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Ethos Share Price

NSE
BSE

ETHOS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Consumer Durables
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Ethos along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,824.05 Closed
0.02₹ 0.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ethos Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,746.30₹2,858.35
₹2,824.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,921.00₹3,244.45
₹2,824.05
Open Price
₹2,858.35
Prev. Close
₹2,823.40
Volume
2,150

Source: Dion Global

Ethos Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ethos		10.0012.8218.168.820.3823.4929.50
Timex Group India		5.076.5550.6996.19102.2249.1262.46
KDDL		16.4522.7958.0151.0049.2930.7761.63
Luxury Time		-13.45-8.33-15.83-12.23-63.02-28.22-18.04

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ethos has gained 0.38% compared to peers like Timex Group India (102.22%), KDDL (49.29%), Luxury Time (-63.02%). From a 5 year perspective, Ethos has underperformed peers relative to Timex Group India (62.46%) and KDDL (61.63%).

Ethos Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ethos Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,634.712,776.97
102,614.462,708.43
202,599.382,642.03
502,486.832,546.95
1002,409.542,511.77
2002,596.122,538.1

Source: Dion Global

Ethos Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ethos remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 23.91%, FII holding rose to 11.33%, and public shareholding moved down to 14.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Ethos Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
20,36,0702.22498.59
7,71,2631.41188.87
5,24,2950.93128.39
4,55,6741111.59
2,98,3690.2673.06
2,77,0970.3667.86
1,22,5430.5730.01
1,11,6151.0127.33
1,00,2480.5724.55
95,1080.0723.29

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Ethos Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 05:55 AM IST ISTEthos - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Aug 03, 2026, 10:51 PM IST ISTEthos - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Aug 03, 2026, 08:57 PM IST ISTEthos - Statement Of Deviation And Variation
Aug 03, 2026, 07:55 PM IST ISTEthos - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 03, 2026, 07:39 PM IST ISTEthos - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director

Source: Dion Global

About Ethos

Ethos Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/11/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52300HP2007PLC030800 and registration number is 030800. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of watches and clocks. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1612.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Yashovardhan Saboo
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pranav Shankar Saboo
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Mukul Krishan Khanna
    Executive Director & COO
  • Mr. Anil Khanna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Charu Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dilpreet Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Munisha Gandhi
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Sundeep Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ethos Share Price

What is the share price of Ethos?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ethos is ₹2,824.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ethos?

The Ethos is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ethos?

The market cap of Ethos is ₹7,556.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ethos?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ethos are ₹2,858.35 and ₹2,746.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ethos?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ethos stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ethos is ₹3,244.45 and 52-week low of Ethos is ₹1,921.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ethos performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ethos has shown returns of 0.02% over the past day, 12.82% for the past month, 18.16% over 3 months, 0.38% over 1 year, 23.49% across 3 years, and 29.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ethos?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ethos are 72.75 and 5.08 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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