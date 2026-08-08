What is the share price of Tata Chemicals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Chemicals is ₹671.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Tata Chemicals? The Tata Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tata Chemicals? The market cap of Tata Chemicals is ₹17,094.15 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tata Chemicals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tata Chemicals are ₹701.75 and ₹668.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tata Chemicals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Chemicals is ₹1,026.00 and 52-week low of Tata Chemicals is ₹581.30 as on .

How has the Tata Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns? The Tata Chemicals has shown returns of 1.17% over the past day, -6.49% for the past month, -16.61% over 3 months, -30.09% over 1 year, -13.57% across 3 years, and -4.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tata Chemicals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tata Chemicals are -7.90 and 0.81 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.64 per annum.

Source: Dion Global