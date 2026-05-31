Here's the live share price of Gujarat Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gujarat Gas
|7.64
|3.13
|0.77
|1.44
|-12.78
|-6.87
|-4.71
|GAIL (India)
|5.39
|-0.87
|-0.48
|-6.70
|-15.40
|15.64
|10.05
|Gujarat State Petronet
|-6.50
|14.32
|-10.00
|-8.03
|-19.85
|-0.75
|0.74
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gujarat Gas has declined 12.78% compared to peers like GAIL (India) (-15.40%), Gujarat State Petronet (-19.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat Gas has underperformed peers relative to GAIL (India) (10.05%) and Gujarat State Petronet (0.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|372.94
|372.08
|10
|371.06
|373.01
|20
|378.63
|372.92
|50
|359.37
|372.58
|100
|385.98
|381.52
|200
|401.38
|400.82
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gujarat Energy saw a drop in promoter holding to 38.94%, while DII stake increased to 24.70%, FII holding rose to 10.57%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,13,81,480
|0.52
|432.55
|79,49,225
|1.02
|302.11
|77,09,482
|0.64
|293
|53,11,626
|2.43
|201.87
|24,50,000
|0.8
|93.11
|19,72,100
|0.41
|74.95
|16,59,260
|0.13
|63.06
|14,76,158
|0.22
|56.1
|14,22,172
|0.81
|54.05
|11,13,316
|0.73
|42.31
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|May 30, 2026, 09:30 PM IST IST
|Gujarat Gas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|May 30, 2026, 09:27 PM IST IST
|Gujarat Gas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
|May 30, 2026, 09:25 PM IST IST
|Gujarat Gas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 30, 2026, 09:24 PM IST IST
|Gujarat Gas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|May 30, 2026, 09:23 PM IST IST
|Gujarat Gas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Source: Dion Global
Gujarat Gas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/02/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40200GJ2012SGC069118 and registration number is 069118. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of gas; distribution of gaseous fuels through mains. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16486.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 137.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Energy is ₹401.50 as on May 29, 2026.
The Gujarat Energy is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gujarat Energy is ₹27,638.86 Cr as on May 29, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Energy are ₹409.00 and ₹370.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Energy is ₹508.60 and 52-week low of Gujarat Energy is ₹301.75 as on May 29, 2026.
The Gujarat Energy has shown returns of 6.29% over the past day, 0.95% for the past month, -1.37% over 3 months, -14.63% over 1 year, -7.53% across 3 years, and -5.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Energy are 23.78 and 3.08 on May 29, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.45 per annum.
Source: Dion Global