What is the share price of National Fertilizers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for National Fertilizers is ₹72.01 as on .

What kind of stock is National Fertilizers? The National Fertilizers is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of National Fertilizers? The market cap of National Fertilizers is ₹3,532.66 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of National Fertilizers? Today’s highest and lowest price of National Fertilizers are ₹72.50 and ₹71.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of National Fertilizers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which National Fertilizers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of National Fertilizers is ₹103.00 and 52-week low of National Fertilizers is ₹63.90 as on .

How has the National Fertilizers performed historically in terms of returns? The National Fertilizers has shown returns of -0.55% over the past day, -3.21% for the past month, -8.66% over 3 months, -22.47% over 1 year, 0.93% across 3 years, and 3.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of National Fertilizers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of National Fertilizers are 16.70 and 1.24 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global