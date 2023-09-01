Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|24,38,783
|2.01
|233.37
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|11,18,822
|0.71
|107.06
|ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund
|9,89,708
|1.45
|94.71
|Axis Flexi Cap Fund
|9,78,879
|0.83
|93.67
|Axis Multicap Fund
|7,35,034
|1.61
|70.34
|Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund
|5,02,995
|0.32
|48.13
|ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund
|4,83,275
|0.55
|46.24
|ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund
|3,44,100
|1.52
|32.93
|ICICI Prudential Transportation and Logistics Fund
|2,95,808
|1.12
|28.31
|Axis Equity Hybrid Fund
|2,82,130
|1.55
|27
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|01 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sansera Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34103KA1981PLC004542 and registration number is 004542. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories for motor vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1745.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sansera Engineering Ltd. is ₹5,37.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sansera Engineering Ltd. is 31.77 and PB ratio of Sansera Engineering Ltd. is 4.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sansera Engineering Ltd. is ₹944.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sansera Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sansera Engineering Ltd. is ₹998.20 and 52-week low of Sansera Engineering Ltd. is ₹673.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.