Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.85
|33.55
|82.32
|109.31
|279.46
|1,450.64
|703.73
|13.33
|11.96
|37.25
|63.22
|118.90
|430.96
|202.88
|7.32
|2.33
|12.82
|0
|-30.16
|-48.24
|-79.44
|13.33
|4.08
|-0.97
|36.00
|14.61
|72.88
|24.39
|9.48
|62.82
|108.20
|29.59
|-17.53
|-60.44
|-91.01
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|12,42,965
|1.36
|470.13
|HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan
|9,55,251
|0.6
|361.3
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|9,04,863
|1.62
|342.25
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|8,21,017
|2.88
|310.53
|DSP Flexi Cap Fund
|7,87,759
|3.38
|297.95
|DSP Equity & Bond Fund
|5,37,723
|2.54
|203.38
|HDFC Multi Cap Fund
|3,94,000
|1.94
|149.02
|HSBC Flexi Cap Fund
|2,12,481
|2.26
|80.37
|DSP Tiger Fund
|1,78,739
|2.88
|67.6
|Bandhan Flexi Cap Fund
|1,61,956
|1.01
|61.26
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Apar Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L91110GJ1989PLC012802 and registration number is 012802. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8595.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Apar Industries Ltd. is ₹19,166.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Apar Industries Ltd. is 30.05 and PB ratio of Apar Industries Ltd. is 8.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apar Industries Ltd. is ₹4,957.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apar Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apar Industries Ltd. is ₹5,349.95 and 52-week low of Apar Industries Ltd. is ₹1,174.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.