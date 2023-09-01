Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.49
|7.63
|44.45
|103.76
|153.44
|627.53
|338.26
|5.99
|0.80
|5.55
|41.63
|26.46
|213.05
|137.09
|5.93
|6.87
|24.14
|32.14
|33.24
|183.79
|202.56
|11.86
|10.79
|17.01
|136.92
|320.64
|555.32
|627.56
|14.13
|11.47
|32.82
|59.14
|37.62
|153.35
|174.62
|12.78
|20.36
|4.64
|6.28
|29.68
|153.43
|61.24
|1.30
|1.45
|4.46
|25.04
|15.48
|249.82
|308.69
|12.40
|10.19
|38.90
|87.34
|136.80
|406.97
|64.83
|7.64
|16.28
|22.34
|56.13
|54.53
|97.94
|-27.50
|6.99
|13.63
|29.41
|53.98
|10.00
|587.06
|279.02
|4.07
|-6.03
|6.40
|21.90
|16.70
|92.08
|103.66
|2.87
|11.70
|9.71
|6.10
|6.27
|119.08
|130.60
|3.50
|0.46
|18.88
|34.29
|8.80
|8.80
|8.80
|-4.93
|76.27
|85.17
|140.53
|116.16
|2,080.43
|432.57
|1.14
|-1.07
|-0.79
|26.52
|54.75
|357.40
|283.83
|3.75
|1.07
|9.36
|9.21
|-12.53
|136.95
|36.07
|10.34
|15.83
|65.73
|93.10
|57.27
|802.66
|387.90
|-1.35
|-0.35
|22.33
|51.83
|62.64
|175.58
|127.23
|13.42
|18.47
|20.85
|35.48
|-8.10
|31.52
|-45.59
|8.85
|42.01
|57.92
|101.39
|94.61
|394.02
|115.47
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Taurus Discovery (Midcap) Fund
|80,000
|1.71
|1.61
|Taurus Infrastructure Fund
|15,000
|4.78
|0.3
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|01 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|25 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|04 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|19 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Anant Raj Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400HR1985PLC021622 and registration number is 021622. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 353.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 59.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Anant Raj Ltd. is ₹7,156.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Anant Raj Ltd. is 64.25 and PB ratio of Anant Raj Ltd. is 2.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anant Raj Ltd. is ₹220.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anant Raj Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anant Raj Ltd. is ₹224.10 and 52-week low of Anant Raj Ltd. is ₹80.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.