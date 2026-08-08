What is the share price of Navin Fluorine International? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Navin Fluorine International is ₹8,261.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Navin Fluorine International? The Navin Fluorine International is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Navin Fluorine International? The market cap of Navin Fluorine International is ₹42,375.62 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Navin Fluorine International? Today’s highest and lowest price of Navin Fluorine International are ₹8,646.80 and ₹8,220.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Navin Fluorine International? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Navin Fluorine International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Navin Fluorine International is ₹8,754.00 and 52-week low of Navin Fluorine International is ₹4,500.10 as on .

How has the Navin Fluorine International performed historically in terms of returns? The Navin Fluorine International has shown returns of -4.44% over the past day, 9.45% for the past month, 16.58% over 3 months, 66.66% over 1 year, 23.36% across 3 years, and 17.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Navin Fluorine International? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Navin Fluorine International are 53.66 and 10.66 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.15 per annum.

Source: Dion Global