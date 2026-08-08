What is the share price of Life Insurance Corporation of India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Life Insurance Corporation of India is ₹392.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Life Insurance Corporation of India? The Life Insurance Corporation of India is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Life Insurance Corporation of India? The market cap of Life Insurance Corporation of India is ₹496,891.82 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Life Insurance Corporation of India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Life Insurance Corporation of India are ₹397.00 and ₹390.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Life Insurance Corporation of India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Life Insurance Corporation of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Life Insurance Corporation of India is ₹468.30 and 52-week low of Life Insurance Corporation of India is ₹361.00 as on .

How has the Life Insurance Corporation of India performed historically in terms of returns? The Life Insurance Corporation of India has shown returns of 1.35% over the past day, -9.79% for the past month, -3.13% over 3 months, -11.28% over 1 year, 6.22% across 3 years, and -2.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Life Insurance Corporation of India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Life Insurance Corporation of India are 8.27 and 2.81 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.55 per annum.

Source: Dion Global