What is the Market Cap of FIEM Industries Ltd.? The market cap of FIEM Industries Ltd. is ₹2,638.09 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of FIEM Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of FIEM Industries Ltd. is 18.12 and PB ratio of FIEM Industries Ltd. is 3.47 as on .

What is the share price of FIEM Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for FIEM Industries Ltd. is ₹2,4.65 as on .