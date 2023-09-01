Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.99
|-0.10
|10.61
|7.77
|-5.91
|245.63
|39.57
|16.67
|11.43
|25.42
|16.74
|1.48
|271.89
|135.92
|11.97
|8.86
|12.46
|14.84
|-19.14
|109.63
|27.75
|9.46
|6.82
|4.07
|-1.55
|-20.88
|92.69
|53.76
|5.14
|9.85
|10.89
|36.31
|11.44
|144.36
|124.78
|1.27
|1.49
|-9.64
|-17.44
|4.82
|142.64
|47.08
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|42,60,000
|0.99
|451.28
|Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan
|37,50,000
|0.99
|397.26
|DSP Mid Cap Fund
|31,56,478
|2.29
|334.38
|Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|20,64,884
|1.49
|218.74
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|15,61,427
|0.95
|165.41
|Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|11,57,452
|1.06
|122.61
|DSP Equity Opportunities Fund
|10,59,139
|1.29
|112.2
|PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund
|8,00,000
|0.92
|84.75
|HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|5,08,000
|0.5
|53.82
|Bandhan Tax Advantage (ELSS) Fund
|5,00,000
|1.06
|52.97
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|01 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Tata Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/01/1939 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH1939PLC002893 and registration number is 002893. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3720.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 254.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tata Chemicals Ltd. is ₹27,41.11 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tata Chemicals Ltd. is 11.67 and PB ratio of Tata Chemicals Ltd. is 1.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Chemicals Ltd. is ₹1,71.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Chemicals Ltd. is ₹1,214.90 and 52-week low of Tata Chemicals Ltd. is ₹876.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.