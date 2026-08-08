What is the share price of KEC International? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KEC International is ₹480.00 as on .

What kind of stock is KEC International? The KEC International is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KEC International? The market cap of KEC International is ₹12,777.60 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of KEC International? Today’s highest and lowest price of KEC International are ₹480.50 and ₹472.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KEC International? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KEC International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KEC International is ₹938.00 and 52-week low of KEC International is ₹460.30 as on .

How has the KEC International performed historically in terms of returns? The KEC International has shown returns of 0.43% over the past day, -3.66% for the past month, -21.59% over 3 months, -41.3% over 1 year, -9.45% across 3 years, and 2.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KEC International? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KEC International are 21.10 and 2.07 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.15 per annum.

Source: Dion Global