Here's the live share price of Hinduja Global Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|1.00
|4.74
|1.80
|0.83
|-20.61
|-25.58
|-22.55
|L&T Technology Services
|0.98
|11.35
|-4.70
|-7.92
|-14.60
|-5.39
|-0.56
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|-6.04
|-8.11
|2.43
|2.22
|7.10
|-3.95
|-2.39
|Netweb Technologies India
|9.19
|16.69
|14.77
|55.69
|130.08
|77.26
|40.25
|Sagility
|0.39
|5.21
|1.51
|-10.58
|-6.07
|14.09
|8.23
|Firstsource Solutions
|-7.33
|14.76
|19.00
|-4.60
|-24.31
|23.83
|7.45
|eClerx Services
|-4.30
|17.87
|11.22
|-15.04
|-13.96
|26.23
|20.03
|eMudhra
|16.86
|23.87
|1.53
|7.11
|-29.04
|6.99
|16.04
|Route Mobile
|-2.02
|-4.71
|-8.06
|-9.81
|-39.62
|-29.03
|-22.96
|RPSG Ventures
|-0.93
|4.03
|-6.17
|18.67
|4.26
|20.13
|6.91
|BLS E-Services
|2.16
|15.28
|52.85
|83.23
|62.18
|-6.10
|-3.70
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|1.03
|0.37
|-19.37
|-27.74
|-46.41
|9.21
|5.43
|Protean eGov Technologies
|-8.05
|-3.92
|-5.72
|-14.74
|-26.65
|-13.73
|-8.48
|Aurum Proptech
|2.46
|0.85
|26.44
|26.44
|22.88
|16.76
|22.15
|Creative Newtech
|12.82
|42.38
|75.93
|59.22
|51.12
|14.75
|8.61
|One Point One Solutions
|4.04
|8.11
|0.55
|11.54
|11.54
|3.71
|2.21
|Alldigi Tech
|-0.32
|-0.49
|-2.29
|-9.41
|-24.20
|10.93
|13.08
|Kellton Tech Solutions
|0
|-8.41
|-12.82
|-12.65
|-45.39
|-5.41
|4.62
|IRIS RegTech Solutions
|3.89
|0.33
|5.31
|1.18
|-27.59
|37.88
|15.14
|iStreet Network
|1.51
|-5.78
|-0.82
|-1.07
|203.48
|196.88
|81.67
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hinduja Global Solutions has declined 20.61% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.60%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.10%), Netweb Technologies India (130.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Hinduja Global Solutions has underperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.56%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|424.74
|424.29
|10
|424.78
|424.67
|20
|425
|424.31
|50
|419.86
|420.27
|100
|405.94
|418.86
|200
|428.46
|439.43
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hinduja Global Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.06%, FII holding fell to 11.73%, and public shareholding moved up to 20.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:51 AM IST IST
|Hinduja Global Solut - Financial Results
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:30 AM IST IST
|Hinduja Global Solut - Record Date
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:26 AM IST IST
|Hinduja Global Solut - Closure Of The Register Of Members And Share Transfer Books Of The Company.
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:19 AM IST IST
|Hinduja Global Solut - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:12 AM IST IST
|Hinduja Global Solut - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92199MH1995PLC084610 and registration number is 084610. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1827.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 46.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hinduja Global Solutions is ₹429.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hinduja Global Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hinduja Global Solutions is ₹1,998.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hinduja Global Solutions are ₹435.00 and ₹423.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hinduja Global Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hinduja Global Solutions is ₹583.20 and 52-week low of Hinduja Global Solutions is ₹341.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hinduja Global Solutions has shown returns of 1.55% over the past day, 4.74% for the past month, 1.8% over 3 months, -20.61% over 1 year, -25.58% across 3 years, and -22.55% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hinduja Global Solutions are 62.08 and 0.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.16 per annum.
Source: Dion Global