Here's the live share price of Surya Roshni along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Surya Roshni
|5.96
|-3.20
|-6.76
|-4.15
|-20.27
|7.11
|11.90
|APL Apollo Tubes
|7.98
|7.93
|-0.45
|-12.08
|23.18
|9.94
|17.51
|Welspun Corp
|11.40
|19.52
|41.73
|121.50
|111.23
|78.55
|69.90
|Jindal Saw
|5.00
|3.12
|11.15
|42.27
|28.53
|18.77
|32.68
|Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
|-4.98
|-13.52
|-20.78
|11.93
|-3.57
|-4.84
|10.10
|Goodluck India
|-0.28
|2.14
|8.90
|31.97
|47.32
|46.78
|38.00
|Man Industries (India)
|3.77
|-1.80
|3.02
|44.09
|30.23
|55.70
|34.14
|Sambhv Steel Tubes
|-3.91
|2.39
|-10.28
|19.71
|-7.22
|5.81
|3.45
|Venus Pipes & Tubes
|-3.41
|-12.75
|13.40
|35.62
|22.42
|6.66
|35.55
|JTL Industries
|2.92
|-6.24
|-5.80
|17.96
|11.08
|-8.17
|12.81
|Rajratan Global Wire
|5.87
|9.40
|16.05
|10.16
|49.81
|-10.65
|4.30
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|-0.90
|-6.38
|-8.54
|-1.21
|-4.50
|1.25
|8.03
|Aeroflex Enterprises
|6.23
|4.31
|14.37
|54.88
|31.67
|4.12
|28.89
|Hariom Pipe Industries
|3.03
|4.46
|23.28
|4.36
|-8.82
|-10.62
|12.39
|Gandhi Special Tubes
|1.75
|3.01
|3.13
|11.38
|22.17
|12.21
|12.56
|Scoda Tubes
|-2.53
|-5.12
|-3.94
|-1.14
|-21.86
|-0.99
|-0.59
|Rama Steel Tubes
|15.59
|3.88
|-17.32
|-39.67
|-55.37
|-29.55
|9.18
|Suraj
|-0.40
|1.42
|-9.42
|-1.51
|-33.82
|10.10
|28.33
|Remi Edelstahl Tubulars
|10.28
|18.56
|31.98
|61.72
|41.84
|63.09
|52.64
|Riddhi Steel and Tube
|-4.98
|-25.89
|15.53
|9.11
|177.27
|101.52
|63.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Surya Roshni has declined 20.27% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (23.18%), Welspun Corp (111.23%), Jindal Saw (28.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Surya Roshni has underperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (17.51%) and Welspun Corp (69.90%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|238.52
|241.09
|10
|238.03
|240.79
|20
|244.5
|243.33
|50
|250.09
|246.27
|100
|239.38
|246.5
|200
|250.23
|252.95
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Surya Roshni saw a rise in promoter holding to 63.01%, while DII stake decreased to 1.90%, FII holding fell to 3.81%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,01,370
|1.41
|5.21
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 04:25 PM IST IST
|Surya Roshni - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:44 PM IST IST
|Surya Roshni - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 14, 2026, 03:51 PM IST IST
|Surya Roshni - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 10, 2026, 04:48 PM IST IST
|Surya Roshni - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 06, 2026, 06:22 AM IST IST
|Surya Roshni - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Surya Roshni Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31501HR1973PLC007543 and registration number is 007543. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tube and tube fittings of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7539.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 108.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Surya Roshni is ₹252.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Surya Roshni is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Surya Roshni is ₹5,497.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Surya Roshni are ₹258.45 and ₹248.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Surya Roshni stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Surya Roshni is ₹332.00 and 52-week low of Surya Roshni is ₹187.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Surya Roshni has shown returns of 0.74% over the past day, -3.2% for the past month, -6.76% over 3 months, -20.27% over 1 year, 7.11% across 3 years, and 11.9% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Surya Roshni are 19.24 and 2.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.98 per annum.
Source: Dion Global