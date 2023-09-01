Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

KEC International Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KEC INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : Power - Transmission/Equipment | Smallcap | NSE
₹669.95 Closed
-0.22-1.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

KEC International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹664.00₹676.45
₹669.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹400.30₹699.00
₹669.95
Open Price
₹671.35
Prev. Close
₹671.45
Volume
1,83,162

KEC International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1676.17
  • R2682.53
  • R3688.62
  • Pivot
    670.08
  • S1663.72
  • S2657.63
  • S3651.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5425.83663.81
  • 10422.92657.28
  • 20428.97647.49
  • 50419.92618.22
  • 100418.33579.03
  • 200424.36533.18

KEC International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.927.1325.9544.7163.34112.75117.48
4.210.168.2415.2111.5486.4072.89
-5.682.611.1522.21-78.74213.06278.48
5.174.2121.7520.0462.99148.1579.21
-9.9925.8475.08199.34133.89209.7514.05
-1.7721.9237.67102.83102.82398.98518.94
-0.8534.4039.8693.08204.021,066.17477.34
0.9515.9315.9315.9315.9315.9315.93
-6.9405.2434.90-45.97378.57179.17
-2.87-7.9915.22142.39151.13370.96226.14
13.2526.3639.0139.0139.0139.0139.01
15.893.559.27106.7385.1985.1985.19

KEC International Ltd. Share Holdings

KEC International Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan90,32,3501.26572.52
Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan81,99,9991.29519.76
HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund - Regular Plan77,28,3012.33489.86
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan52,00,0001.56329.6
HSBC Value Fund38,87,9702.71246.44
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan25,72,1361.51163.03
DSP Flexi Cap Fund24,92,0521.79157.96
DSP Tax Saver Fund24,45,1811.31154.99
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund22,15,9321.97140.46
Bandhan Sterling Value Fund22,00,0002.13139.45
View All Mutual Funds

KEC International Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About KEC International Ltd.

KEC International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/03/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH2005PLC152061 and registration number is 152061. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wiring and wiring devices. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12573.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 51.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. H V Goenka
    Chairman
  • Mr. Vimal Kejriwal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. A T Vaswani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dilip G Piramal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. G L Mirchandani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nirupama Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S M Trehan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Chandak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikram Gandhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M S Unnikrishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinayak Chatterjee
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on KEC International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of KEC International Ltd.?

The market cap of KEC International Ltd. is ₹17,262.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of KEC International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of KEC International Ltd. is 98.06 and PB ratio of KEC International Ltd. is 4.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of KEC International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KEC International Ltd. is ₹669.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KEC International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KEC International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KEC International Ltd. is ₹699.00 and 52-week low of KEC International Ltd. is ₹400.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data