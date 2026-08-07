What is the share price of Edelweiss Financial Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Edelweiss Financial Services is ₹118.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Edelweiss Financial Services? The Edelweiss Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Edelweiss Financial Services? The market cap of Edelweiss Financial Services is ₹11,197.47 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Edelweiss Financial Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Edelweiss Financial Services are ₹121.65 and ₹117.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Edelweiss Financial Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Edelweiss Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Edelweiss Financial Services is ₹133.90 and 52-week low of Edelweiss Financial Services is ₹91.85 as on .

How has the Edelweiss Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Edelweiss Financial Services has shown returns of -2.35% over the past day, -3.19% for the past month, -1.33% over 3 months, 21.9% over 1 year, 36.69% across 3 years, and 7.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Edelweiss Financial Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Edelweiss Financial Services are 18.60 and 2.42 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.27 per annum.

Source: Dion Global