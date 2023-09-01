Follow Us

Reliance Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Refineries | Largecap | NSE
₹2,412.65 Closed
0.235.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Reliance Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,401.65₹2,425.65
₹2,412.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,180.00₹2,856.00
₹2,412.65
Open Price
₹2,406.55
Prev. Close
₹2,407.00
Volume
90,52,418

Reliance Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,423.92
  • R22,436.78
  • R32,447.92
  • Pivot
    2,412.78
  • S12,399.92
  • S22,388.78
  • S32,375.92

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,479.442,433.11
  • 102,429.262,462.15
  • 202,407.232,495.42
  • 502,512.842,524.34
  • 1002,524.562,510.58
  • 2002,513.92,492.74

Reliance Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.30-4.05-2.102.88-5.8215.5398.05
-3.00-5.27-1.6015.7225.1657.80-13.82
-1.68-8.78-5.549.013.92-15.45-4.37
-4.21-12.12-3.7516.401.8725.47-2.72
0.23-6.02-1.68-0.34-0.05-10.00-9.28
3.5515.0548.0487.5434.78205.7120.75
7.40-0.117.4074.0247.01415.6433.48

Reliance Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Reliance Industries Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Nifty 50 ETF6,32,88,4089.8416,133.8
SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF4,45,62,35511.5211,353.82
UTI Nifty 50 ETF1,68,15,6789.844,286.74
UTI S&P BSE Sensex ETF1,44,11,48111.523,671.83
ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund1,21,15,7577.673,088.61
Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund1,06,68,3147.582,719.62
Axis Bluechip Fund81,55,9216.132,079.15
SBI Equity Hybrid Fund70,00,0002.981,784.48
Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan61,00,0003.871,555.04
SBI Blue Chip Fund60,70,9153.941,547.63
Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Reliance Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
21 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Final Dividend
21 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
20 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Reliance Industries Ltd.

Reliance Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/05/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110MH1973PLC019786 and registration number is 019786. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Extraction of natural gas. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 423703.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6765.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mukesh D Ambani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. P M S Prasad
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Nikhil R Meswani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Hital R Meswani
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Nita M Ambani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Adil Zainulbhai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. K V Kamath
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Raminder Singh Gujral
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Shumeet Banerji
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Arundhati Bhattacharya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. K V Chowdary
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Yasir Othman H Al Rumayyan
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Reliance Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Reliance Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Reliance Industries Ltd. is ₹16,28,542.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Reliance Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Reliance Industries Ltd. is 24.42 and PB ratio of Reliance Industries Ltd. is 1.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Reliance Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Reliance Industries Ltd. is ₹2,412.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Reliance Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Reliance Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Reliance Industries Ltd. is ₹2,856.00 and 52-week low of Reliance Industries Ltd. is ₹2,180.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

