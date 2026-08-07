Here's the live share price of Edelweiss Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|2.51
|-3.19
|-1.33
|6.29
|21.90
|36.69
|7.08
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Edelweiss Financial Services has gained 21.90% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Edelweiss Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|115.39
|116.76
|10
|116.56
|116.89
|20
|118.21
|117.68
|50
|117.46
|117.67
|100
|115.22
|116.21
|200
|113.26
|113.54
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Edelweiss Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 7.25%, FII holding rose to 19.47%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|60,64,702
|0.39
|73.27
|31,12,594
|0.13
|37.6
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:42 PM IST IST
|Edelweiss Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:38 PM IST IST
|Edelweiss Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:29 PM IST IST
|Edelweiss Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:25 PM IST IST
|Edelweiss Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:24 PM IST IST
|Edelweiss Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/11/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1995PLC094641 and registration number is 094641. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 547.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 94.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Edelweiss Financial Services is ₹118.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Edelweiss Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Edelweiss Financial Services is ₹11,197.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Edelweiss Financial Services are ₹121.65 and ₹117.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Edelweiss Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Edelweiss Financial Services is ₹133.90 and 52-week low of Edelweiss Financial Services is ₹91.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Edelweiss Financial Services has shown returns of -2.35% over the past day, -3.19% for the past month, -1.33% over 3 months, 21.9% over 1 year, 36.69% across 3 years, and 7.08% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Edelweiss Financial Services are 18.60 and 2.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.27 per annum.
Source: Dion Global