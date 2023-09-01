What is the Market Cap of Exide Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Exide Industries Ltd. is ₹22,678.00 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Exide Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Exide Industries Ltd. is 27.57 and PB ratio of Exide Industries Ltd. is 2.04 as on .

What is the share price of Exide Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Exide Industries Ltd. is ₹265.75 as on .