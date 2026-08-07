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DCB Bank Share Price

NSE
BSE

DCB BANK

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Banks
Theme
Bank (Private)
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of DCB Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹192.60 Closed
-1.13₹ -2.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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DCB Bank Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹190.95₹196.35
₹192.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹119.40₹205.75
₹192.60
Open Price
₹196.35
Prev. Close
₹194.80
Volume
8,82,824

Source: Dion Global

DCB Bank Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
DCB Bank		3.494.113.33-0.3950.4717.6215.72
HDFC Bank		-2.13-11.73-8.02-21.90-26.63-3.94-0.53
ICICI Bank		-0.920.5311.291.78-1.2513.3815.14
Kotak Mahindra Bank		0.462.703.33-8.57-1.622.291.94
Axis Bank		0.69-7.65-4.21-7.7014.969.3410.39
Federal Bank		0.018.2220.7725.1980.5738.8432.52
Au Small Finance Bank		3.411.464.897.7645.5214.2211.36
IndusInd Bank		1.190.398.2810.4726.93-10.18-0.34
IDFC First Bank		-0.225.0620.11-0.3122.05-1.2212.26
YES Bank		-0.31-5.460.805.2420.8710.3612.76
RBL Bank		3.173.2011.8525.5644.7121.4816.73
Karur Vysya Bank		-1.8010.487.292.9954.3848.0154.33
Bandhan Bank		0.72-14.51-15.608.215.57-8.62-10.26
City Union Bank		2.88-6.824.64-2.1831.2028.5712.79
Jammu & Kashmir Bank		2.12-2.6613.8850.9755.3933.3933.82
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank		2.8413.5317.5831.57101.8924.5111.40
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank		-2.4013.7711.727.9262.0812.6321.41
South Indian Bank		0.96-1.1912.9013.8661.6237.5837.72
Karnataka Bank		8.7716.7216.3049.9478.3112.9038.63
Equitas Small Finance Bank		0.20-4.842.8512.3832.26-4.354.70

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, DCB Bank has gained 50.47% compared to peers like HDFC Bank (-26.63%), ICICI Bank (-1.25%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (-1.62%). From a 5 year perspective, DCB Bank has underperformed peers relative to HDFC Bank (-0.53%) and ICICI Bank (15.14%).

DCB Bank Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

DCB Bank Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5190.48189.89
10189.75189.75
20188.61188.99
50184.44186.49
100181.94183.4
200178.96175.28

Source: Dion Global

DCB Bank Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, DCB Bank saw a drop in promoter holding to 16.22%, while DII stake decreased to 32.28%, FII holding rose to 13.48%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

DCB Bank Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,41,88,3240.92262.77
1,21,99,0951.58225.93
1,13,40,1181.68210.02
44,90,3371.6983.16
44,43,8092.1382.3
37,78,3144.1669.97
37,05,0370.9968.62
32,38,0211.0559.97
28,80,0221.6853.34
25,00,0001.5946.3

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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DCB Bank Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:01 PM IST ISTDCB Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 07, 2026, 01:03 AM IST ISTDCB Bank - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Aug 07, 2026, 12:59 AM IST ISTDCB Bank - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Jul 31, 2026, 04:24 AM IST ISTDCB Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 30, 2026, 09:04 PM IST ISTDCB Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS

Source: Dion Global

About DCB Bank

DCB Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/05/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1995PLC089008 and registration number is 089008. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7404.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 321.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Praveen Achuthan Kutty
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Krishnan Sridhar Seshadri
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nadir Bhalwani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Nasser Munjee
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Tarun Balram
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P R Somasundaram
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amyn Jassani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Thiyagarajan Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Balu Srinivasan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Neeta Sudhir Rege
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suhail Nathani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pushan Mahapatra
    Independent Director

FAQs on DCB Bank Share Price

What is the share price of DCB Bank?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DCB Bank is ₹192.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is DCB Bank?

The DCB Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of DCB Bank?

The market cap of DCB Bank is ₹6,204.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of DCB Bank?

Today’s highest and lowest price of DCB Bank are ₹196.35 and ₹190.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DCB Bank?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DCB Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DCB Bank is ₹205.75 and 52-week low of DCB Bank is ₹119.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the DCB Bank performed historically in terms of returns?

The DCB Bank has shown returns of -1.13% over the past day, 4.11% for the past month, 3.33% over 3 months, 50.47% over 1 year, 17.62% across 3 years, and 15.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of DCB Bank?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DCB Bank are 7.88 and 0.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.75 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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