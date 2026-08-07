What is the share price of Ethos? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ethos is ₹2,824.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Ethos? The Ethos is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ethos? The market cap of Ethos is ₹7,556.51 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ethos? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ethos are ₹2,858.35 and ₹2,746.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ethos? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ethos stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ethos is ₹3,244.45 and 52-week low of Ethos is ₹1,921.00 as on .

How has the Ethos performed historically in terms of returns? The Ethos has shown returns of 0.02% over the past day, 12.82% for the past month, 18.16% over 3 months, 0.38% over 1 year, 23.49% across 3 years, and 29.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ethos? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ethos are 72.75 and 5.08 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global