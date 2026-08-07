Here's the live share price of Gujarat Pipavav Port along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|0.53
|-2.11
|-6.07
|-16.11
|-1.24
|7.34
|7.84
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|-0.79
|-8.08
|-2.70
|7.92
|25.28
|28.66
|19.22
|JSW Infrastructure
|8.83
|5.41
|20.80
|27.06
|12.32
|29.30
|16.67
|Aegis Vopak Terminals
|-2.58
|-3.89
|31.28
|29.77
|17.32
|5.38
|3.19
|Allcargo Terminals
|8.21
|4.97
|-8.72
|-1.31
|-10.34
|-17.59
|-10.96
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gujarat Pipavav Port has declined 1.24% compared to peers like Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (25.28%), JSW Infrastructure (12.32%), Aegis Vopak Terminals (17.32%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat Pipavav Port has outperformed peers relative to Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (19.22%) and JSW Infrastructure (16.67%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|150.13
|151.08
|10
|149.49
|150.69
|20
|150.84
|150.99
|50
|153.15
|152.62
|100
|153.59
|155.64
|200
|164.8
|159.38
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gujarat Pipavav Port remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 13.82%, FII holding fell to 22.05%, and public shareholding moved up to 20.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,30,00,000
|0.33
|347.53
|1,08,59,605
|1.31
|164.09
|88,00,000
|0.33
|132.97
|83,47,600
|1.34
|126.13
|58,12,822
|0.54
|87.83
|17,24,690
|1.24
|26.06
|16,61,198
|1.03
|25.1
|12,00,000
|0.32
|18.13
|6,39,678
|0.48
|9.67
|6,00,000
|0.16
|9.07
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 04:06 PM IST IST
|Gujarat Pipavav Port - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Jul 17, 2026, 04:37 PM IST IST
|Gujarat Pipavav Port - Intimation Regarding Appointment Of Chief Commercial Officer
|Jul 13, 2026, 03:46 PM IST IST
|Gujarat Pipavav Port - Operational Data For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Jul 01, 2026, 02:56 AM IST IST
|Gujarat Pipavav Port - Intimation Regarding Appointment Of Independent Director
|May 28, 2026, 11:31 PM IST IST
|Gujarat Pipavav Port - Intimation Regarding Record Date
Source: Dion Global
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63010GJ1992PLC018106 and registration number is 018106. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Cargo handling incidental to water transport. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1158.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 483.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Pipavav Port is ₹151.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gujarat Pipavav Port is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gujarat Pipavav Port is ₹7,299.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Pipavav Port are ₹152.10 and ₹150.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Pipavav Port stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Pipavav Port is ₹200.00 and 52-week low of Gujarat Pipavav Port is ₹141.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gujarat Pipavav Port has shown returns of -0.13% over the past day, -2.11% for the past month, -6.07% over 3 months, -1.24% over 1 year, 7.34% across 3 years, and 7.84% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Pipavav Port are 14.17 and 3.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 6.89 per annum.
Source: Dion Global