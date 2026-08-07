What is the share price of Foseco India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Foseco India is ₹5,491.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Foseco India? The Foseco India is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Foseco India? The market cap of Foseco India is ₹4,139.35 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Foseco India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Foseco India are ₹5,552.75 and ₹5,438.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Foseco India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Foseco India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Foseco India is ₹6,819.00 and 52-week low of Foseco India is ₹4,300.75 as on .

How has the Foseco India performed historically in terms of returns? The Foseco India has shown returns of 0.74% over the past day, 8.11% for the past month, 10.96% over 3 months, 12.04% over 1 year, 16.65% across 3 years, and 28.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Foseco India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Foseco India are 0.00 and 3.99 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.46 per annum.

Source: Dion Global