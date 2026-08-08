Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

SRF Share Price

NSE
BSE

SRF

Largecap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Chemicals
Theme
CommoditiesManufacturing
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE CommoditiesBSE Dividend Stability IndexBSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE Focused MidcapBSE India 150BSE India Sector LeadersBSE SENSEX Next 50

Here's the live share price of SRF along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,616.50 Closed
-0.36₹ -9.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

SRF Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,611.45₹2,640.00
₹2,616.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,313.75₹3,238.75
₹2,616.50
Open Price
₹2,611.45
Prev. Close
₹2,626.00
Volume
12,449

Source: Dion Global

SRF Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SRF		-0.22-6.80-5.61-12.37-9.884.637.87
Navin Fluorine International		9.189.4516.5825.1266.6623.3617.35
Yasho Industries		7.9245.53168.61196.19131.9234.3043.93
Andhra Sugars		7.331.14-13.8317.8617.97-6.72-4.41
Gem Aromatics		-2.63-4.6911.08-6.45-42.02-16.62-10.33
Tamilnadu Petroproducts		4.623.5513.387.117.447.34-6.16
OCCL		-2.7833.2955.8981.3219.1419.6311.36
Vikram Thermo (India)		2.866.1565.2558.4471.0229.6639.95
Beezaasan Explotech		5.9514.6670.4481.7093.2638.4721.57
Blue Pearl Agriventures		7.61-6.23-61.48-81.63-89.4831.9047.11
Devson Catalyst		5.7217.0217.0217.0217.025.383.19
Diamines & Chemicals		11.12-1.56-4.536.19-34.34-19.44-3.38
Ritesh International		5.1527.0240.2830.10133.4427.0620.11
Vahh Chemicals		5.00-19.23-21.05-21.05-21.05-7.58-4.62
Yug Decor		0-9.3464.2931.431.91-19.5325.28
Deco-Mica		5.407.621.62-5.79-20.21-2.4620.49
Vinyoflex		-4.222.65-1.51-3.87-19.49-17.2613.07
Machhar Industries		-12.97-1.28-3.030-13.5695.3658.44
Omkar Pharmachem		-9.91-15.65-46.16-48.85-41.24-15.15-5.34
Citichem India		6.253.03-2.86-1.45-38.38-37.09-24.28

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SRF has declined 9.88% compared to peers like Navin Fluorine International (66.66%), Yasho Industries (131.92%), Andhra Sugars (17.97%). From a 5 year perspective, SRF has underperformed peers relative to Navin Fluorine International (17.35%) and Yasho Industries (43.93%).

SRF Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SRF Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,628.212,635.29
102,687.552,659.44
202,741.342,695.16
502,731.222,707.03
1002,638.632,707.83
2002,774.472,741.08

Source: Dion Global

SRF Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SRF remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 22.44%, FII holding fell to 15.45%, and public shareholding moved down to 11.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

SRF Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
62,50,0003.071,711.88
40,57,5301.641,111.36
18,00,0002.04493.02
17,50,0001.53479.33
16,17,3141.01442.98
15,00,1921.22410.9
14,09,4052.8386.04
13,88,0250.97380.18
12,78,0861.31350.07
10,48,5511.47287.2

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

SRF Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 05:25 PM IST ISTSRF - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 23, 2026, 10:37 PM IST ISTSRF - Tax Deducted At Source (TDS) On Dividend
Jul 23, 2026, 09:44 PM IST ISTSRF - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 23, 2026, 01:34 AM IST ISTSRF - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 22, 2026, 08:43 PM IST ISTSRF - Declaration Of 1St Interim Dividend-2026-27

Source: Dion Global

About SRF

SRF Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/01/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101DL1970PLC005197 and registration number is 005197. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12420.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 297.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arun Bharat Ram
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Ashish Bharat Ram
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kartik Bharat Ram
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Pramod G Gujarathi
    Director
  • Mr. Vellayan Subbiah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Bharti Gupta Ramola
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Puneet Yadu Dalmia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yash Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ira Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vineet Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on SRF Share Price

What is the share price of SRF?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SRF is ₹2,616.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is SRF?

The SRF is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SRF?

The market cap of SRF is ₹77,559.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SRF?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SRF are ₹2,640.00 and ₹2,611.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SRF?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SRF stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SRF is ₹3,238.75 and 52-week low of SRF is ₹2,313.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the SRF performed historically in terms of returns?

The SRF has shown returns of -0.36% over the past day, -6.8% for the past month, -5.61% over 3 months, -9.88% over 1 year, 4.63% across 3 years, and 7.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SRF?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SRF are 35.88 and 5.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.34 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

SRF News

More SRF News
Market Pulse