Here's the live share price of Tata Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tata Chemicals
|-0.35
|-6.49
|-16.61
|-5.46
|-30.09
|-13.57
|-4.53
|Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals
|0.22
|13.03
|-14.76
|41.95
|17.42
|0.19
|5.82
|GHCL
|-0.48
|2.16
|-17.40
|-16.43
|-21.79
|-7.12
|3.20
|TGV SRAAC
|4.81
|4.30
|-3.79
|19.09
|-1.55
|3.17
|21.92
|Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers
|1.14
|-1.50
|6.42
|18.59
|-23.91
|-2.13
|37.74
|Primo Chemicals
|-5.88
|-1.54
|-5.50
|5.80
|-12.12
|-27.65
|0.72
|Chemfab Alkalis
|-3.30
|-1.26
|-12.42
|-7.87
|-45.17
|4.88
|18.70
|Lords Chloro Alkali
|1.85
|2.86
|-0.75
|-3.42
|-27.45
|-1.76
|21.15
|Caprolactam Chemicals
|2.34
|-1.51
|-7.88
|-32.69
|16.64
|-6.09
|-6.51
|Jayshree Chemicals
|-1.99
|1.55
|-11.66
|-12.18
|-24.62
|-3.90
|-3.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tata Chemicals has declined 30.09% compared to peers like Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals (17.42%), GHCL (-21.79%), TGV SRAAC (-1.55%). From a 5 year perspective, Tata Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals (5.82%) and GHCL (3.20%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|674.36
|671
|10
|681.68
|676.7
|20
|694
|686.49
|50
|715.91
|703.72
|100
|709.88
|717.83
|200
|745.86
|753.48
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tata Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 21.11%, FII holding rose to 12.06%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|37,50,000
|0.48
|268.48
|26,20,769
|0.31
|187.63
|22,20,263
|0.43
|158.96
|20,64,884
|0.47
|147.84
|19,98,279
|1.53
|143.07
|12,31,600
|0.47
|88.18
|8,88,779
|0.35
|63.63
|8,68,808
|0.21
|62.2
|8,17,211
|0.07
|58.51
|6,52,838
|1.27
|46.74
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:28 PM IST IST
|Tata Chemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:09 PM IST IST
|Tata Chemicals - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Read With Schedule III Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requir
|Jul 29, 2026, 08:17 PM IST IST
|Tata Chemicals - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
|Jul 28, 2026, 02:47 AM IST IST
|Tata Chemicals - Audio Recording Of Analysts/Investors Call Pertaining To The Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30
|Jul 28, 2026, 12:04 AM IST IST
|Tata Chemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Tata Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/01/1939 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH1939PLC002893 and registration number is 002893. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4831.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 255.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Chemicals is ₹671.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tata Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tata Chemicals is ₹17,094.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tata Chemicals are ₹701.75 and ₹668.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Chemicals is ₹1,026.00 and 52-week low of Tata Chemicals is ₹581.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tata Chemicals has shown returns of 1.17% over the past day, -6.49% for the past month, -16.61% over 3 months, -30.09% over 1 year, -13.57% across 3 years, and -4.53% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tata Chemicals are -7.90 and 0.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.64 per annum.
Source: Dion Global