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Exide Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

EXIDE INDUSTRIES

Raheja Group | Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries
Theme
Battery StorageElectric VehiclesEV ChargingRenewable Energy
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE AutoBSE MidCap

Here's the live share price of Exide Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹490.30 Closed
3.49₹ 16.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Exide Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹471.00₹492.50
₹490.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹286.85₹479.30
₹490.30
Open Price
₹473.40
Prev. Close
₹473.75
Volume
3,85,137

Source: Dion Global

Exide Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Exide Industries		8.9018.3234.5144.0829.0923.0623.71
Ather Energy		17.4529.9263.17104.16271.9269.7937.39
HBL Engineering		1.01-7.12-14.40-6.0322.1446.1873.03
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility		2.4910.784.013.98-0.5414.195.07
Standard Batteries		1.58-2.66-13.26-13.72-18.8918.2313.65
Aurique		033.51162.73528.64870.70138.0558.62

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Exide Industries has gained 29.09% compared to peers like Ather Energy (271.92%), HBL Engineering (22.14%), Amara Raja Energy & Mobility (-0.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Exide Industries has underperformed peers relative to Ather Energy (37.39%) and HBL Engineering (73.03%).

Exide Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Exide Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5441.17454.72
10440.6447.29
20432.26436.8
50406.45412.22
100366.94389.43
200363.54377.69

Source: Dion Global

Exide Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Exide Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 19.30%, FII holding rose to 10.62%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Exide Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
67,32,1350.48260.94
56,59,3500.28219.36
49,13,4490.99190.45
39,95,6601.08154.87
32,58,2980.9126.29
31,80,1730.66123.26
28,03,0190.87108.65
22,00,0000.8585.27
18,62,8121.9772.2
11,30,0000.1543.8

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Exide Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 05:20 PM IST ISTExide Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 03, 2026, 10:22 PM IST ISTExide Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 01, 2026, 11:01 PM IST ISTExide Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 30, 2026, 08:09 PM IST ISTExide Industries - Unaudited Financial Result For Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 06:28 AM IST ISTExide Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Exide Industries

Exide Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/01/1947 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31402WB1947PLC014919 and registration number is 014919. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of batteries and accumulators. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17268.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 85.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sridhar Gorthi
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rajan B Raheja
    Vice Chairman, Non Exe&Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Avik Kumar Roy
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Agarwal
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. Surin Kapadia
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Radhika Govind Rajan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jaidit Singh Brar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Exide Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Exide Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Exide Industries is ₹490.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Exide Industries?

The Exide Industries is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Exide Industries?

The market cap of Exide Industries is ₹41,675.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Exide Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Exide Industries are ₹492.50 and ₹471.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Exide Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Exide Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Exide Industries is ₹479.30 and 52-week low of Exide Industries is ₹286.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Exide Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Exide Industries has shown returns of 3.49% over the past day, 18.32% for the past month, 34.51% over 3 months, 29.09% over 1 year, 23.06% across 3 years, and 23.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Exide Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Exide Industries are 44.73 and 3.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.41 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Exide Industries News

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