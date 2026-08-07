What is the share price of DCB Bank? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DCB Bank is ₹192.60 as on .

What kind of stock is DCB Bank? The DCB Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of DCB Bank? The market cap of DCB Bank is ₹6,204.58 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of DCB Bank? Today’s highest and lowest price of DCB Bank are ₹196.35 and ₹190.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DCB Bank? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DCB Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DCB Bank is ₹205.75 and 52-week low of DCB Bank is ₹119.40 as on .

How has the DCB Bank performed historically in terms of returns? The DCB Bank has shown returns of -1.13% over the past day, 4.11% for the past month, 3.33% over 3 months, 50.47% over 1 year, 17.62% across 3 years, and 15.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of DCB Bank? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DCB Bank are 7.88 and 0.95 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.75 per annum.

Source: Dion Global