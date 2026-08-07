Here's the live share price of Anant Raj along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Anant Raj
|-0.66
|15.12
|11.50
|9.90
|13.43
|46.26
|56.00
|DLF
|-2.11
|-0.94
|4.23
|-3.88
|-15.13
|9.67
|13.52
|Lodha Developers
|-2.75
|9.69
|25.12
|10.82
|-1.03
|18.50
|23.03
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-2.04
|-5.31
|6.73
|-0.51
|-2.81
|39.37
|35.03
|Phoenix Mills
|0.09
|-8.64
|3.53
|8.29
|30.12
|30.61
|34.27
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.73
|-6.76
|6.18
|13.55
|10.39
|17.34
|20.54
|Godrej Properties
|-1.60
|1.51
|10.22
|14.96
|1.03
|9.84
|5.78
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.49
|12.82
|0.32
|-3.82
|-18.69
|9.66
|17.95
|Sobha
|-2.35
|-7.78
|-7.58
|-13.47
|-14.01
|31.73
|17.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.40
|2.48
|-11.44
|-12.11
|-27.68
|20.44
|11.81
|Swan Corp
|0.41
|-6.65
|-13.24
|-26.59
|-27.37
|6.62
|18.65
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7.00
|27.57
|26.49
|24.41
|-6.06
|-1.87
|-1.13
|Embassy Developments
|2.64
|1.40
|-9.57
|-6.83
|-36.25
|-3.23
|-15.08
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|0.42
|6.17
|14.22
|4.27
|13.54
|-5.63
|11.41
|Max Estates
|1.01
|-10.47
|-5.35
|-2.24
|-11.90
|11.89
|6.98
|Ganesh Housing
|2.43
|-10.36
|8.69
|3.95
|-14.16
|20.26
|45.56
|Kalpataru
|-3.45
|-3.74
|-23.06
|-14.19
|-21.20
|-12.87
|-7.93
|Puravankara
|-0.21
|-4.39
|-4.99
|-14.22
|-22.78
|27.91
|14.96
|Raymond Realty
|7.09
|2.58
|8.38
|41.63
|7.19
|-10.53
|-6.46
|Sunteck Realty
|-1.32
|-9.22
|-14.08
|-28.49
|-21.12
|-6.87
|-5.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Anant Raj has gained 13.43% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Anant Raj has outperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|616.52
|623.75
|10
|610.03
|615.59
|20
|592.01
|599.73
|50
|555.63
|568.57
|100
|520.35
|549.47
|200
|545.55
|546.33
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Anant Raj saw a rise in promoter holding to 57.42%, while DII stake decreased to 4.60%, FII holding fell to 10.74%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|41,00,000
|1.71
|213.71
|26,42,133
|0.47
|137.72
|10,13,513
|1.15
|52.83
|8,79,611
|0.69
|45.85
|5,83,574
|0.92
|30.42
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:37 AM IST IST
|Anant Raj - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|Anant Raj - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst & Investor Day- Intimation
|Jul 22, 2026, 12:27 AM IST IST
|Anant Raj - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 22, 2026, 12:13 AM IST IST
|Anant Raj - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|Jul 22, 2026, 12:09 AM IST IST
|Anant Raj - Board Meeting Outcome for Composite Scheme Of Arrangement
Source: Dion Global
Anant Raj Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400HR1985PLC021622 and registration number is 021622. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1491.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 71.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anant Raj is ₹620.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Anant Raj is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Anant Raj is ₹22,312.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Anant Raj are ₹627.10 and ₹613.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anant Raj stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anant Raj is ₹744.10 and 52-week low of Anant Raj is ₹403.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Anant Raj has shown returns of 0.62% over the past day, 15.12% for the past month, 11.5% over 3 months, 13.43% over 1 year, 46.26% across 3 years, and 56.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anant Raj are 40.21 and 3.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.16 per annum.
Source: Dion Global