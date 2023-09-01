Follow Us

Tata Chemicals Ltd. Share Price

TATA CHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Inorganic - Caustic Soda/Soda Ash | Largecap | NSE
₹1,071.15 Closed
0.919.7
As on Sep 1, 2023
Tata Chemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,061.80₹1,076.00
₹1,071.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹876.80₹1,214.90
₹1,071.15
Open Price
₹1,065.00
Prev. Close
₹1,061.45
Volume
5,91,125

Tata Chemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,076.7
  • R21,083.45
  • R31,090.9
  • Pivot
    1,069.25
  • S11,062.5
  • S21,055.05
  • S31,048.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,157.821,048.83
  • 101,157.391,035.22
  • 201,135.711,024.73
  • 501,126.811,011.59
  • 1001,001.081,002.13
  • 200974.6995.09

Tata Chemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.99-0.1010.617.77-5.91245.6339.57
16.6711.4325.4216.741.48271.89135.92
11.978.8612.4614.84-19.14109.6327.75
9.466.824.07-1.55-20.8892.6953.76
5.149.8510.8936.3111.44144.36124.78
1.271.49-9.64-17.444.82142.6447.08

Tata Chemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

Tata Chemicals Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan42,60,0000.99451.28
Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan37,50,0000.99397.26
DSP Mid Cap Fund31,56,4782.29334.38
Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan20,64,8841.49218.74
Nippon India Growth Fund15,61,4270.95165.41
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan11,57,4521.06122.61
DSP Equity Opportunities Fund10,59,1391.29112.2
PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund8,00,0000.9284.75
HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan5,08,0000.553.82
Bandhan Tax Advantage (ELSS) Fund5,00,0001.0652.97
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Tata Chemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Tata Chemicals Ltd.

Tata Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/01/1939 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH1939PLC002893 and registration number is 002893. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3720.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 254.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ratan N Tata
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. N Chandrasekaran
    Chairman
  • Mr. R Mukundan
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Zarir Langrana
    Executive Director
  • Mr. S Padmanabhan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Dube
    Independent Director
  • Dr. C V Natraj
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K B S Anand
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vibha Paul Rishi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Padmini Khare Kaicker
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tata Chemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tata Chemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of Tata Chemicals Ltd. is ₹27,41.11 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tata Chemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tata Chemicals Ltd. is 11.67 and PB ratio of Tata Chemicals Ltd. is 1.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tata Chemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Chemicals Ltd. is ₹1,71.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tata Chemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Chemicals Ltd. is ₹1,214.90 and 52-week low of Tata Chemicals Ltd. is ₹876.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

