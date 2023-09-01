Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Foseco India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24294PN1958PLC011052 and registration number is 011052. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 338.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2021.
The market cap of Foseco India Ltd. is ₹2,326.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Foseco India Ltd. is 35.74 and PB ratio of Foseco India Ltd. is 9.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Foseco India Ltd. is ₹3,642.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Foseco India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Foseco India Ltd. is ₹3,930.55 and 52-week low of Foseco India Ltd. is ₹1,780.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.