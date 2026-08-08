What is the share price of Reliance Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Reliance Industries is ₹1,331.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Reliance Industries? The Reliance Industries is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Reliance Industries? The market cap of Reliance Industries is ₹1,801,925.19 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Reliance Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Reliance Industries are ₹1,336.60 and ₹1,317.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Reliance Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Reliance Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Reliance Industries is ₹1,611.20 and 52-week low of Reliance Industries is ₹1,250.55 as on .

How has the Reliance Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Reliance Industries has shown returns of 0.49% over the past day, 1.91% for the past month, -7.25% over 3 months, -4.26% over 1 year, 1.81% across 3 years, and 5.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Reliance Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Reliance Industries are 24.11 and 1.99 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.41 per annum.

Source: Dion Global