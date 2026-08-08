What is the share price of Vakrangee? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vakrangee is ₹6.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Vakrangee? The Vakrangee is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vakrangee? The market cap of Vakrangee is ₹649.92 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Vakrangee? Today’s highest and lowest price of Vakrangee are ₹6.05 and ₹5.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vakrangee? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vakrangee stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vakrangee is ₹9.77 and 52-week low of Vakrangee is ₹4.64 as on .

How has the Vakrangee performed historically in terms of returns? The Vakrangee has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -0.99% for the past month, -13.17% over 3 months, -33.04% over 1 year, -26.3% across 3 years, and -28.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vakrangee? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vakrangee are 60.79 and 3.04 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global