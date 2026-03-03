Here's the live share price of Yatra Online along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Yatra Online has declined 4.59% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 52.96%.
Yatra Online’s current P/E of 31.34x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Yatra Online
|-7.49
|-29.28
|-38.45
|-31.42
|52.16
|-7.53
|-4.59
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|-7.37
|-7.33
|-15.59
|-20.18
|-15.82
|-2.49
|8.59
|BLS International Services
|-6.56
|3.65
|-17.89
|-27.94
|-18.52
|17.61
|59.62
|LE Travenues Technology
|1.52
|-23.01
|-34.32
|-41.48
|26.13
|0.97
|0.58
|Thomas Cook (India)
|-6.85
|-18.01
|-30.15
|-43.72
|-20.10
|17.38
|14.00
|Easy Trip Planners
|-8.46
|18.49
|-1.84
|-5.99
|-27.45
|-31.53
|4.24
|Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality
|-6.34
|-27.54
|-39.19
|-48.12
|-18.43
|-31.33
|-20.19
|International Travel House
|-5.63
|-5.28
|-17.44
|-33.20
|-18.69
|18.87
|43.44
|Trade Wings
|21.53
|-13.90
|301.04
|1,329.32
|1,329.32
|142.68
|68.13
|Autoriders International
|4.21
|-19.55
|-51.67
|126.71
|815.13
|348.45
|146.05
|Landmark Global Learning
|-17.37
|-28.75
|-38.83
|-50.00
|-30.02
|-25.25
|-16.02
|Growington Ventures India
|-1.04
|43.94
|-8.65
|-48.92
|-45.40
|-42.23
|3.28
|LGT Business Connextions
|3.27
|-10.51
|15.77
|-10.98
|-27.45
|-10.14
|-6.22
|Helloji Holidays
|2.33
|-2.94
|6.54
|6.54
|6.54
|2.13
|1.27
|Travels & Rentals
|1.16
|17.49
|-35.00
|-55.80
|-66.39
|-30.96
|-19.93
|Yaan Enterprises
|10.81
|-22.67
|-10.89
|18.13
|46.23
|65.02
|37.27
|Naturewings Holidays
|-9.60
|-1.96
|-8.88
|-12.58
|75.21
|-5.99
|-3.64
|Sailani Tours N Travels
|0
|0
|0
|22.50
|34.51
|-15.33
|1.06
Over the last one year, Yatra Online has gained 52.16% compared to peers like Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (-15.82%), BLS International Services (-18.52%), LE Travenues Technology (26.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Yatra Online has underperformed peers relative to Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (8.59%) and BLS International Services (59.62%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|128.03
|124.25
|10
|143.74
|133.13
|20
|146.64
|141.53
|50
|157.61
|151.51
|100
|161.98
|152.46
|200
|138.09
|143.12
In the latest quarter, Yatra Online remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 11.13%, FII holding rose to 5.06%, and public shareholding moved up to 19.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|38,63,004
|0.37
|57.13
|23,14,154
|1.24
|34.22
|17,57,268
|3.45
|25.99
|17,00,000
|0.36
|25.14
|12,21,500
|0.15
|18.06
|7,98,281
|1.88
|11.81
|5,79,852
|1.3
|8.58
|3,29,949
|0.03
|4.88
|2,24,632
|0.07
|3.32
|1,59,482
|0.08
|2.36
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 19, 2026, 2:23 AM IST
|Yatra Online - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 19, 2026, 2:03 AM IST
|Yatra Online - Intimation Of Receipt Of Disclosure From Promoter Entity I.E. THCL Travel Holding Cyprus Limited About Sale Of
|Feb 12, 2026, 9:23 PM IST
|Yatra Online - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 12, 2026, 12:49 AM IST
|Yatra Online - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 12, 2026, 12:37 AM IST
|Yatra Online - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Yatra Online Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U63040MH2005PLC158404 and registration number is 158404. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Travel agency activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 493.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yatra Online is ₹107.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Yatra Online is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Yatra Online is ₹1,686.85 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Yatra Online are ₹116.00 and ₹102.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yatra Online stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yatra Online is ₹201.85 and 52-week low of Yatra Online is ₹65.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Yatra Online has shown returns of -9.59% over the past day, -28.52% for the past month, -38.18% over 3 months, 52.96% over 1 year, -7.53% across 3 years, and -4.59% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yatra Online are 31.34 and 2.05 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.