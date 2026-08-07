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Foseco India Share Price

NSE
BSE

FOSECO INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Foseco India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5,491.85 Closed
0.74₹ 40.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Foseco India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5,438.00₹5,552.75
₹5,491.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4,300.75₹6,819.00
₹5,491.85
Open Price
₹5,438.00
Prev. Close
₹5,451.75
Volume
540

Source: Dion Global

Foseco India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Foseco India		5.768.1110.9615.4712.0416.6528.30
BASF India		12.2015.435.503.95-10.9716.052.16
Fine Organic Industries		6.872.9710.4414.662.993.4711.12
Elantas Beck India		32.9631.0028.3942.3317.5721.7227.38
Alkyl Amines Chemicals		5.655.279.0420.29-10.49-7.41-15.10
Balaji Amines		-5.09-1.8533.1275.4432.09-3.01-10.04
Laxmi Organic Industries		-1.4313.287.4415.10-4.76-13.13-8.36
J G Chemicals		10.0529.6530.9452.4217.0144.2524.58
Nitta Gelatin India		-10.70-3.3040.84104.05101.8522.1143.29
Citurgia Biochemicals		0-3.8717.31124.83124.8331.0017.59
Oriental Aromatics		3.8019.7719.9727.899.11-5.02-15.00
Godavari Biorefineries		-5.45-6.49-20.11-14.93-15.88-10.32-6.32
Jyoti Resins & Adhesives		-3.91-10.77-5.16-15.59-35.16-17.1529.73
Fairchem Organics		-3.892.6118.9620.60-13.83-10.93-17.94
Indo Amines		3.643.048.1812.79-5.132.96-0.78
Valiant Organics		9.468.42-1.296.94-17.02-18.10-27.36
GFL		9.2811.163.893.30-17.79-6.75-6.46
Vinyl Chemicals (I)		-0.43-6.41-2.366.20-14.63-20.458.17
Mangalam Organics		-6.02-13.76-17.727.08-0.251.48-7.79
Nikhil Adhesives		1.06-1.72-18.284.94-37.12-18.11-3.11

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Foseco India has gained 12.04% compared to peers like BASF India (-10.97%), Fine Organic Industries (2.99%), Elantas Beck India (17.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Foseco India has outperformed peers relative to BASF India (2.16%) and Fine Organic Industries (11.12%).

Foseco India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Foseco India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55,064.065,220.86
105,077.855,163.2
205,108.465,138.74
505,084.45,089.66
1004,972.885,034.07
2005,026.974,981.4

Source: Dion Global

Foseco India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Foseco India saw a rise in promoter holding to 127.08%, while DII stake decreased to 0.38%, FII holding unchanged at 0.08%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Foseco India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
16,4440.778.77
5,1801.622.76

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Foseco India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 08, 2026, 09:15 PM IST ISTFoseco India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 30, 2026, 02:38 AM IST ISTFoseco India - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The
Jun 29, 2026, 04:51 AM IST ISTFoseco India - Regulation 46 Of SEBI (LODR) - Providing Web-Link Of The Investor Presentation Posted On The Website Of The Co
Jun 24, 2026, 03:29 AM IST ISTFoseco India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jun 22, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTFoseco India - Update On Sale Of Equity Shares Of Subsidiary Company

Source: Dion Global

About Foseco India

Foseco India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24294PN1958PLC011052 and registration number is 011052. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 604.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ravi Moti Kirpalani
    Chairperson & Director
  • Mr. Prasad Chavare
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Mark Russel Collis
    Director
  • Ms. Anita Belani
    Director
  • Mr. Amitabha Mukhopadhyay
    Director
  • Mr. Patrick Georges Felix Andre
    Director

FAQs on Foseco India Share Price

What is the share price of Foseco India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Foseco India is ₹5,491.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Foseco India?

The Foseco India is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Foseco India?

The market cap of Foseco India is ₹4,139.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Foseco India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Foseco India are ₹5,552.75 and ₹5,438.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Foseco India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Foseco India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Foseco India is ₹6,819.00 and 52-week low of Foseco India is ₹4,300.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Foseco India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Foseco India has shown returns of 0.74% over the past day, 8.11% for the past month, 10.96% over 3 months, 12.04% over 1 year, 16.65% across 3 years, and 28.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Foseco India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Foseco India are 0.00 and 3.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.46 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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