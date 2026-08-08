Here's the live share price of National Fertilizers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|National Fertilizers
|0.83
|-3.21
|-8.66
|-11.42
|-22.47
|0.93
|3.39
|Coromandel International
|-0.38
|-0.32
|5.16
|-9.22
|-15.59
|25.46
|19.40
|The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore
|1.53
|-2.77
|-8.38
|2.87
|-9.92
|21.20
|44.69
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation
|-1.46
|-2.88
|14.22
|42.13
|1.83
|40.61
|26.83
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|2.53
|-3.04
|-0.79
|1.21
|-19.91
|18.06
|7.19
|Paradeep Phosphates
|1.22
|7.11
|17.12
|15.26
|-33.34
|31.53
|27.68
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
|4.91
|4.25
|6.83
|11.34
|6.41
|-1.47
|7.94
|Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
|-0.27
|-3.27
|-3.38
|-7.23
|-12.25
|3.12
|9.43
|Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals
|1.10
|0
|-9.54
|-11.55
|-19.14
|0.55
|6.23
|Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers
|-0.50
|-7.96
|-14.22
|33.65
|122.87
|53.91
|58.91
|Kothari Industrial Corporation
|-3.98
|-14.14
|-15.31
|-26.03
|-66.72
|332.59
|140.79
|Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation
|2.33
|-0.47
|-4.98
|-7.40
|-21.80
|0.96
|2.26
|Madras Fertilizers
|1.16
|-2.05
|-4.04
|-9.23
|-25.18
|-4.70
|16.99
|Zuari Agro Chemicals
|-3.30
|-2.47
|-8.33
|-9.43
|-38.31
|13.01
|10.19
|Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers
|10.09
|-2.83
|-13.70
|-21.60
|-50.21
|-7.14
|-6.06
|Aries Agro
|1.58
|0.46
|-10.33
|4.75
|-12.60
|25.86
|15.03
|Rama Phosphates
|-4.21
|-1.68
|-12.98
|-22.10
|-15.49
|-1.91
|-9.03
|Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals
|0
|-17.86
|-35.13
|-46.62
|-56.83
|-34.54
|-30.76
|Bharat Agri Fert & Realty
|-3.52
|-12.58
|-25.76
|-4.88
|-37.40
|-42.41
|7.78
|Basant Agro Tech (India)
|-4.58
|1.65
|-3.79
|13.73
|-16.99
|-20.37
|-5.16
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, National Fertilizers has declined 22.47% compared to peers like Coromandel International (-15.59%), The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (-9.92%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (1.83%). From a 5 year perspective, National Fertilizers has underperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (19.40%) and The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (44.69%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|71.54
|71.85
|10
|71.18
|71.77
|20
|72.23
|72.26
|50
|74.38
|73.58
|100
|74.13
|75.36
|200
|80.04
|79.66
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, National Fertilizers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 4.92%, FII holding fell to 0.54%, and public shareholding moved up to 19.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:52 PM IST IST
|National Fertilizers - Corporate Action-Board to consider Dividend
|Jul 08, 2026, 10:50 PM IST IST
|National Fertilizers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 05:54 AM IST IST
|National Fertilizers - Intimation of Repayment of Commercial Paper (CP)
|May 28, 2026, 01:14 AM IST IST
|National Fertilizers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 28, 2026, 01:04 AM IST IST
|National Fertilizers - Audited Annual Accounts For The Financial Year 2025-26
Source: Dion Global
National Fertilizers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1974GOI007417 and registration number is 007417. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of urea and other organic fertilizers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21514.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 490.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for National Fertilizers is ₹72.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The National Fertilizers is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of National Fertilizers is ₹3,532.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of National Fertilizers are ₹72.50 and ₹71.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which National Fertilizers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of National Fertilizers is ₹103.00 and 52-week low of National Fertilizers is ₹63.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The National Fertilizers has shown returns of -0.55% over the past day, -3.21% for the past month, -8.66% over 3 months, -22.47% over 1 year, 0.93% across 3 years, and 3.39% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of National Fertilizers are 16.70 and 1.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global