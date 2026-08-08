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Vakrangee Share Price

NSE
BSE

VAKRANGEE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Index
BSE 1000BSE Information TechnologyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Vakrangee along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vakrangee Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.95₹6.05
₹6.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.64₹9.77
₹6.00
Open Price
₹5.96
Prev. Close
₹6.00
Volume
92,993

Source: Dion Global

Vakrangee Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vakrangee		0.17-0.99-13.17-16.08-33.04-26.30-28.25
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vakrangee has declined 33.04% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Vakrangee has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Vakrangee Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vakrangee Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.026.04
105.956.01
205.986.02
506.196.15
1006.266.39
2006.967.39

Source: Dion Global

Vakrangee Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vakrangee remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 4.05%, FII holding fell to 0.35%, and public shareholding moved up to 55.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vakrangee Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:02 PM IST ISTVakrangee - VORTEX ENGINEERING SECURES PURCHASE ORDER FROM ONE OF THE INDIA'S LARGEST PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS FOR 540 ATM MACHINE
Jul 29, 2026, 11:38 PM IST ISTVakrangee - RESULTS PERFORMANCE UPDATE PRESENTATION - 'Q1 FY2026-27 RESULTS UPDATE'
Jul 29, 2026, 11:36 PM IST ISTVakrangee - Press Release Titled 'VAKRANGEE'S PROFIT RISES TO ?225.6 LAKH IN Q1 FY27, UP 39.3% QOQ AND CASH PROFIT UP BY 16.0
Jul 29, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTVakrangee - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 29, 2026
Jul 24, 2026, 07:37 PM IST ISTVakrangee - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting To Be Held On July 29, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Vakrangee

Vakrangee Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1990PLC056669 and registration number is 056669. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Data processing, hosting and related activities; web portals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 182.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 108.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Divya Nandwana
    Executive Chairperson
  • Mr. Vedant Nandwana
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hari Chand Mittal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Savita Keni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. L K Shamsunder
    Non Exe.Non Ind. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Gaware
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Vakrangee Share Price

What is the share price of Vakrangee?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vakrangee is ₹6.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vakrangee?

The Vakrangee is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vakrangee?

The market cap of Vakrangee is ₹649.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vakrangee?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vakrangee are ₹6.05 and ₹5.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vakrangee?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vakrangee stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vakrangee is ₹9.77 and 52-week low of Vakrangee is ₹4.64 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vakrangee performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vakrangee has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -0.99% for the past month, -13.17% over 3 months, -33.04% over 1 year, -26.3% across 3 years, and -28.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vakrangee?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vakrangee are 60.79 and 3.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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