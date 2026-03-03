Here's the live share price of Eternal along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Eternal has gained 14.07% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 9.61%.
Eternal’s current P/E of 1,015.67x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Eternal
|-4.29
|-13.09
|-18.40
|-25.44
|9.46
|65.40
|14.07
|Swiggy
|-7.81
|-8.86
|-28.17
|-32.80
|-11.34
|-14.06
|-8.69
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|-0.92
|5.63
|0.33
|9.00
|62.36
|20.06
|-6.77
|Meesho
|0.19
|4.19
|-8.67
|-8.67
|-8.67
|-2.98
|-1.80
|Brainbees Solutions
|2.28
|-19.52
|-27.81
|-40.00
|-42.42
|-31.55
|-20.34
|CarTrade Tech
|0.26
|-31.92
|-42.36
|-30.96
|18.09
|54.67
|3.52
|One Mobikwik Systems
|-9.14
|-21.27
|-19.02
|-35.33
|-33.15
|-29.36
|-18.83
|Macfos
|-9.94
|8.32
|9.76
|22.45
|26.98
|78.67
|38.78
|Intrasoft Technologies
|-4.81
|-19.27
|-24.33
|-31.41
|-31.09
|-16.49
|0.28
|Digidrive Distributors
|-3.23
|-4.49
|-22.48
|-34.42
|-26.21
|-39.98
|-26.38
|Pace E-Commerce Ventures
|-6.33
|-13.96
|-25.72
|-34.99
|-41.54
|-9.55
|-33.02
|Fone4 Communications (India)
|0
|0
|15.64
|36.89
|-44.07
|13.36
|0.54
|Ahasolar Technologies
|-6.25
|-11.50
|-17.49
|-29.35
|-29.51
|-29.40
|-18.85
|Add-Shop E-Retail
|-0.91
|-5.68
|-16.23
|-23.29
|-31.91
|-43.19
|-30.34
|Olympia Industries
|-4.64
|-4.22
|-14.20
|-14.37
|-28.87
|-32.11
|-9.75
|JLA Infraville Shoppers
|15.77
|15.77
|25.00
|-11.99
|70.21
|32.36
|-18.39
Over the last one year, Eternal has gained 9.46% compared to peers like Swiggy (-11.34%), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (62.36%), Meesho (-8.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Eternal has outperformed peers relative to Swiggy (-8.69%) and FSN E-Commerce Ventures (-6.77%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|257.53
|253.1
|10
|268.98
|261.9
|20
|278.36
|270.14
|50
|279.59
|279.67
|100
|297.36
|287.04
|200
|291.48
|283.66
In the latest quarter, Eternal remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 32.71%, FII holding fell to 36.24%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|8,62,25,827
|6.85
|2,359.14
|6,40,00,000
|3.1
|1,751.04
|4,76,70,000
|5.54
|1,304.25
|4,13,56,022
|1.61
|1,131.5
|4,10,25,877
|2.05
|1,122.47
|4,02,56,244
|2.73
|1,101.41
|3,99,65,593
|1.02
|1,093.46
|3,59,50,392
|1.07
|983.6
|3,50,00,000
|3.19
|957.6
|3,36,94,705
|1.56
|921.89
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
As on Invalid Date IST
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 12, 2026, 12:37 AM IST
|Eternal - Rumour verification - Regulation 30(11)
|Feb 11, 2026, 4:34 PM IST
|Eternal - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Feb 10, 2026, 8:56 PM IST
|Eternal - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Feb 10, 2026, 8:21 PM IST
|Eternal - Clarification sought from Eternal Ltd
|Feb 07, 2026, 2:30 AM IST
|Eternal - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Eternal Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/01/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93030DL2010PLC198141 and registration number is 198141. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8617.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 907.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eternal is ₹243.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Eternal is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Eternal is ₹234,551.77 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Eternal are ₹244.60 and ₹233.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eternal stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eternal is ₹368.40 and 52-week low of Eternal is ₹189.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Eternal has shown returns of -1.38% over the past day, -8.78% for the past month, -19.02% over 3 months, 9.61% over 1 year, 65.52% across 3 years, and 14.07% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Eternal are 1,015.67 and 7.57 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.