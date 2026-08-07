What is the share price of Anant Raj? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anant Raj is ₹620.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Anant Raj? The Anant Raj is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Anant Raj? The market cap of Anant Raj is ₹22,312.37 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Anant Raj? Today’s highest and lowest price of Anant Raj are ₹627.10 and ₹613.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anant Raj? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anant Raj stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anant Raj is ₹744.10 and 52-week low of Anant Raj is ₹403.00 as on .

How has the Anant Raj performed historically in terms of returns? The Anant Raj has shown returns of 0.62% over the past day, 15.12% for the past month, 11.5% over 3 months, 13.43% over 1 year, 46.26% across 3 years, and 56.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Anant Raj? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anant Raj are 40.21 and 3.85 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.16 per annum.

Source: Dion Global