What is the share price of Eris Lifesciences? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eris Lifesciences is ₹1,385.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Eris Lifesciences? The Eris Lifesciences is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Eris Lifesciences? The market cap of Eris Lifesciences is ₹19,193.79 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Eris Lifesciences? Today’s highest and lowest price of Eris Lifesciences are ₹1,390.00 and ₹1,370.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Eris Lifesciences? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eris Lifesciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eris Lifesciences is ₹1,819.25 and 52-week low of Eris Lifesciences is ₹1,237.90 as on .

How has the Eris Lifesciences performed historically in terms of returns? The Eris Lifesciences has shown returns of -0.32% over the past day, -3.6% for the past month, 0.1% over 3 months, -18.26% over 1 year, 18.86% across 3 years, and 13.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Eris Lifesciences? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Eris Lifesciences are 29.81 and 4.92 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.52 per annum.

Source: Dion Global