Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Nifty 50 ETF
|6,32,88,408
|9.84
|16,133.8
|SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF
|4,45,62,355
|11.52
|11,353.82
|UTI Nifty 50 ETF
|1,68,15,678
|9.84
|4,286.74
|UTI S&P BSE Sensex ETF
|1,44,11,481
|11.52
|3,671.83
|ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund
|1,21,15,757
|7.67
|3,088.61
|Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund
|1,06,68,314
|7.58
|2,719.62
|Axis Bluechip Fund
|81,55,921
|6.13
|2,079.15
|SBI Equity Hybrid Fund
|70,00,000
|2.98
|1,784.48
|Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan
|61,00,000
|3.87
|1,555.04
|SBI Blue Chip Fund
|60,70,915
|3.94
|1,547.63
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|21 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Final Dividend
|21 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|20 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Reliance Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/05/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110MH1973PLC019786 and registration number is 019786. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Extraction of natural gas. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 423703.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6765.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Reliance Industries Ltd. is ₹16,28,542.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Reliance Industries Ltd. is 24.42 and PB ratio of Reliance Industries Ltd. is 1.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Reliance Industries Ltd. is ₹2,412.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Reliance Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Reliance Industries Ltd. is ₹2,856.00 and 52-week low of Reliance Industries Ltd. is ₹2,180.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.