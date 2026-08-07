What is the share price of Hinduja Global Solutions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hinduja Global Solutions is ₹429.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Hinduja Global Solutions? The Hinduja Global Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hinduja Global Solutions? The market cap of Hinduja Global Solutions is ₹1,998.28 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hinduja Global Solutions? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hinduja Global Solutions are ₹435.00 and ₹423.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hinduja Global Solutions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hinduja Global Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hinduja Global Solutions is ₹583.20 and 52-week low of Hinduja Global Solutions is ₹341.60 as on .

How has the Hinduja Global Solutions performed historically in terms of returns? The Hinduja Global Solutions has shown returns of 1.55% over the past day, 4.74% for the past month, 1.8% over 3 months, -20.61% over 1 year, -25.58% across 3 years, and -22.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hinduja Global Solutions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hinduja Global Solutions are 62.08 and 0.24 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.16 per annum.

Source: Dion Global