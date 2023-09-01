Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|2,49,331
|0.57
|61.02
|DSP Nifty Midcap 150 Quality 50 Index
|6,832
|0.98
|1.67
|Nippon India ETF Nifty Midcap 150
|6,128
|0.16
|1.5
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|6,000
|0.16
|1.47
|UTI Nifty Midcap 150 Quality 50 Index Fund
|5,713
|0.98
|1.4
|Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|5,512
|0.16
|1.35
|DSP Nifty Midcap 150 Quality 50 ETF
|2,862
|0.96
|0.7
|Mirae Asset Nifty Midcap 150 ETF
|2,518
|0.16
|0.62
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Midcap 150 ETF
|1,268
|0.16
|0.31
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|1,208
|0.16
|0.3
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1979PLC021796 and registration number is 021796. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1542.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd. is ₹12,765.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd. is 63.41 and PB ratio of Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd. is 23.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd. is ₹2,489.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd. is ₹3,199.00 and 52-week low of Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd. is ₹2,146.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.