Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.89
|1.77
|26.45
|28.39
|15.34
|66.48
|10.65
|0.33
|-2.93
|12.38
|15.71
|27.32
|112.87
|69.16
|2.94
|5.66
|29.05
|38.39
|21.70
|69.03
|91.80
|-1.31
|-1.39
|1.80
|26.14
|-0.28
|11.08
|178.84
|-3.45
|-1.54
|22.58
|28.45
|32.79
|28.22
|115.16
|-3.94
|-3.18
|22.90
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|-2.51
|-3.22
|19.50
|29.55
|64.70
|62.26
|51.31
|-7.88
|-10.01
|0.58
|20.99
|16.26
|31.75
|95.63
|1.50
|10.68
|34.67
|65.37
|65.54
|15.14
|16.84
|-2.24
|-5.19
|5.08
|10.95
|23.05
|38.40
|170.64
|-0.72
|0.49
|24.87
|77.40
|52.58
|0.68
|17.52
|-1.69
|-9.30
|6.96
|15.92
|22.16
|28.86
|64.41
|1.92
|1.76
|6.11
|14.59
|-13.69
|-35.78
|-15.33
|13.97
|35.22
|89.04
|36.35
|-29.53
|-3.12
|-3.12
|1.18
|2.29
|8.28
|7.53
|-0.57
|-8.44
|-17.18
|-2.12
|-4.12
|22.64
|7.13
|-3.82
|-14.11
|125.25
|-1.51
|8.68
|32.23
|40.52
|55.07
|267.27
|719.86
|1.19
|1.74
|30.53
|45.45
|24.59
|76.81
|105.91
|2.35
|10.70
|16.49
|26.26
|-30.91
|76.62
|353.57
|2.34
|-3.99
|24.14
|76.36
|104.28
|56.58
|14.14
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|38,11,368
|1.43
|301.75
|UTI Flexi Cap Fund
|30,82,605
|0.95
|244.05
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|17,10,900
|1.49
|135.45
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Hybrid 95 Fund
|14,11,974
|1.54
|111.79
|UTI Value Opportunities Fund
|12,00,000
|1.26
|95
|HSBC Midcap Fund
|9,62,580
|0.96
|76.21
|HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|6,75,000
|0.5
|53.44
|HDFC Multi Cap Fund
|6,75,000
|0.7
|53.44
|UTI Mid Cap Fund
|5,91,612
|0.54
|46.84
|Tata India Tax Savings Fund - Regular Plan
|5,12,000
|1.14
|40.54
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|17 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
Eris Lifesciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232GJ2007PLC049867 and registration number is 049867. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1215.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Eris Lifesciences Ltd. is ₹11,17.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Eris Lifesciences Ltd. is 28.83 and PB ratio of Eris Lifesciences Ltd. is 5.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eris Lifesciences Ltd. is ₹812.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eris Lifesciences Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eris Lifesciences Ltd. is ₹880.00 and 52-week low of Eris Lifesciences Ltd. is ₹551.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.