Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ALKYL AMINES CHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Organic - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹2,489.90 Closed
-0.3-7.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,477.00₹2,525.00
₹2,489.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,146.10₹3,199.00
₹2,489.90
Open Price
₹2,497.35
Prev. Close
₹2,497.40
Volume
30,548

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,518.43
  • R22,545.72
  • R32,566.43
  • Pivot
    2,497.72
  • S12,470.43
  • S22,449.72
  • S32,422.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,948.992,453.24
  • 102,905.952,411.29
  • 202,898.372,397.91
  • 502,969.222,435.93
  • 1002,845.982,477.57
  • 2002,981.282,562.91

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.331.970.70-0.80-17.6296.40856.12
6.266.736.783.67-20.8891.40331.84
5.01-5.204.2212.92-19.9677.3434.54
12.8010.0916.1913.55-10.1280.8580.85
4.871.265.401.71-36.02165.99286.66
-0.1011.236.2629.9135.1635.1635.16
3.038.4827.0354.3597.89188.99114.04
6.44-5.07-13.8420.38-43.2676.0976.09
9.31-7.35-18.6823.22-16.71-65.77-65.77
-0.77-13.4010.1912.81-23.7827.62100.80
-4.9217.3351.0643.2721.32-39.15-39.15
3.5252.1850.2738.2516.95-8.36-89.91
10.32-3.551.2931.42-12.99382.05379.86
6.240.94-2.6322.52-22.214.414.41
-2.45-15.77-7.99-4.95-30.90-56.95-56.95
13.59-2.80-1.7830.677.98245.408.44
1.92-4.256.9812.71-0.931.4035.71
-2.0319.597.0197.2875.97186.28117.55
6.9917.4623.6811.56-13.11-68.84-74.96

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan2,49,3310.5761.02
DSP Nifty Midcap 150 Quality 50 Index6,8320.981.67
Nippon India ETF Nifty Midcap 1506,1280.161.5
Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund6,0000.161.47
UTI Nifty Midcap 150 Quality 50 Index Fund5,7130.981.4
Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund5,5120.161.35
DSP Nifty Midcap 150 Quality 50 ETF2,8620.960.7
Mirae Asset Nifty Midcap 150 ETF2,5180.160.62
ICICI Prudential Nifty Midcap 150 ETF1,2680.160.31
ICICI Prudential Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund1,2080.160.3
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1979PLC021796 and registration number is 021796. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1542.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Yogesh M Kothari
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Suneet Y Kothari
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kirat Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rakesh S Goyal
    Whole-Time Director (Operations)
  • Mr. Premal N Kapadia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Chandrashekhar R Gupte
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shobhan M Thakore
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dilip G Piramal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shyam B Ghia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Leja Hattiangadi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd. is ₹12,765.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd. is 63.41 and PB ratio of Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd. is 23.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd. is ₹2,489.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd. is ₹3,199.00 and 52-week low of Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd. is ₹2,146.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

