What is the share price of Kajaria Ceramics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kajaria Ceramics is ₹1,155.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Kajaria Ceramics? The Kajaria Ceramics is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kajaria Ceramics? The market cap of Kajaria Ceramics is ₹18,398.35 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kajaria Ceramics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kajaria Ceramics are ₹1,178.25 and ₹1,146.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kajaria Ceramics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kajaria Ceramics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kajaria Ceramics is ₹1,322.00 and 52-week low of Kajaria Ceramics is ₹870.00 as on .

How has the Kajaria Ceramics performed historically in terms of returns? The Kajaria Ceramics has shown returns of -1.72% over the past day, -4.64% for the past month, 5.03% over 3 months, -8.55% over 1 year, -7.21% across 3 years, and 2.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kajaria Ceramics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kajaria Ceramics are 33.70 and 6.00 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.21 per annum.

Source: Dion Global