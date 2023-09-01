Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Anant Raj Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ANANT RAJ LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹220.80 Closed
0.591.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Anant Raj Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹215.05₹221.95
₹220.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹80.45₹224.10
₹220.80
Open Price
₹220.00
Prev. Close
₹219.50
Volume
17,16,867

Anant Raj Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1222.52
  • R2225.68
  • R3229.42
  • Pivot
    218.78
  • S1215.62
  • S2211.88
  • S3208.72

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5105.95215.47
  • 10104.17210.79
  • 2098.91204.87
  • 5089.26191.75
  • 10074.62173.44
  • 20070.85148.34

Anant Raj Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.497.6344.45103.76153.44627.53338.26
5.990.805.5541.6326.46213.05137.09
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.8610.7917.01136.92320.64555.32627.56
14.1311.4732.8259.1437.62153.35174.62
12.7820.364.646.2829.68153.4361.24
1.301.454.4625.0415.48249.82308.69
12.4010.1938.9087.34136.80406.9764.83
7.6416.2822.3456.1354.5397.94-27.50
6.9913.6329.4153.9810.00587.06279.02
4.07-6.036.4021.9016.7092.08103.66
2.8711.709.716.106.27119.08130.60
3.500.4618.8834.298.808.808.80
-4.9376.2785.17140.53116.162,080.43432.57
1.14-1.07-0.7926.5254.75357.40283.83
3.751.079.369.21-12.53136.9536.07
10.3415.8365.7393.1057.27802.66387.90
-1.35-0.3522.3351.8362.64175.58127.23
13.4218.4720.8535.48-8.1031.52-45.59
8.8542.0157.92101.3994.61394.02115.47

Anant Raj Ltd. Share Holdings

Anant Raj Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Taurus Discovery (Midcap) Fund80,0001.711.61
Taurus Infrastructure Fund15,0004.780.3

Anant Raj Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
01 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
25 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
04 Mar, 2023Board MeetingOthers
19 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Anant Raj Ltd.

Anant Raj Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400HR1985PLC021622 and registration number is 021622. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 353.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 59.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Amit Sarin
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Aman Sarin
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ashim Sarin
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Brajindar Mohan Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Tuteja
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Kulpreet Sond
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Maneesh Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Anant Raj Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Anant Raj Ltd.?

The market cap of Anant Raj Ltd. is ₹7,156.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Anant Raj Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Anant Raj Ltd. is 64.25 and PB ratio of Anant Raj Ltd. is 2.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Anant Raj Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anant Raj Ltd. is ₹220.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anant Raj Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anant Raj Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anant Raj Ltd. is ₹224.10 and 52-week low of Anant Raj Ltd. is ₹80.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data