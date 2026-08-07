What is the share price of Engineers India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Engineers India is ₹240.65 as on .

What kind of stock is Engineers India? The Engineers India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Engineers India? The market cap of Engineers India is ₹13,525.55 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Engineers India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Engineers India are ₹242.50 and ₹238.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Engineers India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Engineers India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Engineers India is ₹267.00 and 52-week low of Engineers India is ₹163.60 as on .

How has the Engineers India performed historically in terms of returns? The Engineers India has shown returns of -0.68% over the past day, -0.89% for the past month, -7.87% over 3 months, 18.49% over 1 year, 17.13% across 3 years, and 26.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Engineers India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Engineers India are 19.56 and 4.30 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.08 per annum.

Source: Dion Global