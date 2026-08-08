What is the share price of Sansera Engineering? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sansera Engineering is ₹3,885.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Sansera Engineering? The Sansera Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sansera Engineering? The market cap of Sansera Engineering is ₹24,243.79 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sansera Engineering? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sansera Engineering are ₹3,885.00 and ₹3,765.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sansera Engineering? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sansera Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sansera Engineering is ₹3,885.00 and 52-week low of Sansera Engineering is ₹1,217.55 as on .

How has the Sansera Engineering performed historically in terms of returns? The Sansera Engineering has shown returns of 2.75% over the past day, 23.22% for the past month, 52.5% over 3 months, 204.74% over 1 year, 61.37% across 3 years, and 36.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sansera Engineering? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sansera Engineering are 74.81 and 7.85 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.10 per annum.

Source: Dion Global