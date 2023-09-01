Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.79
|-4.78
|-11.35
|-23.42
|-32.41
|194.93
|134.40
|1.16
|-0.89
|0.41
|7.64
|-10.54
|148.71
|148.71
|-0.15
|14.41
|25.24
|47.91
|59.42
|173.76
|121.28
|1.78
|2.09
|6.87
|16.29
|6.20
|139.04
|139.04
|5.75
|18.52
|36.09
|31.67
|16.66
|-6.72
|-6.72
|1.47
|-5.34
|1.06
|15.18
|14.88
|251.55
|131.16
|4.39
|17.66
|57.55
|85.68
|294.64
|781.89
|465.66
|0.61
|18.25
|42.44
|50.57
|19.43
|167.86
|23.39
|-2.16
|-1.52
|25.20
|21.95
|13.73
|120.54
|151.79
|7.91
|14.34
|35.24
|88.34
|176.58
|1,705.88
|740.34
|-0.82
|5.91
|12.89
|12.32
|-4.50
|-75.63
|-64.97
|0.68
|9.83
|37.96
|46.56
|15.50
|85.48
|-35.68
|23.83
|28.33
|50.78
|58.22
|40.85
|37.09
|37.09
|5.22
|10.85
|34.30
|38.49
|30.05
|-30.95
|-30.95
|-1.71
|-0.46
|-7.38
|4.57
|-21.89
|48.17
|-37.70
|2.03
|15.52
|213.54
|201.00
|261.68
|492.78
|141.66
|-2.20
|17.11
|18.67
|14.10
|-26.45
|-95.75
|-95.75
|-7.69
|-34.33
|70.49
|70.28
|62.09
|263.42
|120.61
|5.68
|2.87
|10.80
|17.68
|-16.39
|17.00
|-77.53
|5.26
|6.18
|-0.25
|12.96
|15.09
|109.26
|22.00
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|7,893
|0.14
|0.83
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|5,121
|0.14
|0.54
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|3,244
|0.14
|0.34
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|1,843
|0.14
|0.19
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|840
|0.14
|0.09
|HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|595
|0.16
|0.06
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund
|564
|0.01
|0.06
|Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|117
|0.14
|0.01
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|19 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Buy Back of Shares
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92199MH1995PLC084610 and registration number is 084610. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 618.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. is ₹4,687.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. is 13.45 and PB ratio of Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. is 0.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. is ₹1,5.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. is ₹1,527.40 and 52-week low of Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. is ₹994.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.