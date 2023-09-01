Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|11.64
|4.59
|17.92
|19.11
|50.32
|62.34
|19.11
|2.59
|1.47
|131.44
|155.20
|368.83
|997.44
|997.44
|8.19
|35.56
|82.14
|95.48
|139.27
|175.43
|115.80
|3.40
|30.67
|78.74
|86.80
|160.96
|316.09
|689.69
|-14.81
|6.98
|9.52
|-24.59
|-20.69
|-16.36
|-80.67
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan
|2,78,86,019
|0.57
|348.02
|Tata Small Cap Fund
|1,08,59,605
|2.38
|135.53
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|89,96,616
|0.53
|112.28
|ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund
|70,69,683
|0.27
|88.23
|ICICI Prudential Business Cycle Fund
|63,72,641
|1.24
|79.53
|ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund
|41,26,285
|0.24
|51.5
|ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund
|37,79,877
|1.62
|47.17
|ICICI Prudential Long Term Equity Fund
|36,77,523
|0.41
|45.9
|ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund
|30,90,876
|0.1
|38.57
|HDFC Capital Builder Value Fund - Regular Plan
|27,08,420
|0.58
|33.8
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|03 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63010GJ1992PLC018106 and registration number is 018106. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Cargo handling incidental to water transport. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 743.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 483.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd. is ₹6,279.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd. is 20.05 and PB ratio of Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd. is 2.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd. is ₹129.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd. is ₹134.00 and 52-week low of Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd. is ₹81.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.