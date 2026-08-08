Here's the live share price of KEC International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|KEC International
|2.33
|-3.66
|-21.59
|-23.65
|-41.30
|-9.45
|2.96
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|-4.41
|-4.31
|-13.43
|-6.18
|-4.87
|13.47
|15.48
|Adani Energy Solutions
|-1.25
|-1.38
|17.43
|57.68
|104.92
|25.08
|11.28
|GE Vernova T&D India
|0.18
|-2.42
|-9.53
|17.34
|55.43
|150.47
|100.05
|ACME Solar Holdings
|1.55
|0.29
|23.51
|61.35
|33.13
|13.23
|7.74
|Kalpataru Projects International
|3.33
|-2.50
|0.84
|17.53
|18.54
|27.58
|23.79
|Voltamp Transformers
|0.27
|2.58
|3.27
|22.21
|23.81
|29.34
|44.42
|Transformers & Rectifiers (India)
|0.10
|-11.10
|-9.48
|3.72
|-41.36
|86.66
|79.03
|Quality Power Electrical Equipments
|-0.48
|1.85
|-11.74
|39.58
|45.18
|42.92
|23.90
|Transrail Lighting
|-5.76
|-6.60
|-19.11
|-16.29
|-39.73
|-5.05
|-3.06
|Vikram Solar
|-7.61
|-10.53
|-27.23
|-23.89
|-54.00
|-22.81
|-14.39
|Indo Tech Transformers
|9.83
|24.35
|40.02
|165.73
|136.45
|100.73
|75.58
|GK Energy
|6.00
|-7.37
|1.67
|21.29
|-18.33
|-6.53
|-3.97
|Bajel Projects
|8.66
|4.42
|4.87
|12.90
|-19.11
|-0.38
|-0.23
|Rajesh Power Services
|-0.13
|2.91
|-5.59
|-15.26
|-41.72
|8.73
|5.15
|Solarworld Energy Solutions
|-10.52
|-19.42
|-20.88
|-26.42
|-47.88
|-19.52
|-12.22
|Jyoti Structures
|6.48
|0.09
|-18.09
|13.64
|-30.89
|4.61
|0.83
|Neueon Corporation
|0
|-2.98
|-35.57
|46.38
|159.72
|62.13
|41.26
|Om Power Transmission
|1.01
|-1.80
|-10.38
|-10.81
|-10.81
|-3.74
|-2.26
|Modern Malleables
|-12.40
|-34.58
|-35.80
|347.59
|2,373.94
|191.38
|89.97
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, KEC International has declined 41.30% compared to peers like Power Grid Corporation of India (-4.87%), Adani Energy Solutions (104.92%), GE Vernova T&D India (55.43%). From a 5 year perspective, KEC International has underperformed peers relative to Power Grid Corporation of India (15.48%) and Adani Energy Solutions (11.28%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|471.96
|474.3
|10
|473.8
|475.8
|20
|484.9
|482.69
|50
|500.21
|500.84
|100
|526.03
|533.57
|200
|616.21
|599.8
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, KEC International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 23.34%, FII holding rose to 9.92%, and public shareholding moved up to 16.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|90,32,350
|0.47
|471.04
|66,80,208
|0.64
|348.37
|49,59,256
|0.64
|258.63
|25,00,000
|0.23
|130.38
|23,02,232
|0.32
|120.06
|21,77,472
|0.81
|113.56
|20,00,000
|0.47
|104.3
|17,80,266
|0.76
|92.84
|17,30,868
|0.12
|90.26
|17,11,346
|0.6
|89.25
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:34 PM IST IST
|KEC International - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 03:33 AM IST IST
|KEC International - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:37 PM IST IST
|KEC International - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:21 PM IST IST
|KEC International - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Unaudited Consolidated And Standalone Financial Results Of T
|Jul 30, 2026, 02:10 AM IST IST
|KEC International - Communication To Shareholders Under Regulation 36(1)(B) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure R
Source: Dion Global
KEC International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/03/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH2005PLC152061 and registration number is 152061. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of utility projects. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19046.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 53.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KEC International is ₹480.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KEC International is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of KEC International is ₹12,777.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of KEC International are ₹480.50 and ₹472.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KEC International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KEC International is ₹938.00 and 52-week low of KEC International is ₹460.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KEC International has shown returns of 0.43% over the past day, -3.66% for the past month, -21.59% over 3 months, -41.3% over 1 year, -9.45% across 3 years, and 2.96% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KEC International are 21.10 and 2.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.15 per annum.
Source: Dion Global