Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/11/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1995PLC094641 and registration number is 094641. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 836.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 89.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. is ₹5,136.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. is 12.66 and PB ratio of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. is 0.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. is ₹54.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. is ₹77.40 and 52-week low of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. is ₹35.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.