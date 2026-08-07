Here's the live share price of DCB Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|DCB Bank
|3.49
|4.11
|3.33
|-0.39
|50.47
|17.62
|15.72
|HDFC Bank
|-2.13
|-11.73
|-8.02
|-21.90
|-26.63
|-3.94
|-0.53
|ICICI Bank
|-0.92
|0.53
|11.29
|1.78
|-1.25
|13.38
|15.14
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|0.46
|2.70
|3.33
|-8.57
|-1.62
|2.29
|1.94
|Axis Bank
|0.69
|-7.65
|-4.21
|-7.70
|14.96
|9.34
|10.39
|Federal Bank
|0.01
|8.22
|20.77
|25.19
|80.57
|38.84
|32.52
|Au Small Finance Bank
|3.41
|1.46
|4.89
|7.76
|45.52
|14.22
|11.36
|IndusInd Bank
|1.19
|0.39
|8.28
|10.47
|26.93
|-10.18
|-0.34
|IDFC First Bank
|-0.22
|5.06
|20.11
|-0.31
|22.05
|-1.22
|12.26
|YES Bank
|-0.31
|-5.46
|0.80
|5.24
|20.87
|10.36
|12.76
|RBL Bank
|3.17
|3.20
|11.85
|25.56
|44.71
|21.48
|16.73
|Karur Vysya Bank
|-1.80
|10.48
|7.29
|2.99
|54.38
|48.01
|54.33
|Bandhan Bank
|0.72
|-14.51
|-15.60
|8.21
|5.57
|-8.62
|-10.26
|City Union Bank
|2.88
|-6.82
|4.64
|-2.18
|31.20
|28.57
|12.79
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|2.12
|-2.66
|13.88
|50.97
|55.39
|33.39
|33.82
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|2.84
|13.53
|17.58
|31.57
|101.89
|24.51
|11.40
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|-2.40
|13.77
|11.72
|7.92
|62.08
|12.63
|21.41
|South Indian Bank
|0.96
|-1.19
|12.90
|13.86
|61.62
|37.58
|37.72
|Karnataka Bank
|8.77
|16.72
|16.30
|49.94
|78.31
|12.90
|38.63
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|0.20
|-4.84
|2.85
|12.38
|32.26
|-4.35
|4.70
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, DCB Bank has gained 50.47% compared to peers like HDFC Bank (-26.63%), ICICI Bank (-1.25%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (-1.62%). From a 5 year perspective, DCB Bank has underperformed peers relative to HDFC Bank (-0.53%) and ICICI Bank (15.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|190.48
|189.89
|10
|189.75
|189.75
|20
|188.61
|188.99
|50
|184.44
|186.49
|100
|181.94
|183.4
|200
|178.96
|175.28
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, DCB Bank saw a drop in promoter holding to 16.22%, while DII stake decreased to 32.28%, FII holding rose to 13.48%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,41,88,324
|0.92
|262.77
|1,21,99,095
|1.58
|225.93
|1,13,40,118
|1.68
|210.02
|44,90,337
|1.69
|83.16
|44,43,809
|2.13
|82.3
|37,78,314
|4.16
|69.97
|37,05,037
|0.99
|68.62
|32,38,021
|1.05
|59.97
|28,80,022
|1.68
|53.34
|25,00,000
|1.59
|46.3
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:01 PM IST IST
|DCB Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:03 AM IST IST
|DCB Bank - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:59 AM IST IST
|DCB Bank - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Jul 31, 2026, 04:24 AM IST IST
|DCB Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:04 PM IST IST
|DCB Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Source: Dion Global
DCB Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/05/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1995PLC089008 and registration number is 089008. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7404.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 321.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DCB Bank is ₹192.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The DCB Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of DCB Bank is ₹6,204.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of DCB Bank are ₹196.35 and ₹190.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DCB Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DCB Bank is ₹205.75 and 52-week low of DCB Bank is ₹119.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The DCB Bank has shown returns of -1.13% over the past day, 4.11% for the past month, 3.33% over 3 months, 50.47% over 1 year, 17.62% across 3 years, and 15.72% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DCB Bank are 7.88 and 0.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.75 per annum.
Source: Dion Global