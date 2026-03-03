Here's the live share price of Brainbees Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Brainbees Solutions has declined 20.34% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -42.27%.
Brainbees Solutions’s current P/E of -60.83x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Brainbees Solutions
|2.28
|-19.52
|-27.81
|-40.00
|-42.42
|-31.55
|-20.34
|Eternal
|-4.29
|-13.09
|-18.40
|-25.44
|9.46
|65.40
|14.07
|Swiggy
|-7.81
|-8.86
|-28.17
|-32.80
|-11.34
|-14.06
|-8.69
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|-0.92
|5.63
|0.33
|9.00
|62.36
|20.06
|-6.77
|Meesho
|0.19
|4.19
|-8.67
|-8.67
|-8.67
|-2.98
|-1.80
|CarTrade Tech
|0.26
|-31.92
|-42.36
|-30.96
|18.09
|54.67
|3.52
|One Mobikwik Systems
|-9.14
|-21.27
|-19.02
|-35.33
|-33.15
|-29.36
|-18.83
|Macfos
|-9.94
|8.32
|9.76
|22.45
|26.98
|78.67
|38.78
|Intrasoft Technologies
|-4.81
|-19.27
|-24.33
|-31.41
|-31.09
|-16.49
|0.28
|Digidrive Distributors
|-3.23
|-4.49
|-22.48
|-34.42
|-26.21
|-39.98
|-26.38
|Pace E-Commerce Ventures
|-6.33
|-13.96
|-25.72
|-34.99
|-41.54
|-9.55
|-33.02
|Fone4 Communications (India)
|0
|0
|15.64
|36.89
|-44.07
|13.36
|0.54
|Ahasolar Technologies
|-6.25
|-11.50
|-17.49
|-29.35
|-29.51
|-29.40
|-18.85
|Add-Shop E-Retail
|-0.91
|-5.68
|-16.23
|-23.29
|-31.91
|-43.19
|-30.34
|Olympia Industries
|-4.64
|-4.22
|-14.20
|-14.37
|-28.87
|-32.11
|-9.75
|JLA Infraville Shoppers
|15.77
|15.77
|25.00
|-11.99
|70.21
|32.36
|-18.39
Over the last one year, Brainbees Solutions has declined 42.42% compared to peers like Eternal (9.46%), Swiggy (-11.34%), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (62.36%). From a 5 year perspective, Brainbees Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Eternal (14.07%) and Swiggy (-8.69%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|216.2
|217.66
|10
|225.12
|224.81
|20
|248.04
|238.57
|50
|268.47
|263.33
|100
|300.43
|291.09
|200
|335.81
|340.57
In the latest quarter, Brainbees Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 21.97%, FII holding fell to 4.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 66.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,03,00,000
|1.02
|561.5
|73,22,274
|0.25
|202.53
|70,82,279
|0.56
|195.9
|70,00,000
|0.48
|193.62
|41,98,451
|1.53
|116.13
|39,97,420
|0.14
|110.57
|39,00,000
|0.47
|107.87
|33,02,935
|0.59
|91.36
|28,98,083
|0.16
|80.16
|27,20,011
|0.2
|75.24
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 10:16 PM IST
|Brainbees Solutions - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Updates
|Feb 26, 2026, 12:39 AM IST
|Brainbees Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 21, 2026, 10:10 PM IST
|Brainbees Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 21, 2026, 12:36 AM IST
|Brainbees Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 14, 2026, 4:42 AM IST
|Brainbees Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Brainbees Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/05/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100PN2010PLC136340 and registration number is 136340. Currently company belongs to the Industry of E-Commerce/E-Retail. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2470.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 104.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brainbees Solutions is ₹217.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Brainbees Solutions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Brainbees Solutions is ₹11,354.41 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Brainbees Solutions are ₹218.25 and ₹207.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brainbees Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brainbees Solutions is ₹438.70 and 52-week low of Brainbees Solutions is ₹207.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Brainbees Solutions has shown returns of 0.32% over the past day, -20.1% for the past month, -28.08% over 3 months, -42.27% over 1 year, -31.55% across 3 years, and -20.34% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Brainbees Solutions are -60.83 and 2.40 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.