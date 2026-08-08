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National Fertilizers Share Price

NSE
BSE

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS

Public Sector | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Fertilisers
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE Central Public SectorBSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of National Fertilizers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹72.01 Closed
-0.55₹ -0.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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National Fertilizers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹71.70₹72.50
₹72.01
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹63.90₹103.00
₹72.01
Open Price
₹72.41
Prev. Close
₹72.41
Volume
20,236

Source: Dion Global

National Fertilizers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
National Fertilizers		0.83-3.21-8.66-11.42-22.470.933.39
Coromandel International		-0.38-0.325.16-9.22-15.5925.4619.40
The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore		1.53-2.77-8.382.87-9.9221.2044.69
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation		-1.46-2.8814.2242.131.8340.6126.83
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals		2.53-3.04-0.791.21-19.9118.067.19
Paradeep Phosphates		1.227.1117.1215.26-33.3431.5327.68
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals		4.914.256.8311.346.41-1.477.94
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers		-0.27-3.27-3.38-7.23-12.253.129.43
Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals		1.100-9.54-11.55-19.140.556.23
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers		-0.50-7.96-14.2233.65122.8753.9158.91
Kothari Industrial Corporation		-3.98-14.14-15.31-26.03-66.72332.59140.79
Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation		2.33-0.47-4.98-7.40-21.800.962.26
Madras Fertilizers		1.16-2.05-4.04-9.23-25.18-4.7016.99
Zuari Agro Chemicals		-3.30-2.47-8.33-9.43-38.3113.0110.19
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers		10.09-2.83-13.70-21.60-50.21-7.14-6.06
Aries Agro		1.580.46-10.334.75-12.6025.8615.03
Rama Phosphates		-4.21-1.68-12.98-22.10-15.49-1.91-9.03
Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals		0-17.86-35.13-46.62-56.83-34.54-30.76
Bharat Agri Fert & Realty		-3.52-12.58-25.76-4.88-37.40-42.417.78
Basant Agro Tech (India)		-4.581.65-3.7913.73-16.99-20.37-5.16

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, National Fertilizers has declined 22.47% compared to peers like Coromandel International (-15.59%), The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (-9.92%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (1.83%). From a 5 year perspective, National Fertilizers has underperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (19.40%) and The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (44.69%).

National Fertilizers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

National Fertilizers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
571.5471.85
1071.1871.77
2072.2372.26
5074.3873.58
10074.1375.36
20080.0479.66

Source: Dion Global

National Fertilizers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, National Fertilizers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 4.92%, FII holding fell to 0.54%, and public shareholding moved up to 19.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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National Fertilizers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 06:52 PM IST ISTNational Fertilizers - Corporate Action-Board to consider Dividend
Jul 08, 2026, 10:50 PM IST ISTNational Fertilizers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 05:54 AM IST ISTNational Fertilizers - Intimation of Repayment of Commercial Paper (CP)
May 28, 2026, 01:14 AM IST ISTNational Fertilizers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 28, 2026, 01:04 AM IST ISTNational Fertilizers - Audited Annual Accounts For The Financial Year 2025-26

Source: Dion Global

About National Fertilizers

National Fertilizers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1974GOI007417 and registration number is 007417. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of urea and other organic fertilizers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21514.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 490.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. U Saravanan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Hira Nand
    Director - Finance
  • Mr. Jyoti Bhramar Tubid
    Non Official Independent Director
  • Dr. Prathibha Anirudhan
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Chander Gupta
    Director - Marketing
  • Mr. Ritu Goswami
    Director - Technical
  • Mr. Bharat Bhushan
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Rabi Ranjan Sen
    Non Official Independent Director
  • Mr. Pinky Pradhan
    Non Official Independent Director

FAQs on National Fertilizers Share Price

What is the share price of National Fertilizers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for National Fertilizers is ₹72.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is National Fertilizers?

The National Fertilizers is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of National Fertilizers?

The market cap of National Fertilizers is ₹3,532.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of National Fertilizers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of National Fertilizers are ₹72.50 and ₹71.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of National Fertilizers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which National Fertilizers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of National Fertilizers is ₹103.00 and 52-week low of National Fertilizers is ₹63.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the National Fertilizers performed historically in terms of returns?

The National Fertilizers has shown returns of -0.55% over the past day, -3.21% for the past month, -8.66% over 3 months, -22.47% over 1 year, 0.93% across 3 years, and 3.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of National Fertilizers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of National Fertilizers are 16.70 and 1.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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