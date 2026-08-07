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Engineers India Share Price

NSE
BSE

ENGINEERS INDIA

Public Sector | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Bharat 22BSE Central Public SectorBSE PSUBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Engineers India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹240.65 Closed
-0.68₹ -1.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Engineers India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹238.50₹242.50
₹240.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹163.60₹267.00
₹240.65
Open Price
₹238.85
Prev. Close
₹242.30
Volume
57,397

Source: Dion Global

Engineers India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30
Jash Engineering		-1.761.7218.1220.96-3.87-2.61-1.58

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Engineers India has gained 18.49% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Engineers India has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Engineers India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Engineers India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5223.49229.8
10224.69228.1
20229.35229.55
50234.62232.2
100228.71228.03
200212.52219.42

Source: Dion Global

Engineers India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Engineers India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 14.22%, FII holding fell to 9.17%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Engineers India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,60,60,1221.38386.42
1,10,50,0991.49265.88
40,76,9571.1898.1
32,00,0001.2477
32,00,0001.1577
31,00,0000.474.59
30,00,0000.3772.18
27,00,0000.6564.96
25,59,9370.9461.59
21,24,3001.2551.11

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Engineers India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:03 PM IST ISTEngineers India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 10:53 PM IST ISTEngineers India - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting To, Inter-Alia, Consider And ApproveUn-Audited Fin
Jul 09, 2026, 05:50 AM IST ISTEngineers India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 12:45 AM IST ISTEngineers India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 01, 2026, 03:32 PM IST ISTEngineers India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Engineers India

Engineers India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1965GOI004352 and registration number is 004352. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Architectural and engineering activities and related technical consultancy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3849.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 281.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Vartika Shukla
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Jindal
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. Atul Gupta
    Director - Commercial
  • Mr. Rajiv Agarwal
    Director - Technical
  • Mr. Subhas Balakumar
    Director - Projects
  • Mr. Rupesh Kumar Singh
    Director - Human Resources
  • Mr. Mahesh Goyal
    Non Official Independent Director
  • Mr. Shambhu Nath Keshri
    Non Official Independent Director
  • Ms. Karuna Gopal Vartakavi
    Non Official Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak Mhaskey
    Non Official Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Kapil Verma
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on Engineers India Share Price

What is the share price of Engineers India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Engineers India is ₹240.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Engineers India?

The Engineers India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Engineers India?

The market cap of Engineers India is ₹13,525.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Engineers India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Engineers India are ₹242.50 and ₹238.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Engineers India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Engineers India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Engineers India is ₹267.00 and 52-week low of Engineers India is ₹163.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Engineers India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Engineers India has shown returns of -0.68% over the past day, -0.89% for the past month, -7.87% over 3 months, 18.49% over 1 year, 17.13% across 3 years, and 26.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Engineers India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Engineers India are 19.56 and 4.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.08 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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