Here's the live share price of FIEM Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|FIEM Industries
|11.16
|15.37
|14.11
|10.46
|39.57
|40.42
|45.57
|Varroc Engineering
|19.36
|24.89
|43.59
|45.70
|46.47
|33.97
|19.26
|Lumax Industries
|9.10
|7.59
|6.53
|12.47
|70.51
|40.89
|31.39
|Uravi Defence and Technology
|-2.17
|-12.92
|-16.75
|-39.77
|-78.93
|-24.66
|-16.75
|Jagan Lamps
|2.03
|-9.52
|-16.36
|-30.59
|-44.27
|-14.49
|-5.86
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, FIEM Industries has gained 39.57% compared to peers like Varroc Engineering (46.47%), Lumax Industries (70.51%), Uravi Defence and Technology (-78.93%). From a 5 year perspective, FIEM Industries has outperformed peers relative to Varroc Engineering (19.26%) and Lumax Industries (31.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,338.58
|2,388.9
|10
|2,341.74
|2,360.33
|20
|2,294.55
|2,330.43
|50
|2,285.05
|2,289.58
|100
|2,211.9
|2,252.13
|200
|2,213.55
|2,174.48
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, FIEM Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 11.60%, FII holding rose to 7.03%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|21,68,826
|1.21
|490.44
|2,14,000
|1.88
|48.39
|76,873
|1.18
|17.38
|26,500
|2.13
|5.99
|10,500
|0.77
|2.37
|7,000
|1.39
|1.58
|3,080
|0.53
|0.7
|1,090
|0.52
|0.25
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:35 PM IST IST
|FIEM Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:26 PM IST IST
|FIEM Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial Results
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:19 AM IST IST
|FIEM Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:08 AM IST IST
|FIEM Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|FIEM Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
FIEM Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/02/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36999DL1989PLC034928 and registration number is 034928. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric lighting equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2814.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for FIEM Industries is ₹2,582.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The FIEM Industries is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of FIEM Industries is ₹6,795.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of FIEM Industries are ₹2,607.25 and ₹2,470.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which FIEM Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of FIEM Industries is ₹2,554.30 and 52-week low of FIEM Industries is ₹1,794.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The FIEM Industries has shown returns of 3.51% over the past day, 14.65% for the past month, 13.4% over 3 months, 38.7% over 1 year, 40.12% across 3 years, and 45.39% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of FIEM Industries are 26.59 and 5.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.55 per annum.
Source: Dion Global