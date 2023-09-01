What is the Market Cap of Surya Roshni Ltd.? The market cap of Surya Roshni Ltd. is ₹5,311.13 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Surya Roshni Ltd.? P/E ratio of Surya Roshni Ltd. is 14.27 and PB ratio of Surya Roshni Ltd. is 2.85 as on .

What is the share price of Surya Roshni Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Surya Roshni Ltd. is ₹976.15 as on .