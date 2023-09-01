Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.55
|0.95
|25.64
|48.42
|66.26
|61.07
|-6.13
|0.14
|-2.56
|0.58
|10.00
|23.07
|-14.93
|-26.07
|-2.97
|36.49
|152.95
|172.43
|243.18
|1,587.38
|729.65
|14.56
|29.67
|-20.27
|-34.73
|342.48
|451.97
|336.68
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|2,01,11,771
|1.6
|501.99
|ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund
|92,85,432
|0.71
|231.76
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund
|92,64,684
|1.33
|231.25
|Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|77,81,980
|1.67
|194.24
|Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|68,00,000
|1.16
|169.73
|DSP Tax Saver Fund
|52,62,590
|1.11
|131.35
|DSP Equity Opportunities Fund
|43,16,819
|1.24
|107.75
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|41,18,888
|1.13
|102.81
|Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|40,00,000
|0.53
|99.84
|Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan
|37,00,000
|1.53
|92.35
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
Exide Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/01/1947 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31402WB1947PLC014919 and registration number is 014919. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of batteries and accumulators. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12381.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 85.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Exide Industries Ltd. is ₹22,678.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Exide Industries Ltd. is 27.57 and PB ratio of Exide Industries Ltd. is 2.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Exide Industries Ltd. is ₹265.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Exide Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Exide Industries Ltd. is ₹273.00 and 52-week low of Exide Industries Ltd. is ₹152.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.