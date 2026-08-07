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Hinduja Global Solutions Share Price

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BSE

HINDUJA GLOBAL SOLUTIONS

Hindujas Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Index
BSE 1000BSE ServicesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Hinduja Global Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹429.55 Closed
1.55₹ 6.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Hinduja Global Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹423.50₹435.00
₹429.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹341.60₹583.20
₹429.55
Open Price
₹428.95
Prev. Close
₹423.00
Volume
2,517

Source: Dion Global

Hinduja Global Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hinduja Global Solutions		1.004.741.800.83-20.61-25.58-22.55
L&T Technology Services		0.9811.35-4.70-7.92-14.60-5.39-0.56
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		-6.04-8.112.432.227.10-3.95-2.39
Netweb Technologies India		9.1916.6914.7755.69130.0877.2640.25
Sagility		0.395.211.51-10.58-6.0714.098.23
Firstsource Solutions		-7.3314.7619.00-4.60-24.3123.837.45
eClerx Services		-4.3017.8711.22-15.04-13.9626.2320.03
eMudhra		16.8623.871.537.11-29.046.9916.04
Route Mobile		-2.02-4.71-8.06-9.81-39.62-29.03-22.96
RPSG Ventures		-0.934.03-6.1718.674.2620.136.91
BLS E-Services		2.1615.2852.8583.2362.18-6.10-3.70
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		1.030.37-19.37-27.74-46.419.215.43
Protean eGov Technologies		-8.05-3.92-5.72-14.74-26.65-13.73-8.48
Aurum Proptech		2.460.8526.4426.4422.8816.7622.15
Creative Newtech		12.8242.3875.9359.2251.1214.758.61
One Point One Solutions		4.048.110.5511.5411.543.712.21
Alldigi Tech		-0.32-0.49-2.29-9.41-24.2010.9313.08
Kellton Tech Solutions		0-8.41-12.82-12.65-45.39-5.414.62
IRIS RegTech Solutions		3.890.335.311.18-27.5937.8815.14
iStreet Network		1.51-5.78-0.82-1.07203.48196.8881.67

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hinduja Global Solutions has declined 20.61% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.60%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.10%), Netweb Technologies India (130.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Hinduja Global Solutions has underperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.56%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).

Hinduja Global Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hinduja Global Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5424.74424.29
10424.78424.67
20425424.31
50419.86420.27
100405.94418.86
200428.46439.43

Source: Dion Global

Hinduja Global Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hinduja Global Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.06%, FII holding fell to 11.73%, and public shareholding moved up to 20.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Hinduja Global Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:51 AM IST ISTHinduja Global Solut - Financial Results
Aug 08, 2026, 12:30 AM IST ISTHinduja Global Solut - Record Date
Aug 08, 2026, 12:26 AM IST ISTHinduja Global Solut - Closure Of The Register Of Members And Share Transfer Books Of The Company.
Aug 08, 2026, 12:19 AM IST ISTHinduja Global Solut - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 08, 2026, 12:12 AM IST ISTHinduja Global Solut - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Hinduja Global Solutions

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92199MH1995PLC084610 and registration number is 084610. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1827.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 46.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashok P Hinduja
    Chairman
  • Mr. Partha DeSarkar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vynsley Fernandes
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Paul Abraham
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sudhanshu Tripathi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Harish
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Bhumika Batra
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ganesh Natarajan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Udhas
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Munesh Khanna
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hinduja Global Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Hinduja Global Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hinduja Global Solutions is ₹429.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hinduja Global Solutions?

The Hinduja Global Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hinduja Global Solutions?

The market cap of Hinduja Global Solutions is ₹1,998.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hinduja Global Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hinduja Global Solutions are ₹435.00 and ₹423.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hinduja Global Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hinduja Global Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hinduja Global Solutions is ₹583.20 and 52-week low of Hinduja Global Solutions is ₹341.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Hinduja Global Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hinduja Global Solutions has shown returns of 1.55% over the past day, 4.74% for the past month, 1.8% over 3 months, -20.61% over 1 year, -25.58% across 3 years, and -22.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hinduja Global Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hinduja Global Solutions are 62.08 and 0.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.16 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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