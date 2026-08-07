Here's the live share price of Engineers India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
|Jash Engineering
|-1.76
|1.72
|18.12
|20.96
|-3.87
|-2.61
|-1.58
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Engineers India has gained 18.49% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Engineers India has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|223.49
|229.8
|10
|224.69
|228.1
|20
|229.35
|229.55
|50
|234.62
|232.2
|100
|228.71
|228.03
|200
|212.52
|219.42
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Engineers India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 14.22%, FII holding fell to 9.17%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,60,60,122
|1.38
|386.42
|1,10,50,099
|1.49
|265.88
|40,76,957
|1.18
|98.1
|32,00,000
|1.24
|77
|32,00,000
|1.15
|77
|31,00,000
|0.4
|74.59
|30,00,000
|0.37
|72.18
|27,00,000
|0.65
|64.96
|25,59,937
|0.94
|61.59
|21,24,300
|1.25
|51.11
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:03 PM IST IST
|Engineers India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|Engineers India - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting To, Inter-Alia, Consider And ApproveUn-Audited Fin
|Jul 09, 2026, 05:50 AM IST IST
|Engineers India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 12:45 AM IST IST
|Engineers India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 01, 2026, 03:32 PM IST IST
|Engineers India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Engineers India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1965GOI004352 and registration number is 004352. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Architectural and engineering activities and related technical consultancy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3849.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 281.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Engineers India is ₹240.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Engineers India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Engineers India is ₹13,525.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Engineers India are ₹242.50 and ₹238.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Engineers India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Engineers India is ₹267.00 and 52-week low of Engineers India is ₹163.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Engineers India has shown returns of -0.68% over the past day, -0.89% for the past month, -7.87% over 3 months, 18.49% over 1 year, 17.13% across 3 years, and 26.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Engineers India are 19.56 and 4.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.08 per annum.
Source: Dion Global