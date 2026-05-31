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Gujarat Energy Share Price

NSE
BSE

GUJARAT ENERGY

Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Petroleum
Theme
Energy
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Dollex 200BSE EnergyBSE MidCapBSE Power & EnergyBSE PSU

Here's the live share price of Gujarat Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹401.50 Closed
8.59₹ 31.75
As on May 29, 2026, 03:55 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gujarat Energy Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹370.05₹409.00
₹401.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹301.75₹508.60
₹401.50
Open Price
₹370.05
Prev. Close
₹369.75
Volume
1,15,090

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Energy Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gujarat Gas		7.643.130.771.44-12.78-6.87-4.71
GAIL (India)		5.39-0.87-0.48-6.70-15.4015.6410.05
Gujarat State Petronet		-6.5014.32-10.00-8.03-19.85-0.750.74

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gujarat Gas has declined 12.78% compared to peers like GAIL (India) (-15.40%), Gujarat State Petronet (-19.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat Gas has underperformed peers relative to GAIL (India) (10.05%) and Gujarat State Petronet (0.74%).

Gujarat Energy Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Energy Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5372.94372.08
10371.06373.01
20378.63372.92
50359.37372.58
100385.98381.52
200401.38400.82

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Energy Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gujarat Energy saw a drop in promoter holding to 38.94%, while DII stake increased to 24.70%, FII holding rose to 10.57%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Gujarat Energy Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,13,81,4800.52432.55
79,49,2251.02302.11
77,09,4820.64293
53,11,6262.43201.87
24,50,0000.893.11
19,72,1000.4174.95
16,59,2600.1363.06
14,76,1580.2256.1
14,22,1720.8154.05
11,13,3160.7342.31

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
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Gujarat Energy Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
May 30, 2026, 09:30 PM IST ISTGujarat Gas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
May 30, 2026, 09:27 PM IST ISTGujarat Gas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
May 30, 2026, 09:25 PM IST ISTGujarat Gas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 30, 2026, 09:24 PM IST ISTGujarat Gas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
May 30, 2026, 09:23 PM IST ISTGujarat Gas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source: Dion Global

About Gujarat Energy

Gujarat Gas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/02/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40200GJ2012SGC069118 and registration number is 069118. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of gas; distribution of gaseous fuels through mains. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16486.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 137.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pankaj Joshi
    Chairman
  • Mr. Milind Torawane
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Balwant Singh
    Director
  • Dr. Rekha Jain
    Director
  • Prof. Yogesh Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Bhadresh Mehta
    Director
  • Mr. S J Haider
    Director
  • Dr. T Natarajan
    Director

FAQs on Gujarat Energy Share Price

What is the share price of Gujarat Energy?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Energy is ₹401.50 as on May 29, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gujarat Energy?

The Gujarat Energy is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Energy?

The market cap of Gujarat Energy is ₹27,638.86 Cr as on May 29, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat Energy?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Energy are ₹409.00 and ₹370.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Energy?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Energy is ₹508.60 and 52-week low of Gujarat Energy is ₹301.75 as on May 29, 2026.

How has the Gujarat Energy performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gujarat Energy has shown returns of 6.29% over the past day, 0.95% for the past month, -1.37% over 3 months, -14.63% over 1 year, -7.53% across 3 years, and -5.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat Energy?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Energy are 23.78 and 3.08 on May 29, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.45 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Energy News

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