Here's the live share price of Technocraft Industries (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Technocraft Industries (India)
|4.29
|5.74
|7.45
|17.43
|-12.39
|18.88
|30.48
|JSW Steel
|1.81
|3.70
|0.79
|3.92
|21.23
|16.75
|11.59
|Tata Steel
|-0.95
|-0.92
|-13.38
|-6.98
|17.72
|16.53
|5.89
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|4.29
|6.46
|-5.92
|11.34
|43.00
|23.29
|5.61
|Shyam Metalics and Energy
|-2.91
|4.40
|13.54
|12.39
|3.77
|35.44
|18.89
|Lloyds Engineering Works
|9.07
|13.10
|57.85
|80.02
|40.61
|31.09
|103.21
|Vedanta Iron and Steel
|9.14
|-3.66
|67.36
|67.36
|67.36
|18.73
|10.85
|NMDC Steel
|2.00
|1.43
|-0.68
|4.15
|22.26
|-2.63
|6.69
|Sunflag Iron & Steel Company
|7.06
|17.42
|-5.16
|52.50
|34.52
|17.26
|33.63
|Bansal Wire Industries
|5.84
|-6.26
|2.10
|21.05
|-9.84
|-1.70
|-1.03
|Prakash Industries
|4.42
|0.12
|-16.09
|-2.68
|-30.52
|12.16
|10.53
|Ratnaveer Precision Engineering
|12.94
|14.84
|14.94
|32.29
|50.16
|15.12
|8.82
|Steel Exchange India
|0.27
|-11.22
|3.98
|39.98
|1.90
|-4.56
|6.54
|Beekay Steel Industries
|-1.34
|-4.02
|-7.49
|-5.21
|-19.10
|-11.08
|1.58
|Manaksia Steels
|21.56
|4.81
|27.03
|27.94
|31.00
|25.41
|20.50
|Aerpace Industries
|-0.47
|6.14
|28.98
|23.77
|42.05
|120.90
|55.62
|Vraj Iron & Steel
|-0.57
|7.58
|-8.13
|-9.02
|-23.89
|-21.47
|-13.50
|Supershakti Metaliks
|0
|0.36
|14.05
|-5.32
|-22.44
|-20.53
|-9.13
|Incredible Industries
|0.03
|4.30
|-0.09
|-9.68
|-11.12
|7.67
|1.10
|Sharda Ispat
|-1.42
|7.55
|-6.00
|-11.97
|-42.33
|20.56
|14.73
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Technocraft Industries (India) has declined 12.39% compared to peers like JSW Steel (21.23%), Tata Steel (17.72%), Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (43.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Technocraft Industries (India) has outperformed peers relative to JSW Steel (11.59%) and Tata Steel (5.89%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,577.74
|2,612.95
|10
|2,577.05
|2,592.58
|20
|2,540.38
|2,570.47
|50
|2,537.73
|2,535.45
|100
|2,446.59
|2,483.67
|200
|2,364.76
|2,466.38
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Technocraft Industries (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 7.18%, FII holding unchanged at 0.40%, and public shareholding moved down to 17.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,76,580
|0.43
|45.29
|1,51,402
|0.51
|38.83
|9,659
|0.47
|2.48
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 06:06 AM IST IST
|Technocraft Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 22, 2026, 09:38 PM IST IST
|Technocraft Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter/Period Ended June 30,
|Jul 20, 2026, 09:49 PM IST IST
|Technocraft Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Jul 20, 2026, 09:36 PM IST IST
|Technocraft Ind. - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
|Jul 07, 2026, 03:34 PM IST IST
|Technocraft Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28120MH1992PLC069252 and registration number is 069252. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tube and tube fittings of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2030.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Technocraft Industries (India) is ₹2,692.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Technocraft Industries (India) is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Technocraft Industries (India) is ₹6,103.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Technocraft Industries (India) are ₹2,749.95 and ₹2,622.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Technocraft Industries (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Technocraft Industries (India) is ₹3,190.00 and 52-week low of Technocraft Industries (India) is ₹1,870.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Technocraft Industries (India) has shown returns of 2.5% over the past day, 5.74% for the past month, 7.45% over 3 months, -12.39% over 1 year, 18.88% across 3 years, and 30.48% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Technocraft Industries (India) are 21.39 and 3.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.74 per annum.
Source: Dion Global