Here's the live share price of Eternal along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹243.05 Closed
-1.38₹ -3.40
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Eternal Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹233.10₹244.60
₹243.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹189.60₹368.40
₹243.05
Open Price
₹233.10
Prev. Close
₹246.45
Volume
70,17,231

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Eternal has gained 14.07% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 9.61%.

Eternal’s current P/E of 1,015.67x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Eternal Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Eternal		-4.29-13.09-18.40-25.449.4665.4014.07
Swiggy		-7.81-8.86-28.17-32.80-11.34-14.06-8.69
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		-0.925.630.339.0062.3620.06-6.77
Meesho		0.194.19-8.67-8.67-8.67-2.98-1.80
Brainbees Solutions		2.28-19.52-27.81-40.00-42.42-31.55-20.34
CarTrade Tech		0.26-31.92-42.36-30.9618.0954.673.52
One Mobikwik Systems		-9.14-21.27-19.02-35.33-33.15-29.36-18.83
Macfos		-9.948.329.7622.4526.9878.6738.78
Intrasoft Technologies		-4.81-19.27-24.33-31.41-31.09-16.490.28
Digidrive Distributors		-3.23-4.49-22.48-34.42-26.21-39.98-26.38
Pace E-Commerce Ventures		-6.33-13.96-25.72-34.99-41.54-9.55-33.02
Fone4 Communications (India)		0015.6436.89-44.0713.360.54
Ahasolar Technologies		-6.25-11.50-17.49-29.35-29.51-29.40-18.85
Add-Shop E-Retail		-0.91-5.68-16.23-23.29-31.91-43.19-30.34
Olympia Industries		-4.64-4.22-14.20-14.37-28.87-32.11-9.75
JLA Infraville Shoppers		15.7715.7725.00-11.9970.2132.36-18.39

Over the last one year, Eternal has gained 9.46% compared to peers like Swiggy (-11.34%), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (62.36%), Meesho (-8.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Eternal has outperformed peers relative to Swiggy (-8.69%) and FSN E-Commerce Ventures (-6.77%).

Eternal Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Eternal Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5257.53253.1
10268.98261.9
20278.36270.14
50279.59279.67
100297.36287.04
200291.48283.66

Eternal Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Eternal remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 32.71%, FII holding fell to 36.24%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Eternal Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
8,62,25,8276.852,359.14
6,40,00,0003.11,751.04
4,76,70,0005.541,304.25
4,13,56,0221.611,131.5
4,10,25,8772.051,122.47
4,02,56,2442.731,101.41
3,99,65,5931.021,093.46
3,59,50,3921.07983.6
3,50,00,0003.19957.6
3,36,94,7051.56921.89

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Eternal Futures

Price
  (%)
As on Invalid Date IST
Open Interest
  (%)
High
Low
Open
Close
Contract Traded
Turnover (in lakhs)

Eternal Options

Price
  (%)
Not traded today
Open Interest
  (%)
High
Low
Open
Close
Contract Traded
Turnover (in lakhs)

Eternal Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 12, 2026, 12:37 AM ISTEternal - Rumour verification - Regulation 30(11)
Feb 11, 2026, 4:34 PM ISTEternal - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Feb 10, 2026, 8:56 PM ISTEternal - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Feb 10, 2026, 8:21 PM ISTEternal - Clarification sought from Eternal Ltd
Feb 07, 2026, 2:30 AM ISTEternal - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

About Eternal

Eternal Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/01/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93030DL2010PLC198141 and registration number is 198141. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8617.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 907.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Kaushik Dutta
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Deepinder Goyal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sanjeev Bikhchandani
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Aparna Popat Ved
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sutapa Banerjee
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Namita Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Eternal Share Price

What is the share price of Eternal?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eternal is ₹243.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Eternal?

The Eternal is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Eternal?

The market cap of Eternal is ₹234,551.77 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Eternal?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Eternal are ₹244.60 and ₹233.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Eternal?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eternal stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eternal is ₹368.40 and 52-week low of Eternal is ₹189.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Eternal performed historically in terms of returns?

The Eternal has shown returns of -1.38% over the past day, -8.78% for the past month, -19.02% over 3 months, 9.61% over 1 year, 65.52% across 3 years, and 14.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Eternal?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Eternal are 1,015.67 and 7.57 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Eternal News

