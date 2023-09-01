Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Sansera Engineering Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SANSERA ENGINEERING LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹944.65 Closed
-0.95-9.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sansera Engineering Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹940.00₹965.00
₹944.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹673.25₹998.20
₹944.65
Open Price
₹959.00
Prev. Close
₹953.75
Volume
94,561

Sansera Engineering Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1959
  • R2974.5
  • R3984
  • Pivot
    949.5
  • S1934
  • S2924.5
  • S3909

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5721.46949.86
  • 10714.3945.55
  • 20709.66939.55
  • 50716.26912.49
  • 100710.6868.63
  • 200702.59820.74

Sansera Engineering Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.54-0.7515.7226.8230.7515.1415.14
2.406.7814.0818.6322.67189.80152.94
4.0511.3418.3527.6115.69264.50175.99
4.4376.72182.86269.74352.612,263.932,727.45
10.5420.8743.81122.64185.03165.63186.54
0.195.4532.6448.4585.52241.32241.32
01.7443.95117.91132.82141.5316.49
20.128.4047.4467.67182.61204.11204.11
1.0836.4094.5294.5294.5294.5294.52
-0.24-4.5731.1227.5024.7148.35-48.22
3.870.3118.7640.5212.13270.84201.00
2.51-8.687.5256.5384.19166.9528.00
23.5930.90111.46140.51299.83436.8786.82
15.4422.9285.53120.50105.721,818.01735.99
7.5913.8625.4630.7744.94560.07644.53
1.0619.1737.2674.0499.35791.521,165.51
2.085.6822.8726.1767.70577.12258.74
11.913.3530.1778.06137.19297.51194.80
-0.0738.2711.7549.73324.51854.89669.70
-13.73-15.3820.2240.1366.04598.41118.64

Sansera Engineering Ltd. Share Holdings

Sansera Engineering Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan24,38,7832.01233.37
Axis Small Cap Fund11,18,8220.71107.06
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund9,89,7081.4594.71
Axis Flexi Cap Fund9,78,8790.8393.67
Axis Multicap Fund7,35,0341.6170.34
Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund5,02,9950.3248.13
ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund4,83,2750.5546.24
ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund3,44,1001.5232.93
ICICI Prudential Transportation and Logistics Fund2,95,8081.1228.31
Axis Equity Hybrid Fund2,82,1301.5527
View All Mutual Funds

Sansera Engineering Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
01 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sansera Engineering Ltd.

Sansera Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34103KA1981PLC004542 and registration number is 004542. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories for motor vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1745.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S Sekhar Vasan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. F R Singhvi
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Samir Purushottam Inamdar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M Lakshminarayan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Revathy Ashok
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raunak Gupta
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director

FAQs on Sansera Engineering Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sansera Engineering Ltd.?

The market cap of Sansera Engineering Ltd. is ₹5,37.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sansera Engineering Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sansera Engineering Ltd. is 31.77 and PB ratio of Sansera Engineering Ltd. is 4.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sansera Engineering Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sansera Engineering Ltd. is ₹944.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sansera Engineering Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sansera Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sansera Engineering Ltd. is ₹998.20 and 52-week low of Sansera Engineering Ltd. is ₹673.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data