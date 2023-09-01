Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Axis Midcap Fund
|10,12,840
|1.95
|431.95
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|7,49,511
|0.93
|319.65
|SBI Small Cap Fund
|7,00,000
|1.49
|298.53
|SBI Multicap Fund
|6,08,488
|2.01
|259.5
|Canara Robeco Emerging Equities
|5,49,298
|1.31
|234.26
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|5,20,058
|1.28
|221.79
|PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund
|5,14,601
|2.37
|219.46
|Sundaram Mid Cap Fund
|4,78,957
|2.44
|204.26
|Sundaram Mid Cap Fund - Institutional Plan
|4,78,957
|2.44
|204.26
|Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund
|3,25,000
|2.65
|138.6
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|13 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
Navin Fluorine International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/06/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1998PLC115499 and registration number is 115499. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1403.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Navin Fluorine International Ltd. is ₹22,827.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Navin Fluorine International Ltd. is 60.84 and PB ratio of Navin Fluorine International Ltd. is 12.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Navin Fluorine International Ltd. is ₹4,599.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Navin Fluorine International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Navin Fluorine International Ltd. is ₹4,950.00 and 52-week low of Navin Fluorine International Ltd. is ₹3,764.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.