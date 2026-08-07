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Colgate-Palmolive (India) Share Price

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BSE

COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Personal Care
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Here's the live share price of Colgate-Palmolive (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,020.00 Closed
-0.55₹ -11.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Colgate-Palmolive (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,010.00₹2,038.95
₹2,020.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,781.60₹2,505.00
₹2,020.00
Open Price
₹2,020.80
Prev. Close
₹2,031.20
Volume
14,181

Source: Dion Global

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		-2.69-2.75-6.78-6.21-9.840.454.12
Hindustan Unilever		-0.97-5.87-8.47-14.53-17.36-6.78-2.68
Godrej Consumer Products		-1.99-4.421.25-12.36-14.090.591.48
Dabur India		-2.49-9.28-12.56-20.17-20.59-10.08-6.72
Godrej Industries		-0.967.626.3225.2017.5440.4417.40
Cupid		13.7518.6199.96211.76680.74350.70155.11
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare		-0.86-5.40-13.92-28.73-35.56-18.11-7.60
Gillette India		1.01-2.05-3.00-12.00-27.7111.485.43
Emami		3.43-1.07-9.35-18.77-29.26-3.74-6.18
Honasa Consumer		5.872.4434.3361.9981.0212.187.14
Jyothy Labs		3.898.84-20.00-17.33-36.84-13.573.94
Bajaj Consumer Care		2.01-13.712.4240.47137.7232.5815.07
S H Kelkar & Company		1.9425.417.84-5.68-31.249.660.61
Ganesh Consumer Products		-9.34-17.66-23.51-17.87-45.04-18.09-11.28
Kaya		-2.4910.753.61-22.37-38.69-11.12-10.64
Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech		-5.48-6.11-50.04-55.55-75.42-34.5356.37
Recode Studios		0.5815.341.011.011.010.330.20
Radix Industries (India)		-3.34-13.46-19.45-25.88-22.6810.8926.97
H. R. Hygiene Products		-9.73-9.73-9.73-9.73-9.73-3.35-2.03
Amwill Health Care		-3.49-1.7118.9116.25-31.27-23.65-14.95

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Colgate-Palmolive (India) has declined 9.84% compared to peers like Hindustan Unilever (-17.36%), Godrej Consumer Products (-14.09%), Dabur India (-20.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Colgate-Palmolive (India) has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Unilever (-2.68%) and Godrej Consumer Products (1.48%).

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,104.222,055.31
102,103.222,070.03
202,072.22,069.62
502,050.332,063.31
1002,044.392,072.73
2002,103.172,132.36

Source: Dion Global

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Colgate-Palmolive (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 15.82%, FII holding unchanged at 13.60%, and public shareholding moved down to 19.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
41,60,7422.03831.27
18,00,0001.49359.62
16,92,6650.62338.18
13,00,0000.53259.73
12,00,1790.45239.78
8,01,9890.16160.23
6,40,0002.03127.87
6,40,0000.91127.87
4,75,0003.2794.9
3,18,4000.9263.61

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Colgate-Palmolive (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTColgate Palm - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 30, 2026, 10:53 PM IST ISTColgate Palm - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 30, 2026, 09:09 PM IST ISTColgate Palm - Newsletter For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Jul 30, 2026, 01:15 AM IST ISTColgate Palm - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 29, 2026, 05:19 PM IST ISTColgate Palm - Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Colgate-Palmolive (India)

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/09/1937 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24200MH1937PLC002700 and registration number is 002700. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6035.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mukul Deoras
    Chairman
  • Ms. Prabha Narasimhan
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. M S Jacob
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Sukanya Kripalu
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sekhar Natarajan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Gopika Pant
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Indu Bhushan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Colgate-Palmolive (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Colgate-Palmolive (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Colgate-Palmolive (India) is ₹2,020.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Colgate-Palmolive (India)?

The Colgate-Palmolive (India) is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Colgate-Palmolive (India)?

The market cap of Colgate-Palmolive (India) is ₹54,941.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Colgate-Palmolive (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Colgate-Palmolive (India) are ₹2,038.95 and ₹2,010.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Colgate-Palmolive (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Colgate-Palmolive (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Colgate-Palmolive (India) is ₹2,505.00 and 52-week low of Colgate-Palmolive (India) is ₹1,781.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Colgate-Palmolive (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Colgate-Palmolive (India) has shown returns of -0.55% over the past day, -2.75% for the past month, -6.78% over 3 months, -9.84% over 1 year, 0.45% across 3 years, and 4.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Colgate-Palmolive (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Colgate-Palmolive (India) are 40.76 and 34.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.38 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Colgate-Palmolive (India) News

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