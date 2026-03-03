Facebook Pixel Code
Sammaan Capital Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SAMMAAN CAPITAL

Indiabulls Group | Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Finance
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Sammaan Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹146.80 Closed
-2.07₹ -3.10
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Sammaan Capital Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹137.05₹149.20
₹146.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹97.80₹192.90
₹146.80
Open Price
₹137.05
Prev. Close
₹149.90
Volume
2,22,952

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sammaan Capital has declined 5.84% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 32.97%.

Sammaan Capital’s current P/E of 9.51x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Sammaan Capital Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sammaan Capital		-4.21-1.11-4.305.9234.4314.99-7.85
Bajaj Housing Finance		-2.33-6.44-12.20-24.79-22.57-19.77-12.38
LIC Housing Finance		-0.473.97-3.58-4.995.7013.842.66
PNB Housing Finance		-1.72-0.49-6.663.386.9619.1417.97
Aadhar Housing Finance		0.03-5.31-6.59-12.1719.9511.146.54
Aptus Value Housing Finance India		0.97-15.23-13.48-28.00-23.230.34-7.16
Home First Finance Company India		-8.62-4.540.95-12.6510.5613.8215.35
Can Fin Homes		-6.36-10.78-7.058.1342.8513.6411.22
Aavas Financiers		-1.74-12.94-15.04-22.21-25.80-11.99-11.40
India Shelter Finance Corporation		1.68-9.18-15.97-19.41-4.6010.115.95
Repco Home Finance		-2.47-6.15-5.445.4617.7323.763.14
GIC Housing Finance		-2.13-6.73-8.89-13.59-5.83-3.821.42
SRG Housing Finance		-2.33-9.27-3.68-15.61-8.8910.002.02
Coral India Finance and Housing		-2.75-6.23-17.10-23.42-4.120.747.10
Reliance Home Finance		-10.09-26.79-34.29-57.64-32.57-11.22-3.18
India Home Loan		2.165.73-3.41-0.2210.06-2.22-5.37
Star Housing Finance		-17.56-38.58-30.77-69.49-77.39-46.01-17.14
Ind Bank Housing		-4.12-0.302.741.31-10.6615.290.72
Sahara Housingfina Corporation		-5.96-13.64-12.99-3.74-7.00-5.99-1.00
Manraj Housing Finance		0-0.21-14.43-16.14-15.4119.3724.70

Over the last one year, Sammaan Capital has gained 34.43% compared to peers like Bajaj Housing Finance (-22.57%), LIC Housing Finance (5.70%), PNB Housing Finance (6.96%). From a 5 year perspective, Sammaan Capital has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Housing Finance (-12.38%) and LIC Housing Finance (2.66%).

Sammaan Capital Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Sammaan Capital Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5154.76152.71
10151.26151.86
20149.2149.95
50145.76148.79
100155.76148.49
200142.76146.08

Sammaan Capital Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sammaan Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 14.38%, FII holding rose to 24.94%, and public shareholding moved down to 58.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Sammaan Capital Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
81,22,7000.6122.42
46,13,9001.0169.54
30,61,6000.7946.14
24,33,8001.0236.68
24,16,6000.3336.42
7,65,4004.2711.54
7,43,9000.3111.21
1,33,3004.252.01
73,1000.381.1

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Sammaan Capital Futures

Price
  (%)
As on Invalid Date IST
Open Interest
  (%)
High
Low
Open
Close
Contract Traded
Turnover (in lakhs)

Sammaan Capital Options

Price
  (%)
Not traded today
Open Interest
  (%)
High
Low
Open
Close
Contract Traded
Turnover (in lakhs)

Sammaan Capital Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 26, 2026, 6:26 AM ISTSammaan Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Feb 19, 2026, 3:32 AM ISTSammaan Capital - Intimation Of Analysts/Investor Meeting.
Feb 10, 2026, 11:18 PM ISTSammaan Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 09, 2026, 8:14 PM ISTSammaan Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 06, 2026, 11:46 PM ISTSammaan Capital - Regulation 60(2) Record Date Interest Payment / Redemption / Dividend

About Sammaan Capital

Sammaan Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/05/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65922DL2005PLC136029 and registration number is 136029. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of specialized institutions granting credit for house purchases that also take deposits. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7610.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 165.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Subhash Sheoratan Mundra
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Gagan Banga
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sachin Chaudhary
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Shefali Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Achuthan Siddharth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinabandhu Mohapatra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Gupta
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Sammaan Capital Share Price

What is the share price of Sammaan Capital?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sammaan Capital is ₹146.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sammaan Capital?

The Sammaan Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sammaan Capital?

The market cap of Sammaan Capital is ₹12,179.70 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sammaan Capital?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sammaan Capital are ₹149.20 and ₹137.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sammaan Capital?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sammaan Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sammaan Capital is ₹192.90 and 52-week low of Sammaan Capital is ₹97.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Sammaan Capital performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sammaan Capital has shown returns of -2.07% over the past day, 3.6% for the past month, -4.55% over 3 months, 32.97% over 1 year, 17.75% across 3 years, and -5.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sammaan Capital?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sammaan Capital are 9.51 and 0.54 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Sammaan Capital News

