Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan
|75,00,000
|4.05
|1,627.91
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|17,78,955
|1.23
|386.13
|Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|14,98,607
|2.22
|325.28
|HDFC Top 100 Fund - Regular Plan
|13,46,298
|1.13
|292.22
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|6,22,500
|0.57
|135.12
|Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund
|5,33,424
|0.32
|115.78
|Nippon India Arbitrage Fund
|4,07,625
|0.91
|88.48
|HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|3,70,090
|0.75
|80.33
|Nippon India ETF Nifty Next 50 Junior BeES
|3,69,397
|2.51
|80.18
|HDFC Business Cycle Fund
|3,60,000
|2.87
|78.14
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|24 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|09 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|03 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & 1st Interim Dividend
SRF Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/01/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101DL1970PLC005197 and registration number is 005197. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9953.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 297.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of SRF Ltd. is ₹69,852.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of SRF Ltd. is 32.3 and PB ratio of SRF Ltd. is 6.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SRF Ltd. is ₹2,384.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SRF Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SRF Ltd. is ₹2,865.00 and 52-week low of SRF Ltd. is ₹2,40.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.