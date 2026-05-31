What is the share price of Gujarat Energy? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Energy is ₹401.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Gujarat Energy? The Gujarat Energy is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Energy? The market cap of Gujarat Energy is ₹27,638.86 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat Energy? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Energy are ₹409.00 and ₹370.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Energy? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Energy is ₹508.60 and 52-week low of Gujarat Energy is ₹301.75 as on .

How has the Gujarat Energy performed historically in terms of returns? The Gujarat Energy has shown returns of 6.29% over the past day, 0.95% for the past month, -1.37% over 3 months, -14.63% over 1 year, -7.53% across 3 years, and -5.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat Energy? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Energy are 23.78 and 3.08 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.45 per annum.

Source: Dion Global