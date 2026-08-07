Here's the live share price of Apar Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Apar Industries
|15.23
|17.04
|29.32
|73.00
|90.47
|63.15
|90.63
|Pidilite Industries
|3.13
|2.59
|14.53
|11.69
|8.96
|8.39
|8.29
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|3.38
|14.04
|18.95
|28.66
|25.78
|17.46
|21.29
|Aether Industries
|2.87
|19.85
|31.02
|60.80
|112.53
|15.38
|15.42
|Aarti Industries
|2.51
|4.83
|2.83
|6.69
|32.66
|1.85
|-12.01
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|0.34
|-0.64
|3.64
|31.88
|46.13
|50.97
|16.08
|Anupam Rasayan India
|0.42
|-4.67
|-11.39
|-8.12
|7.20
|9.42
|11.28
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|-1.94
|-2.06
|-5.19
|7.49
|-12.66
|-1.37
|-0.82
|Clean Science & Technology
|8.15
|-1.02
|-9.20
|-0.49
|-33.59
|-15.87
|-13.08
|Galaxy Surfactants
|5.87
|1.81
|6.69
|10.93
|-15.88
|-7.72
|-8.54
|Neogen Chemicals
|0.38
|3.95
|17.61
|54.28
|44.06
|9.09
|17.74
|Fineotex Chemical
|5.49
|11.38
|49.55
|71.35
|74.52
|11.42
|29.16
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|-5.09
|37.25
|24.93
|38.23
|58.07
|0.24
|-3.94
|Grauer & Weil (India)
|-8.36
|-10.04
|0.46
|-2.26
|-26.22
|5.90
|16.19
|Rossari Biotech
|1.89
|-0.16
|-4.58
|-4.22
|-21.59
|-15.09
|-17.81
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|-0.98
|-6.47
|-7.26
|-24.87
|-48.20
|-6.29
|-6.65
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|-3.76
|-4.44
|-24.54
|-21.34
|-41.26
|-6.81
|-3.34
|Paushak
|11.83
|30.18
|36.37
|51.02
|-6.16
|-5.36
|-9.08
|Sunshield Chemicals
|2.47
|2.66
|41.89
|42.87
|37.52
|10.03
|25.26
|Chemcon Speciality Chemicals
|11.25
|6.16
|14.54
|4.74
|-12.63
|-9.63
|-16.77
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Apar Industries has gained 90.47% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%), Aether Industries (112.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Apar Industries has outperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Gujarat Fluorochemicals (21.29%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|14,041.62
|14,985.56
|10
|13,895.98
|14,568.07
|20
|13,907.33
|14,370.11
|50
|14,321.26
|14,021.9
|100
|12,730.22
|13,031.52
|200
|10,785.09
|11,582.19
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Apar Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 23.02%, FII holding rose to 10.76%, and public shareholding moved down to 8.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|9,23,630
|2.14
|1,449.64
|8,56,487
|1.71
|1,344.26
|5,22,756
|2.43
|820.47
|5,05,371
|1.96
|793.18
|4,95,839
|4.23
|778.22
|4,87,992
|0.72
|765.9
|3,09,841
|3.65
|486.3
|2,94,766
|4.18
|462.64
|2,73,711
|5.48
|429.59
|2,50,451
|2.16
|393.08
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:06 PM IST IST
|Apar Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:14 AM IST IST
|Apar Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|Apar Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
|Jul 28, 2026, 07:06 PM IST IST
|Apar Industries - Intimation Of Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Statements For The Financial Year Ended March 3
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:15 PM IST IST
|Apar Industries - Corporate Presentation - July, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Apar Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L91110GJ1989PLC012802 and registration number is 012802. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables (insulated wire and cable made of steel, copper, aluminium). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21996.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apar Industries is ₹16,551.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Apar Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Apar Industries is ₹66,508.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Apar Industries are ₹16,696.95 and ₹16,121.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apar Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apar Industries is ₹17,148.00 and 52-week low of Apar Industries is ₹6,800.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Apar Industries has shown returns of 2.66% over the past day, 17.04% for the past month, 29.32% over 3 months, 90.47% over 1 year, 63.15% across 3 years, and 90.63% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Apar Industries are 56.29 and 12.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.36 per annum.
Source: Dion Global