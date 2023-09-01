Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHARDA MOTOR INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,016.45 Closed
-1.56-16.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹979.10₹1,055.00
₹1,016.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹550.40₹1,066.20
₹1,016.45
Open Price
₹1,055.00
Prev. Close
₹1,032.60
Volume
2,33,385

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,054.73
  • R21,092.82
  • R31,130.63
  • Pivot
    1,016.92
  • S1978.83
  • S2941.02
  • S3902.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5787.74945.82
  • 10789.64906.1
  • 20798.59879.54
  • 50802.78844.3
  • 100780.13805.15
  • 200768.73771.97

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
25.2818.1429.8070.3631.80430.31161.17
2.99-3.0213.6133.527.3956.357.57
0.249.2490.15169.38272.381,541.11989.01
11.7313.8522.2268.0053.05362.23127.32
8.2619.5444.5573.4293.61772.18472.57
6.11-1.5932.8854.0848.43324.8999.52
-0.53-3.4621.9545.1643.45289.7681.81
11.194.4068.33174.62105.96661.31287.16
-3.513.4439.3476.2376.5568.645.03
10.694.5130.6066.5942.0437.0237.02
0.55-8.2569.6699.4461.93169.6932.19
13.4531.4435.86106.09151.93506.28878.70
4.29-0.2727.0136.76-3.261,840.43619.70
-3.692.8017.5244.9412.786.15-10.86
14.4441.5732.7976.85109.90412.39412.39
8.2623.5833.9532.86-24.01103.96-43.75
0.269.8738.3718.22-0.595.13-54.98
-3.1721.5926.6333.7512.0417.9117.91
4.4312.478.417.154.6224.89-49.43

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
28 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sharda Motor Industries Ltd.

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/01/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1986PLC023202 and registration number is 023202. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2255.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kishan N Parikh
    Chairperson
  • Mrs. Sharda Relan
    Co-Chairperson
  • Mr. Ajay Relan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nitin Vishnoi
    Executive Director
  • Prof. Ashok Kumar Bhattacharya
    Director
  • Mr. Udayan Banerjee
    Director
  • Mrs. Sarita Dhuper
    Director

FAQs on Sharda Motor Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sharda Motor Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Sharda Motor Industries Ltd. is ₹3,22.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sharda Motor Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sharda Motor Industries Ltd. is 14.0 and PB ratio of Sharda Motor Industries Ltd. is 3.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sharda Motor Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sharda Motor Industries Ltd. is ₹1,16.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sharda Motor Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sharda Motor Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sharda Motor Industries Ltd. is ₹1,66.20 and 52-week low of Sharda Motor Industries Ltd. is ₹550.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data