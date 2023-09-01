Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Navin Fluorine International Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NAVIN FLUORINE INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Others | Largecap | NSE
₹4,599.15 Closed
-0.12-5.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Navin Fluorine International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,546.00₹4,625.05
₹4,599.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3,764.80₹4,950.00
₹4,599.15
Open Price
₹4,609.95
Prev. Close
₹4,604.85
Volume
95,140

Navin Fluorine International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14,638.63
  • R24,671.37
  • R34,717.68
  • Pivot
    4,592.32
  • S14,559.58
  • S24,513.27
  • S34,480.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54,381.114,583.39
  • 104,480.094,548.23
  • 204,492.854,510.34
  • 504,458.974,489.8
  • 1004,150.034,470.33
  • 2004,039.564,390.99

Navin Fluorine International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.301.250.419.556.58135.63566.76
3.095.79-3.916.54-10.68189.53494.53
12.998.711.2023.4431.4995.60151.27
5.2038.1748.0347.8314.71104.37-27.65
7.9530.3751.8888.1830.30376.76385.58
12.847.6915.1610.75-13.80127.5494.89
4.327.8018.8128.65-6.53103.796.30
3.08-7.8553.3266.5455.2855.2855.28
3.5833.0663.0068.41102.38760.12613.58

Navin Fluorine International Ltd. Share Holdings

Navin Fluorine International Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Axis Midcap Fund10,12,8401.95431.95
Nippon India Small Cap Fund7,49,5110.93319.65
SBI Small Cap Fund7,00,0001.49298.53
SBI Multicap Fund6,08,4882.01259.5
Canara Robeco Emerging Equities5,49,2981.31234.26
Nippon India Growth Fund5,20,0581.28221.79
PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund5,14,6012.37219.46
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund4,78,9572.44204.26
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund - Institutional Plan4,78,9572.44204.26
Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund3,25,0002.65138.6
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Navin Fluorine International Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jun, 2023Board MeetingOthers
13 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend

About Navin Fluorine International Ltd.

Navin Fluorine International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/06/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1998PLC115499 and registration number is 115499. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1403.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vishad P Mafatlal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Radhesh R Welling
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashok U Sinha
    Director
  • Ms. Mohan M Nambiar
    Director
  • Mr. Pradip N Kapadia
    Director
  • Mr. Sunil S Lalbhai
    Director
  • Mr. Sudhir G Mankad
    Director
  • Mr. Harish H Engineer
    Director
  • Mrs. Radhika V Haribhakti
    Director
  • Mr. Atul K Srivastava
    Director
  • Mr. Sujal A Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Apurva S Purohit
    Director

FAQs on Navin Fluorine International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Navin Fluorine International Ltd.?

The market cap of Navin Fluorine International Ltd. is ₹22,827.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Navin Fluorine International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Navin Fluorine International Ltd. is 60.84 and PB ratio of Navin Fluorine International Ltd. is 12.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Navin Fluorine International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Navin Fluorine International Ltd. is ₹4,599.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Navin Fluorine International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Navin Fluorine International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Navin Fluorine International Ltd. is ₹4,950.00 and 52-week low of Navin Fluorine International Ltd. is ₹3,764.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data