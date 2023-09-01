Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|25.28
|18.14
|29.80
|70.36
|31.80
|430.31
|161.17
|2.99
|-3.02
|13.61
|33.52
|7.39
|56.35
|7.57
|0.24
|9.24
|90.15
|169.38
|272.38
|1,541.11
|989.01
|11.73
|13.85
|22.22
|68.00
|53.05
|362.23
|127.32
|8.26
|19.54
|44.55
|73.42
|93.61
|772.18
|472.57
|6.11
|-1.59
|32.88
|54.08
|48.43
|324.89
|99.52
|-0.53
|-3.46
|21.95
|45.16
|43.45
|289.76
|81.81
|11.19
|4.40
|68.33
|174.62
|105.96
|661.31
|287.16
|-3.51
|3.44
|39.34
|76.23
|76.55
|68.64
|5.03
|10.69
|4.51
|30.60
|66.59
|42.04
|37.02
|37.02
|0.55
|-8.25
|69.66
|99.44
|61.93
|169.69
|32.19
|13.45
|31.44
|35.86
|106.09
|151.93
|506.28
|878.70
|4.29
|-0.27
|27.01
|36.76
|-3.26
|1,840.43
|619.70
|-3.69
|2.80
|17.52
|44.94
|12.78
|6.15
|-10.86
|14.44
|41.57
|32.79
|76.85
|109.90
|412.39
|412.39
|8.26
|23.58
|33.95
|32.86
|-24.01
|103.96
|-43.75
|0.26
|9.87
|38.37
|18.22
|-0.59
|5.13
|-54.98
|-3.17
|21.59
|26.63
|33.75
|12.04
|17.91
|17.91
|4.43
|12.47
|8.41
|7.15
|4.62
|24.89
|-49.43
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|28 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sharda Motor Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/01/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1986PLC023202 and registration number is 023202. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2255.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sharda Motor Industries Ltd. is ₹3,22.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sharda Motor Industries Ltd. is 14.0 and PB ratio of Sharda Motor Industries Ltd. is 3.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sharda Motor Industries Ltd. is ₹1,16.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sharda Motor Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sharda Motor Industries Ltd. is ₹1,66.20 and 52-week low of Sharda Motor Industries Ltd. is ₹550.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.