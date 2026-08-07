Here's the live share price of Colgate-Palmolive (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|-2.69
|-2.75
|-6.78
|-6.21
|-9.84
|0.45
|4.12
|Hindustan Unilever
|-0.97
|-5.87
|-8.47
|-14.53
|-17.36
|-6.78
|-2.68
|Godrej Consumer Products
|-1.99
|-4.42
|1.25
|-12.36
|-14.09
|0.59
|1.48
|Dabur India
|-2.49
|-9.28
|-12.56
|-20.17
|-20.59
|-10.08
|-6.72
|Godrej Industries
|-0.96
|7.62
|6.32
|25.20
|17.54
|40.44
|17.40
|Cupid
|13.75
|18.61
|99.96
|211.76
|680.74
|350.70
|155.11
|Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare
|-0.86
|-5.40
|-13.92
|-28.73
|-35.56
|-18.11
|-7.60
|Gillette India
|1.01
|-2.05
|-3.00
|-12.00
|-27.71
|11.48
|5.43
|Emami
|3.43
|-1.07
|-9.35
|-18.77
|-29.26
|-3.74
|-6.18
|Honasa Consumer
|5.87
|2.44
|34.33
|61.99
|81.02
|12.18
|7.14
|Jyothy Labs
|3.89
|8.84
|-20.00
|-17.33
|-36.84
|-13.57
|3.94
|Bajaj Consumer Care
|2.01
|-13.71
|2.42
|40.47
|137.72
|32.58
|15.07
|S H Kelkar & Company
|1.94
|25.41
|7.84
|-5.68
|-31.24
|9.66
|0.61
|Ganesh Consumer Products
|-9.34
|-17.66
|-23.51
|-17.87
|-45.04
|-18.09
|-11.28
|Kaya
|-2.49
|10.75
|3.61
|-22.37
|-38.69
|-11.12
|-10.64
|Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech
|-5.48
|-6.11
|-50.04
|-55.55
|-75.42
|-34.53
|56.37
|Recode Studios
|0.58
|15.34
|1.01
|1.01
|1.01
|0.33
|0.20
|Radix Industries (India)
|-3.34
|-13.46
|-19.45
|-25.88
|-22.68
|10.89
|26.97
|H. R. Hygiene Products
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-3.35
|-2.03
|Amwill Health Care
|-3.49
|-1.71
|18.91
|16.25
|-31.27
|-23.65
|-14.95
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Colgate-Palmolive (India) has declined 9.84% compared to peers like Hindustan Unilever (-17.36%), Godrej Consumer Products (-14.09%), Dabur India (-20.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Colgate-Palmolive (India) has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Unilever (-2.68%) and Godrej Consumer Products (1.48%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,104.22
|2,055.31
|10
|2,103.22
|2,070.03
|20
|2,072.2
|2,069.62
|50
|2,050.33
|2,063.31
|100
|2,044.39
|2,072.73
|200
|2,103.17
|2,132.36
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Colgate-Palmolive (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 15.82%, FII holding unchanged at 13.60%, and public shareholding moved down to 19.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|41,60,742
|2.03
|831.27
|18,00,000
|1.49
|359.62
|16,92,665
|0.62
|338.18
|13,00,000
|0.53
|259.73
|12,00,179
|0.45
|239.78
|8,01,989
|0.16
|160.23
|6,40,000
|2.03
|127.87
|6,40,000
|0.91
|127.87
|4,75,000
|3.27
|94.9
|3,18,400
|0.92
|63.61
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|Colgate Palm - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|Colgate Palm - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:09 PM IST IST
|Colgate Palm - Newsletter For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
|Jul 30, 2026, 01:15 AM IST IST
|Colgate Palm - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 29, 2026, 05:19 PM IST IST
|Colgate Palm - Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/09/1937 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24200MH1937PLC002700 and registration number is 002700. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6035.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Colgate-Palmolive (India) is ₹2,020.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Colgate-Palmolive (India) is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Colgate-Palmolive (India) is ₹54,941.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Colgate-Palmolive (India) are ₹2,038.95 and ₹2,010.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Colgate-Palmolive (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Colgate-Palmolive (India) is ₹2,505.00 and 52-week low of Colgate-Palmolive (India) is ₹1,781.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Colgate-Palmolive (India) has shown returns of -0.55% over the past day, -2.75% for the past month, -6.78% over 3 months, -9.84% over 1 year, 0.45% across 3 years, and 4.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Colgate-Palmolive (India) are 40.76 and 34.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.38 per annum.
Source: Dion Global