Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|1,55,40,848
|2.12
|246.56
|SBI Small Cap Fund
|1,16,86,968
|0.93
|185.41
|DSP Flexi Cap Fund
|78,99,512
|1.42
|125.33
|DSP Tiger Fund
|56,92,044
|3.85
|90.3
|DSP Equity & Bond Fund
|53,48,953
|1.06
|84.86
|Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan
|35,00,000
|0.92
|55.53
|Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan - Trigger Option A 5%
|35,00,000
|0.92
|55.53
|ICICI Prudential Bharat 22 ETF
|33,91,631
|0.47
|53.77
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|27,50,000
|0.64
|43.63
|DSP Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund
|16,92,416
|0.78
|26.85
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Engineers India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1965GOI004352 and registration number is 004352. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Architectural and engineering activities and related technical consultancy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2870.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 281.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Engineers India Ltd. is ₹8,672.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Engineers India Ltd. is 25.05 and PB ratio of Engineers India Ltd. is 4.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Engineers India Ltd. is ₹157.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Engineers India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Engineers India Ltd. is ₹166.50 and 52-week low of Engineers India Ltd. is ₹62.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.