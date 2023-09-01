Follow Us

Exide Industries Ltd. Share Price

EXIDE INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Batteries | Largecap | NSE
₹265.75 Closed
-0.39-1.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Exide Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹264.20₹269.40
₹265.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹152.70₹273.00
₹265.75
Open Price
₹268.00
Prev. Close
₹266.80
Volume
17,33,153

Exide Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1268.6
  • R2271.6
  • R3273.8
  • Pivot
    266.4
  • S1263.4
  • S2261.2
  • S3258.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5157.46263.56
  • 10156.13263.53
  • 20156.13261.97
  • 50161.12250.69
  • 100153.99232.92
  • 200155.57211.87

Exide Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.550.9525.6448.4266.2661.07-6.13
0.14-2.560.5810.0023.07-14.93-26.07
-2.9736.49152.95172.43243.181,587.38729.65
14.5629.67-20.27-34.73342.48451.97336.68

Exide Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Exide Industries Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan2,01,11,7711.6501.99
ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund92,85,4320.71231.76
Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund92,64,6841.33231.25
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan77,81,9801.67194.24
Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan68,00,0001.16169.73
DSP Tax Saver Fund52,62,5901.11131.35
DSP Equity Opportunities Fund43,16,8191.24107.75
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund41,18,8881.13102.81
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund40,00,0000.5399.84
Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan37,00,0001.5392.35
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Exide Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Exide Industries Ltd.

Exide Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/01/1947 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31402WB1947PLC014919 and registration number is 014919. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of batteries and accumulators. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12381.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 85.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bharat Dhirajlal Shah
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. R B Raheja
    Vice Chairman, Non Exe&Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Subir Chakraborty
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Avik Kumar Roy
    Director
  • Mr. A K Mukherjee
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. Arun Mittal
    Director
  • Ms. Mona N Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sridhar Gorthi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Surin Kapadia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Exide Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Exide Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Exide Industries Ltd. is ₹22,678.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Exide Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Exide Industries Ltd. is 27.57 and PB ratio of Exide Industries Ltd. is 2.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Exide Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Exide Industries Ltd. is ₹265.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Exide Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Exide Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Exide Industries Ltd. is ₹273.00 and 52-week low of Exide Industries Ltd. is ₹152.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

