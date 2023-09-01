Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Ethos Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ETHOS LTD.

Sector : Watches | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,654.85 Closed
-0.2-3.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ethos Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,638.40₹1,673.95
₹1,654.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹844.55₹1,700.00
₹1,654.85
Open Price
₹1,673.95
Prev. Close
₹1,658.15
Volume
40,241

Ethos Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,674.97
  • R21,692.23
  • R31,710.52
  • Pivot
    1,656.68
  • S11,639.42
  • S21,621.13
  • S31,603.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5974.161,631.08
  • 10977.711,620.71
  • 20981.041,590.57
  • 501,015.591,504.61
  • 100933.11,390.83
  • 200474.591,248.66

Ethos Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.1615.0532.0265.6157.66106.03106.03
-0.1321.9271.2881.75102.311,178.71291.44
15.264.5633.1120.0697.07258.00258.00
9.0820.3310.7336.2145.74104.75239.40

Ethos Ltd. Share Holdings

Ethos Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund15,28,9951.79215.89
ICICI Prudential Exports and Services Fund42,0060.535.93
Union Multicap Fund37,9000.935.35
ICICI Prudential Long Term Wealth Enhancement Fund12,7355.131.8
Union Retirement Fund5,2000.850.73

Ethos Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Ethos Ltd.

Ethos Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/11/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52300HP2007PLC030800 and registration number is 030800. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 577.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Yashovardhan Saboo
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Manoj Gupta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Khanna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nagarajan Subramanian
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Neelima Tripathi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sundeep Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dilpreet Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mohaimin Altaf
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Patrik Paul Hoffmann
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Chitranjan Agarwal
    Non Independent Director

FAQs on Ethos Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ethos Ltd.?

The market cap of Ethos Ltd. is ₹3,863.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ethos Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ethos Ltd. is 59.31 and PB ratio of Ethos Ltd. is 6.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ethos Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ethos Ltd. is ₹1,654.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ethos Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ethos Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ethos Ltd. is ₹1,700.00 and 52-week low of Ethos Ltd. is ₹844.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data