Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

FIEM Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

FIEM INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Equipment Lamp | Smallcap | NSE
₹2,004.65 Closed
5.28100.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

FIEM Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,908.15₹2,084.00
₹2,004.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,364.00₹2,087.00
₹2,004.65
Open Price
₹1,920.00
Prev. Close
₹1,904.05
Volume
3,43,369

FIEM Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,074.65
  • R22,167.25
  • R32,250.5
  • Pivot
    1,991.4
  • S11,898.8
  • S21,815.55
  • S31,722.95

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,582.841,899.12
  • 101,574.981,883.25
  • 201,500.841,874.63
  • 501,517.831,851.89
  • 1001,440.961,808.64
  • 2001,230.251,721.52

FIEM Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.113.5911.6516.9732.78245.94168.41
1.7319.6737.2369.4619.2546.34-63.35
3.409.4820.9636.8042.9957.0714.48
8.139.4477.28107.20127.17461.10450.10

FIEM Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

FIEM Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About FIEM Industries Ltd.

FIEM Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/02/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36999DL1989PLC034928 and registration number is 034928. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories for motor vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1572.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. J K Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Seema Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rahul Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Aanchal Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kashi Ram Yadav
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mohan Bir Sahni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S K Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Iqbal Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V K Malhotra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jawahar Thakur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shobha Khatri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vineet Sahni
    Director & CEO

FAQs on FIEM Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of FIEM Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of FIEM Industries Ltd. is ₹2,638.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of FIEM Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of FIEM Industries Ltd. is 18.12 and PB ratio of FIEM Industries Ltd. is 3.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of FIEM Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for FIEM Industries Ltd. is ₹2,4.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of FIEM Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which FIEM Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of FIEM Industries Ltd. is ₹2,87.00 and 52-week low of FIEM Industries Ltd. is ₹1,364.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data