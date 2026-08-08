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Surya Roshni Share Price

NSE
BSE

SURYA ROSHNI

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Surya Roshni along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹252.60 Closed
0.74₹ 1.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Surya Roshni Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹248.70₹258.45
₹252.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹187.00₹332.00
₹252.60
Open Price
₹248.70
Prev. Close
₹250.75
Volume
41,651

Source: Dion Global

Surya Roshni Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Surya Roshni		5.96-3.20-6.76-4.15-20.277.1111.90
APL Apollo Tubes		7.987.93-0.45-12.0823.189.9417.51
Welspun Corp		11.4019.5241.73121.50111.2378.5569.90
Jindal Saw		5.003.1211.1542.2728.5318.7732.68
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes		-4.98-13.52-20.7811.93-3.57-4.8410.10
Goodluck India		-0.282.148.9031.9747.3246.7838.00
Man Industries (India)		3.77-1.803.0244.0930.2355.7034.14
Sambhv Steel Tubes		-3.912.39-10.2819.71-7.225.813.45
Venus Pipes & Tubes		-3.41-12.7513.4035.6222.426.6635.55
JTL Industries		2.92-6.24-5.8017.9611.08-8.1712.81
Rajratan Global Wire		5.879.4016.0510.1649.81-10.654.30
Hi-Tech Pipes		-0.90-6.38-8.54-1.21-4.501.258.03
Aeroflex Enterprises		6.234.3114.3754.8831.674.1228.89
Hariom Pipe Industries		3.034.4623.284.36-8.82-10.6212.39
Gandhi Special Tubes		1.753.013.1311.3822.1712.2112.56
Scoda Tubes		-2.53-5.12-3.94-1.14-21.86-0.99-0.59
Rama Steel Tubes		15.593.88-17.32-39.67-55.37-29.559.18
Suraj		-0.401.42-9.42-1.51-33.8210.1028.33
Remi Edelstahl Tubulars		10.2818.5631.9861.7241.8463.0952.64
Riddhi Steel and Tube		-4.98-25.8915.539.11177.27101.5263.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Surya Roshni has declined 20.27% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (23.18%), Welspun Corp (111.23%), Jindal Saw (28.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Surya Roshni has underperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (17.51%) and Welspun Corp (69.90%).

Surya Roshni Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Surya Roshni Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5238.52241.09
10238.03240.79
20244.5243.33
50250.09246.27
100239.38246.5
200250.23252.95

Source: Dion Global

Surya Roshni Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Surya Roshni saw a rise in promoter holding to 63.01%, while DII stake decreased to 1.90%, FII holding fell to 3.81%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Surya Roshni Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,01,3701.415.21

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Surya Roshni Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 04:25 PM IST ISTSurya Roshni - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 09:44 PM IST ISTSurya Roshni - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Jul 14, 2026, 03:51 PM IST ISTSurya Roshni - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 10, 2026, 04:48 PM IST ISTSurya Roshni - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 06, 2026, 06:22 AM IST ISTSurya Roshni - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Surya Roshni

Surya Roshni Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31501HR1973PLC007543 and registration number is 007543. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tube and tube fittings of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7539.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 108.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jai Prakash Agarwal
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Raju Bista
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vinay Surya
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kaustubh N Karmarkar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sunil Sikka
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Suruchi Aggarwal
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mrs. Urmil Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Tekan Ghanshyam Keswani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naresh Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Puja Surya
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ravinder Kumar Jaggi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Surya Roshni Share Price

What is the share price of Surya Roshni?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Surya Roshni is ₹252.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Surya Roshni?

The Surya Roshni is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Surya Roshni?

The market cap of Surya Roshni is ₹5,497.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Surya Roshni?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Surya Roshni are ₹258.45 and ₹248.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Surya Roshni?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Surya Roshni stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Surya Roshni is ₹332.00 and 52-week low of Surya Roshni is ₹187.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Surya Roshni performed historically in terms of returns?

The Surya Roshni has shown returns of 0.74% over the past day, -3.2% for the past month, -6.76% over 3 months, -20.27% over 1 year, 7.11% across 3 years, and 11.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Surya Roshni?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Surya Roshni are 19.24 and 2.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.98 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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