Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Yatra Online Share Price

NSE
BSE

YATRA ONLINE

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Hospitality
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Yatra Online along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹107.50 Closed
-9.59₹ -11.40
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Yatra Online Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹102.40₹116.00
₹107.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹65.70₹201.85
₹107.50
Open Price
₹105.65
Prev. Close
₹118.90
Volume
3,05,588

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Yatra Online has declined 4.59% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 52.96%.

Yatra Online’s current P/E of 31.34x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Yatra Online Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Yatra Online		-7.49-29.28-38.45-31.4252.16-7.53-4.59
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		-7.37-7.33-15.59-20.18-15.82-2.498.59
BLS International Services		-6.563.65-17.89-27.94-18.5217.6159.62
LE Travenues Technology		1.52-23.01-34.32-41.4826.130.970.58
Thomas Cook (India)		-6.85-18.01-30.15-43.72-20.1017.3814.00
Easy Trip Planners		-8.4618.49-1.84-5.99-27.45-31.534.24
Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality		-6.34-27.54-39.19-48.12-18.43-31.33-20.19
International Travel House		-5.63-5.28-17.44-33.20-18.6918.8743.44
Trade Wings		21.53-13.90301.041,329.321,329.32142.6868.13
Autoriders International		4.21-19.55-51.67126.71815.13348.45146.05
Landmark Global Learning		-17.37-28.75-38.83-50.00-30.02-25.25-16.02
Growington Ventures India		-1.0443.94-8.65-48.92-45.40-42.233.28
LGT Business Connextions		3.27-10.5115.77-10.98-27.45-10.14-6.22
Helloji Holidays		2.33-2.946.546.546.542.131.27
Travels & Rentals		1.1617.49-35.00-55.80-66.39-30.96-19.93
Yaan Enterprises		10.81-22.67-10.8918.1346.2365.0237.27
Naturewings Holidays		-9.60-1.96-8.88-12.5875.21-5.99-3.64
Sailani Tours N Travels		00022.5034.51-15.331.06

Over the last one year, Yatra Online has gained 52.16% compared to peers like Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (-15.82%), BLS International Services (-18.52%), LE Travenues Technology (26.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Yatra Online has underperformed peers relative to Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (8.59%) and BLS International Services (59.62%).

Yatra Online Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Yatra Online Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5128.03124.25
10143.74133.13
20146.64141.53
50157.61151.51
100161.98152.46
200138.09143.12

Yatra Online Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Yatra Online remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 11.13%, FII holding rose to 5.06%, and public shareholding moved up to 19.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Yatra Online Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
38,63,0040.3757.13
23,14,1541.2434.22
17,57,2683.4525.99
17,00,0000.3625.14
12,21,5000.1518.06
7,98,2811.8811.81
5,79,8521.38.58
3,29,9490.034.88
2,24,6320.073.32
1,59,4820.082.36

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Yatra Online Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 19, 2026, 2:23 AM ISTYatra Online - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 19, 2026, 2:03 AM ISTYatra Online - Intimation Of Receipt Of Disclosure From Promoter Entity I.E. THCL Travel Holding Cyprus Limited About Sale Of
Feb 12, 2026, 9:23 PM ISTYatra Online - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 12, 2026, 12:49 AM ISTYatra Online - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 12, 2026, 12:37 AM ISTYatra Online - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U63040MH2005PLC158404 and registration number is 158404. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Travel agency activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 493.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Murlidhara Kadaba
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Dhruv Shringi
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Ms. Deepa Misra Harris
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rohit Bhasin
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Anup Wadhawan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Yatra Online Share Price

What is the share price of Yatra Online?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yatra Online is ₹107.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Yatra Online?

The Yatra Online is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Yatra Online?

The market cap of Yatra Online is ₹1,686.85 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Yatra Online?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Yatra Online are ₹116.00 and ₹102.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yatra Online?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yatra Online stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yatra Online is ₹201.85 and 52-week low of Yatra Online is ₹65.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Yatra Online performed historically in terms of returns?

The Yatra Online has shown returns of -9.59% over the past day, -28.52% for the past month, -38.18% over 3 months, 52.96% over 1 year, -7.53% across 3 years, and -4.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Yatra Online?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yatra Online are 31.34 and 2.05 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Yatra Online News

More Yatra Online News
icon
Market Pulse