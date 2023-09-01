Follow Us

Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TECHNOCRAFT INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Steel | Smallcap | NSE
₹2,099.80 Closed
-0.09-1.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,091.00₹2,147.00
₹2,099.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹701.05₹2,169.00
₹2,099.80
Open Price
₹2,101.60
Prev. Close
₹2,101.60
Volume
9,877

Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,130.93
  • R22,166.97
  • R32,186.93
  • Pivot
    2,110.97
  • S12,074.93
  • S22,054.97
  • S32,018.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5739.022,065.8
  • 10735.332,015.57
  • 20752.861,924.18
  • 50830.61,782.99
  • 100892.71,632.77
  • 200917.331,422

Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.7823.3336.2497.28130.76578.89291.75
4.30-1.7716.2219.1721.89181.17103.12
8.683.1219.9220.4319.41196.40111.49
13.191.4117.9413.7219.77141.7721.26
1.0022.1662.5373.4960.4727.8727.87
1.78-10.8184.12113.97186.005,262.503,200.00
-1.1131.0797.69117.42100.67163.88-20.40
-8.37-20.31-30.90-34.18-26.24185.71270.11
7.8315.3735.0117.4223.87447.5199.40
0-4.6728.8332.414.76134.4310.85
-3.756.4938.4143.1023.1340.71-57.94
-0.31-14.211.27-5.8895.12350.70122.22
32.2234.4640.0018.8018.8018.8018.80

Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Buy Back
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd.

Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28120MH1992PLC069252 and registration number is 069252. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tube and tube fittings of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1666.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sharad Kumar Saraf
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sudarshan Kumar Saraf
    Co-Chairman & Manag. Director
  • Mr. Navneet Kumar Saraf
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ashish Kuamr Saraf
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Atanu Choudhary
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vinod B Agarwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jagdeesh Mal Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vishwambhar C Saraf
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aubrey I Rebello
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vaishali Choudhari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹4,821.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd. is 25.15 and PB ratio of Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd. is 4.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹2,99.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹2,169.00 and 52-week low of Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹701.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

