Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.92
|7.13
|25.95
|44.71
|63.34
|112.75
|117.48
|4.21
|0.16
|8.24
|15.21
|11.54
|86.40
|72.89
|-5.68
|2.61
|1.15
|22.21
|-78.74
|213.06
|278.48
|5.17
|4.21
|21.75
|20.04
|62.99
|148.15
|79.21
|-9.99
|25.84
|75.08
|199.34
|133.89
|209.75
|14.05
|-1.77
|21.92
|37.67
|102.83
|102.82
|398.98
|518.94
|-0.85
|34.40
|39.86
|93.08
|204.02
|1,066.17
|477.34
|0.95
|15.93
|15.93
|15.93
|15.93
|15.93
|15.93
|-6.94
|0
|5.24
|34.90
|-45.97
|378.57
|179.17
|-2.87
|-7.99
|15.22
|142.39
|151.13
|370.96
|226.14
|13.25
|26.36
|39.01
|39.01
|39.01
|39.01
|39.01
|15.89
|3.55
|9.27
|106.73
|85.19
|85.19
|85.19
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|90,32,350
|1.26
|572.52
|Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan
|81,99,999
|1.29
|519.76
|HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|77,28,301
|2.33
|489.86
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|52,00,000
|1.56
|329.6
|HSBC Value Fund
|38,87,970
|2.71
|246.44
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|25,72,136
|1.51
|163.03
|DSP Flexi Cap Fund
|24,92,052
|1.79
|157.96
|DSP Tax Saver Fund
|24,45,181
|1.31
|154.99
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|22,15,932
|1.97
|140.46
|Bandhan Sterling Value Fund
|22,00,000
|2.13
|139.45
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
KEC International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/03/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH2005PLC152061 and registration number is 152061. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wiring and wiring devices. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12573.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 51.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of KEC International Ltd. is ₹17,262.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of KEC International Ltd. is 98.06 and PB ratio of KEC International Ltd. is 4.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KEC International Ltd. is ₹669.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KEC International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KEC International Ltd. is ₹699.00 and 52-week low of KEC International Ltd. is ₹400.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.