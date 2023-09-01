Follow Us

Foseco India Ltd. Share Price

FOSECO INDIA LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Organic - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹3,642.35 Closed
-0.5-18.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Foseco India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,601.10₹3,800.00
₹3,642.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,780.00₹3,930.55
₹3,642.35
Open Price
₹3,730.00
Prev. Close
₹3,660.65
Volume
3,225

Foseco India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13,768.95
  • R23,862.95
  • R33,925.9
  • Pivot
    3,706
  • S13,612
  • S23,549.05
  • S33,455.05

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,034.283,661.28
  • 101,965.493,603.39
  • 201,965.583,472.82
  • 501,904.843,175.29
  • 1001,772.272,894.44
  • 2001,599.712,565.22

Foseco India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.038.4827.0354.3597.89188.99114.04
6.266.736.783.67-20.8891.40331.84
7.331.970.70-0.80-17.6296.40856.12
5.01-5.204.2212.92-19.9677.3434.54
12.8010.0916.1913.55-10.1280.8580.85
4.871.265.401.71-36.02165.99286.66
-0.1011.236.2629.9135.1635.1635.16
6.44-5.07-13.8420.38-43.2676.0976.09
9.31-7.35-18.6823.22-16.71-65.77-65.77
-0.77-13.4010.1912.81-23.7827.62100.80
-4.9217.3351.0643.2721.32-39.15-39.15
3.5252.1850.2738.2516.95-8.36-89.91
10.32-3.551.2931.42-12.99382.05379.86
6.240.94-2.6322.52-22.214.414.41
-2.45-15.77-7.99-4.95-30.90-56.95-56.95
13.59-2.80-1.7830.677.98245.408.44
1.92-4.256.9812.71-0.931.4035.71
-2.0319.597.0197.2875.97186.28117.55
6.9917.4623.6811.56-13.11-68.84-74.96

Foseco India Ltd. Share Holdings

Foseco India Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Feb, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Foseco India Ltd.

Foseco India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24294PN1958PLC011052 and registration number is 011052. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 338.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2021.

Management

  • Mr. Ravi Moti Kirpalani
    Chairperson & Director
  • Mr. Prasad Chavare
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Mark Russel Collis
    Director
  • Ms. Anita Belani
    Director
  • Ms. Karena Cancilleri
    Director
  • Mr. Amitabha Mukhopadhyay
    Director

FAQs on Foseco India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Foseco India Ltd.?

The market cap of Foseco India Ltd. is ₹2,326.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Foseco India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Foseco India Ltd. is 35.74 and PB ratio of Foseco India Ltd. is 9.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Foseco India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Foseco India Ltd. is ₹3,642.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Foseco India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Foseco India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Foseco India Ltd. is ₹3,930.55 and 52-week low of Foseco India Ltd. is ₹1,780.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

