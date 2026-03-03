Here's the live share price of Swan Corp along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Swan Corp has gained 20.01% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -10.00%.
Swan Corp’s current P/E of -936.70x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Swan Corp
|-5.09
|-13.67
|-17.94
|-20.38
|-9.92
|12.04
|20.30
|DLF
|-3.23
|-9.20
|-16.67
|-22.75
|-8.69
|17.90
|12.74
|Lodha Developers
|-7.01
|-6.43
|-12.49
|-19.56
|-13.69
|23.28
|33.06
|Phoenix Mills
|-2.50
|-1.63
|-3.99
|9.21
|6.65
|33.73
|31.87
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-3.65
|-11.18
|-16.45
|-13.54
|15.68
|51.01
|35.42
|Oberoi Realty
|-0.27
|-1.36
|-8.15
|-9.10
|0.13
|19.17
|22.01
|Godrej Properties
|-2.49
|1.70
|-16.45
|-14.13
|-13.77
|13.96
|2.54
|Anant Raj
|-6.46
|-10.22
|-8.06
|-6.43
|12.96
|64.02
|56.57
|Brigade Enterprises
|-6.10
|-12.21
|-22.65
|-26.59
|-27.02
|12.90
|18.37
|Sobha
|-7.17
|-10.26
|-11.30
|-6.81
|13.93
|34.85
|24.67
|Signatureglobal (India)
|3.12
|9.99
|-14.00
|-12.89
|-8.20
|27.99
|15.96
|Embassy Developments
|-0.47
|-7.07
|-20.18
|-41.14
|-46.82
|-1.19
|-10.95
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|-5.12
|-6.15
|-16.43
|-0.69
|22.81
|1.95
|16.79
|Max Estates
|0.59
|5.81
|-15.74
|-9.77
|0.39
|12.30
|7.21
|Kalpataru
|-6.28
|-6.01
|-4.04
|-20.70
|-27.12
|-10.01
|-6.13
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-5.79
|-12.24
|-18.79
|-27.74
|-32.59
|-12.32
|-7.58
|Sunteck Realty
|-0.92
|-2.79
|-4.97
|0.76
|11.23
|8.64
|2.37
|Ganesh Housing
|-3.91
|-9.70
|-18.63
|-24.04
|-36.95
|26.96
|63.12
|Puravankara
|-11.55
|-18.50
|-19.44
|-34.06
|-19.62
|33.32
|19.34
|TARC
|-5.61
|-7.05
|-6.44
|-12.45
|22.95
|56.82
|34.25
Over the last one year, Swan Corp has declined 9.92% compared to peers like DLF (-8.69%), Lodha Developers (-13.69%), Phoenix Mills (6.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Swan Corp has outperformed peers relative to DLF (12.74%) and Lodha Developers (33.06%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|384.26
|383.09
|10
|396.25
|390.98
|20
|407.59
|401.51
|50
|429.49
|419.77
|100
|440.77
|433.84
|200
|447.44
|452.06
In the latest quarter, Swan Corp remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 12.82%, FII holding rose to 9.70%, and public shareholding moved down to 23.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|65,37,314
|3.7
|275.65
|42,17,909
|2.86
|177.85
|12,00,000
|1.81
|50.6
|10,10,000
|1.97
|42.59
|6,50,000
|2
|27.41
|5,25,000
|1.67
|22.14
|2,41,238
|1.03
|10.17
|2,39,983
|1.53
|10.12
|1,00,544
|0.95
|4.24
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 25, 2026, 10:02 PM IST
|Swan Corp - Reconstitution Of Audit Committee Of The Board Of Directors.
|Feb 20, 2026, 11:46 PM IST
|Swan Corp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Feb 14, 2026, 12:28 AM IST
|Swan Corp - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015- Issuance Of Corporate Guarantee.
|Feb 07, 2026, 1:58 AM IST
|Swan Corp - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December, 2025.
|Feb 07, 2026, 1:45 AM IST
|Swan Corp - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Period Ende
Swan Corp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/02/1909 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100MH1909PLC000294 and registration number is 000294. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 135.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swan Corp is ₹367.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Swan Corp is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Swan Corp is ₹11,503.87 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Swan Corp are ₹374.30 and ₹356.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swan Corp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swan Corp is ₹527.35 and 52-week low of Swan Corp is ₹356.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Swan Corp has shown returns of -4.13% over the past day, -13.67% for the past month, -18.17% over 3 months, -10.0% over 1 year, 12.99% across 3 years, and 20.01% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swan Corp are -936.70 and 1.56 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.03 per annum.