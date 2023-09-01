Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HINDUJA GLOBAL SOLUTIONS LTD.

Sector : IT Enabled Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,005.65 Closed
-0.19-1.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,004.10₹1,019.00
₹1,005.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹994.10₹1,527.40
₹1,005.65
Open Price
₹1,010.00
Prev. Close
₹1,007.60
Volume
19,959

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,015.17
  • R21,024.53
  • R31,030.07
  • Pivot
    1,009.63
  • S11,000.27
  • S2994.73
  • S3985.37

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,238.571,011.04
  • 101,260.371,014.46
  • 201,268.871,023.1
  • 501,371.611,046.05
  • 1001,258.591,079.45
  • 2001,214.781,129.24

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.79-4.78-11.35-23.42-32.41194.93134.40
1.16-0.890.417.64-10.54148.71148.71
-0.1514.4125.2447.9159.42173.76121.28
1.782.096.8716.296.20139.04139.04
5.7518.5236.0931.6716.66-6.72-6.72
1.47-5.341.0615.1814.88251.55131.16
4.3917.6657.5585.68294.64781.89465.66
0.6118.2542.4450.5719.43167.8623.39
-2.16-1.5225.2021.9513.73120.54151.79
7.9114.3435.2488.34176.581,705.88740.34
-0.825.9112.8912.32-4.50-75.63-64.97
0.689.8337.9646.5615.5085.48-35.68
23.8328.3350.7858.2240.8537.0937.09
5.2210.8534.3038.4930.05-30.95-30.95
-1.71-0.46-7.384.57-21.8948.17-37.70
2.0315.52213.54201.00261.68492.78141.66
-2.2017.1118.6714.10-26.45-95.75-95.75
-7.69-34.3370.4970.2862.09263.42120.61
5.682.8710.8017.68-16.3917.00-77.53
5.266.18-0.2512.9615.09109.2622.00

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. Share Holdings

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund7,8930.140.83
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund5,1210.140.54
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund3,2440.140.34
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1,8430.140.19
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF8400.140.09
HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund5950.160.06
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund5640.010.06
Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1170.140.01

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
19 Dec, 2022Board MeetingBuy Back of Shares
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend

About Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd.

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92199MH1995PLC084610 and registration number is 084610. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 618.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok P Hinduja
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Yashodhan Madhusudan Kale
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Partha DeSarkar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sudhanshu Tripathi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Harish
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Bhumika Batra
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ganesh Natarajan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd.?

The market cap of Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. is ₹4,687.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. is 13.45 and PB ratio of Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. is 0.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. is ₹1,5.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. is ₹1,527.40 and 52-week low of Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. is ₹994.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data