Here's the live share price of Life Insurance Corporation of India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|-7.54
|-9.79
|-3.13
|-12.15
|-11.28
|6.22
|-2.14
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|-1.10
|1.65
|-0.59
|-8.01
|0.05
|12.65
|10.41
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|-1.88
|-6.02
|-13.94
|-23.98
|-28.81
|-6.05
|-4.21
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|-2.58
|2.89
|-10.75
|-22.50
|-18.88
|-4.59
|-5.08
|Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company
|3.31
|5.84
|6.10
|2.75
|35.65
|10.70
|6.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Life Insurance Corporation of India has declined 11.28% compared to peers like SBI Life Insurance Company (0.05%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (-28.81%), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (-18.88%). From a 5 year perspective, Life Insurance Corporation of India has underperformed peers relative to SBI Life Insurance Company (10.41%) and HDFC Life Insurance Company (-4.21%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|424.52
|406.01
|10
|424.24
|414.28
|20
|430.32
|420.5
|50
|422.29
|420.43
|100
|409.6
|418.16
|200
|421.7
|421.27
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Life Insurance Corporation of India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.99%, FII holding rose to 0.44%, and public shareholding moved down to 2.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,84,56,078
|0.94
|796.66
|1,82,83,358
|1.31
|789.2
|84,77,604
|0.71
|365.94
|83,51,512
|0.97
|360.49
|62,02,440
|0.57
|267.73
|54,51,626
|0.3
|235.32
|48,36,168
|0.5
|208.75
|42,14,970
|0.17
|181.94
|35,39,160
|0.54
|152.77
|28,39,442
|0.17
|122.56
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|LIC - Disclosure Under Regulation 7(2)(B)
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|LIC - Launch New Product
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:32 PM IST IST
|LIC - Newspaper Advertisement - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 03:26 AM IST IST
|LIC - Audio Call Recording Of Conference Call With The Analyst/Investors
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:51 AM IST IST
|LIC - Intimation Of Analyst/Institutional Investor Meet/Conference
Source: Dion Global
Life Insurance Corporation of India is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/09/1956 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74140HR2021FTC096642 and registration number is 512. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Life insurance. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 976279.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6325.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Life Insurance Corporation of India is ₹392.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Life Insurance Corporation of India is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Life Insurance Corporation of India is ₹496,891.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Life Insurance Corporation of India are ₹397.00 and ₹390.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Life Insurance Corporation of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Life Insurance Corporation of India is ₹468.30 and 52-week low of Life Insurance Corporation of India is ₹361.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Life Insurance Corporation of India has shown returns of 1.35% over the past day, -9.79% for the past month, -3.13% over 3 months, -11.28% over 1 year, 6.22% across 3 years, and -2.14% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Life Insurance Corporation of India are 8.27 and 2.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.55 per annum.
Source: Dion Global