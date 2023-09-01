What is the Market Cap of Anant Raj Ltd.? The market cap of Anant Raj Ltd. is ₹7,156.05 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Anant Raj Ltd.? P/E ratio of Anant Raj Ltd. is 64.25 and PB ratio of Anant Raj Ltd. is 2.59 as on .

What is the share price of Anant Raj Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anant Raj Ltd. is ₹220.80 as on .