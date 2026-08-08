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KEC International Share Price

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BSE

KEC INTERNATIONAL

R P Goenka Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Power
Theme
Data CenterWater Management
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE India InfrastructureBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of KEC International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹480.00 Closed
0.43₹ 2.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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KEC International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹472.05₹480.50
₹480.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹460.30₹938.00
₹480.00
Open Price
₹475.85
Prev. Close
₹477.95
Volume
59,125

Source: Dion Global

KEC International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
KEC International		2.33-3.66-21.59-23.65-41.30-9.452.96
Power Grid Corporation of India		-4.41-4.31-13.43-6.18-4.8713.4715.48
Adani Energy Solutions		-1.25-1.3817.4357.68104.9225.0811.28
GE Vernova T&D India		0.18-2.42-9.5317.3455.43150.47100.05
ACME Solar Holdings		1.550.2923.5161.3533.1313.237.74
Kalpataru Projects International		3.33-2.500.8417.5318.5427.5823.79
Voltamp Transformers		0.272.583.2722.2123.8129.3444.42
Transformers & Rectifiers (India)		0.10-11.10-9.483.72-41.3686.6679.03
Quality Power Electrical Equipments		-0.481.85-11.7439.5845.1842.9223.90
Transrail Lighting		-5.76-6.60-19.11-16.29-39.73-5.05-3.06
Vikram Solar		-7.61-10.53-27.23-23.89-54.00-22.81-14.39
Indo Tech Transformers		9.8324.3540.02165.73136.45100.7375.58
GK Energy		6.00-7.371.6721.29-18.33-6.53-3.97
Bajel Projects		8.664.424.8712.90-19.11-0.38-0.23
Rajesh Power Services		-0.132.91-5.59-15.26-41.728.735.15
Solarworld Energy Solutions		-10.52-19.42-20.88-26.42-47.88-19.52-12.22
Jyoti Structures		6.480.09-18.0913.64-30.894.610.83
Neueon Corporation		0-2.98-35.5746.38159.7262.1341.26
Om Power Transmission		1.01-1.80-10.38-10.81-10.81-3.74-2.26
Modern Malleables		-12.40-34.58-35.80347.592,373.94191.3889.97

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, KEC International has declined 41.30% compared to peers like Power Grid Corporation of India (-4.87%), Adani Energy Solutions (104.92%), GE Vernova T&D India (55.43%). From a 5 year perspective, KEC International has underperformed peers relative to Power Grid Corporation of India (15.48%) and Adani Energy Solutions (11.28%).

KEC International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

KEC International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5471.96474.3
10473.8475.8
20484.9482.69
50500.21500.84
100526.03533.57
200616.21599.8

Source: Dion Global

KEC International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, KEC International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 23.34%, FII holding rose to 9.92%, and public shareholding moved up to 16.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

KEC International Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
90,32,3500.47471.04
66,80,2080.64348.37
49,59,2560.64258.63
25,00,0000.23130.38
23,02,2320.32120.06
21,77,4720.81113.56
20,00,0000.47104.3
17,80,2660.7692.84
17,30,8680.1290.26
17,11,3460.689.25

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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KEC International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:34 PM IST ISTKEC International - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 03:33 AM IST ISTKEC International - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Aug 03, 2026, 08:37 PM IST ISTKEC International - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 03, 2026, 08:21 PM IST ISTKEC International - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Unaudited Consolidated And Standalone Financial Results Of T
Jul 30, 2026, 02:10 AM IST ISTKEC International - Communication To Shareholders Under Regulation 36(1)(B) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure R

Source: Dion Global

About KEC International

KEC International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/03/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH2005PLC152061 and registration number is 152061. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of utility projects. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19046.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 53.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Harsh V Goenka
    Chairman
  • Mr. Vimal Kejriwal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Harsh Vardhan Shringla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikram Gandhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M S Unnikrishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinayak Chatterjee
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Arvind Singh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Neera Saggi
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Shirish Sankhe
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vimal Bhandari
    Independent Director

FAQs on KEC International Share Price

What is the share price of KEC International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KEC International is ₹480.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is KEC International?

The KEC International is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KEC International?

The market cap of KEC International is ₹12,777.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of KEC International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of KEC International are ₹480.50 and ₹472.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KEC International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KEC International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KEC International is ₹938.00 and 52-week low of KEC International is ₹460.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the KEC International performed historically in terms of returns?

The KEC International has shown returns of 0.43% over the past day, -3.66% for the past month, -21.59% over 3 months, -41.3% over 1 year, -9.45% across 3 years, and 2.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KEC International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KEC International are 21.10 and 2.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.15 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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