Brainbees Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

BRAINBEES SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Service
Theme
E-CommerceFMCGInternet & E-Commerce
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 500BSE MidCapBSE Select IPO

Here's the live share price of Brainbees Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹217.50 Closed
0.32₹ 0.70
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Brainbees Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹207.40₹218.25
₹217.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹207.20₹438.70
₹217.50
Open Price
₹207.45
Prev. Close
₹216.80
Volume
63,878

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Brainbees Solutions has declined 20.34% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -42.27%.

Brainbees Solutions’s current P/E of -60.83x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Brainbees Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Brainbees Solutions		2.28-19.52-27.81-40.00-42.42-31.55-20.34
Eternal		-4.29-13.09-18.40-25.449.4665.4014.07
Swiggy		-7.81-8.86-28.17-32.80-11.34-14.06-8.69
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		-0.925.630.339.0062.3620.06-6.77
Meesho		0.194.19-8.67-8.67-8.67-2.98-1.80
CarTrade Tech		0.26-31.92-42.36-30.9618.0954.673.52
One Mobikwik Systems		-9.14-21.27-19.02-35.33-33.15-29.36-18.83
Macfos		-9.948.329.7622.4526.9878.6738.78
Intrasoft Technologies		-4.81-19.27-24.33-31.41-31.09-16.490.28
Digidrive Distributors		-3.23-4.49-22.48-34.42-26.21-39.98-26.38
Pace E-Commerce Ventures		-6.33-13.96-25.72-34.99-41.54-9.55-33.02
Fone4 Communications (India)		0015.6436.89-44.0713.360.54
Ahasolar Technologies		-6.25-11.50-17.49-29.35-29.51-29.40-18.85
Add-Shop E-Retail		-0.91-5.68-16.23-23.29-31.91-43.19-30.34
Olympia Industries		-4.64-4.22-14.20-14.37-28.87-32.11-9.75
JLA Infraville Shoppers		15.7715.7725.00-11.9970.2132.36-18.39

Over the last one year, Brainbees Solutions has declined 42.42% compared to peers like Eternal (9.46%), Swiggy (-11.34%), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (62.36%). From a 5 year perspective, Brainbees Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Eternal (14.07%) and Swiggy (-8.69%).

Brainbees Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Brainbees Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5216.2217.66
10225.12224.81
20248.04238.57
50268.47263.33
100300.43291.09
200335.81340.57

Brainbees Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Brainbees Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 21.97%, FII holding fell to 4.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 66.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Brainbees Solutions Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,03,00,0001.02561.5
73,22,2740.25202.53
70,82,2790.56195.9
70,00,0000.48193.62
41,98,4511.53116.13
39,97,4200.14110.57
39,00,0000.47107.87
33,02,9350.5991.36
28,98,0830.1680.16
27,20,0110.275.24

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Brainbees Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 02, 2026, 10:16 PM ISTBrainbees Solutions - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Updates
Feb 26, 2026, 12:39 AM ISTBrainbees Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 21, 2026, 10:10 PM ISTBrainbees Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 21, 2026, 12:36 AM ISTBrainbees Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 14, 2026, 4:42 AM ISTBrainbees Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

About Brainbees Solutions

Brainbees Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/05/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100PN2010PLC136340 and registration number is 136340. Currently company belongs to the Industry of E-Commerce/E-Retail. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2470.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 104.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Supam Maheshwari
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sanket Hattimattur
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Puneet Renjhen
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Ms. Sujata Vilas Bogawat
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Bala C Deshpande
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Sagar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gopalakrishnan Jagadeeswaran
    Independent Director

FAQs on Brainbees Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Brainbees Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brainbees Solutions is ₹217.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Brainbees Solutions?

The Brainbees Solutions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Brainbees Solutions?

The market cap of Brainbees Solutions is ₹11,354.41 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Brainbees Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Brainbees Solutions are ₹218.25 and ₹207.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Brainbees Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brainbees Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brainbees Solutions is ₹438.70 and 52-week low of Brainbees Solutions is ₹207.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Brainbees Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Brainbees Solutions has shown returns of 0.32% over the past day, -20.1% for the past month, -28.08% over 3 months, -42.27% over 1 year, -31.55% across 3 years, and -20.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Brainbees Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Brainbees Solutions are -60.83 and 2.40 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Brainbees Solutions News

