Aster DM Quality Care
|6.47
|10.85
|18.53
|53.03
|47.13
|40.33
|40.61
|Global Health
|3.31
|9.87
|19.81
|25.37
|9.76
|28.13
|28.48
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-6.34
|-5.09
|1.98
|8.82
|6.70
|23.41
|29.23
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|0.81
|0.69
|14.62
|25.46
|9.06
|29.78
|27.03
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|14.27
|15.30
|21.31
|19.35
|26.43
|10.88
|6.39
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|2.15
|8.88
|20.29
|35.72
|4.79
|12.89
|28.13
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|0.80
|1.30
|11.89
|36.10
|27.89
|42.99
|16.91
|Park Medi World
|-0.31
|2.51
|18.85
|85.83
|97.44
|25.45
|14.57
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-3.24
|-0.29
|11.51
|12.87
|13.11
|17.31
|-4.17
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-3.67
|8.74
|26.27
|27.55
|14.06
|13.93
|8.14
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|0.59
|4.19
|9.68
|21.06
|10.95
|25.94
|21.49
|Thyrocare Technologies
|4.43
|13.73
|29.07
|47.22
|34.76
|46.62
|6.19
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|6.21
|5.11
|5.63
|29.26
|25.68
|37.57
|21.09
|Nephrocare Health Services
|1.72
|5.60
|26.98
|31.46
|47.04
|13.71
|8.02
|Kovai Medical Center and Hospital
|-1.41
|-3.04
|1.31
|7.98
|-5.28
|31.33
|30.52
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dr. Lal Pathlabs has gained 19.82% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Dr. Lal Pathlabs has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,873.88
|1,879.68
|10
|1,803.9
|1,846.17
|20
|1,752.67
|1,793.25
|50
|1,672.11
|1,702.58
|100
|1,556.54
|1,621.52
|200
|1,515.37
|1,557.95
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dr. Lal Pathlabs saw a drop in promoter holding to 53.19%, while DII stake increased to 21.59%, FII holding rose to 17.35%, and public shareholding moved down to 7.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|41,78,451
|0.65
|687.86
|25,73,050
|1.85
|423.58
|18,31,426
|1.13
|301.49
|15,16,484
|0.46
|249.64
|13,00,000
|0.52
|214.01
|12,90,970
|0.27
|212.52
|11,40,000
|1.2
|187.67
|10,75,000
|1.26
|176.97
|10,18,224
|1.85
|167.62
|7,50,000
|1.02
|123.47
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:53 PM IST IST
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:06 AM IST IST
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 27, 2026, 01:39 AM IST IST
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 25, 2026, 10:30 PM IST IST
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 25, 2026, 08:59 PM IST IST
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1995PLC065388 and registration number is 065388. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other human health activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2647.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 167.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dr. Lal Pathlabs is ₹1,924.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dr. Lal Pathlabs is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dr. Lal Pathlabs is ₹32,256.02 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dr. Lal Pathlabs are ₹1,947.00 and ₹1,915.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dr. Lal Pathlabs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dr. Lal Pathlabs is ₹1,950.45 and 52-week low of Dr. Lal Pathlabs is ₹1,272.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dr. Lal Pathlabs has shown returns of -0.16% over the past day, 14.66% for the past month, 22.82% over 3 months, 19.82% over 1 year, 17.48% across 3 years, and -0.22% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dr. Lal Pathlabs are 59.53 and 12.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.07 per annum.
Source: Dion Global