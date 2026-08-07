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Gujarat Pipavav Port Share Price

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BSE

GUJARAT PIPAVAV PORT

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Infrastructure
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE India InfrastructureBSE ServicesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Gujarat Pipavav Port along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹151.00 Closed
-0.13₹ -0.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gujarat Pipavav Port Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹150.05₹152.10
₹151.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹141.80₹200.00
₹151.00
Open Price
₹151.20
Prev. Close
₹151.20
Volume
41,132

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Pipavav Port Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gujarat Pipavav Port		0.53-2.11-6.07-16.11-1.247.347.84
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone		-0.79-8.08-2.707.9225.2828.6619.22
JSW Infrastructure		8.835.4120.8027.0612.3229.3016.67
Aegis Vopak Terminals		-2.58-3.8931.2829.7717.325.383.19
Allcargo Terminals		8.214.97-8.72-1.31-10.34-17.59-10.96

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gujarat Pipavav Port has declined 1.24% compared to peers like Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (25.28%), JSW Infrastructure (12.32%), Aegis Vopak Terminals (17.32%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat Pipavav Port has outperformed peers relative to Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (19.22%) and JSW Infrastructure (16.67%).

Gujarat Pipavav Port Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Pipavav Port Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5150.13151.08
10149.49150.69
20150.84150.99
50153.15152.62
100153.59155.64
200164.8159.38

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Pipavav Port Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gujarat Pipavav Port remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 13.82%, FII holding fell to 22.05%, and public shareholding moved up to 20.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,30,00,0000.33347.53
1,08,59,6051.31164.09
88,00,0000.33132.97
83,47,6001.34126.13
58,12,8220.5487.83
17,24,6901.2426.06
16,61,1981.0325.1
12,00,0000.3218.13
6,39,6780.489.67
6,00,0000.169.07

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Gujarat Pipavav Port Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 04:06 PM IST ISTGujarat Pipavav Port - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting
Jul 17, 2026, 04:37 PM IST ISTGujarat Pipavav Port - Intimation Regarding Appointment Of Chief Commercial Officer
Jul 13, 2026, 03:46 PM IST ISTGujarat Pipavav Port - Operational Data For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Jul 01, 2026, 02:56 AM IST ISTGujarat Pipavav Port - Intimation Regarding Appointment Of Independent Director
May 28, 2026, 11:31 PM IST ISTGujarat Pipavav Port - Intimation Regarding Record Date

Source: Dion Global

About Gujarat Pipavav Port

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63010GJ1992PLC018106 and registration number is 018106. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Cargo handling incidental to water transport. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1158.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 483.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Samir Chaturvedi
    Chairman
  • Mr. Girish Aggarwal
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Monica Widhani
    Director
  • Mr. Soren Brandt
    Director
  • Mr. Timothy John Smith
    Director
  • Ms. Matangi Gowrishankar
    Director
  • Mr. Jonathan Richard Goldner
    Director
  • Mr. Steven Deloor
    Director
  • Mr. Rajkumar Beniwal
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Gujarat Pipavav Port Share Price

What is the share price of Gujarat Pipavav Port?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Pipavav Port is ₹151.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gujarat Pipavav Port?

The Gujarat Pipavav Port is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Pipavav Port?

The market cap of Gujarat Pipavav Port is ₹7,299.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat Pipavav Port?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Pipavav Port are ₹152.10 and ₹150.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Pipavav Port?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Pipavav Port stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Pipavav Port is ₹200.00 and 52-week low of Gujarat Pipavav Port is ₹141.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gujarat Pipavav Port performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gujarat Pipavav Port has shown returns of -0.13% over the past day, -2.11% for the past month, -6.07% over 3 months, -1.24% over 1 year, 7.34% across 3 years, and 7.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat Pipavav Port?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Pipavav Port are 14.17 and 3.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 6.89 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Pipavav Port News

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