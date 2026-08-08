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Reliance Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES

Mukesh Ambani Group | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Petroleum
Theme
CommoditiesDroneElectric VehiclesEnergyGreen HydrogenManufacturingMobilityRenewable Energy
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Here's the live share price of Reliance Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,331.55 Closed
0.49₹ 6.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Reliance Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,317.00₹1,336.60
₹1,331.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,250.55₹1,611.20
₹1,331.55
Open Price
₹1,321.40
Prev. Close
₹1,325.00
Volume
8,38,749

Source: Dion Global

Reliance Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Reliance Industries		1.851.91-7.25-8.89-4.261.815.09
Indian Oil Corporation		1.610.11-3.03-19.160.4615.3415.38
Bharat Petroleum Corporation		-0.361.513.58-17.842.6320.897.09
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation		0.90-3.13-0.81-15.20-2.3630.0717.62
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals		-1.8013.897.37-14.2834.8826.8031.24
Chennai Petroleum Corporation		1.1217.3118.4838.3198.7851.0663.18
Sanmit Infra		1.051.60-23.50-23.49-45.02-59.83-19.56
Omnipotent Industries		-1.15-2.28-24.85-44.25-68.92-32.21-51.32

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Reliance Industries has declined 4.26% compared to peers like Indian Oil Corporation (0.46%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (2.63%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (-2.36%). From a 5 year perspective, Reliance Industries has underperformed peers relative to Indian Oil Corporation (15.38%) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (7.09%).

Reliance Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Reliance Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,290.921,290.95
101,288.071,291.44
201,293.891,294.08
501,304.511,308.85
1001,340.491,336.85
2001,409.121,367.72

Source: Dion Global

Reliance Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Reliance Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 50.47%, while DII stake increased to 21.18%, FII holding fell to 17.19%, and public shareholding moved up to 11.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Reliance Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,44,45,5005.614,456.9
3,14,00,3113.824,062.89
2,45,00,0005.763,170.06
2,40,07,6745.163,106.35
2,16,47,7033.32,801
1,86,89,9804.72,418.3
1,77,17,5674.842,292.48
1,74,41,1394.242,256.71
1,62,27,9641.972,099.74
1,61,38,6232.882,088.18

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Reliance Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:48 PM IST ISTReliance Industries - Newspaper Clippings - Special Window For Transfer AndDematerialisation (Demat) Of Physical Shares
Aug 07, 2026, 10:26 PM IST ISTReliance Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 02, 2026, 04:40 AM IST ISTReliance Industries - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And D
Jul 25, 2026, 08:08 PM IST ISTReliance Industries - Presentation On The Resolutions Proposed For Shareholders' Approval Vide Postal Ballot Notice Dated Jul
Jul 22, 2026, 09:40 PM IST ISTReliance Industries - Newspaper Clippings - Postal Ballot Notice And Other Related Information

Source: Dion Global

About Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/05/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110MH1973PLC019786 and registration number is 019786. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refined petroleum products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 505649.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13532.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hital R Meswani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Anant M Ambani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Haigreve Khaitan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Akash M Ambani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Yasir Othman H Al Rumayyan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. K V Kamath
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Shumeet Banerji
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Isha M Ambani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Kanabar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Arundhati Bhattacharya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. K V Chowdary
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. P M S Prasad
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukesh D Ambani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nikhil R Meswani
    Executive Director

FAQs on Reliance Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Reliance Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Reliance Industries is ₹1,331.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Reliance Industries?

The Reliance Industries is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Reliance Industries?

The market cap of Reliance Industries is ₹1,801,925.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Reliance Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Reliance Industries are ₹1,336.60 and ₹1,317.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Reliance Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Reliance Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Reliance Industries is ₹1,611.20 and 52-week low of Reliance Industries is ₹1,250.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Reliance Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Reliance Industries has shown returns of 0.49% over the past day, 1.91% for the past month, -7.25% over 3 months, -4.26% over 1 year, 1.81% across 3 years, and 5.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Reliance Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Reliance Industries are 24.11 and 1.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.41 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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