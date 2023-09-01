Follow Us

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KAJARIA CERAMICS LTD.

Sector : Ceramics/Tiles/Sanitaryware | Largecap | NSE
₹1,459.00 Closed
-0.8-11.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,453.10₹1,483.65
₹1,459.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,006.50₹1,523.80
₹1,459.00
Open Price
₹1,470.00
Prev. Close
₹1,470.75
Volume
1,01,730

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,475.75
  • R21,493.5
  • R31,503.35
  • Pivot
    1,465.9
  • S11,448.15
  • S21,438.3
  • S31,420.55

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,106.021,458.48
  • 101,106.031,459.11
  • 201,146.431,448.85
  • 501,161.721,391.61
  • 1001,088.251,314.18
  • 2001,102.771,234.01

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.421.3114.8635.0723.28234.29208.28
2.3824.4425.4345.6694.80280.13251.85
2.6114.3124.57115.17136.131,100.98126.45
7.77-6.2410.6961.4664.50575.28267.96
3.60-4.0312.2433.6513.74365.5455.80
2.36-3.7620.3217.47-5.80235.65235.65
16.5341.1436.9465.81-1.75-61.58-56.10
-4.60-6.05-13.41-10.79-25.78362.89107.36
9.8027.0926.2016.7726.819.229.22
4.040.61-0.3621.1840.14157.5028.35
15.7511.1416.71-5.84-11.6011.73-68.52
3.0415.3118.9151.3690.032,950.00868.25

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. Share Holdings

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan57,23,1552.62822.76
Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund26,52,3971.06381.31
DSP Mid Cap Fund19,96,6211.97287.03
Mirae Asset Midcap Fund15,01,3461.9215.83
DSP Small Cap Fund13,39,0131.65192.5
Invesco India Contra Fund13,28,8571.73191.04
Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund12,50,1810.64179.73
UTI Mid Cap Fund9,87,3211.65141.94
Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund9,05,0253.77130.11
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan8,41,2001.12120.93
View All Mutual Funds

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
28 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
02 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26924HR1985PLC056150 and registration number is 056150. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other clay building materials. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3299.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Kajaria
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Chetan Kajaria
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Rishi Kajaria
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Dev Datt Rishi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar Bhargava
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Debi Prasad Bagchi
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. H Rathnakar Hegde
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mrs. Sushmita Shekhar
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.?

The market cap of Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. is ₹23,422.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. is 67.99 and PB ratio of Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. is 10.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. is ₹1,459.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. is ₹1,523.80 and 52-week low of Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. is ₹1,6.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

