NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD.

Sector : Fertilisers | Smallcap | NSE
₹67.95 Closed
0.220.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

National Fertilizers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹67.80₹68.75
₹67.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹46.30₹89.70
₹67.95
Open Price
₹68.00
Prev. Close
₹67.80
Volume
20,32,187

National Fertilizers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R168.53
  • R269.12
  • R369.48
  • Pivot
    68.17
  • S167.58
  • S267.22
  • S366.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 548.6568.13
  • 1048.3567.95
  • 2048.1768.17
  • 5049.7769.32
  • 10047.3469.68
  • 20050.4967.29

National Fertilizers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.22-5.630.307.5228.8490.4642.20
4.476.6217.5221.842.8550.30166.82
1.82-5.7154.66100.71279.95904.62968.99
3.45-0.23-0.39-0.91-20.8590.3267.23
9.752.536.9515.15-16.00228.3059.37
8.318.666.79-6.57-30.69273.97145.26
7.835.7111.8439.1711.66178.0146.46
-0.814.6318.8621.2221.65157.0172.73
5.026.7331.9930.9220.2364.4664.46
0.745.762.79-0.7256.491,841.222,658.13
-0.074.868.9317.3114.25232.46125.93
-3.106.7419.9649.36-13.66244.9594.90
0.81-2.57-6.53-22.1032.52641.901,062.97
-1.18-5.9410.3432.4842.52318.06182.89
-0.620.9115.1918.76-13.8386.03-49.11
8.945.84-1.7115.33-20.73188.68188.68
4.76-1.68-18.52-0.562.9291.30-30.71
-2.93-4.3836.7426.66-23.01-8.64-8.64
-3.895.4616.7613.1033.02138.5857.19
15.0412.274.06-16.69-9.59678.57468.70

National Fertilizers Ltd. Share Holdings

National Fertilizers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Final Dividend
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Interim Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About National Fertilizers Ltd.

National Fertilizers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1974GOI007417 and registration number is 007417. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of urea and other organic fertilizers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15857.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 490.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Atul B Patil
    CMD & Director (Marketing)
  • Mr. Hira Nand
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. Nirlep Singh Rai
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray
    Non Official Independent Director
  • Mr. Poonam Sharma
    Non Official Independent Director
  • Dr. Venkata Sarvarayudu Thota
    Non Official Independent Director
  • Mr. Neeraja Adidam
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Ritesh Tiwari
    Non Official Independent Director
  • Mr. Jyoti Bhramar Tubid
    Non Official Independent Director
  • Mr. Kashi Ram Godara
    Non Official Independent Director

FAQs on National Fertilizers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of National Fertilizers Ltd.?

The market cap of National Fertilizers Ltd. is ₹3,333.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of National Fertilizers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of National Fertilizers Ltd. is 16.62 and PB ratio of National Fertilizers Ltd. is 1.2 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of National Fertilizers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for National Fertilizers Ltd. is ₹67.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of National Fertilizers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which National Fertilizers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of National Fertilizers Ltd. is ₹89.70 and 52-week low of National Fertilizers Ltd. is ₹46.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

