Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

LIFE INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA

Sector : Finance - Life Insurance | Largecap | NSE
₹645.75 Closed
0.070.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Life Insurance Corporation of India Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹645.05₹649.40
₹645.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹530.05₹754.25
₹645.75
Open Price
₹645.30
Prev. Close
₹645.30
Volume
7,87,475

Life Insurance Corporation of India Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1648.18
  • R2650.97
  • R3652.53
  • Pivot
    646.62
  • S1643.83
  • S2642.27
  • S3639.48

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5600.98650.22
  • 10607.32651.49
  • 20615.89649.15
  • 50647.19636.01
  • 100671.97624.08
  • 200381.79629.26

Life Insurance Corporation of India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.41-0.248.137.31-3.44-26.23-26.23
2.01-0.2910.0830.8611.3410.6339.28
1.532.848.9817.721.5257.4797.35
2.36-2.3817.3637.55-5.4430.3947.38

Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Holdings

Life Insurance Corporation of India Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Equity Hybrid Fund54,68,9100.59349.98
SBI Multicap Fund37,26,3451.85238.47
ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund34,40,6960.67220.19
SBI Balanced Advantage Fund24,18,0840.66154.75
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan21,07,4850.22134.87
ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund20,38,2720.27130.44
SBI Blue Chip Fund20,02,1100.33128.13
Kotak Multicap Fund14,98,5301.7295.9
HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan14,93,7500.2595.59
ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund14,40,6210.3792.19
View All Mutual Funds

Life Insurance Corporation of India Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Life Insurance Corporation of India

Life Insurance Corporation of India is a Public Limited Unlisted company incorporated on 01/09/1956 and registered in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company presently involved in the business activities of Life Insurance Business.

Management

  • Mr. M R Kumar
    Chairperson
  • Mr. Raj Kumar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Siddhartha Mohanty
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Mini Ipe
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Bishnu Charan Patnaik
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Ranjan Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Verma
    Independent Director
  • Prof. Anil Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Anjuly Chib Duggal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gurumoorthy Mahalingam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raj Kamal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V S Parthasarthy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M P Vijay Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Nautiyal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Jain
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on Life Insurance Corporation of India

What is the Market Cap of Life Insurance Corporation of India?

The market cap of Life Insurance Corporation of India is ₹4,08,152.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Life Insurance Corporation of India?

P/E ratio of Life Insurance Corporation of India is 11.34 and PB ratio of Life Insurance Corporation of India is 8.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Life Insurance Corporation of India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Life Insurance Corporation of India is ₹645.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Life Insurance Corporation of India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Life Insurance Corporation of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Life Insurance Corporation of India is ₹754.25 and 52-week low of Life Insurance Corporation of India is ₹530.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

