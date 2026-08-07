What is the share price of FIEM Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for FIEM Industries is ₹2,582.05 as on .

What kind of stock is FIEM Industries? The FIEM Industries is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of FIEM Industries? The market cap of FIEM Industries is ₹6,795.87 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of FIEM Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of FIEM Industries are ₹2,607.25 and ₹2,470.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of FIEM Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which FIEM Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of FIEM Industries is ₹2,554.30 and 52-week low of FIEM Industries is ₹1,794.05 as on .

How has the FIEM Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The FIEM Industries has shown returns of 3.51% over the past day, 14.65% for the past month, 13.4% over 3 months, 38.7% over 1 year, 40.12% across 3 years, and 45.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of FIEM Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of FIEM Industries are 26.59 and 5.59 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.55 per annum.

Source: Dion Global