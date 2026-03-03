Facebook Pixel Code
AWL Agri Business Share Price

NSE
BSE

AWL AGRI BUSINESS

Adani Group | Midcap | BSE
Sector
Edible Fat
Theme
FMCG
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Dollex 200BSE FMCGBSE Select IPO

Here's the live share price of AWL Agri Business along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹180.25 Closed
-4.63₹ -8.75
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

AWL Agri Business Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹179.05₹184.55
₹180.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹179.05₹291.25
₹180.25
Open Price
₹180.15
Prev. Close
₹189.00
Volume
1,55,190

Over the last 5 years, the share price of AWL Agri Business has declined 7.43% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -26.86%.

AWL Agri Business’s current P/E of 24.92x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

AWL Agri Business Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
AWL Agri Business		-5.92-16.22-27.17-32.55-25.69-24.47-7.43
Marico		-3.846.389.706.1131.1916.0013.79
Patanjali Foods		-4.45-1.15-9.95-17.39-14.1816.0915.03
Manorama Industries		-1.932.835.284.4379.0387.6252.50
Gokul Agro Resources		-7.00-2.74-20.91-5.5729.3441.8469.06
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure		-2.901.1411.1346.26245.97200.62103.20
Sundrop Brands		-3.263.10-13.25-26.58-22.20-10.27-4.98
Shri Venkatesh Refineries		-7.74-13.76-12.445.8918.0936.8164.16
Jayant Agro Organics		-1.02-4.70-14.84-28.49-28.021.653.74
Modi Naturals		-7.71-14.47-31.06-42.09-27.9611.9831.29
Gokul Refoils & Solvent		-8.663.89-7.89-7.84-24.543.9414.08
Kriti Nutrients		-2.49-9.25-10.82-33.44-25.4613.878.50
Evexia Lifecare		3.33-4.91-6.63-29.86-30.80-6.72-35.90
Wardwizard Foods And Beverages		0.60-12.36-6.3335.69100.48-39.1721.71
M K Proteins		-5.19-5.92-20.99-25.19-25.42-38.65-25.41
Ajanta Soya		-5.43-14.37-22.75-35.69-49.31-9.446.04
Yashhtej Industries (India)		-14.20-14.20-14.20-14.20-14.20-4.98-3.02
Vijay Solvex		-20.44-35.24-51.37-57.07-64.21-19.64-18.89
Ambar Protein Industries		-4.62-19.01-43.19-52.51-11.17-18.4985.86
IEL		4.950.72-12.3920.6917.067.5656.46

Over the last one year, AWL Agri Business has declined 25.69% compared to peers like Marico (31.19%), Patanjali Foods (-14.18%), Manorama Industries (79.03%). From a 5 year perspective, AWL Agri Business has underperformed peers relative to Marico (13.79%) and Patanjali Foods (15.03%).

AWL Agri Business Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

AWL Agri Business Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5193.15191.66
10197.76195.58
20204.66201.44
50217.43215.51
100240.86230.67
200251.55248

AWL Agri Business Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, AWL Agri Business saw a drop in promoter holding to 56.94%, while DII stake increased to 9.28%, FII holding rose to 21.15%, and public shareholding moved down to 12.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

AWL Agri Business Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,24,83,3430.73481.08
1,55,50,1730.41332.73
1,26,72,3790.45271.15
1,01,97,5670.52218.2
91,81,7670.72196.46
89,28,4262.56191.04
79,06,4351.07169.17
44,23,5590.5494.65
43,63,6360.1393.37
39,14,7281.1583.76

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

AWL Agri Business Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 27, 2026, 10:01 PM ISTAWL Agri Business - Disclosure Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulation
Feb 09, 2026, 11:09 PM ISTAWL Agri Business - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 06, 2026, 5:30 AM ISTAWL Agri Business - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 04, 2026, 3:39 AM ISTAWL Agri Business - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 03, 2026, 8:02 PM ISTAWL Agri Business - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

About AWL Agri Business

AWL Agri Business Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/01/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15146GJ1999PLC035320 and registration number is 035320. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of vegetable oils and fats excluding corn oil. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 61676.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 129.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Dorab Mistry
    Non Exe.Chairman&Ind.Director
  • Mr. Kuok Khoon Hong
    Non Executive Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Angshu Mallick
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ravindra Kumar Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Dipali Sheth
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Anup P Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Madhu Rao
    Independent Director

FAQs on AWL Agri Business Share Price

What is the share price of AWL Agri Business?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AWL Agri Business is ₹180.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is AWL Agri Business?

The AWL Agri Business is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AWL Agri Business?

The market cap of AWL Agri Business is ₹23,426.71 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of AWL Agri Business?

Today’s highest and lowest price of AWL Agri Business are ₹184.55 and ₹179.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AWL Agri Business?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AWL Agri Business stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AWL Agri Business is ₹291.25 and 52-week low of AWL Agri Business is ₹179.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the AWL Agri Business performed historically in terms of returns?

The AWL Agri Business has shown returns of -4.63% over the past day, -14.02% for the past month, -30.45% over 3 months, -26.86% over 1 year, -20.7% across 3 years, and -7.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AWL Agri Business?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AWL Agri Business are 24.92 and 2.30 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

AWL Agri Business News

