Apar Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

APAR INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - Transformers | Smallcap | NSE
₹4,957.40 Closed
-1.02-51.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Apar Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,900.00₹5,034.90
₹4,957.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,174.55₹5,349.95
₹4,957.40
Open Price
₹5,010.95
Prev. Close
₹5,008.45
Volume
1,06,198

Apar Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15,020.6
  • R25,095.2
  • R35,155.5
  • Pivot
    4,960.3
  • S14,885.7
  • S24,825.4
  • S34,750.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,488.454,982.31
  • 101,449.884,866.04
  • 201,389.754,587.35
  • 501,313.694,035.04
  • 1001,141.923,503.98
  • 200907.42,856.03

Apar Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.8533.5582.32109.31279.461,450.64703.73
13.3311.9637.2563.22118.90430.96202.88
7.322.3312.820-30.16-48.24-79.44
13.334.08-0.9736.0014.6172.8824.39
9.4862.82108.2029.59-17.53-60.44-91.01

Apar Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Apar Industries Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund12,42,9651.36470.13
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan9,55,2510.6361.3
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan9,04,8631.62342.25
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan8,21,0172.88310.53
DSP Flexi Cap Fund7,87,7593.38297.95
DSP Equity & Bond Fund5,37,7232.54203.38
HDFC Multi Cap Fund3,94,0001.94149.02
HSBC Flexi Cap Fund2,12,4812.2680.37
DSP Tiger Fund1,78,7392.8867.6
Bandhan Flexi Cap Fund1,61,9561.0161.26
Apar Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Apar Industries Ltd.

Apar Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L91110GJ1989PLC012802 and registration number is 012802. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8595.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kushal N Desai
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. C N Desai
    Executive & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Nina Kapasi
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. F B Virani
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Sehgal
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Rishabh K Desai
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Kaushal J Sampat
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Apar Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Apar Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Apar Industries Ltd. is ₹19,166.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Apar Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Apar Industries Ltd. is 30.05 and PB ratio of Apar Industries Ltd. is 8.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Apar Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apar Industries Ltd. is ₹4,957.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Apar Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apar Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apar Industries Ltd. is ₹5,349.95 and 52-week low of Apar Industries Ltd. is ₹1,174.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

