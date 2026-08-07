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Apar Industries Share Price

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BSE

APAR INDUSTRIES

Largecap | BSE
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Chemicals
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Here's the live share price of Apar Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹16,551.00 Closed
2.66₹ 429.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Apar Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16,121.45₹16,696.95
₹16,551.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6,800.00₹17,148.00
₹16,551.00
Open Price
₹16,162.00
Prev. Close
₹16,121.45
Volume
7,700

Source: Dion Global

Apar Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Apar Industries		15.2317.0429.3273.0090.4763.1590.63
Pidilite Industries		3.132.5914.5311.698.968.398.29
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		3.3814.0418.9528.6625.7817.4621.29
Aether Industries		2.8719.8531.0260.80112.5315.3815.42
Aarti Industries		2.514.832.836.6932.661.85-12.01
Privi Speciality Chemicals		0.34-0.643.6431.8846.1350.9716.08
Anupam Rasayan India		0.42-4.67-11.39-8.127.209.4211.28
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		-1.94-2.06-5.197.49-12.66-1.37-0.82
Clean Science & Technology		8.15-1.02-9.20-0.49-33.59-15.87-13.08
Galaxy Surfactants		5.871.816.6910.93-15.88-7.72-8.54
Neogen Chemicals		0.383.9517.6154.2844.069.0917.74
Fineotex Chemical		5.4911.3849.5571.3574.5211.4229.16
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem		-5.0937.2524.9338.2358.070.24-3.94
Grauer & Weil (India)		-8.36-10.040.46-2.26-26.225.9016.19
Rossari Biotech		1.89-0.16-4.58-4.22-21.59-15.09-17.81
Camlin Fine Sciences		-0.98-6.47-7.26-24.87-48.20-6.29-6.65
Thirumalai Chemicals		-3.76-4.44-24.54-21.34-41.26-6.81-3.34
Paushak		11.8330.1836.3751.02-6.16-5.36-9.08
Sunshield Chemicals		2.472.6641.8942.8737.5210.0325.26
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals		11.256.1614.544.74-12.63-9.63-16.77

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Apar Industries has gained 90.47% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%), Aether Industries (112.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Apar Industries has outperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Gujarat Fluorochemicals (21.29%).

Apar Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Apar Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
514,041.6214,985.56
1013,895.9814,568.07
2013,907.3314,370.11
5014,321.2614,021.9
10012,730.2213,031.52
20010,785.0911,582.19

Source: Dion Global

Apar Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Apar Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 23.02%, FII holding rose to 10.76%, and public shareholding moved down to 8.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Apar Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
9,23,6302.141,449.64
8,56,4871.711,344.26
5,22,7562.43820.47
5,05,3711.96793.18
4,95,8394.23778.22
4,87,9920.72765.9
3,09,8413.65486.3
2,94,7664.18462.64
2,73,7115.48429.59
2,50,4512.16393.08

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Apar Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 09:06 PM IST ISTApar Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 31, 2026, 01:14 AM IST ISTApar Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 30, 2026, 10:53 PM IST ISTApar Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
Jul 28, 2026, 07:06 PM IST ISTApar Industries - Intimation Of Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Statements For The Financial Year Ended March 3
Jul 27, 2026, 10:15 PM IST ISTApar Industries - Corporate Presentation - July, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Apar Industries

Apar Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L91110GJ1989PLC012802 and registration number is 012802. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables (insulated wire and cable made of steel, copper, aluminium). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21996.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kushal N Desai
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. C N Desai
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Nirupa K Bhatt
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Sehgal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kaushal J Sampat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rishabh K Desai
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Apar Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Apar Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apar Industries is ₹16,551.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Apar Industries?

The Apar Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Apar Industries?

The market cap of Apar Industries is ₹66,508.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Apar Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Apar Industries are ₹16,696.95 and ₹16,121.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Apar Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apar Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apar Industries is ₹17,148.00 and 52-week low of Apar Industries is ₹6,800.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Apar Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Apar Industries has shown returns of 2.66% over the past day, 17.04% for the past month, 29.32% over 3 months, 90.47% over 1 year, 63.15% across 3 years, and 90.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Apar Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Apar Industries are 56.29 and 12.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.36 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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