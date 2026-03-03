Here's the live share price of Sammaan Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sammaan Capital has declined 5.84% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 32.97%.
Sammaan Capital’s current P/E of 9.51x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sammaan Capital
|-4.21
|-1.11
|-4.30
|5.92
|34.43
|14.99
|-7.85
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|-2.33
|-6.44
|-12.20
|-24.79
|-22.57
|-19.77
|-12.38
|LIC Housing Finance
|-0.47
|3.97
|-3.58
|-4.99
|5.70
|13.84
|2.66
|PNB Housing Finance
|-1.72
|-0.49
|-6.66
|3.38
|6.96
|19.14
|17.97
|Aadhar Housing Finance
|0.03
|-5.31
|-6.59
|-12.17
|19.95
|11.14
|6.54
|Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|0.97
|-15.23
|-13.48
|-28.00
|-23.23
|0.34
|-7.16
|Home First Finance Company India
|-8.62
|-4.54
|0.95
|-12.65
|10.56
|13.82
|15.35
|Can Fin Homes
|-6.36
|-10.78
|-7.05
|8.13
|42.85
|13.64
|11.22
|Aavas Financiers
|-1.74
|-12.94
|-15.04
|-22.21
|-25.80
|-11.99
|-11.40
|India Shelter Finance Corporation
|1.68
|-9.18
|-15.97
|-19.41
|-4.60
|10.11
|5.95
|Repco Home Finance
|-2.47
|-6.15
|-5.44
|5.46
|17.73
|23.76
|3.14
|GIC Housing Finance
|-2.13
|-6.73
|-8.89
|-13.59
|-5.83
|-3.82
|1.42
|SRG Housing Finance
|-2.33
|-9.27
|-3.68
|-15.61
|-8.89
|10.00
|2.02
|Coral India Finance and Housing
|-2.75
|-6.23
|-17.10
|-23.42
|-4.12
|0.74
|7.10
|Reliance Home Finance
|-10.09
|-26.79
|-34.29
|-57.64
|-32.57
|-11.22
|-3.18
|India Home Loan
|2.16
|5.73
|-3.41
|-0.22
|10.06
|-2.22
|-5.37
|Star Housing Finance
|-17.56
|-38.58
|-30.77
|-69.49
|-77.39
|-46.01
|-17.14
|Ind Bank Housing
|-4.12
|-0.30
|2.74
|1.31
|-10.66
|15.29
|0.72
|Sahara Housingfina Corporation
|-5.96
|-13.64
|-12.99
|-3.74
|-7.00
|-5.99
|-1.00
|Manraj Housing Finance
|0
|-0.21
|-14.43
|-16.14
|-15.41
|19.37
|24.70
Over the last one year, Sammaan Capital has gained 34.43% compared to peers like Bajaj Housing Finance (-22.57%), LIC Housing Finance (5.70%), PNB Housing Finance (6.96%). From a 5 year perspective, Sammaan Capital has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Housing Finance (-12.38%) and LIC Housing Finance (2.66%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|154.76
|152.71
|10
|151.26
|151.86
|20
|149.2
|149.95
|50
|145.76
|148.79
|100
|155.76
|148.49
|200
|142.76
|146.08
In the latest quarter, Sammaan Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 14.38%, FII holding rose to 24.94%, and public shareholding moved down to 58.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|81,22,700
|0.6
|122.42
|46,13,900
|1.01
|69.54
|30,61,600
|0.79
|46.14
|24,33,800
|1.02
|36.68
|24,16,600
|0.33
|36.42
|7,65,400
|4.27
|11.54
|7,43,900
|0.31
|11.21
|1,33,300
|4.25
|2.01
|73,100
|0.38
|1.1
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
|Price
(%)
As on Invalid Date IST
|Open Interest
(%)
|High
|Low
|Open
|Close
|Contract Traded
|Turnover (in lakhs)
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 26, 2026, 6:26 AM IST
|Sammaan Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Feb 19, 2026, 3:32 AM IST
|Sammaan Capital - Intimation Of Analysts/Investor Meeting.
|Feb 10, 2026, 11:18 PM IST
|Sammaan Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 09, 2026, 8:14 PM IST
|Sammaan Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 06, 2026, 11:46 PM IST
|Sammaan Capital - Regulation 60(2) Record Date Interest Payment / Redemption / Dividend
Sammaan Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/05/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65922DL2005PLC136029 and registration number is 136029. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of specialized institutions granting credit for house purchases that also take deposits. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7610.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 165.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sammaan Capital is ₹146.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sammaan Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sammaan Capital is ₹12,179.70 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sammaan Capital are ₹149.20 and ₹137.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sammaan Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sammaan Capital is ₹192.90 and 52-week low of Sammaan Capital is ₹97.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sammaan Capital has shown returns of -2.07% over the past day, 3.6% for the past month, -4.55% over 3 months, 32.97% over 1 year, 17.75% across 3 years, and -5.84% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sammaan Capital are 9.51 and 0.54 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.