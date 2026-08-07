Here's the live share price of Alkyl Amines Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|5.65
|5.27
|9.04
|20.29
|-10.49
|-7.41
|-15.10
|BASF India
|12.20
|15.43
|5.50
|3.95
|-10.97
|16.05
|2.16
|Fine Organic Industries
|6.87
|2.97
|10.44
|14.66
|2.99
|3.47
|11.12
|Elantas Beck India
|32.96
|31.00
|28.39
|42.33
|17.57
|21.72
|27.38
|Balaji Amines
|-5.09
|-1.85
|33.12
|75.44
|32.09
|-3.01
|-10.04
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|-1.43
|13.28
|7.44
|15.10
|-4.76
|-13.13
|-8.36
|Foseco India
|5.76
|8.11
|10.96
|15.47
|12.04
|16.65
|28.30
|J G Chemicals
|10.05
|29.65
|30.94
|52.42
|17.01
|44.25
|24.58
|Nitta Gelatin India
|-10.70
|-3.30
|40.84
|104.05
|101.85
|22.11
|43.29
|Citurgia Biochemicals
|0
|-3.87
|17.31
|124.83
|124.83
|31.00
|17.59
|Oriental Aromatics
|3.80
|19.77
|19.97
|27.89
|9.11
|-5.02
|-15.00
|Godavari Biorefineries
|-5.45
|-6.49
|-20.11
|-14.93
|-15.88
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Jyoti Resins & Adhesives
|-3.91
|-10.77
|-5.16
|-15.59
|-35.16
|-17.15
|29.73
|Fairchem Organics
|-3.89
|2.61
|18.96
|20.60
|-13.83
|-10.93
|-17.94
|Indo Amines
|3.64
|3.04
|8.18
|12.79
|-5.13
|2.96
|-0.78
|Valiant Organics
|9.46
|8.42
|-1.29
|6.94
|-17.02
|-18.10
|-27.36
|GFL
|9.28
|11.16
|3.89
|3.30
|-17.79
|-6.75
|-6.46
|Vinyl Chemicals (I)
|-0.43
|-6.41
|-2.36
|6.20
|-14.63
|-20.45
|8.17
|Mangalam Organics
|-6.02
|-13.76
|-17.72
|7.08
|-0.25
|1.48
|-7.79
|Nikhil Adhesives
|1.06
|-1.72
|-18.28
|4.94
|-37.12
|-18.11
|-3.11
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Alkyl Amines Chemicals has declined 10.49% compared to peers like BASF India (-10.97%), Fine Organic Industries (2.99%), Elantas Beck India (17.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Alkyl Amines Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to BASF India (2.16%) and Fine Organic Industries (11.12%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,803.13
|1,877.59
|10
|1,808.86
|1,852.96
|20
|1,843.97
|1,840.06
|50
|1,803.55
|1,792.64
|100
|1,633.58
|1,727.33
|200
|1,643.71
|1,718.11
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Alkyl Amines Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 3.10%, FII holding rose to 3.50%, and public shareholding moved down to 21.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|5,22,064
|0.5
|89.45
|57,147
|0.8
|9.79
|14,952
|0.07
|2.56
|5,812
|0.01
|1
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:13 PM IST IST
|Alkyl Amines Chem. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:08 PM IST IST
|Alkyl Amines Chem. - Financial Results
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:55 PM IST IST
|Alkyl Amines Chem. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting - Financial Results
|Jul 17, 2026, 05:54 AM IST IST
|Alkyl Amines Chem. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Consider & Approve Unaudited Financial Results For The Qua
|Jul 07, 2026, 11:58 PM IST IST
|Alkyl Amines Chem. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Source: Dion Global
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1979PLC021796 and registration number is 021796. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1535.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alkyl Amines Chemicals is ₹1,890.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Alkyl Amines Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Alkyl Amines Chemicals is ₹9,662.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Alkyl Amines Chemicals are ₹1,931.00 and ₹1,887.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alkyl Amines Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alkyl Amines Chemicals is ₹2,276.65 and 52-week low of Alkyl Amines Chemicals is ₹1,212.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Alkyl Amines Chemicals has shown returns of -1.68% over the past day, 5.27% for the past month, 9.04% over 3 months, -10.49% over 1 year, -7.41% across 3 years, and -15.1% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alkyl Amines Chemicals are 48.02 and 18.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.53 per annum.
Source: Dion Global