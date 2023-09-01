Follow Us

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Personal Care | Largecap | NSE
₹1,939.40 Closed
-0.14-2.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,914.00₹1,951.30
₹1,939.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,434.60₹2,062.10
₹1,939.40
Open Price
₹1,942.05
Prev. Close
₹1,942.05
Volume
6,61,781

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,955.7
  • R21,972.15
  • R31,993
  • Pivot
    1,934.85
  • S11,918.4
  • S21,897.55
  • S31,881.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,588.821,948.83
  • 101,573.21,956.35
  • 201,580.281,952.82
  • 501,596.861,880.88
  • 1001,571.571,781.72
  • 2001,540.411,690.08

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.75-3.4120.3030.7215.4740.6364.97
-2.27-1.79-7.141.59-3.8615.9047.45
-2.23-1.28-4.4410.459.2053.055.41
-0.87-2.73-0.664.92-2.8813.4518.62
1.712.172.4314.898.2052.5657.84
4.254.0718.9616.4715.7662.0660.60
4.4315.7438.1235.438.7048.36-7.54
1.17-3.2524.9418.841.294.05-18.78
-0.4011.6010.9527.5912.4118.25-15.24
8.2019.5275.4891.7295.47155.8071.76
0.9910.2211.4912.42-1.03-1.17-6.92
2.2717.0639.4161.9156.8751.56-39.57
-0.034.2612.2734.0010.4268.76-63.21
-0.28-3.63-14.44-8.50-67.34-49.83-49.83
-7.6217.4343.0743.493.6343.07-22.03

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Large Cap Fund7,67,5940.99155.01
Franklin India Prima Fund5,00,0001.17100.97
SBI Contra Fund3,40,0000.5168.66
Nippon India ETF Nifty Next 50 Junior BeES3,38,9442.1468.45
ICICI Prudential Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30 ETF3,26,9853.4166.03
ICICI Prudential Nifty Next 50 Index Fund3,12,6232.1463.13
NJ Balanced Advantage Fund2,65,9221.3853.7
UTI Nifty Next 50 Index Fund2,64,1602.1453.34
Franklin India Equity Advantage Fund2,50,0001.7750.49
ICICI Prudential Equity - Arbitrage Fund1,95,3000.3339.44
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Colgate Palmolive (India) Limited has informed the Exchange about Presentation
    22-Aug, 2023 | 11:00 AM

About Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/09/1937 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24200MH1937PLC002700 and registration number is 002700. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5099.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mukul Deoras
    Chairman
  • Ms. Shyamala Gopinath
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Sukanya Kripalu
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr.(Ms.) Indu Shahani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vikram Singh Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Surender Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sekhar Natarajan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Gopika Pant
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. M S Jacob
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Prabha Narasimhan
    Managing Director & CEO

FAQs on Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. is ₹52,748.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. is 47.47 and PB ratio of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. is 30.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. is ₹1,939.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. is ₹2,62.10 and 52-week low of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. is ₹1,434.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

