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Anant Raj Share Price

NSE
BSE

ANANT RAJ

Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Theme
Artificial Intelligence (AI)Data Center
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE RealtyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Anant Raj along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹620.00 Closed
0.62₹ 3.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Anant Raj Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹613.00₹627.10
₹620.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹403.00₹744.10
₹620.00
Open Price
₹617.40
Prev. Close
₹616.20
Volume
65,494

Source: Dion Global

Anant Raj Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Anant Raj		-0.6615.1211.509.9013.4346.2656.00
DLF		-2.11-0.944.23-3.88-15.139.6713.52
Lodha Developers		-2.759.6925.1210.82-1.0318.5023.03
Prestige Estates Projects		-2.04-5.316.73-0.51-2.8139.3735.03
Phoenix Mills		0.09-8.643.538.2930.1230.6134.27
Oberoi Realty		-2.73-6.766.1813.5510.3917.3420.54
Godrej Properties		-1.601.5110.2214.961.039.845.78
Brigade Enterprises		0.4912.820.32-3.82-18.699.6617.95
Sobha		-2.35-7.78-7.58-13.47-14.0131.7317.93
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.402.48-11.44-12.11-27.6820.4411.81
Swan Corp		0.41-6.65-13.24-26.59-27.376.6218.65
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-7.0027.5726.4924.41-6.06-1.87-1.13
Embassy Developments		2.641.40-9.57-6.83-36.25-3.23-15.08
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		0.426.1714.224.2713.54-5.6311.41
Max Estates		1.01-10.47-5.35-2.24-11.9011.896.98
Ganesh Housing		2.43-10.368.693.95-14.1620.2645.56
Kalpataru		-3.45-3.74-23.06-14.19-21.20-12.87-7.93
Puravankara		-0.21-4.39-4.99-14.22-22.7827.9114.96
Raymond Realty		7.092.588.3841.637.19-10.53-6.46
Sunteck Realty		-1.32-9.22-14.08-28.49-21.12-6.87-5.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Anant Raj has gained 13.43% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Anant Raj has outperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).

Anant Raj Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Anant Raj Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5616.52623.75
10610.03615.59
20592.01599.73
50555.63568.57
100520.35549.47
200545.55546.33

Source: Dion Global

Anant Raj Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Anant Raj saw a rise in promoter holding to 57.42%, while DII stake decreased to 4.60%, FII holding fell to 10.74%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Anant Raj Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
41,00,0001.71213.71
26,42,1330.47137.72
10,13,5131.1552.83
8,79,6110.6945.85
5,83,5740.9230.42

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Anant Raj Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:37 AM IST ISTAnant Raj - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 04, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTAnant Raj - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst & Investor Day- Intimation
Jul 22, 2026, 12:27 AM IST ISTAnant Raj - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 22, 2026, 12:13 AM IST ISTAnant Raj - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Jul 22, 2026, 12:09 AM IST ISTAnant Raj - Board Meeting Outcome for Composite Scheme Of Arrangement

Source: Dion Global

About Anant Raj

Anant Raj Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400HR1985PLC021622 and registration number is 021622. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1491.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 71.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Amit Sarin
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anish Sarin
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Aman Sarin
    Whole Time Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ashim Sarin
    Whole Time Director & COO
  • Mr. Rajesh Tuteja
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Veerayya Chowdary Kosaraju
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Prasad Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kulpreet Sond
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Anant Raj Share Price

What is the share price of Anant Raj?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anant Raj is ₹620.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Anant Raj?

The Anant Raj is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Anant Raj?

The market cap of Anant Raj is ₹22,312.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Anant Raj?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Anant Raj are ₹627.10 and ₹613.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anant Raj?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anant Raj stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anant Raj is ₹744.10 and 52-week low of Anant Raj is ₹403.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Anant Raj performed historically in terms of returns?

The Anant Raj has shown returns of 0.62% over the past day, 15.12% for the past month, 11.5% over 3 months, 13.43% over 1 year, 46.26% across 3 years, and 56.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Anant Raj?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anant Raj are 40.21 and 3.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.16 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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