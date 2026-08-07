Here's the live share price of Exide Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Exide Industries
|8.90
|18.32
|34.51
|44.08
|29.09
|23.06
|23.71
|Ather Energy
|17.45
|29.92
|63.17
|104.16
|271.92
|69.79
|37.39
|HBL Engineering
|1.01
|-7.12
|-14.40
|-6.03
|22.14
|46.18
|73.03
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
|2.49
|10.78
|4.01
|3.98
|-0.54
|14.19
|5.07
|Standard Batteries
|1.58
|-2.66
|-13.26
|-13.72
|-18.89
|18.23
|13.65
|Aurique
|0
|33.51
|162.73
|528.64
|870.70
|138.05
|58.62
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Exide Industries has gained 29.09% compared to peers like Ather Energy (271.92%), HBL Engineering (22.14%), Amara Raja Energy & Mobility (-0.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Exide Industries has underperformed peers relative to Ather Energy (37.39%) and HBL Engineering (73.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|441.17
|454.72
|10
|440.6
|447.29
|20
|432.26
|436.8
|50
|406.45
|412.22
|100
|366.94
|389.43
|200
|363.54
|377.69
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Exide Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 19.30%, FII holding rose to 10.62%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|67,32,135
|0.48
|260.94
|56,59,350
|0.28
|219.36
|49,13,449
|0.99
|190.45
|39,95,660
|1.08
|154.87
|32,58,298
|0.9
|126.29
|31,80,173
|0.66
|123.26
|28,03,019
|0.87
|108.65
|22,00,000
|0.85
|85.27
|18,62,812
|1.97
|72.2
|11,30,000
|0.15
|43.8
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:20 PM IST IST
|Exide Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:22 PM IST IST
|Exide Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 01, 2026, 11:01 PM IST IST
|Exide Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:09 PM IST IST
|Exide Industries - Unaudited Financial Result For Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 06:28 AM IST IST
|Exide Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Exide Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/01/1947 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31402WB1947PLC014919 and registration number is 014919. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of batteries and accumulators. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17268.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 85.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Exide Industries is ₹490.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Exide Industries is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Exide Industries is ₹41,675.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Exide Industries are ₹492.50 and ₹471.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Exide Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Exide Industries is ₹479.30 and 52-week low of Exide Industries is ₹286.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Exide Industries has shown returns of 3.49% over the past day, 18.32% for the past month, 34.51% over 3 months, 29.09% over 1 year, 23.06% across 3 years, and 23.71% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Exide Industries are 44.73 and 3.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.41 per annum.
Source: Dion Global