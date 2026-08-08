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Technocraft Industries (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

TECHNOCRAFT INDUSTRIES (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Technocraft Industries (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,692.00 Closed
2.50₹ 65.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Technocraft Industries (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,622.80₹2,749.95
₹2,692.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,870.00₹3,190.00
₹2,692.00
Open Price
₹2,644.70
Prev. Close
₹2,626.35
Volume
874

Source: Dion Global

Technocraft Industries (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Technocraft Industries (India)		4.295.747.4517.43-12.3918.8830.48
JSW Steel		1.813.700.793.9221.2316.7511.59
Tata Steel		-0.95-0.92-13.38-6.9817.7216.535.89
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		4.296.46-5.9211.3443.0023.295.61
Shyam Metalics and Energy		-2.914.4013.5412.393.7735.4418.89
Lloyds Engineering Works		9.0713.1057.8580.0240.6131.09103.21
Vedanta Iron and Steel		9.14-3.6667.3667.3667.3618.7310.85
NMDC Steel		2.001.43-0.684.1522.26-2.636.69
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company		7.0617.42-5.1652.5034.5217.2633.63
Bansal Wire Industries		5.84-6.262.1021.05-9.84-1.70-1.03
Prakash Industries		4.420.12-16.09-2.68-30.5212.1610.53
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering		12.9414.8414.9432.2950.1615.128.82
Steel Exchange India		0.27-11.223.9839.981.90-4.566.54
Beekay Steel Industries		-1.34-4.02-7.49-5.21-19.10-11.081.58
Manaksia Steels		21.564.8127.0327.9431.0025.4120.50
Aerpace Industries		-0.476.1428.9823.7742.05120.9055.62
Vraj Iron & Steel		-0.577.58-8.13-9.02-23.89-21.47-13.50
Supershakti Metaliks		00.3614.05-5.32-22.44-20.53-9.13
Incredible Industries		0.034.30-0.09-9.68-11.127.671.10
Sharda Ispat		-1.427.55-6.00-11.97-42.3320.5614.73

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Technocraft Industries (India) has declined 12.39% compared to peers like JSW Steel (21.23%), Tata Steel (17.72%), Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (43.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Technocraft Industries (India) has outperformed peers relative to JSW Steel (11.59%) and Tata Steel (5.89%).

Technocraft Industries (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Technocraft Industries (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,577.742,612.95
102,577.052,592.58
202,540.382,570.47
502,537.732,535.45
1002,446.592,483.67
2002,364.762,466.38

Source: Dion Global

Technocraft Industries (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Technocraft Industries (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 7.18%, FII holding unchanged at 0.40%, and public shareholding moved down to 17.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Technocraft Industries (India) Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,76,5800.4345.29
1,51,4020.5138.83
9,6590.472.48

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Technocraft Industries (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 06:06 AM IST ISTTechnocraft Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 22, 2026, 09:38 PM IST ISTTechnocraft Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter/Period Ended June 30,
Jul 20, 2026, 09:49 PM IST ISTTechnocraft Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Jul 20, 2026, 09:36 PM IST ISTTechnocraft Ind. - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Jul 07, 2026, 03:34 PM IST ISTTechnocraft Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Technocraft Industries (India)

Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28120MH1992PLC069252 and registration number is 069252. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tube and tube fittings of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2030.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Sharad Kumar Saraf
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sudarshan Kumar Saraf
    Co-Chairman & Manag. Director
  • Mr. Navneet Kumar Saraf
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ashish Kuamr Saraf
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Atanu Choudhary
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Aubrey I Rebello
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rohit Rajgopal Dhoot
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shankar Shivram Jadhav
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Swati Vikas Khemani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Murarailal Jhunjhunwala
    Independent Director

FAQs on Technocraft Industries (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Technocraft Industries (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Technocraft Industries (India) is ₹2,692.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Technocraft Industries (India)?

The Technocraft Industries (India) is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Technocraft Industries (India)?

The market cap of Technocraft Industries (India) is ₹6,103.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Technocraft Industries (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Technocraft Industries (India) are ₹2,749.95 and ₹2,622.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Technocraft Industries (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Technocraft Industries (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Technocraft Industries (India) is ₹3,190.00 and 52-week low of Technocraft Industries (India) is ₹1,870.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Technocraft Industries (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Technocraft Industries (India) has shown returns of 2.5% over the past day, 5.74% for the past month, 7.45% over 3 months, -12.39% over 1 year, 18.88% across 3 years, and 30.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Technocraft Industries (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Technocraft Industries (India) are 21.39 and 3.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.74 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Technocraft Industries (India) News

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