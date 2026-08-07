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Eris Lifesciences Share Price

NSE
BSE

ERIS LIFESCIENCES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Eris Lifesciences along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,385.00 Closed
-0.32₹ -4.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Eris Lifesciences Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,370.00₹1,390.00
₹1,385.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,237.90₹1,819.25
₹1,385.00
Open Price
₹1,390.00
Prev. Close
₹1,389.45
Volume
2,319

Source: Dion Global

Eris Lifesciences Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Eris Lifesciences		2.38-3.600.10-5.91-18.2618.8613.35
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Eris Lifesciences has declined 18.26% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Eris Lifesciences has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Eris Lifesciences Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Eris Lifesciences Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,386.021,379.15
101,403.371,391.22
201,425.421,406.08
501,410.791,408.27
1001,381.71,410.34
2001,447.541,433.47

Source: Dion Global

Eris Lifesciences Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Eris Lifesciences saw a rise in promoter holding to 54.14%, while DII stake increased to 20.71%, FII holding fell to 5.76%, and public shareholding moved up to 19.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Eris Lifesciences Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
65,63,4582.33940.87
24,59,6291.58352.59
22,33,7912.23320.21
14,10,2831.05202.16
12,30,0000.9176.32
7,76,8970.62111.37
7,61,5760.48109.17
7,17,9921.12102.92
7,17,2623.16102.82
6,81,5000.8197.69

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Eris Lifesciences Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 03:09 PM IST ISTEris Lifesciences - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, - Availing Working Capital Term Loan F
Aug 04, 2026, 04:14 PM IST ISTEris Lifesciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 30, 2026, 08:44 PM IST ISTEris Lifesciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 30, 2026, 08:36 PM IST ISTEris Lifesciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Jul 30, 2026, 12:09 AM IST ISTEris Lifesciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Eris Lifesciences

Eris Lifesciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232GJ2007PLC049867 and registration number is 049867. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1821.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Amit Bakshi
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Krishnakumar Vaidyanathan
    COO & Executive Director
  • Mr. Inderjeet Singh Negi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kaushal Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Dalal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sujesh Vasudevan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kalpana Unadkat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prashant Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Eris Lifesciences Share Price

What is the share price of Eris Lifesciences?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eris Lifesciences is ₹1,385.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Eris Lifesciences?

The Eris Lifesciences is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Eris Lifesciences?

The market cap of Eris Lifesciences is ₹19,193.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Eris Lifesciences?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Eris Lifesciences are ₹1,390.00 and ₹1,370.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Eris Lifesciences?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eris Lifesciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eris Lifesciences is ₹1,819.25 and 52-week low of Eris Lifesciences is ₹1,237.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Eris Lifesciences performed historically in terms of returns?

The Eris Lifesciences has shown returns of -0.32% over the past day, -3.6% for the past month, 0.1% over 3 months, -18.26% over 1 year, 18.86% across 3 years, and 13.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Eris Lifesciences?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Eris Lifesciences are 29.81 and 4.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.52 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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