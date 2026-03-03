Here's the live share price of AWL Agri Business along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of AWL Agri Business has declined 7.43% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -26.86%.
AWL Agri Business’s current P/E of 24.92x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|AWL Agri Business
|-5.92
|-16.22
|-27.17
|-32.55
|-25.69
|-24.47
|-7.43
|Marico
|-3.84
|6.38
|9.70
|6.11
|31.19
|16.00
|13.79
|Patanjali Foods
|-4.45
|-1.15
|-9.95
|-17.39
|-14.18
|16.09
|15.03
|Manorama Industries
|-1.93
|2.83
|5.28
|4.43
|79.03
|87.62
|52.50
|Gokul Agro Resources
|-7.00
|-2.74
|-20.91
|-5.57
|29.34
|41.84
|69.06
|CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
|-2.90
|1.14
|11.13
|46.26
|245.97
|200.62
|103.20
|Sundrop Brands
|-3.26
|3.10
|-13.25
|-26.58
|-22.20
|-10.27
|-4.98
|Shri Venkatesh Refineries
|-7.74
|-13.76
|-12.44
|5.89
|18.09
|36.81
|64.16
|Jayant Agro Organics
|-1.02
|-4.70
|-14.84
|-28.49
|-28.02
|1.65
|3.74
|Modi Naturals
|-7.71
|-14.47
|-31.06
|-42.09
|-27.96
|11.98
|31.29
|Gokul Refoils & Solvent
|-8.66
|3.89
|-7.89
|-7.84
|-24.54
|3.94
|14.08
|Kriti Nutrients
|-2.49
|-9.25
|-10.82
|-33.44
|-25.46
|13.87
|8.50
|Evexia Lifecare
|3.33
|-4.91
|-6.63
|-29.86
|-30.80
|-6.72
|-35.90
|Wardwizard Foods And Beverages
|0.60
|-12.36
|-6.33
|35.69
|100.48
|-39.17
|21.71
|M K Proteins
|-5.19
|-5.92
|-20.99
|-25.19
|-25.42
|-38.65
|-25.41
|Ajanta Soya
|-5.43
|-14.37
|-22.75
|-35.69
|-49.31
|-9.44
|6.04
|Yashhtej Industries (India)
|-14.20
|-14.20
|-14.20
|-14.20
|-14.20
|-4.98
|-3.02
|Vijay Solvex
|-20.44
|-35.24
|-51.37
|-57.07
|-64.21
|-19.64
|-18.89
|Ambar Protein Industries
|-4.62
|-19.01
|-43.19
|-52.51
|-11.17
|-18.49
|85.86
|IEL
|4.95
|0.72
|-12.39
|20.69
|17.06
|7.56
|56.46
Over the last one year, AWL Agri Business has declined 25.69% compared to peers like Marico (31.19%), Patanjali Foods (-14.18%), Manorama Industries (79.03%). From a 5 year perspective, AWL Agri Business has underperformed peers relative to Marico (13.79%) and Patanjali Foods (15.03%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|193.15
|191.66
|10
|197.76
|195.58
|20
|204.66
|201.44
|50
|217.43
|215.51
|100
|240.86
|230.67
|200
|251.55
|248
In the latest quarter, AWL Agri Business saw a drop in promoter holding to 56.94%, while DII stake increased to 9.28%, FII holding rose to 21.15%, and public shareholding moved down to 12.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,24,83,343
|0.73
|481.08
|1,55,50,173
|0.41
|332.73
|1,26,72,379
|0.45
|271.15
|1,01,97,567
|0.52
|218.2
|91,81,767
|0.72
|196.46
|89,28,426
|2.56
|191.04
|79,06,435
|1.07
|169.17
|44,23,559
|0.54
|94.65
|43,63,636
|0.13
|93.37
|39,14,728
|1.15
|83.76
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 27, 2026, 10:01 PM IST
|AWL Agri Business - Disclosure Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulation
|Feb 09, 2026, 11:09 PM IST
|AWL Agri Business - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 06, 2026, 5:30 AM IST
|AWL Agri Business - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 04, 2026, 3:39 AM IST
|AWL Agri Business - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 03, 2026, 8:02 PM IST
|AWL Agri Business - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
AWL Agri Business Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/01/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15146GJ1999PLC035320 and registration number is 035320. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of vegetable oils and fats excluding corn oil. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 61676.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 129.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AWL Agri Business is ₹180.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The AWL Agri Business is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of AWL Agri Business is ₹23,426.71 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of AWL Agri Business are ₹184.55 and ₹179.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AWL Agri Business stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AWL Agri Business is ₹291.25 and 52-week low of AWL Agri Business is ₹179.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The AWL Agri Business has shown returns of -4.63% over the past day, -14.02% for the past month, -30.45% over 3 months, -26.86% over 1 year, -20.7% across 3 years, and -7.43% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AWL Agri Business are 24.92 and 2.30 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.