Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.75
|-3.41
|20.30
|30.72
|15.47
|40.63
|64.97
|-2.27
|-1.79
|-7.14
|1.59
|-3.86
|15.90
|47.45
|-2.23
|-1.28
|-4.44
|10.45
|9.20
|53.05
|5.41
|-0.87
|-2.73
|-0.66
|4.92
|-2.88
|13.45
|18.62
|1.71
|2.17
|2.43
|14.89
|8.20
|52.56
|57.84
|4.25
|4.07
|18.96
|16.47
|15.76
|62.06
|60.60
|4.43
|15.74
|38.12
|35.43
|8.70
|48.36
|-7.54
|1.17
|-3.25
|24.94
|18.84
|1.29
|4.05
|-18.78
|-0.40
|11.60
|10.95
|27.59
|12.41
|18.25
|-15.24
|8.20
|19.52
|75.48
|91.72
|95.47
|155.80
|71.76
|0.99
|10.22
|11.49
|12.42
|-1.03
|-1.17
|-6.92
|2.27
|17.06
|39.41
|61.91
|56.87
|51.56
|-39.57
|-0.03
|4.26
|12.27
|34.00
|10.42
|68.76
|-63.21
|-0.28
|-3.63
|-14.44
|-8.50
|-67.34
|-49.83
|-49.83
|-7.62
|17.43
|43.07
|43.49
|3.63
|43.07
|-22.03
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Large Cap Fund
|7,67,594
|0.99
|155.01
|Franklin India Prima Fund
|5,00,000
|1.17
|100.97
|SBI Contra Fund
|3,40,000
|0.51
|68.66
|Nippon India ETF Nifty Next 50 Junior BeES
|3,38,944
|2.14
|68.45
|ICICI Prudential Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30 ETF
|3,26,985
|3.41
|66.03
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Next 50 Index Fund
|3,12,623
|2.14
|63.13
|NJ Balanced Advantage Fund
|2,65,922
|1.38
|53.7
|UTI Nifty Next 50 Index Fund
|2,64,160
|2.14
|53.34
|Franklin India Equity Advantage Fund
|2,50,000
|1.77
|50.49
|ICICI Prudential Equity - Arbitrage Fund
|1,95,300
|0.33
|39.44
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/09/1937 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24200MH1937PLC002700 and registration number is 002700. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5099.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. is ₹52,748.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. is 47.47 and PB ratio of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. is 30.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. is ₹1,939.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. is ₹2,62.10 and 52-week low of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. is ₹1,434.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.