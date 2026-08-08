What is the share price of Technocraft Industries (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Technocraft Industries (India) is ₹2,692.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Technocraft Industries (India)? The Technocraft Industries (India) is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Technocraft Industries (India)? The market cap of Technocraft Industries (India) is ₹6,103.52 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Technocraft Industries (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Technocraft Industries (India) are ₹2,749.95 and ₹2,622.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Technocraft Industries (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Technocraft Industries (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Technocraft Industries (India) is ₹3,190.00 and 52-week low of Technocraft Industries (India) is ₹1,870.00 as on .

How has the Technocraft Industries (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Technocraft Industries (India) has shown returns of 2.5% over the past day, 5.74% for the past month, 7.45% over 3 months, -12.39% over 1 year, 18.88% across 3 years, and 30.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Technocraft Industries (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Technocraft Industries (India) are 21.39 and 3.02 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.74 per annum.

Source: Dion Global