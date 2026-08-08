What is the share price of SRF? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SRF is ₹2,616.50 as on .

What kind of stock is SRF? The SRF is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SRF? The market cap of SRF is ₹77,559.56 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of SRF? Today’s highest and lowest price of SRF are ₹2,640.00 and ₹2,611.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SRF? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SRF stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SRF is ₹3,238.75 and 52-week low of SRF is ₹2,313.75 as on .

How has the SRF performed historically in terms of returns? The SRF has shown returns of -0.36% over the past day, -6.8% for the past month, -5.61% over 3 months, -9.88% over 1 year, 4.63% across 3 years, and 7.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SRF? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SRF are 35.88 and 5.52 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.34 per annum.

Source: Dion Global