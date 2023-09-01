Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

SRF Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SRF LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Others | Largecap | NSE
₹2,384.05 Closed
1.1727.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

SRF Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,352.00₹2,397.00
₹2,384.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,040.00₹2,865.00
₹2,384.05
Open Price
₹2,356.20
Prev. Close
₹2,356.50
Volume
5,10,246

SRF Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,403.17
  • R22,422.58
  • R32,448.17
  • Pivot
    2,377.58
  • S12,358.17
  • S22,332.58
  • S32,313.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,561.782,347.6
  • 102,538.422,329.76
  • 202,530.762,306.13
  • 502,557.042,301.65
  • 1002,425.122,324.4
  • 2002,441.222,337.77

SRF Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.095.79-3.916.54-10.68189.53494.53
2.301.250.419.556.58135.63566.76
12.998.711.2023.4431.4995.60151.27
5.2038.1748.0347.8314.71104.37-27.65
7.9530.3751.8888.1830.30376.76385.58
12.847.6915.1610.75-13.80127.5494.89
4.327.8018.8128.65-6.53103.796.30
3.08-7.8553.3266.5455.2855.2855.28
3.5833.0663.0068.41102.38760.12613.58

SRF Ltd. Share Holdings

SRF Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan75,00,0004.051,627.91
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan17,78,9551.23386.13
Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan14,98,6072.22325.28
HDFC Top 100 Fund - Regular Plan13,46,2981.13292.22
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan6,22,5000.57135.12
Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund5,33,4240.32115.78
Nippon India Arbitrage Fund4,07,6250.9188.48
HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan3,70,0900.7580.33
Nippon India ETF Nifty Next 50 Junior BeES3,69,3972.5180.18
HDFC Business Cycle Fund3,60,0002.8778.14
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

SRF Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
24 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
09 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & 1st Interim Dividend

About SRF Ltd.

SRF Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/01/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101DL1970PLC005197 and registration number is 005197. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9953.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 297.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Arun Bharat Ram
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Ashish Bharat Ram
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kartik Bharat Ram
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Pramod G Gujarathi
    Director
  • Mr. Yash Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Lakshman Lakshminarayan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Puneet Yadu Dalmia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tejpreet S Chopra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Bharti Gupta Ramola
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vellayan Subbiah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on SRF Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SRF Ltd.?

The market cap of SRF Ltd. is ₹69,852.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SRF Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SRF Ltd. is 32.3 and PB ratio of SRF Ltd. is 6.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of SRF Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SRF Ltd. is ₹2,384.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SRF Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SRF Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SRF Ltd. is ₹2,865.00 and 52-week low of SRF Ltd. is ₹2,40.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data