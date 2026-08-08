Here's the live share price of Reliance Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Reliance Industries
|1.85
|1.91
|-7.25
|-8.89
|-4.26
|1.81
|5.09
|Indian Oil Corporation
|1.61
|0.11
|-3.03
|-19.16
|0.46
|15.34
|15.38
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|-0.36
|1.51
|3.58
|-17.84
|2.63
|20.89
|7.09
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|0.90
|-3.13
|-0.81
|-15.20
|-2.36
|30.07
|17.62
|Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals
|-1.80
|13.89
|7.37
|-14.28
|34.88
|26.80
|31.24
|Chennai Petroleum Corporation
|1.12
|17.31
|18.48
|38.31
|98.78
|51.06
|63.18
|Sanmit Infra
|1.05
|1.60
|-23.50
|-23.49
|-45.02
|-59.83
|-19.56
|Omnipotent Industries
|-1.15
|-2.28
|-24.85
|-44.25
|-68.92
|-32.21
|-51.32
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Reliance Industries has declined 4.26% compared to peers like Indian Oil Corporation (0.46%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (2.63%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (-2.36%). From a 5 year perspective, Reliance Industries has underperformed peers relative to Indian Oil Corporation (15.38%) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (7.09%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,290.92
|1,290.95
|10
|1,288.07
|1,291.44
|20
|1,293.89
|1,294.08
|50
|1,304.51
|1,308.85
|100
|1,340.49
|1,336.85
|200
|1,409.12
|1,367.72
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Reliance Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 50.47%, while DII stake increased to 21.18%, FII holding fell to 17.19%, and public shareholding moved up to 11.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,44,45,500
|5.61
|4,456.9
|3,14,00,311
|3.82
|4,062.89
|2,45,00,000
|5.76
|3,170.06
|2,40,07,674
|5.16
|3,106.35
|2,16,47,703
|3.3
|2,801
|1,86,89,980
|4.7
|2,418.3
|1,77,17,567
|4.84
|2,292.48
|1,74,41,139
|4.24
|2,256.71
|1,62,27,964
|1.97
|2,099.74
|1,61,38,623
|2.88
|2,088.18
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST
|Reliance Industries - Newspaper Clippings - Special Window For Transfer AndDematerialisation (Demat) Of Physical Shares
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:26 PM IST IST
|Reliance Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 02, 2026, 04:40 AM IST IST
|Reliance Industries - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And D
|Jul 25, 2026, 08:08 PM IST IST
|Reliance Industries - Presentation On The Resolutions Proposed For Shareholders' Approval Vide Postal Ballot Notice Dated Jul
|Jul 22, 2026, 09:40 PM IST IST
|Reliance Industries - Newspaper Clippings - Postal Ballot Notice And Other Related Information
Source: Dion Global
Reliance Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/05/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110MH1973PLC019786 and registration number is 019786. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refined petroleum products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 505649.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13532.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Reliance Industries is ₹1,331.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Reliance Industries is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Reliance Industries is ₹1,801,925.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Reliance Industries are ₹1,336.60 and ₹1,317.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Reliance Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Reliance Industries is ₹1,611.20 and 52-week low of Reliance Industries is ₹1,250.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Reliance Industries has shown returns of 0.49% over the past day, 1.91% for the past month, -7.25% over 3 months, -4.26% over 1 year, 1.81% across 3 years, and 5.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Reliance Industries are 24.11 and 1.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.41 per annum.
Source: Dion Global