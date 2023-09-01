Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.41
|-0.24
|8.13
|7.31
|-3.44
|-26.23
|-26.23
|2.01
|-0.29
|10.08
|30.86
|11.34
|10.63
|39.28
|1.53
|2.84
|8.98
|17.72
|1.52
|57.47
|97.35
|2.36
|-2.38
|17.36
|37.55
|-5.44
|30.39
|47.38
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Equity Hybrid Fund
|54,68,910
|0.59
|349.98
|SBI Multicap Fund
|37,26,345
|1.85
|238.47
|ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund
|34,40,696
|0.67
|220.19
|SBI Balanced Advantage Fund
|24,18,084
|0.66
|154.75
|HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan
|21,07,485
|0.22
|134.87
|ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund
|20,38,272
|0.27
|130.44
|SBI Blue Chip Fund
|20,02,110
|0.33
|128.13
|Kotak Multicap Fund
|14,98,530
|1.72
|95.9
|HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|14,93,750
|0.25
|95.59
|ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund
|14,40,621
|0.37
|92.19
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Life Insurance Corporation of India is a Public Limited Unlisted company incorporated on 01/09/1956 and registered in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company presently involved in the business activities of Life Insurance Business.
The market cap of Life Insurance Corporation of India is ₹4,08,152.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Life Insurance Corporation of India is 11.34 and PB ratio of Life Insurance Corporation of India is 8.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Life Insurance Corporation of India is ₹645.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Life Insurance Corporation of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Life Insurance Corporation of India is ₹754.25 and 52-week low of Life Insurance Corporation of India is ₹530.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.