Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.42
|1.31
|14.86
|35.07
|23.28
|234.29
|208.28
|2.38
|24.44
|25.43
|45.66
|94.80
|280.13
|251.85
|2.61
|14.31
|24.57
|115.17
|136.13
|1,100.98
|126.45
|7.77
|-6.24
|10.69
|61.46
|64.50
|575.28
|267.96
|3.60
|-4.03
|12.24
|33.65
|13.74
|365.54
|55.80
|2.36
|-3.76
|20.32
|17.47
|-5.80
|235.65
|235.65
|16.53
|41.14
|36.94
|65.81
|-1.75
|-61.58
|-56.10
|-4.60
|-6.05
|-13.41
|-10.79
|-25.78
|362.89
|107.36
|9.80
|27.09
|26.20
|16.77
|26.81
|9.22
|9.22
|4.04
|0.61
|-0.36
|21.18
|40.14
|157.50
|28.35
|15.75
|11.14
|16.71
|-5.84
|-11.60
|11.73
|-68.52
|3.04
|15.31
|18.91
|51.36
|90.03
|2,950.00
|868.25
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|57,23,155
|2.62
|822.76
|Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund
|26,52,397
|1.06
|381.31
|DSP Mid Cap Fund
|19,96,621
|1.97
|287.03
|Mirae Asset Midcap Fund
|15,01,346
|1.9
|215.83
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|13,39,013
|1.65
|192.5
|Invesco India Contra Fund
|13,28,857
|1.73
|191.04
|Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund
|12,50,181
|0.64
|179.73
|UTI Mid Cap Fund
|9,87,321
|1.65
|141.94
|Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund
|9,05,025
|3.77
|130.11
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|8,41,200
|1.12
|120.93
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|28 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|02 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26924HR1985PLC056150 and registration number is 056150. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other clay building materials. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3299.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. is ₹23,422.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. is 67.99 and PB ratio of Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. is 10.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. is ₹1,459.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. is ₹1,523.80 and 52-week low of Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. is ₹1,6.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.