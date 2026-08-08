Here's the live share price of Sharda Motor Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sharda Motor Industries
|8.16
|5.74
|3.88
|-0.67
|-9.59
|29.22
|24.27
|Endurance Technologies
|6.05
|9.59
|15.34
|16.75
|16.22
|20.31
|11.31
|Tenneco Clean Air India
|4.52
|-4.27
|-13.29
|-1.04
|14.52
|4.62
|2.75
|Minda Corporation
|2.36
|4.43
|33.60
|21.83
|55.25
|34.37
|40.09
|JBM Auto
|-1.33
|-3.42
|4.22
|8.80
|6.16
|-1.20
|45.36
|ASK Automotive
|19.75
|35.16
|39.14
|40.04
|35.17
|26.84
|15.33
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|9.75
|15.26
|0.79
|10.79
|65.27
|59.52
|59.91
|Pricol
|5.82
|18.31
|19.08
|24.30
|72.21
|38.85
|52.41
|SJS Enterprises
|-0.82
|7.56
|18.77
|30.14
|102.65
|55.06
|36.02
|LG Balakrishnan & Bros
|-4.44
|-4.95
|-12.08
|-16.93
|21.56
|14.27
|25.67
|Sandhar Technologies
|6.04
|-1.73
|26.13
|20.15
|49.48
|22.04
|19.86
|Divgi Torqtransfer Systems
|9.59
|9.25
|45.22
|69.17
|71.35
|4.93
|11.78
|NDR Auto Components
|1.34
|-4.60
|2.07
|8.58
|-14.90
|56.66
|55.19
|Studds Accessories
|-1.33
|-5.96
|-9.56
|-14.80
|-22.38
|-8.10
|-4.94
|Bharat Seats
|8.71
|2.62
|19.56
|43.38
|124.84
|58.30
|38.59
|Jay Bharat Maruti
|-13.23
|-25.79
|45.68
|38.16
|60.29
|2.15
|10.68
|Precision Camshafts
|1.74
|-3.15
|-12.30
|-7.11
|-17.70
|-17.22
|8.75
|Automobile Corporation Of Goa
|-15.85
|-20.20
|-13.01
|8.64
|-9.19
|11.97
|28.11
|Munjal Auto Industries
|0.44
|-1.74
|19.03
|30.85
|41.77
|22.32
|9.59
|Automotive Stampings and Assemblies
|1.17
|-1.71
|-9.51
|9.86
|7.14
|8.20
|52.18
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sharda Motor Industries has declined 9.59% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Sharda Motor Industries has underperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|862.42
|886.34
|10
|848.17
|872.7
|20
|857.35
|863.42
|50
|842.31
|855.02
|100
|837.05
|860.34
|200
|897.42
|885.07
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sharda Motor Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 11.99%, FII holding fell to 1.73%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|18,83,841
|0.73
|163.71
|14,33,082
|0.16
|124.53
|11,13,424
|0.54
|96.76
|6,54,525
|0.61
|56.88
|6,00,704
|1.5
|52.2
|3,45,303
|0.54
|30.01
|1,52,211
|0.43
|13.23
|5,866
|0.72
|0.51
|437
|0
|0.04
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:52 PM IST IST
|Sharda Motor Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:12 PM IST IST
|Sharda Motor Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarterly Financial Results
|Jul 09, 2026, 07:27 PM IST IST
|Sharda Motor Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 09:21 PM IST IST
|Sharda Motor Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|May 23, 2026, 04:43 AM IST IST
|Sharda Motor Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Sharda Motor Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/01/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1986PLC023202 and registration number is 023202. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3396.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sharda Motor Industries is ₹942.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sharda Motor Industries is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sharda Motor Industries is ₹5,408.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sharda Motor Industries are ₹952.90 and ₹927.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sharda Motor Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sharda Motor Industries is ₹1,189.00 and 52-week low of Sharda Motor Industries is ₹701.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sharda Motor Industries has shown returns of 0.88% over the past day, 5.62% for the past month, 3.76% over 3 months, -9.69% over 1 year, 29.17% across 3 years, and 24.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sharda Motor Industries are 15.66 and 4.12 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.12 per annum.
Source: Dion Global