Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.78
|23.33
|36.24
|97.28
|130.76
|578.89
|291.75
|4.30
|-1.77
|16.22
|19.17
|21.89
|181.17
|103.12
|8.68
|3.12
|19.92
|20.43
|19.41
|196.40
|111.49
|13.19
|1.41
|17.94
|13.72
|19.77
|141.77
|21.26
|1.00
|22.16
|62.53
|73.49
|60.47
|27.87
|27.87
|1.78
|-10.81
|84.12
|113.97
|186.00
|5,262.50
|3,200.00
|-1.11
|31.07
|97.69
|117.42
|100.67
|163.88
|-20.40
|-8.37
|-20.31
|-30.90
|-34.18
|-26.24
|185.71
|270.11
|7.83
|15.37
|35.01
|17.42
|23.87
|447.51
|99.40
|0
|-4.67
|28.83
|32.41
|4.76
|134.43
|10.85
|-3.75
|6.49
|38.41
|43.10
|23.13
|40.71
|-57.94
|-0.31
|-14.21
|1.27
|-5.88
|95.12
|350.70
|122.22
|32.22
|34.46
|40.00
|18.80
|18.80
|18.80
|18.80
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Buy Back
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28120MH1992PLC069252 and registration number is 069252. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tube and tube fittings of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1666.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹4,821.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd. is 25.15 and PB ratio of Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd. is 4.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹2,99.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹2,169.00 and 52-week low of Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹701.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.