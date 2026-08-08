Here's the live share price of SRF along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SRF
|-0.22
|-6.80
|-5.61
|-12.37
|-9.88
|4.63
|7.87
|Navin Fluorine International
|9.18
|9.45
|16.58
|25.12
|66.66
|23.36
|17.35
|Yasho Industries
|7.92
|45.53
|168.61
|196.19
|131.92
|34.30
|43.93
|Andhra Sugars
|7.33
|1.14
|-13.83
|17.86
|17.97
|-6.72
|-4.41
|Gem Aromatics
|-2.63
|-4.69
|11.08
|-6.45
|-42.02
|-16.62
|-10.33
|Tamilnadu Petroproducts
|4.62
|3.55
|13.38
|7.11
|7.44
|7.34
|-6.16
|OCCL
|-2.78
|33.29
|55.89
|81.32
|19.14
|19.63
|11.36
|Vikram Thermo (India)
|2.86
|6.15
|65.25
|58.44
|71.02
|29.66
|39.95
|Beezaasan Explotech
|5.95
|14.66
|70.44
|81.70
|93.26
|38.47
|21.57
|Blue Pearl Agriventures
|7.61
|-6.23
|-61.48
|-81.63
|-89.48
|31.90
|47.11
|Devson Catalyst
|5.72
|17.02
|17.02
|17.02
|17.02
|5.38
|3.19
|Diamines & Chemicals
|11.12
|-1.56
|-4.53
|6.19
|-34.34
|-19.44
|-3.38
|Ritesh International
|5.15
|27.02
|40.28
|30.10
|133.44
|27.06
|20.11
|Vahh Chemicals
|5.00
|-19.23
|-21.05
|-21.05
|-21.05
|-7.58
|-4.62
|Yug Decor
|0
|-9.34
|64.29
|31.43
|1.91
|-19.53
|25.28
|Deco-Mica
|5.40
|7.62
|1.62
|-5.79
|-20.21
|-2.46
|20.49
|Vinyoflex
|-4.22
|2.65
|-1.51
|-3.87
|-19.49
|-17.26
|13.07
|Machhar Industries
|-12.97
|-1.28
|-3.03
|0
|-13.56
|95.36
|58.44
|Omkar Pharmachem
|-9.91
|-15.65
|-46.16
|-48.85
|-41.24
|-15.15
|-5.34
|Citichem India
|6.25
|3.03
|-2.86
|-1.45
|-38.38
|-37.09
|-24.28
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SRF has declined 9.88% compared to peers like Navin Fluorine International (66.66%), Yasho Industries (131.92%), Andhra Sugars (17.97%). From a 5 year perspective, SRF has underperformed peers relative to Navin Fluorine International (17.35%) and Yasho Industries (43.93%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,628.21
|2,635.29
|10
|2,687.55
|2,659.44
|20
|2,741.34
|2,695.16
|50
|2,731.22
|2,707.03
|100
|2,638.63
|2,707.83
|200
|2,774.47
|2,741.08
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SRF remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 22.44%, FII holding fell to 15.45%, and public shareholding moved down to 11.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|62,50,000
|3.07
|1,711.88
|40,57,530
|1.64
|1,111.36
|18,00,000
|2.04
|493.02
|17,50,000
|1.53
|479.33
|16,17,314
|1.01
|442.98
|15,00,192
|1.22
|410.9
|14,09,405
|2.8
|386.04
|13,88,025
|0.97
|380.18
|12,78,086
|1.31
|350.07
|10,48,551
|1.47
|287.2
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 05:25 PM IST IST
|SRF - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 23, 2026, 10:37 PM IST IST
|SRF - Tax Deducted At Source (TDS) On Dividend
|Jul 23, 2026, 09:44 PM IST IST
|SRF - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 23, 2026, 01:34 AM IST IST
|SRF - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 22, 2026, 08:43 PM IST IST
|SRF - Declaration Of 1St Interim Dividend-2026-27
Source: Dion Global
SRF Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/01/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101DL1970PLC005197 and registration number is 005197. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12420.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 297.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SRF is ₹2,616.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SRF is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SRF is ₹77,559.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SRF are ₹2,640.00 and ₹2,611.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SRF stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SRF is ₹3,238.75 and 52-week low of SRF is ₹2,313.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SRF has shown returns of -0.36% over the past day, -6.8% for the past month, -5.61% over 3 months, -9.88% over 1 year, 4.63% across 3 years, and 7.87% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SRF are 35.88 and 5.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.34 per annum.
Source: Dion Global