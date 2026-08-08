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Navin Fluorine International Share Price

NSE
BSE

NAVIN FLUORINE INTERNATIONAL

Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
CommoditiesManufacturingSpeciality Chemicals
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Navin Fluorine International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8,261.00 Closed
-4.44₹ -383.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Navin Fluorine International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8,220.00₹8,646.80
₹8,261.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4,500.10₹8,754.00
₹8,261.00
Open Price
₹8,634.45
Prev. Close
₹8,644.60
Volume
32,149

Source: Dion Global

Navin Fluorine International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Navin Fluorine International		9.189.4516.5825.1266.6623.3617.35
SRF		-0.22-6.80-5.61-12.37-9.884.637.87
Yasho Industries		7.9245.53168.61196.19131.9234.3043.93
Andhra Sugars		7.331.14-13.8317.8617.97-6.72-4.41
Gem Aromatics		-2.63-4.6911.08-6.45-42.02-16.62-10.33
Tamilnadu Petroproducts		4.623.5513.387.117.447.34-6.16
OCCL		-2.7833.2955.8981.3219.1419.6311.36
Vikram Thermo (India)		2.866.1565.2558.4471.0229.6639.95
Beezaasan Explotech		5.9514.6670.4481.7093.2638.4721.57
Blue Pearl Agriventures		7.61-6.23-61.48-81.63-89.4831.9047.11
Devson Catalyst		5.7217.0217.0217.0217.025.383.19
Diamines & Chemicals		11.12-1.56-4.536.19-34.34-19.44-3.38
Ritesh International		5.1527.0240.2830.10133.4427.0620.11
Vahh Chemicals		5.00-19.23-21.05-21.05-21.05-7.58-4.62
Yug Decor		0-9.3464.2931.431.91-19.5325.28
Deco-Mica		5.407.621.62-5.79-20.21-2.4620.49
Vinyoflex		-4.222.65-1.51-3.87-19.49-17.2613.07
Machhar Industries		-12.97-1.28-3.030-13.5695.3658.44
Omkar Pharmachem		-9.91-15.65-46.16-48.85-41.24-15.15-5.34
Citichem India		6.253.03-2.86-1.45-38.38-37.09-24.28

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Navin Fluorine International has gained 66.66% compared to peers like SRF (-9.88%), Yasho Industries (131.92%), Andhra Sugars (17.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Navin Fluorine International has outperformed peers relative to SRF (7.87%) and Yasho Industries (43.93%).

Navin Fluorine International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Navin Fluorine International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57,516.767,584.56
107,618.647,591.83
207,620.657,589.94
507,438.887,420.83
1006,953.227,077.39
2006,420.896,505.48

Source: Dion Global

Navin Fluorine International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Navin Fluorine International saw a drop in promoter holding to 27.10%, while DII stake increased to 28.46%, FII holding fell to 23.73%, and public shareholding moved down to 20.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Navin Fluorine International Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
16,31,7953.121,254.36
5,67,3680.56436.14
5,22,6481.37401.76
3,76,9030.91289.73
3,60,3691.41277.02
2,85,1601.23219.2
2,80,0003.42215.24
2,59,2901.43199.32
2,44,6001.41188.02
2,31,9740.56178.32

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Navin Fluorine International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 02:02 AM IST ISTNavin Fluorine Intl. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 07, 2026, 12:16 AM IST ISTNavin Fluorine Intl. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 06, 2026, 02:18 AM IST ISTNavin Fluorine Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 05, 2026, 10:16 PM IST ISTNavin Fluorine Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 05, 2026, 09:55 PM IST ISTNavin Fluorine Intl. - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30,

Source: Dion Global

About Navin Fluorine International

Navin Fluorine International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/06/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1998PLC115499 and registration number is 115499. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2301.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vishad P Mafatlal
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Nitin G Kulkarni
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sudhir R Deo
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Atul K Srivastava
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok U Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sujal A Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Apurva S Purohit
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhijit J Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil S Lalbhai
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Kartikeya A Dube
    Independent Director

FAQs on Navin Fluorine International Share Price

What is the share price of Navin Fluorine International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Navin Fluorine International is ₹8,261.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Navin Fluorine International?

The Navin Fluorine International is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Navin Fluorine International?

The market cap of Navin Fluorine International is ₹42,375.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Navin Fluorine International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Navin Fluorine International are ₹8,646.80 and ₹8,220.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Navin Fluorine International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Navin Fluorine International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Navin Fluorine International is ₹8,754.00 and 52-week low of Navin Fluorine International is ₹4,500.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Navin Fluorine International performed historically in terms of returns?

The Navin Fluorine International has shown returns of -4.44% over the past day, 9.45% for the past month, 16.58% over 3 months, 66.66% over 1 year, 23.36% across 3 years, and 17.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Navin Fluorine International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Navin Fluorine International are 53.66 and 10.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.15 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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