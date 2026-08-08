What is the share price of Surya Roshni? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Surya Roshni is ₹252.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Surya Roshni? The Surya Roshni is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Surya Roshni? The market cap of Surya Roshni is ₹5,497.48 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Surya Roshni? Today’s highest and lowest price of Surya Roshni are ₹258.45 and ₹248.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Surya Roshni? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Surya Roshni stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Surya Roshni is ₹332.00 and 52-week low of Surya Roshni is ₹187.00 as on .

How has the Surya Roshni performed historically in terms of returns? The Surya Roshni has shown returns of 0.74% over the past day, -3.2% for the past month, -6.76% over 3 months, -20.27% over 1 year, 7.11% across 3 years, and 11.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Surya Roshni? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Surya Roshni are 19.24 and 2.09 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.98 per annum.

Source: Dion Global