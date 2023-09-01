Follow Us

Vakrangee Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VAKRANGEE LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹15.55 Closed
0.320.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vakrangee Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.45₹15.80
₹15.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.55₹45.70
₹15.55
Open Price
₹15.60
Prev. Close
₹15.50
Volume
50,87,545

Vakrangee Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R115.78
  • R215.97
  • R316.13
  • Pivot
    15.62
  • S115.43
  • S215.27
  • S315.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 533.1415.61
  • 1033.8115.72
  • 2035.0115.84
  • 5034.1316.2
  • 10030.8117.43
  • 20032.9220.6

Vakrangee Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.64-0.95-6.87-32.03-43.68-46.48-63.29
-0.22-2.261.50-0.357.7450.2064.35
1.545.639.28-3.61-1.5257.74101.08
2.704.093.787.6327.9771.85125.92
1.712.402.356.591.5253.4280.18
3.376.486.6511.7216.90114.43198.90
3.327.489.659.0616.7368.8564.82
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.465.7722.7417.7915.87115.2194.48
-0.221.39-4.5717.61-19.23563.93404.10
7.7615.127.0212.8162.85475.64561.39
4.216.7414.2230.6133.0839.010.42
3.5712.3519.3326.5955.50187.89294.11
4.9210.229.4242.65111.141,368.291,058.25
7.8117.2224.8879.93105.46343.25132.45
2.62-0.195.8635.5592.68352.97302.99
9.0322.2553.6490.7264.12213.6276.10
-2.78-18.7424.6346.5434.43345.642,284.99
3.958.7637.3685.61131.22209.2158.90
5.799.7021.5460.2521.18291.05177.47

Vakrangee Ltd. Share Holdings

Vakrangee Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
15 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Final Dividend
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingFinal Dividend

About Vakrangee Ltd.

Vakrangee Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1990PLC056669 and registration number is 056669. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Data processing, hosting and related activities; web portals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 692.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 105.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh Joshi
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Dinesh Nandwana
    Managing Director & Group CEO
  • Dr. Nishikant Hayatnagarkar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Avinash Vyas
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sujata Chattopadhyay
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. H C Mittal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. B L Meena
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ranbir Datt
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Vakrangee Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vakrangee Ltd.?

The market cap of Vakrangee Ltd. is ₹1,647.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vakrangee Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vakrangee Ltd. is 260.03 and PB ratio of Vakrangee Ltd. is 0.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vakrangee Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vakrangee Ltd. is ₹15.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vakrangee Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vakrangee Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vakrangee Ltd. is ₹45.70 and 52-week low of Vakrangee Ltd. is ₹14.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

