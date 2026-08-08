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Sharda Motor Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHARDA MOTOR INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Sharda Motor Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹942.05 Closed
1.00₹ 9.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sharda Motor Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹927.00₹952.90
₹942.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹701.85₹1,189.00
₹942.05
Open Price
₹952.85
Prev. Close
₹932.75
Volume
12,621

Source: Dion Global

Sharda Motor Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sharda Motor Industries		8.165.743.88-0.67-9.5929.2224.27
Endurance Technologies		6.059.5915.3416.7516.2220.3111.31
Tenneco Clean Air India		4.52-4.27-13.29-1.0414.524.622.75
Minda Corporation		2.364.4333.6021.8355.2534.3740.09
JBM Auto		-1.33-3.424.228.806.16-1.2045.36
ASK Automotive		19.7535.1639.1440.0435.1726.8415.33
Lumax Auto Technologies		9.7515.260.7910.7965.2759.5259.91
Pricol		5.8218.3119.0824.3072.2138.8552.41
SJS Enterprises		-0.827.5618.7730.14102.6555.0636.02
LG Balakrishnan & Bros		-4.44-4.95-12.08-16.9321.5614.2725.67
Sandhar Technologies		6.04-1.7326.1320.1549.4822.0419.86
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems		9.599.2545.2269.1771.354.9311.78
NDR Auto Components		1.34-4.602.078.58-14.9056.6655.19
Studds Accessories		-1.33-5.96-9.56-14.80-22.38-8.10-4.94
Bharat Seats		8.712.6219.5643.38124.8458.3038.59
Jay Bharat Maruti		-13.23-25.7945.6838.1660.292.1510.68
Precision Camshafts		1.74-3.15-12.30-7.11-17.70-17.228.75
Automobile Corporation Of Goa		-15.85-20.20-13.018.64-9.1911.9728.11
Munjal Auto Industries		0.44-1.7419.0330.8541.7722.329.59
Automotive Stampings and Assemblies		1.17-1.71-9.519.867.148.2052.18

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sharda Motor Industries has declined 9.59% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Sharda Motor Industries has underperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).

Sharda Motor Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sharda Motor Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5862.42886.34
10848.17872.7
20857.35863.42
50842.31855.02
100837.05860.34
200897.42885.07

Source: Dion Global

Sharda Motor Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sharda Motor Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 11.99%, FII holding fell to 1.73%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Sharda Motor Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
18,83,8410.73163.71
14,33,0820.16124.53
11,13,4240.5496.76
6,54,5250.6156.88
6,00,7041.552.2
3,45,3030.5430.01
1,52,2110.4313.23
5,8660.720.51
43700.04

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Sharda Motor Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 06:52 PM IST ISTSharda Motor Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 03, 2026, 08:12 PM IST ISTSharda Motor Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarterly Financial Results
Jul 09, 2026, 07:27 PM IST ISTSharda Motor Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 09:21 PM IST ISTSharda Motor Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
May 23, 2026, 04:43 AM IST ISTSharda Motor Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Sharda Motor Industries

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/01/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1986PLC023202 and registration number is 023202. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3396.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kishan N Parikh
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Ajay Relan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nitin Vishnoi
    Executive Director & Company Secretary
  • Mr. Udayan Banerjee
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sarita Dhuper
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Navin Paul
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sharda Motor Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Sharda Motor Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sharda Motor Industries is ₹942.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sharda Motor Industries?

The Sharda Motor Industries is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sharda Motor Industries?

The market cap of Sharda Motor Industries is ₹5,408.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sharda Motor Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sharda Motor Industries are ₹952.90 and ₹927.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sharda Motor Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sharda Motor Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sharda Motor Industries is ₹1,189.00 and 52-week low of Sharda Motor Industries is ₹701.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sharda Motor Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sharda Motor Industries has shown returns of 0.88% over the past day, 5.62% for the past month, 3.76% over 3 months, -9.69% over 1 year, 29.17% across 3 years, and 24.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sharda Motor Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sharda Motor Industries are 15.66 and 4.12 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.12 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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