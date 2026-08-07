What is the share price of Apar Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apar Industries is ₹16,551.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Apar Industries? The Apar Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Apar Industries? The market cap of Apar Industries is ₹66,508.07 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Apar Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Apar Industries are ₹16,696.95 and ₹16,121.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Apar Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apar Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apar Industries is ₹17,148.00 and 52-week low of Apar Industries is ₹6,800.00 as on .

How has the Apar Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Apar Industries has shown returns of 2.66% over the past day, 17.04% for the past month, 29.32% over 3 months, 90.47% over 1 year, 63.15% across 3 years, and 90.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Apar Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Apar Industries are 56.29 and 12.33 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.36 per annum.

Source: Dion Global