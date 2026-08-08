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Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price

NSE
BSE

LIFE INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA

Public Sector | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Theme
InsuranceRural
Index
BSE 1000BSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 500BSE Capital Markets & InsuranceBSE Dollex 200BSE Enhanced ValueBSE PSUBSE Select IPO

Here's the live share price of Life Insurance Corporation of India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹392.80 Closed
1.35₹ 5.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Life Insurance Corporation of India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹390.95₹397.00
₹392.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹361.00₹468.30
₹392.80
Open Price
₹393.25
Prev. Close
₹387.55
Volume
23,63,969

Source: Dion Global

Life Insurance Corporation of India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Life Insurance Corporation of India		-7.54-9.79-3.13-12.15-11.286.22-2.14
SBI Life Insurance Company		-1.101.65-0.59-8.010.0512.6510.41
HDFC Life Insurance Company		-1.88-6.02-13.94-23.98-28.81-6.05-4.21
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company		-2.582.89-10.75-22.50-18.88-4.59-5.08
Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company		3.315.846.102.7535.6510.706.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Life Insurance Corporation of India has declined 11.28% compared to peers like SBI Life Insurance Company (0.05%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (-28.81%), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (-18.88%). From a 5 year perspective, Life Insurance Corporation of India has underperformed peers relative to SBI Life Insurance Company (10.41%) and HDFC Life Insurance Company (-4.21%).

Life Insurance Corporation of India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Life Insurance Corporation of India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5424.52406.01
10424.24414.28
20430.32420.5
50422.29420.43
100409.6418.16
200421.7421.27

Source: Dion Global

Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Life Insurance Corporation of India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.99%, FII holding rose to 0.44%, and public shareholding moved down to 2.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Life Insurance Corporation of India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,84,56,0780.94796.66
1,82,83,3581.31789.2
84,77,6040.71365.94
83,51,5120.97360.49
62,02,4400.57267.73
54,51,6260.3235.32
48,36,1680.5208.75
42,14,9700.17181.94
35,39,1600.54152.77
28,39,4420.17122.56

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Life Insurance Corporation of India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTLIC - Disclosure Under Regulation 7(2)(B)
Aug 07, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTLIC - Launch New Product
Aug 07, 2026, 06:32 PM IST ISTLIC - Newspaper Advertisement - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 03:26 AM IST ISTLIC - Audio Call Recording Of Conference Call With The Analyst/Investors
Aug 07, 2026, 12:51 AM IST ISTLIC - Intimation Of Analyst/Institutional Investor Meet/Conference

Source: Dion Global

About Life Insurance Corporation of India

Life Insurance Corporation of India is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/09/1956 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74140HR2021FTC096642 and registration number is 512. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Life insurance. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 976279.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6325.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Doraiswamy Ramchandran
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ratnakar Patnaik
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Pant
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ramakrishnan Chander
    Managing Director
  • Mr. G Mahalingam
    Independent Director
  • Dr. V S Parthasarthy
    Independent Director
  • Prof. Anil Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Lohiya
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price

What is the share price of Life Insurance Corporation of India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Life Insurance Corporation of India is ₹392.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Life Insurance Corporation of India?

The Life Insurance Corporation of India is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Life Insurance Corporation of India?

The market cap of Life Insurance Corporation of India is ₹496,891.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Life Insurance Corporation of India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Life Insurance Corporation of India are ₹397.00 and ₹390.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Life Insurance Corporation of India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Life Insurance Corporation of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Life Insurance Corporation of India is ₹468.30 and 52-week low of Life Insurance Corporation of India is ₹361.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Life Insurance Corporation of India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Life Insurance Corporation of India has shown returns of 1.35% over the past day, -9.79% for the past month, -3.13% over 3 months, -11.28% over 1 year, 6.22% across 3 years, and -2.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Life Insurance Corporation of India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Life Insurance Corporation of India are 8.27 and 2.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.55 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Life Insurance Corporation of India News

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