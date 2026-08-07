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Edelweiss Financial Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

EDELWEISS FINANCIAL SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Edelweiss Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹118.30 Closed
-2.35₹ -2.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Edelweiss Financial Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹117.60₹121.65
₹118.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹91.85₹133.90
₹118.30
Open Price
₹121.65
Prev. Close
₹121.15
Volume
1,98,536

Source: Dion Global

Edelweiss Financial Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Edelweiss Financial Services		2.51-3.19-1.336.2921.9036.697.08
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Edelweiss Financial Services has gained 21.90% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Edelweiss Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Edelweiss Financial Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Edelweiss Financial Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5115.39116.76
10116.56116.89
20118.21117.68
50117.46117.67
100115.22116.21
200113.26113.54

Source: Dion Global

Edelweiss Financial Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Edelweiss Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 7.25%, FII holding rose to 19.47%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Edelweiss Financial Services Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
60,64,7020.3973.27
31,12,5940.1337.6

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Edelweiss Financial Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 07:42 PM IST ISTEdelweiss Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 06, 2026, 07:38 PM IST ISTEdelweiss Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 06, 2026, 07:29 PM IST ISTEdelweiss Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 06, 2026, 07:25 PM IST ISTEdelweiss Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 06, 2026, 07:24 PM IST ISTEdelweiss Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Edelweiss Financial Services

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/11/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1995PLC094641 and registration number is 094641. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 547.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 94.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rashesh Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Venkatchalam Ramaswamy
    Vice Chairman & Non Exe.Dire
  • Ms. Vidya Shah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Shiva Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ashima Goyal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. C Balagopal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kini
    Independent Director

FAQs on Edelweiss Financial Services Share Price

What is the share price of Edelweiss Financial Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Edelweiss Financial Services is ₹118.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Edelweiss Financial Services?

The Edelweiss Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Edelweiss Financial Services?

The market cap of Edelweiss Financial Services is ₹11,197.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Edelweiss Financial Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Edelweiss Financial Services are ₹121.65 and ₹117.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Edelweiss Financial Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Edelweiss Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Edelweiss Financial Services is ₹133.90 and 52-week low of Edelweiss Financial Services is ₹91.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Edelweiss Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Edelweiss Financial Services has shown returns of -2.35% over the past day, -3.19% for the past month, -1.33% over 3 months, 21.9% over 1 year, 36.69% across 3 years, and 7.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Edelweiss Financial Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Edelweiss Financial Services are 18.60 and 2.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.27 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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