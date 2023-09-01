Follow Us

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GUJARAT PIPAVAV PORT LTD.

Sector : Ship - Docks/Breaking/Repairs | Smallcap | NSE
₹129.95 Closed
0.040.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹128.10₹130.80
₹129.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹81.10₹134.00
₹129.95
Open Price
₹130.30
Prev. Close
₹129.90
Volume
13,45,166

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1131.03
  • R2132.27
  • R3133.73
  • Pivot
    129.57
  • S1128.33
  • S2126.87
  • S3125.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 584.25126.41
  • 1085.05123.71
  • 2087.23122.05
  • 5087.54119.96
  • 10082.82116.27
  • 20085.36109.66

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.644.5917.9219.1150.3262.3419.11
2.591.47131.44155.20368.83997.44997.44
8.1935.5682.1495.48139.27175.43115.80
3.4030.6778.7486.80160.96316.09689.69
-14.816.989.52-24.59-20.69-16.36-80.67

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd. Share Holdings

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan2,78,86,0190.57348.02
Tata Small Cap Fund1,08,59,6052.38135.53
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan89,96,6160.53112.28
ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund70,69,6830.2788.23
ICICI Prudential Business Cycle Fund63,72,6411.2479.53
ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund41,26,2850.2451.5
ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund37,79,8771.6247.17
ICICI Prudential Long Term Equity Fund36,77,5230.4145.9
ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund30,90,8760.138.57
HDFC Capital Builder Value Fund - Regular Plan27,08,4200.5833.8
View All Mutual Funds

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
03 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63010GJ1992PLC018106 and registration number is 018106. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Cargo handling incidental to water transport. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 743.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 483.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Tejpreet Singh Chopra
    Chairman
  • Mr. Girish Aggarwal
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Monica Widhani
    Director
  • Mr. Samir Chaturvedi
    Director
  • Mr. Soren Brandt
    Director
  • Mr. Timothy Smith
    Director
  • Mr. Matangi Gowrishankar
    Director
  • Ms. Hina Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Jonathan Richard Goldner
    Director
  • Mr. Julian Bevis
    Director
  • Mr. Keld Pedersen
    Director
  • Mr. Maarten Degryse
    Director
  • Mr. Ranjitsinh Barad
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd.?

The market cap of Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd. is ₹6,279.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd. is 20.05 and PB ratio of Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd. is 2.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd. is ₹129.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd. is ₹134.00 and 52-week low of Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd. is ₹81.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

