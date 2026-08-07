Here's the live share price of Ethos along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ethos
|10.00
|12.82
|18.16
|8.82
|0.38
|23.49
|29.50
|Timex Group India
|5.07
|6.55
|50.69
|96.19
|102.22
|49.12
|62.46
|KDDL
|16.45
|22.79
|58.01
|51.00
|49.29
|30.77
|61.63
|Luxury Time
|-13.45
|-8.33
|-15.83
|-12.23
|-63.02
|-28.22
|-18.04
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ethos has gained 0.38% compared to peers like Timex Group India (102.22%), KDDL (49.29%), Luxury Time (-63.02%). From a 5 year perspective, Ethos has underperformed peers relative to Timex Group India (62.46%) and KDDL (61.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,634.71
|2,776.97
|10
|2,614.46
|2,708.43
|20
|2,599.38
|2,642.03
|50
|2,486.83
|2,546.95
|100
|2,409.54
|2,511.77
|200
|2,596.12
|2,538.1
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ethos remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 23.91%, FII holding rose to 11.33%, and public shareholding moved down to 14.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|20,36,070
|2.22
|498.59
|7,71,263
|1.41
|188.87
|5,24,295
|0.93
|128.39
|4,55,674
|1
|111.59
|2,98,369
|0.26
|73.06
|2,77,097
|0.36
|67.86
|1,22,543
|0.57
|30.01
|1,11,615
|1.01
|27.33
|1,00,248
|0.57
|24.55
|95,108
|0.07
|23.29
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:55 AM IST IST
|Ethos - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:51 PM IST IST
|Ethos - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:57 PM IST IST
|Ethos - Statement Of Deviation And Variation
|Aug 03, 2026, 07:55 PM IST IST
|Ethos - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 03, 2026, 07:39 PM IST IST
|Ethos - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Source: Dion Global
Ethos Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/11/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52300HP2007PLC030800 and registration number is 030800. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of watches and clocks. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1612.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ethos is ₹2,824.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ethos is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ethos is ₹7,556.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ethos are ₹2,858.35 and ₹2,746.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ethos stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ethos is ₹3,244.45 and 52-week low of Ethos is ₹1,921.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ethos has shown returns of 0.02% over the past day, 12.82% for the past month, 18.16% over 3 months, 0.38% over 1 year, 23.49% across 3 years, and 29.5% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ethos are 72.75 and 5.08 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global