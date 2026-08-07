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Alkyl Amines Chemicals Share Price

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BSE

ALKYL AMINES CHEMICALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Chemicals
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CommoditiesSpeciality Chemicals
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BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Alkyl Amines Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,890.05 Closed
-1.68₹ -32.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Alkyl Amines Chemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,887.35₹1,931.00
₹1,890.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,212.35₹2,276.65
₹1,890.05
Open Price
₹1,921.95
Prev. Close
₹1,922.30
Volume
5,198

Source: Dion Global

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Alkyl Amines Chemicals		5.655.279.0420.29-10.49-7.41-15.10
BASF India		12.2015.435.503.95-10.9716.052.16
Fine Organic Industries		6.872.9710.4414.662.993.4711.12
Elantas Beck India		32.9631.0028.3942.3317.5721.7227.38
Balaji Amines		-5.09-1.8533.1275.4432.09-3.01-10.04
Laxmi Organic Industries		-1.4313.287.4415.10-4.76-13.13-8.36
Foseco India		5.768.1110.9615.4712.0416.6528.30
J G Chemicals		10.0529.6530.9452.4217.0144.2524.58
Nitta Gelatin India		-10.70-3.3040.84104.05101.8522.1143.29
Citurgia Biochemicals		0-3.8717.31124.83124.8331.0017.59
Oriental Aromatics		3.8019.7719.9727.899.11-5.02-15.00
Godavari Biorefineries		-5.45-6.49-20.11-14.93-15.88-10.32-6.32
Jyoti Resins & Adhesives		-3.91-10.77-5.16-15.59-35.16-17.1529.73
Fairchem Organics		-3.892.6118.9620.60-13.83-10.93-17.94
Indo Amines		3.643.048.1812.79-5.132.96-0.78
Valiant Organics		9.468.42-1.296.94-17.02-18.10-27.36
GFL		9.2811.163.893.30-17.79-6.75-6.46
Vinyl Chemicals (I)		-0.43-6.41-2.366.20-14.63-20.458.17
Mangalam Organics		-6.02-13.76-17.727.08-0.251.48-7.79
Nikhil Adhesives		1.06-1.72-18.284.94-37.12-18.11-3.11

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Alkyl Amines Chemicals has declined 10.49% compared to peers like BASF India (-10.97%), Fine Organic Industries (2.99%), Elantas Beck India (17.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Alkyl Amines Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to BASF India (2.16%) and Fine Organic Industries (11.12%).

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,803.131,877.59
101,808.861,852.96
201,843.971,840.06
501,803.551,792.64
1001,633.581,727.33
2001,643.711,718.11

Source: Dion Global

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Alkyl Amines Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 3.10%, FII holding rose to 3.50%, and public shareholding moved down to 21.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
5,22,0640.589.45
57,1470.89.79
14,9520.072.56
5,8120.011

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Alkyl Amines Chemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 08:13 PM IST ISTAlkyl Amines Chem. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 04, 2026, 08:08 PM IST ISTAlkyl Amines Chem. - Financial Results
Aug 04, 2026, 07:55 PM IST ISTAlkyl Amines Chem. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting - Financial Results
Jul 17, 2026, 05:54 AM IST ISTAlkyl Amines Chem. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Consider & Approve Unaudited Financial Results For The Qua
Jul 07, 2026, 11:58 PM IST ISTAlkyl Amines Chem. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Alkyl Amines Chemicals

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1979PLC021796 and registration number is 021796. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1535.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Yogesh M Kothari
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kirat M Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Suneet Y Kothari
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Premal N Kapadia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rakesh S Goyal
    Whole-Time Director (Operations)
  • Mrs. Leja S Hattiangadi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandrashekhar R Gupte
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravi B Kapoor
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashwin Ramanathan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Bhavna G Doshi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Alkyl Amines Chemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Alkyl Amines Chemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alkyl Amines Chemicals is ₹1,890.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Alkyl Amines Chemicals?

The Alkyl Amines Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Alkyl Amines Chemicals?

The market cap of Alkyl Amines Chemicals is ₹9,662.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Alkyl Amines Chemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Alkyl Amines Chemicals are ₹1,931.00 and ₹1,887.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alkyl Amines Chemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alkyl Amines Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alkyl Amines Chemicals is ₹2,276.65 and 52-week low of Alkyl Amines Chemicals is ₹1,212.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Alkyl Amines Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Alkyl Amines Chemicals has shown returns of -1.68% over the past day, 5.27% for the past month, 9.04% over 3 months, -10.49% over 1 year, -7.41% across 3 years, and -15.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Alkyl Amines Chemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alkyl Amines Chemicals are 48.02 and 18.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.53 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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