Here's the live share price of Vakrangee along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vakrangee
|0.17
|-0.99
|-13.17
|-16.08
|-33.04
|-26.30
|-28.25
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vakrangee has declined 33.04% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Vakrangee has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.02
|6.04
|10
|5.95
|6.01
|20
|5.98
|6.02
|50
|6.19
|6.15
|100
|6.26
|6.39
|200
|6.96
|7.39
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vakrangee remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 4.05%, FII holding fell to 0.35%, and public shareholding moved up to 55.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:02 PM IST IST
|Vakrangee - VORTEX ENGINEERING SECURES PURCHASE ORDER FROM ONE OF THE INDIA'S LARGEST PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS FOR 540 ATM MACHINE
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:38 PM IST IST
|Vakrangee - RESULTS PERFORMANCE UPDATE PRESENTATION - 'Q1 FY2026-27 RESULTS UPDATE'
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:36 PM IST IST
|Vakrangee - Press Release Titled 'VAKRANGEE'S PROFIT RISES TO ?225.6 LAKH IN Q1 FY27, UP 39.3% QOQ AND CASH PROFIT UP BY 16.0
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|Vakrangee - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 29, 2026
|Jul 24, 2026, 07:37 PM IST IST
|Vakrangee - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting To Be Held On July 29, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Vakrangee Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1990PLC056669 and registration number is 056669. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Data processing, hosting and related activities; web portals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 182.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 108.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vakrangee is ₹6.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vakrangee is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vakrangee is ₹649.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vakrangee are ₹6.05 and ₹5.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vakrangee stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vakrangee is ₹9.77 and 52-week low of Vakrangee is ₹4.64 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vakrangee has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -0.99% for the past month, -13.17% over 3 months, -33.04% over 1 year, -26.3% across 3 years, and -28.25% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vakrangee are 60.79 and 3.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global