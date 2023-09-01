Follow Us

Eris Lifesciences Ltd. Share Price

ERIS LIFESCIENCES LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹812.35 Closed
0.292.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Eris Lifesciences Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹804.00₹831.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹551.30₹880.00
Open Price
₹810.00
Prev. Close
₹810.00
Volume
48,239

Eris Lifesciences Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1818
  • R2822.3
  • R3829
  • Pivot
    811.3
  • S1807
  • S2800.3
  • S3796

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5727.66815.06
  • 10724.37817.12
  • 20719.24809.81
  • 50703.96768.42
  • 100683.48723.94
  • 200692.77694.23

Eris Lifesciences Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.891.7726.4528.3915.3466.4810.65
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Eris Lifesciences Ltd. Share Holdings

Eris Lifesciences Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan38,11,3681.43301.75
UTI Flexi Cap Fund30,82,6050.95244.05
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund17,10,9001.49135.45
Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Hybrid 95 Fund14,11,9741.54111.79
UTI Value Opportunities Fund12,00,0001.2695
HSBC Midcap Fund9,62,5800.9676.21
HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan6,75,0000.553.44
HDFC Multi Cap Fund6,75,0000.753.44
UTI Mid Cap Fund5,91,6120.5446.84
Tata India Tax Savings Fund - Regular Plan5,12,0001.1440.54
Eris Lifesciences Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
17 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend

About Eris Lifesciences Ltd.

Eris Lifesciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232GJ2007PLC049867 and registration number is 049867. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1215.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Amit Bakshi
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Krishnakumar Vaidyanathan
    COO & Executive Director
  • Mr. Inderjeet Singh Negi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kaushal Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Dalal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vasudevan Sujesh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kalpana Unadkat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prashant Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Eris Lifesciences Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Eris Lifesciences Ltd.?

The market cap of Eris Lifesciences Ltd. is ₹11,17.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Eris Lifesciences Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Eris Lifesciences Ltd. is 28.83 and PB ratio of Eris Lifesciences Ltd. is 5.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Eris Lifesciences Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eris Lifesciences Ltd. is ₹812.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Eris Lifesciences Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eris Lifesciences Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eris Lifesciences Ltd. is ₹880.00 and 52-week low of Eris Lifesciences Ltd. is ₹551.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

