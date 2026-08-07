What is the share price of Exide Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Exide Industries is ₹490.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Exide Industries? The Exide Industries is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Exide Industries? The market cap of Exide Industries is ₹41,675.50 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Exide Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Exide Industries are ₹492.50 and ₹471.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Exide Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Exide Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Exide Industries is ₹479.30 and 52-week low of Exide Industries is ₹286.85 as on .

How has the Exide Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Exide Industries has shown returns of 3.49% over the past day, 18.32% for the past month, 34.51% over 3 months, 29.09% over 1 year, 23.06% across 3 years, and 23.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Exide Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Exide Industries are 44.73 and 3.00 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.41 per annum.

Source: Dion Global