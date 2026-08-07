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FIEM Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

FIEM INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of FIEM Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,582.05 Closed
4.15₹ 103.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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FIEM Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,470.00₹2,607.25
₹2,582.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,794.05₹2,554.30
₹2,582.05
Open Price
₹2,479.60
Prev. Close
₹2,479.05
Volume
15,022

Source: Dion Global

FIEM Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
FIEM Industries		11.1615.3714.1110.4639.5740.4245.57
Varroc Engineering		19.3624.8943.5945.7046.4733.9719.26
Lumax Industries		9.107.596.5312.4770.5140.8931.39
Uravi Defence and Technology		-2.17-12.92-16.75-39.77-78.93-24.66-16.75
Jagan Lamps		2.03-9.52-16.36-30.59-44.27-14.49-5.86

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, FIEM Industries has gained 39.57% compared to peers like Varroc Engineering (46.47%), Lumax Industries (70.51%), Uravi Defence and Technology (-78.93%). From a 5 year perspective, FIEM Industries has outperformed peers relative to Varroc Engineering (19.26%) and Lumax Industries (31.39%).

FIEM Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

FIEM Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,338.582,388.9
102,341.742,360.33
202,294.552,330.43
502,285.052,289.58
1002,211.92,252.13
2002,213.552,174.48

Source: Dion Global

FIEM Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, FIEM Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 11.60%, FII holding rose to 7.03%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

FIEM Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
21,68,8261.21490.44
2,14,0001.8848.39
76,8731.1817.38
26,5002.135.99
10,5000.772.37
7,0001.391.58
3,0800.530.7
1,0900.520.25

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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FIEM Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:35 PM IST ISTFIEM Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 08:26 PM IST ISTFIEM Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial Results
Aug 01, 2026, 12:19 AM IST ISTFIEM Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 01, 2026, 12:08 AM IST ISTFIEM Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 31, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTFIEM Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About FIEM Industries

FIEM Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/02/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36999DL1989PLC034928 and registration number is 034928. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric lighting equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2814.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. J K Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rahul Jain
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Sharma
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Kashi Ram Yadav
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Aanchal Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Seema Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Chand Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satinder Manocha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Rai Mehra
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rita Arora
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shobha Khatri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pawan Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Bhagat
    Independent Director

FAQs on FIEM Industries Share Price

What is the share price of FIEM Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for FIEM Industries is ₹2,582.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is FIEM Industries?

The FIEM Industries is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of FIEM Industries?

The market cap of FIEM Industries is ₹6,795.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of FIEM Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of FIEM Industries are ₹2,607.25 and ₹2,470.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of FIEM Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which FIEM Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of FIEM Industries is ₹2,554.30 and 52-week low of FIEM Industries is ₹1,794.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the FIEM Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The FIEM Industries has shown returns of 3.51% over the past day, 14.65% for the past month, 13.4% over 3 months, 38.7% over 1 year, 40.12% across 3 years, and 45.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of FIEM Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of FIEM Industries are 26.59 and 5.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.55 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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