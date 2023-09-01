Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|15 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Final Dividend
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Final Dividend
Vakrangee Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1990PLC056669 and registration number is 056669. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Data processing, hosting and related activities; web portals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 692.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 105.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vakrangee Ltd. is ₹1,647.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vakrangee Ltd. is 260.03 and PB ratio of Vakrangee Ltd. is 0.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vakrangee Ltd. is ₹15.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vakrangee Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vakrangee Ltd. is ₹45.70 and 52-week low of Vakrangee Ltd. is ₹14.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.