Here's the live share price of Eris Lifesciences along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Eris Lifesciences
|2.38
|-3.60
|0.10
|-5.91
|-18.26
|18.86
|13.35
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Eris Lifesciences has declined 18.26% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Eris Lifesciences has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,386.02
|1,379.15
|10
|1,403.37
|1,391.22
|20
|1,425.42
|1,406.08
|50
|1,410.79
|1,408.27
|100
|1,381.7
|1,410.34
|200
|1,447.54
|1,433.47
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Eris Lifesciences saw a rise in promoter holding to 54.14%, while DII stake increased to 20.71%, FII holding fell to 5.76%, and public shareholding moved up to 19.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|65,63,458
|2.33
|940.87
|24,59,629
|1.58
|352.59
|22,33,791
|2.23
|320.21
|14,10,283
|1.05
|202.16
|12,30,000
|0.9
|176.32
|7,76,897
|0.62
|111.37
|7,61,576
|0.48
|109.17
|7,17,992
|1.12
|102.92
|7,17,262
|3.16
|102.82
|6,81,500
|0.81
|97.69
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 03:09 PM IST IST
|Eris Lifesciences - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, - Availing Working Capital Term Loan F
|Aug 04, 2026, 04:14 PM IST IST
|Eris Lifesciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:44 PM IST IST
|Eris Lifesciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:36 PM IST IST
|Eris Lifesciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:09 AM IST IST
|Eris Lifesciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Eris Lifesciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232GJ2007PLC049867 and registration number is 049867. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1821.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eris Lifesciences is ₹1,385.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Eris Lifesciences is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Eris Lifesciences is ₹19,193.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Eris Lifesciences are ₹1,390.00 and ₹1,370.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eris Lifesciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eris Lifesciences is ₹1,819.25 and 52-week low of Eris Lifesciences is ₹1,237.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Eris Lifesciences has shown returns of -0.32% over the past day, -3.6% for the past month, 0.1% over 3 months, -18.26% over 1 year, 18.86% across 3 years, and 13.35% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Eris Lifesciences are 29.81 and 4.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.52 per annum.
Source: Dion Global