Here's the live share price of Navin Fluorine International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Navin Fluorine International
|9.18
|9.45
|16.58
|25.12
|66.66
|23.36
|17.35
|SRF
|-0.22
|-6.80
|-5.61
|-12.37
|-9.88
|4.63
|7.87
|Yasho Industries
|7.92
|45.53
|168.61
|196.19
|131.92
|34.30
|43.93
|Andhra Sugars
|7.33
|1.14
|-13.83
|17.86
|17.97
|-6.72
|-4.41
|Gem Aromatics
|-2.63
|-4.69
|11.08
|-6.45
|-42.02
|-16.62
|-10.33
|Tamilnadu Petroproducts
|4.62
|3.55
|13.38
|7.11
|7.44
|7.34
|-6.16
|OCCL
|-2.78
|33.29
|55.89
|81.32
|19.14
|19.63
|11.36
|Vikram Thermo (India)
|2.86
|6.15
|65.25
|58.44
|71.02
|29.66
|39.95
|Beezaasan Explotech
|5.95
|14.66
|70.44
|81.70
|93.26
|38.47
|21.57
|Blue Pearl Agriventures
|7.61
|-6.23
|-61.48
|-81.63
|-89.48
|31.90
|47.11
|Devson Catalyst
|5.72
|17.02
|17.02
|17.02
|17.02
|5.38
|3.19
|Diamines & Chemicals
|11.12
|-1.56
|-4.53
|6.19
|-34.34
|-19.44
|-3.38
|Ritesh International
|5.15
|27.02
|40.28
|30.10
|133.44
|27.06
|20.11
|Vahh Chemicals
|5.00
|-19.23
|-21.05
|-21.05
|-21.05
|-7.58
|-4.62
|Yug Decor
|0
|-9.34
|64.29
|31.43
|1.91
|-19.53
|25.28
|Deco-Mica
|5.40
|7.62
|1.62
|-5.79
|-20.21
|-2.46
|20.49
|Vinyoflex
|-4.22
|2.65
|-1.51
|-3.87
|-19.49
|-17.26
|13.07
|Machhar Industries
|-12.97
|-1.28
|-3.03
|0
|-13.56
|95.36
|58.44
|Omkar Pharmachem
|-9.91
|-15.65
|-46.16
|-48.85
|-41.24
|-15.15
|-5.34
|Citichem India
|6.25
|3.03
|-2.86
|-1.45
|-38.38
|-37.09
|-24.28
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Navin Fluorine International has gained 66.66% compared to peers like SRF (-9.88%), Yasho Industries (131.92%), Andhra Sugars (17.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Navin Fluorine International has outperformed peers relative to SRF (7.87%) and Yasho Industries (43.93%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7,516.76
|7,584.56
|10
|7,618.64
|7,591.83
|20
|7,620.65
|7,589.94
|50
|7,438.88
|7,420.83
|100
|6,953.22
|7,077.39
|200
|6,420.89
|6,505.48
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Navin Fluorine International saw a drop in promoter holding to 27.10%, while DII stake increased to 28.46%, FII holding fell to 23.73%, and public shareholding moved down to 20.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|16,31,795
|3.12
|1,254.36
|5,67,368
|0.56
|436.14
|5,22,648
|1.37
|401.76
|3,76,903
|0.91
|289.73
|3,60,369
|1.41
|277.02
|2,85,160
|1.23
|219.2
|2,80,000
|3.42
|215.24
|2,59,290
|1.43
|199.32
|2,44,600
|1.41
|188.02
|2,31,974
|0.56
|178.32
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:02 AM IST IST
|Navin Fluorine Intl. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:16 AM IST IST
|Navin Fluorine Intl. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 06, 2026, 02:18 AM IST IST
|Navin Fluorine Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:16 PM IST IST
|Navin Fluorine Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:55 PM IST IST
|Navin Fluorine Intl. - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30,
Source: Dion Global
Navin Fluorine International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/06/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1998PLC115499 and registration number is 115499. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2301.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Navin Fluorine International is ₹8,261.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Navin Fluorine International is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Navin Fluorine International is ₹42,375.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Navin Fluorine International are ₹8,646.80 and ₹8,220.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Navin Fluorine International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Navin Fluorine International is ₹8,754.00 and 52-week low of Navin Fluorine International is ₹4,500.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Navin Fluorine International has shown returns of -4.44% over the past day, 9.45% for the past month, 16.58% over 3 months, 66.66% over 1 year, 23.36% across 3 years, and 17.35% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Navin Fluorine International are 53.66 and 10.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.15 per annum.
Source: Dion Global