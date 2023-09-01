Follow Us

DCB BANK LTD.

Sector : Finance - Banks - Private Sector | Smallcap | NSE
₹117.25 Closed
0.510.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
DCB Bank Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹116.15₹118.00
₹117.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹92.20₹141.20
₹117.25
Open Price
₹116.65
Prev. Close
₹116.65
Volume
4,88,804

DCB Bank Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1118.22
  • R2119.03
  • R3120.07
  • Pivot
    117.18
  • S1116.37
  • S2115.33
  • S3114.52

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 599.83116.59
  • 1099.14116.41
  • 20100.91117.2
  • 5098.73118.37
  • 10090.42117.29
  • 20085.25113.83

DCB Bank Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.09-4.16-1.633.4824.7331.51-31.25
0.77-5.34-1.90-1.546.8839.5851.66
-0.29-2.713.3713.0010.67147.50189.57
-0.36-4.19-8.161.58-6.8523.8939.67
0.723.157.6614.4533.06103.8656.72
0.991.469.6828.5827.32125.52-25.41
2.255.2528.3167.2489.52196.6694.47
2.671.176.13-5.465.8118.09-94.90
-1.900.26-6.0018.3211.66106.4398.21
-0.233.31-12.300.09-15.51-23.09-64.91
2.356.5914.747.1821.26163.4978.33
3.175.8141.0447.5694.5623.87-61.91
5.58-3.161.3722.2893.47171.04171.04
0.99-3.2213.0320.5171.69217.8630.44
-1.71-1.4135.7884.02134.2139.06-12.51
1.53-6.651.78-11.07-30.57-10.44-35.69
0.9128.1554.3878.18179.87407.1257.24
4.0521.1732.3220.997.297.297.29
-3.354.0144.8847.28191.71367.9299.96
1.879.2817.3642.2354.7650.178.93

DCB Bank Ltd. Share Holdings

DCB Bank Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan1,39,48,7220.81170.8
DSP Small Cap Fund1,31,58,2691.38161.12
Tata Small Cap Fund1,10,00,0002.37134.7
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund1,04,49,0951.41127.95
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund71,12,1691.2287.09
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund38,14,1860.7246.7
ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund35,16,9560.5143.07
Tata Banking and Financial Services Fund28,80,0222.1735.27
Invesco India Smallcap Fund21,31,3381.0726.1
UTI Small Cap Fund21,04,5530.8725.77
DCB Bank Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
28 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About DCB Bank Ltd.

DCB Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/05/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1995PLC089008 and registration number is 089008. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance - Banks - Private Sector. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3512.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 310.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Farokh N Subedar
    Chairman
  • Mr. Murali M Natrajan
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Tarun Balram
    Director
  • Ms. Lakshmy Chandrasekaran
    Director
  • Mr. Shabbir Merchant
    Director
  • Mr. P R Somasundaram
    Director
  • Mr. Amyn Jassani
    Director
  • Mr. Thiyagarajan Kumar
    Director
  • Mr. Iqbal Khan
    Director
  • Mr. Rafiq Somani
    Director

FAQs on DCB Bank Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of DCB Bank Ltd.?

The market cap of DCB Bank Ltd. is ₹3,657.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of DCB Bank Ltd.?

P/E ratio of DCB Bank Ltd. is 7.38 and PB ratio of DCB Bank Ltd. is 0.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of DCB Bank Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DCB Bank Ltd. is ₹117.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DCB Bank Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DCB Bank Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DCB Bank Ltd. is ₹141.20 and 52-week low of DCB Bank Ltd. is ₹92.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

