Here's the live share price of Sansera Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
|Jash Engineering
|-1.76
|1.72
|18.12
|20.96
|-3.87
|-2.61
|-1.58
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sansera Engineering has gained 204.74% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Sansera Engineering has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3,288.69
|3,506.6
|10
|3,264.51
|3,402.83
|20
|3,246.33
|3,310.05
|50
|3,089.29
|3,103.29
|100
|2,704.48
|2,809.54
|200
|2,233.27
|2,412.19
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sansera Engineering saw a drop in promoter holding to 29.22%, while DII stake decreased to 31.04%, FII holding rose to 21.52%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|20,81,679
|3.56
|665.35
|17,70,029
|2.88
|565.74
|17,69,628
|1.41
|565.61
|13,00,599
|1.41
|415.7
|9,29,316
|0.38
|297.03
|8,40,117
|0.49
|268.52
|7,96,204
|1.91
|254.48
|5,38,745
|1.65
|172.19
|5,02,995
|0.93
|160.77
|3,93,279
|1.79
|125.7
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:49 PM IST IST
|Sansera Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|Sansera Engineering - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:54 PM IST IST
|Sansera Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:13 PM IST IST
|Sansera Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:26 PM IST IST
|Sansera Engineering - Updates On Our Earlier Communication Dated 16Th July 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Sansera Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34103KA1981PLC004542 and registration number is 004542. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories for motor vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3098.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sansera Engineering is ₹3,885.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sansera Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sansera Engineering is ₹24,243.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sansera Engineering are ₹3,885.00 and ₹3,765.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sansera Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sansera Engineering is ₹3,885.00 and 52-week low of Sansera Engineering is ₹1,217.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sansera Engineering has shown returns of 2.75% over the past day, 23.22% for the past month, 52.5% over 3 months, 204.74% over 1 year, 61.37% across 3 years, and 36.54% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sansera Engineering are 74.81 and 7.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.10 per annum.
Source: Dion Global