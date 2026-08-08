What is the share price of Sharda Motor Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sharda Motor Industries is ₹942.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Sharda Motor Industries? The Sharda Motor Industries is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sharda Motor Industries? The market cap of Sharda Motor Industries is ₹5,408.09 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sharda Motor Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sharda Motor Industries are ₹952.90 and ₹927.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sharda Motor Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sharda Motor Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sharda Motor Industries is ₹1,189.00 and 52-week low of Sharda Motor Industries is ₹701.85 as on .

How has the Sharda Motor Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Sharda Motor Industries has shown returns of 0.88% over the past day, 5.62% for the past month, 3.76% over 3 months, -9.69% over 1 year, 29.17% across 3 years, and 24.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sharda Motor Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sharda Motor Industries are 15.66 and 4.12 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.12 per annum.

Source: Dion Global