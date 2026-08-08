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Sansera Engineering Share Price

NSE
BSE

SANSERA ENGINEERING

Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Sansera Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3,885.00 Closed
2.75₹ 103.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sansera Engineering Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,765.00₹3,885.00
₹3,885.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,217.55₹3,885.00
₹3,885.00
Open Price
₹3,804.75
Prev. Close
₹3,781.05
Volume
9,603

Source: Dion Global

Sansera Engineering Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30
Jash Engineering		-1.761.7218.1220.96-3.87-2.61-1.58

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sansera Engineering has gained 204.74% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Sansera Engineering has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Sansera Engineering Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sansera Engineering Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53,288.693,506.6
103,264.513,402.83
203,246.333,310.05
503,089.293,103.29
1002,704.482,809.54
2002,233.272,412.19

Source: Dion Global

Sansera Engineering Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sansera Engineering saw a drop in promoter holding to 29.22%, while DII stake decreased to 31.04%, FII holding rose to 21.52%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Sansera Engineering Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
20,81,6793.56665.35
17,70,0292.88565.74
17,69,6281.41565.61
13,00,5991.41415.7
9,29,3160.38297.03
8,40,1170.49268.52
7,96,2041.91254.48
5,38,7451.65172.19
5,02,9950.93160.77
3,93,2791.79125.7

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Sansera Engineering Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:49 PM IST ISTSansera Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTSansera Engineering - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Aug 04, 2026, 10:54 PM IST ISTSansera Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Jul 31, 2026, 09:13 PM IST ISTSansera Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 28, 2026, 09:26 PM IST ISTSansera Engineering - Updates On Our Earlier Communication Dated 16Th July 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Sansera Engineering

Sansera Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34103KA1981PLC004542 and registration number is 004542. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories for motor vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3098.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. S Sekhar Vasan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. F R Singhvi
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. B R Preetham
    Group CEO & Executive Director
  • Mrs. Revathy Ashok
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M Lakshminarayan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Samir Purushottam Inamdar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sansera Engineering Share Price

What is the share price of Sansera Engineering?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sansera Engineering is ₹3,885.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sansera Engineering?

The Sansera Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sansera Engineering?

The market cap of Sansera Engineering is ₹24,243.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sansera Engineering?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sansera Engineering are ₹3,885.00 and ₹3,765.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sansera Engineering?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sansera Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sansera Engineering is ₹3,885.00 and 52-week low of Sansera Engineering is ₹1,217.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sansera Engineering performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sansera Engineering has shown returns of 2.75% over the past day, 23.22% for the past month, 52.5% over 3 months, 204.74% over 1 year, 61.37% across 3 years, and 36.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sansera Engineering?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sansera Engineering are 74.81 and 7.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.10 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Sansera Engineering News

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