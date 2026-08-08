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Tata Chemicals Share Price

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BSE

TATA CHEMICALS

Tata Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
Battery StorageCommoditiesElectric VehiclesEV Charging
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Tata Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹671.00 Closed
1.17₹ 7.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tata Chemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹668.00₹701.75
₹671.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹581.30₹1,026.00
₹671.00
Open Price
₹679.55
Prev. Close
₹663.25
Volume
1,84,222

Source: Dion Global

Tata Chemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tata Chemicals		-0.35-6.49-16.61-5.46-30.09-13.57-4.53
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals		0.2213.03-14.7641.9517.420.195.82
GHCL		-0.482.16-17.40-16.43-21.79-7.123.20
TGV SRAAC		4.814.30-3.7919.09-1.553.1721.92
Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers		1.14-1.506.4218.59-23.91-2.1337.74
Primo Chemicals		-5.88-1.54-5.505.80-12.12-27.650.72
Chemfab Alkalis		-3.30-1.26-12.42-7.87-45.174.8818.70
Lords Chloro Alkali		1.852.86-0.75-3.42-27.45-1.7621.15
Caprolactam Chemicals		2.34-1.51-7.88-32.6916.64-6.09-6.51
Jayshree Chemicals		-1.991.55-11.66-12.18-24.62-3.90-3.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tata Chemicals has declined 30.09% compared to peers like Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals (17.42%), GHCL (-21.79%), TGV SRAAC (-1.55%). From a 5 year perspective, Tata Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals (5.82%) and GHCL (3.20%).

Tata Chemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tata Chemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5674.36671
10681.68676.7
20694686.49
50715.91703.72
100709.88717.83
200745.86753.48

Source: Dion Global

Tata Chemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tata Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 21.11%, FII holding rose to 12.06%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Tata Chemicals Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
37,50,0000.48268.48
26,20,7690.31187.63
22,20,2630.43158.96
20,64,8840.47147.84
19,98,2791.53143.07
12,31,6000.4788.18
8,88,7790.3563.63
8,68,8080.2162.2
8,17,2110.0758.51
6,52,8381.2746.74

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Tata Chemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 09:28 PM IST ISTTata Chemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 29, 2026, 11:09 PM IST ISTTata Chemicals - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Read With Schedule III Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requir
Jul 29, 2026, 08:17 PM IST ISTTata Chemicals - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Jul 28, 2026, 02:47 AM IST ISTTata Chemicals - Audio Recording Of Analysts/Investors Call Pertaining To The Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30
Jul 28, 2026, 12:04 AM IST ISTTata Chemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Tata Chemicals

Tata Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/01/1939 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH1939PLC002893 and registration number is 002893. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4831.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 255.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. S Padmanabhan
    Chairman
  • Mr. R Mukundan
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Modan Saha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Padmini Khare Kaicker
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Dube
    Independent Director
  • Dr. C V Natraj
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K B S Anand
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tata Chemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Tata Chemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Chemicals is ₹671.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tata Chemicals?

The Tata Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tata Chemicals?

The market cap of Tata Chemicals is ₹17,094.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tata Chemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tata Chemicals are ₹701.75 and ₹668.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tata Chemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Chemicals is ₹1,026.00 and 52-week low of Tata Chemicals is ₹581.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tata Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tata Chemicals has shown returns of 1.17% over the past day, -6.49% for the past month, -16.61% over 3 months, -30.09% over 1 year, -13.57% across 3 years, and -4.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tata Chemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tata Chemicals are -7.90 and 0.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.64 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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