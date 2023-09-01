What is the Market Cap of Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd.? The market cap of Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹4,821.50 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd.? P/E ratio of Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd. is 25.15 and PB ratio of Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd. is 4.09 as on .

What is the share price of Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹2,99.80 as on .