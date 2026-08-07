Here's the live share price of Foseco India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Foseco India
|5.76
|8.11
|10.96
|15.47
|12.04
|16.65
|28.30
|BASF India
|12.20
|15.43
|5.50
|3.95
|-10.97
|16.05
|2.16
|Fine Organic Industries
|6.87
|2.97
|10.44
|14.66
|2.99
|3.47
|11.12
|Elantas Beck India
|32.96
|31.00
|28.39
|42.33
|17.57
|21.72
|27.38
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|5.65
|5.27
|9.04
|20.29
|-10.49
|-7.41
|-15.10
|Balaji Amines
|-5.09
|-1.85
|33.12
|75.44
|32.09
|-3.01
|-10.04
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|-1.43
|13.28
|7.44
|15.10
|-4.76
|-13.13
|-8.36
|J G Chemicals
|10.05
|29.65
|30.94
|52.42
|17.01
|44.25
|24.58
|Nitta Gelatin India
|-10.70
|-3.30
|40.84
|104.05
|101.85
|22.11
|43.29
|Citurgia Biochemicals
|0
|-3.87
|17.31
|124.83
|124.83
|31.00
|17.59
|Oriental Aromatics
|3.80
|19.77
|19.97
|27.89
|9.11
|-5.02
|-15.00
|Godavari Biorefineries
|-5.45
|-6.49
|-20.11
|-14.93
|-15.88
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Jyoti Resins & Adhesives
|-3.91
|-10.77
|-5.16
|-15.59
|-35.16
|-17.15
|29.73
|Fairchem Organics
|-3.89
|2.61
|18.96
|20.60
|-13.83
|-10.93
|-17.94
|Indo Amines
|3.64
|3.04
|8.18
|12.79
|-5.13
|2.96
|-0.78
|Valiant Organics
|9.46
|8.42
|-1.29
|6.94
|-17.02
|-18.10
|-27.36
|GFL
|9.28
|11.16
|3.89
|3.30
|-17.79
|-6.75
|-6.46
|Vinyl Chemicals (I)
|-0.43
|-6.41
|-2.36
|6.20
|-14.63
|-20.45
|8.17
|Mangalam Organics
|-6.02
|-13.76
|-17.72
|7.08
|-0.25
|1.48
|-7.79
|Nikhil Adhesives
|1.06
|-1.72
|-18.28
|4.94
|-37.12
|-18.11
|-3.11
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Foseco India has gained 12.04% compared to peers like BASF India (-10.97%), Fine Organic Industries (2.99%), Elantas Beck India (17.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Foseco India has outperformed peers relative to BASF India (2.16%) and Fine Organic Industries (11.12%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5,064.06
|5,220.86
|10
|5,077.85
|5,163.2
|20
|5,108.46
|5,138.74
|50
|5,084.4
|5,089.66
|100
|4,972.88
|5,034.07
|200
|5,026.97
|4,981.4
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Foseco India saw a rise in promoter holding to 127.08%, while DII stake decreased to 0.38%, FII holding unchanged at 0.08%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|16,444
|0.77
|8.77
|5,180
|1.62
|2.76
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 08, 2026, 09:15 PM IST IST
|Foseco India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 30, 2026, 02:38 AM IST IST
|Foseco India - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The
|Jun 29, 2026, 04:51 AM IST IST
|Foseco India - Regulation 46 Of SEBI (LODR) - Providing Web-Link Of The Investor Presentation Posted On The Website Of The Co
|Jun 24, 2026, 03:29 AM IST IST
|Foseco India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jun 22, 2026, 10:47 PM IST IST
|Foseco India - Update On Sale Of Equity Shares Of Subsidiary Company
Source: Dion Global
Foseco India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24294PN1958PLC011052 and registration number is 011052. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 604.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Foseco India is ₹5,491.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Foseco India is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Foseco India is ₹4,139.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Foseco India are ₹5,552.75 and ₹5,438.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Foseco India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Foseco India is ₹6,819.00 and 52-week low of Foseco India is ₹4,300.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Foseco India has shown returns of 0.74% over the past day, 8.11% for the past month, 10.96% over 3 months, 12.04% over 1 year, 16.65% across 3 years, and 28.3% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Foseco India are 0.00 and 3.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.46 per annum.
Source: Dion Global