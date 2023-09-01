Follow Us

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

EDELWEISS FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹54.35 Closed
-0.18-0.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹54.00₹55.70
₹54.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹35.00₹77.40
₹54.35
Open Price
₹54.75
Prev. Close
₹54.45
Volume
22,02,396

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R155.5
  • R256.4
  • R357.1
  • Pivot
    54.8
  • S153.9
  • S253.2
  • S352.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 557.8554.11
  • 1059.6452.91
  • 2060.1551.44
  • 5061.751.03
  • 10058.3153.07
  • 20059.5756.14

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.2113.60-18.35-15.62-9.50-30.12-80.51
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Change in Auditors
    Edelweiss Financial Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Change in Auditors of the company.
    04-Aug, 2023 | 03:21 PM

About Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/11/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1995PLC094641 and registration number is 094641. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 836.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 89.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rashesh Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Venkatchalam Ramaswamy
    Vice Chairman & Exe.Director
  • Mr. Rujan Panjwani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Himanshu Kaji
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Vidya Shah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Dr. Ashima Goyal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P N Venkatachalam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Biswamohan Mahapatra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kini
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shiva Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kunnasagaran Chinniah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Navtej S Nandra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. is ₹5,136.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. is 12.66 and PB ratio of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. is 0.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. is ₹54.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. is ₹77.40 and 52-week low of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. is ₹35.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

