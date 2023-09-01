Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Engineers India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ENGINEERS INDIA LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹157.75 Closed
2.243.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Engineers India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹153.60₹159.00
₹157.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹62.40₹166.50
₹157.75
Open Price
₹155.40
Prev. Close
₹154.30
Volume
36,83,025

Engineers India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1160.03
  • R2162.22
  • R3165.43
  • Pivot
    156.82
  • S1154.63
  • S2151.42
  • S3149.23

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 564.54156.07
  • 1063.66155.85
  • 2063.77152.93
  • 5066.37140.49
  • 10064.23124.24
  • 20064.81106.4

Engineers India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.281.4543.54117.29132.16140.8416.16
2.486.8714.1818.7322.78190.04153.15
3.9911.2818.2827.5415.63264.29175.84
4.4376.72182.86269.74352.612,263.932,727.45
10.2620.5743.44122.08184.31164.96185.82
0.095.3532.5148.3085.34240.99240.99
20.098.3747.4067.63182.53204.03204.03
0.8936.1494.1494.1494.1494.1494.14
0.29-4.0631.8228.1825.3749.14-47.95
3.34-0.2018.1639.8011.55268.95199.47
-0.31-0.5215.9927.1131.0615.4115.41
2.72-8.497.7456.8484.56167.5028.25
25.4932.90114.70144.19305.96445.1089.68
15.5923.0885.77120.79105.981,820.50737.08
7.5913.8625.4630.7744.94560.07644.53
0.8318.9136.9573.6598.90789.521,162.67
2.175.7722.9826.2967.86577.74259.08
11.823.2630.0677.91136.99297.17194.55
-0.7937.2710.9448.65321.45847.99664.14
-13.73-15.3820.2240.1366.04598.41118.64

Engineers India Ltd. Share Holdings

Engineers India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
DSP Small Cap Fund1,55,40,8482.12246.56
SBI Small Cap Fund1,16,86,9680.93185.41
DSP Flexi Cap Fund78,99,5121.42125.33
DSP Tiger Fund56,92,0443.8590.3
DSP Equity & Bond Fund53,48,9531.0684.86
Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan35,00,0000.9255.53
Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan - Trigger Option A 5%35,00,0000.9255.53
ICICI Prudential Bharat 22 ETF33,91,6310.4753.77
Quant Small Cap Fund27,50,0000.6443.63
DSP Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund16,92,4160.7826.85
View All Mutual Funds

Engineers India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Engineers India Ltd.

Engineers India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1965GOI004352 and registration number is 004352. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Architectural and engineering activities and related technical consultancy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2870.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 281.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Vartika Shukla
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Handa
    Director - Projects
  • Mr. A K Kalra
    Director - Human Resources
  • Mr. Sanjay Jindal
    Director - Finance
  • Mr. Atul Gupta
    Director - Commercial
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Dheeraj Kumar Ojha
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Deepak Mhaskey
    Non Official Independent Director
  • Mr. Harishkumar Madhusudan Joshi
    Non Official Independent Director
  • Dr. Prashant Vasantrao Patil
    Non Official Independent Director
  • Mrs. Karuna Gopal
    Non Official Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravi Shanker Prasad Singh
    Non Official Independent Director
  • Mr. Jai Prakash Tomar
    Non Official Independent Director

FAQs on Engineers India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Engineers India Ltd.?

The market cap of Engineers India Ltd. is ₹8,672.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Engineers India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Engineers India Ltd. is 25.05 and PB ratio of Engineers India Ltd. is 4.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Engineers India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Engineers India Ltd. is ₹157.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Engineers India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Engineers India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Engineers India Ltd. is ₹166.50 and 52-week low of Engineers India Ltd. is ₹62.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data