Here's the live share price of Kajaria Ceramics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kajaria Ceramics
|-3.54
|-3.12
|4.57
|20.86
|-11.68
|-7.21
|2.24
|Cera Sanitaryware
|-1.01
|-3.34
|4.76
|15.01
|-2.23
|-8.57
|5.54
|Carysil
|1.39
|8.51
|24.52
|25.48
|52.11
|19.26
|12.9
|Nitco
|-9.13
|-7.98
|-8.96
|13.61
|-20.2
|73.3
|33.11
|Somany Ceramics
|1.23
|-2.63
|4.04
|23.21
|-5.79
|-13.25
|-6.45
|Hindware Home Innovation
|0.41
|-7.02
|-5.67
|-11.59
|-17.83
|-28.28
|-9.18
|Asian Granito India
|-0.05
|12.45
|-13.22
|-25.99
|-4.3
|5.57
|-11.38
|Orient Bell
|-0.93
|0.35
|-10.42
|7.66
|5.63
|-13.53
|-1.09
|Exxaro Tiles
|3.97
|-3.68
|-9.24
|-11.78
|-18.73
|-20.65
|-13.81
|Murudeshwar Ceramics
|2.42
|2.92
|-5.69
|-10.3
|-27.19
|-8.56
|0.68
|Manoj Ceramic
|9.63
|-1
|30.26
|10
|-27.18
|8.32
|4.91
|Regency Ceramics
|-6.51
|-12.29
|-27.71
|-30.55
|-33.88
|8.92
|85.49
|Restile Ceramics
|-7.31
|-11.03
|-21.39
|-11.29
|-38.58
|15.79
|13.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kajaria Ceramics has declined 11.68% compared to peers like Cera Sanitaryware (-2.23%), Carysil (52.11%), Nitco (-20.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Kajaria Ceramics has underperformed peers relative to Cera Sanitaryware (5.54%) and Carysil (12.90%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,204.13
|1,197.85
|10
|1,212.6
|1,204.48
|20
|1,219.54
|1,206.02
|50
|1,167.12
|1,177.53
|100
|1,109.98
|1,136.13
|200
|1,077.41
|1,107.6
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kajaria Ceramics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 26.24%, FII holding rose to 11.58%, and public shareholding moved down to 14.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|70,00,000
|2.11
|847.28
|46,37,220
|2
|561.29
|28,71,241
|2.42
|347.54
|23,63,639
|1.6
|286.09
|20,00,000
|0.59
|242.08
|19,89,248
|0.31
|240.78
|14,45,552
|0.32
|174.97
|13,97,320
|0.53
|169.13
|9,00,000
|0.9
|108.94
|8,79,944
|0.21
|106.51
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:07 AM IST IST
|Kajaria Ceramics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:02 PM IST IST
|Kajaria Ceramics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:11 PM IST IST
|Kajaria Ceramics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 01, 2026, 01:42 AM IST IST
|Kajaria Ceramics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:02 PM IST IST
|Kajaria Ceramics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26924HR1985PLC056150 and registration number is 056150. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other clay building materials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4374.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kajaria Ceramics is ₹1,155.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kajaria Ceramics is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kajaria Ceramics is ₹18,398.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kajaria Ceramics are ₹1,178.25 and ₹1,146.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kajaria Ceramics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kajaria Ceramics is ₹1,322.00 and 52-week low of Kajaria Ceramics is ₹870.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kajaria Ceramics has shown returns of -1.72% over the past day, -4.64% for the past month, 5.03% over 3 months, -8.55% over 1 year, -7.21% across 3 years, and 2.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kajaria Ceramics are 33.70 and 6.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.21 per annum.
Source: Dion Global