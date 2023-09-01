Follow Us

Surya Roshni Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SURYA ROSHNI LTD.

Sector : Steel - Tubes/Pipes | Smallcap | NSE
₹976.15 Closed
2.7526.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Surya Roshni Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹945.85₹982.00
₹976.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹400.30₹983.60
₹976.15
Open Price
₹955.95
Prev. Close
₹950.05
Volume
3,36,389

Surya Roshni Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1990.52
  • R21,004.33
  • R31,026.67
  • Pivot
    968.18
  • S1954.37
  • S2932.03
  • S3918.22

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5442.13914
  • 10454.27877.98
  • 20458.73847.27
  • 50454.49820.46
  • 100414.22786.01
  • 200431.86713.79

Surya Roshni Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
14.4820.7227.9246.32102.12495.03203.06
2.058.9751.3337.2168.23620.84972.39
1.41-2.1412.7920.4242.84229.90340.31
15.638.9746.42141.19314.12484.60282.91
6.543.8730.2175.4448.61213.2393.10
0.38-1.24-2.952.77-33.851,110.261,897.18
5.737.3526.5530.69106.5580.3080.30
2.1423.1040.19113.21278.75333.26333.26
1.97-11.42-4.4316.5259.542,683.36805.27
0.778.32-5.1555.16134.18172.90172.90
0.6313.3225.6037.9234.071,366.75647.61
15.4028.0823.61106.7697.63226.1475.80
2.46-8.101.58-8.4926.35543.72165.44
7.8410.4632.5443.6872.97228.8680.74
-3.18-16.3418.4211.3234.0534.0534.05
-1.01-3.92-11.71553.33476.47708.25268.08
-0.8825.8428.7430.23-5.88600.003,633.33
-7.42-16.1834.8034.34121.67386.597.84
-2.47-1.25-3.66-8.14-35.25259.09426.67

Surya Roshni Ltd. Share Holdings

Surya Roshni Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Stock Split
27 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
18 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About Surya Roshni Ltd.

Surya Roshni Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31501HR1973PLC007543 and registration number is 007543. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tube and tube fittings of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7730.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 53.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jai Prakash Agarwal
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Raju Bista
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vinay Surya
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kaustubh N Karmarkar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. T S Bhattacharya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishan Kumar Narula
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Surendra Singh Khurana
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudhanshu Kumar Awasthi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Sikka
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pramod Jain
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Suruchi Aggarwal
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mrs. Urmil Agarwal
    Director

FAQs on Surya Roshni Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Surya Roshni Ltd.?

The market cap of Surya Roshni Ltd. is ₹5,311.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Surya Roshni Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Surya Roshni Ltd. is 14.27 and PB ratio of Surya Roshni Ltd. is 2.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Surya Roshni Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Surya Roshni Ltd. is ₹976.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Surya Roshni Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Surya Roshni Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Surya Roshni Ltd. is ₹983.60 and 52-week low of Surya Roshni Ltd. is ₹400.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

