What is the share price of Colgate-Palmolive (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Colgate-Palmolive (India) is ₹2,020.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Colgate-Palmolive (India)? The Colgate-Palmolive (India) is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Colgate-Palmolive (India)? The market cap of Colgate-Palmolive (India) is ₹54,941.10 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Colgate-Palmolive (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Colgate-Palmolive (India) are ₹2,038.95 and ₹2,010.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Colgate-Palmolive (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Colgate-Palmolive (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Colgate-Palmolive (India) is ₹2,505.00 and 52-week low of Colgate-Palmolive (India) is ₹1,781.60 as on .

How has the Colgate-Palmolive (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Colgate-Palmolive (India) has shown returns of -0.55% over the past day, -2.75% for the past month, -6.78% over 3 months, -9.84% over 1 year, 0.45% across 3 years, and 4.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Colgate-Palmolive (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Colgate-Palmolive (India) are 40.76 and 34.68 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.38 per annum.

Source: Dion Global