Swan Corp Share Price

NSE
BSE

SWAN CORP

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Construction
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Swan Corp along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹367.00 Closed
-4.13₹ -15.80
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Swan Corp Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹356.20₹374.30
₹367.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹356.20₹527.35
₹367.00
Open Price
₹374.30
Prev. Close
₹382.80
Volume
1,03,774

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Swan Corp has gained 20.01% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -10.00%.

Swan Corp’s current P/E of -936.70x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Swan Corp Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Swan Corp		-5.09-13.67-17.94-20.38-9.9212.0420.30
DLF		-3.23-9.20-16.67-22.75-8.6917.9012.74
Lodha Developers		-7.01-6.43-12.49-19.56-13.6923.2833.06
Phoenix Mills		-2.50-1.63-3.999.216.6533.7331.87
Prestige Estates Projects		-3.65-11.18-16.45-13.5415.6851.0135.42
Oberoi Realty		-0.27-1.36-8.15-9.100.1319.1722.01
Godrej Properties		-2.491.70-16.45-14.13-13.7713.962.54
Anant Raj		-6.46-10.22-8.06-6.4312.9664.0256.57
Brigade Enterprises		-6.10-12.21-22.65-26.59-27.0212.9018.37
Sobha		-7.17-10.26-11.30-6.8113.9334.8524.67
Signatureglobal (India)		3.129.99-14.00-12.89-8.2027.9915.96
Embassy Developments		-0.47-7.07-20.18-41.14-46.82-1.19-10.95
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		-5.12-6.15-16.43-0.6922.811.9516.79
Max Estates		0.595.81-15.74-9.770.3912.307.21
Kalpataru		-6.28-6.01-4.04-20.70-27.12-10.01-6.13
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-5.79-12.24-18.79-27.74-32.59-12.32-7.58
Sunteck Realty		-0.92-2.79-4.970.7611.238.642.37
Ganesh Housing		-3.91-9.70-18.63-24.04-36.9526.9663.12
Puravankara		-11.55-18.50-19.44-34.06-19.6233.3219.34
TARC		-5.61-7.05-6.44-12.4522.9556.8234.25

Over the last one year, Swan Corp has declined 9.92% compared to peers like DLF (-8.69%), Lodha Developers (-13.69%), Phoenix Mills (6.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Swan Corp has outperformed peers relative to DLF (12.74%) and Lodha Developers (33.06%).

Swan Corp Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Swan Corp Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5384.26383.09
10396.25390.98
20407.59401.51
50429.49419.77
100440.77433.84
200447.44452.06

Swan Corp Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Swan Corp remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 12.82%, FII holding rose to 9.70%, and public shareholding moved down to 23.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Swan Corp Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
65,37,3143.7275.65
42,17,9092.86177.85
12,00,0001.8150.6
10,10,0001.9742.59
6,50,000227.41
5,25,0001.6722.14
2,41,2381.0310.17
2,39,9831.5310.12
1,00,5440.954.24

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Swan Corp Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 25, 2026, 10:02 PM ISTSwan Corp - Reconstitution Of Audit Committee Of The Board Of Directors.
Feb 20, 2026, 11:46 PM ISTSwan Corp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Feb 14, 2026, 12:28 AM ISTSwan Corp - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015- Issuance Of Corporate Guarantee.
Feb 07, 2026, 1:58 AM ISTSwan Corp - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December, 2025.
Feb 07, 2026, 1:45 AM ISTSwan Corp - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Period Ende

About Swan Corp

Swan Corp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/02/1909 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100MH1909PLC000294 and registration number is 000294. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 135.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Navinbhai C Dave
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Nikhil V Merchant
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Paresh V Merchant
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sugavanam Padmanabhan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Chetan K Selarka
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Rohinton Eruch Shroff
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashishkumar Bairagra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prabhakar Reddy Patil
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jayaramakrishnan Kannan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Swan Corp Share Price

What is the share price of Swan Corp?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swan Corp is ₹367.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Swan Corp?

The Swan Corp is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Swan Corp?

The market cap of Swan Corp is ₹11,503.87 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Swan Corp?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Swan Corp are ₹374.30 and ₹356.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Swan Corp?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swan Corp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swan Corp is ₹527.35 and 52-week low of Swan Corp is ₹356.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Swan Corp performed historically in terms of returns?

The Swan Corp has shown returns of -4.13% over the past day, -13.67% for the past month, -18.17% over 3 months, -10.0% over 1 year, 12.99% across 3 years, and 20.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Swan Corp?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swan Corp are -936.70 and 1.56 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.03 per annum.

Swan Corp News

