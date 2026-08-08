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Kajaria Ceramics Share Price

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BSE

KAJARIA CERAMICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Theme
Housing
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BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Kajaria Ceramics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,155.00 Closed
-1.72₹ -20.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kajaria Ceramics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,146.25₹1,178.25
₹1,155.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹870.00₹1,322.00
₹1,155.00
Open Price
₹1,167.30
Prev. Close
₹1,175.25
Volume
10,630

Source: Dion Global

Kajaria Ceramics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kajaria Ceramics		-3.54-3.124.5720.86-11.68-7.212.24
Cera Sanitaryware		-1.01-3.344.7615.01-2.23-8.575.54
Carysil		1.398.5124.5225.4852.1119.2612.9
Nitco		-9.13-7.98-8.9613.61-20.273.333.11
Somany Ceramics		1.23-2.634.0423.21-5.79-13.25-6.45
Hindware Home Innovation		0.41-7.02-5.67-11.59-17.83-28.28-9.18
Asian Granito India		-0.0512.45-13.22-25.99-4.35.57-11.38
Orient Bell		-0.930.35-10.427.665.63-13.53-1.09
Exxaro Tiles		3.97-3.68-9.24-11.78-18.73-20.65-13.81
Murudeshwar Ceramics		2.422.92-5.69-10.3-27.19-8.560.68
Manoj Ceramic		9.63-130.2610-27.188.324.91
Regency Ceramics		-6.51-12.29-27.71-30.55-33.888.9285.49
Restile Ceramics		-7.31-11.03-21.39-11.29-38.5815.7913.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kajaria Ceramics has declined 11.68% compared to peers like Cera Sanitaryware (-2.23%), Carysil (52.11%), Nitco (-20.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Kajaria Ceramics has underperformed peers relative to Cera Sanitaryware (5.54%) and Carysil (12.90%).

Kajaria Ceramics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kajaria Ceramics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,204.131,197.85
101,212.61,204.48
201,219.541,206.02
501,167.121,177.53
1001,109.981,136.13
2001,077.411,107.6

Source: Dion Global

Kajaria Ceramics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kajaria Ceramics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 26.24%, FII holding rose to 11.58%, and public shareholding moved down to 14.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Kajaria Ceramics Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
70,00,0002.11847.28
46,37,2202561.29
28,71,2412.42347.54
23,63,6391.6286.09
20,00,0000.59242.08
19,89,2480.31240.78
14,45,5520.32174.97
13,97,3200.53169.13
9,00,0000.9108.94
8,79,9440.21106.51

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Kajaria Ceramics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:07 AM IST ISTKajaria Ceramics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
Aug 05, 2026, 08:02 PM IST ISTKajaria Ceramics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 03, 2026, 11:11 PM IST ISTKajaria Ceramics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 01, 2026, 01:42 AM IST ISTKajaria Ceramics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 31, 2026, 08:02 PM IST ISTKajaria Ceramics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Kajaria Ceramics

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26924HR1985PLC056150 and registration number is 056150. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other clay building materials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4374.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Kajaria
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Chetan Kajaria
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Rishi Kajaria
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Dev Datt Rishi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajender Mohan Malla
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Lalit Kumar Panwar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Bhargava
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ambika Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kajaria Ceramics Share Price

What is the share price of Kajaria Ceramics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kajaria Ceramics is ₹1,155.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kajaria Ceramics?

The Kajaria Ceramics is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kajaria Ceramics?

The market cap of Kajaria Ceramics is ₹18,398.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kajaria Ceramics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kajaria Ceramics are ₹1,178.25 and ₹1,146.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kajaria Ceramics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kajaria Ceramics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kajaria Ceramics is ₹1,322.00 and 52-week low of Kajaria Ceramics is ₹870.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kajaria Ceramics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kajaria Ceramics has shown returns of -1.72% over the past day, -4.64% for the past month, 5.03% over 3 months, -8.55% over 1 year, -7.21% across 3 years, and 2.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kajaria Ceramics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kajaria Ceramics are 33.70 and 6.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.21 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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