Here's the live share price of Allied Blenders & Distillers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Allied Blenders & Distillers has gained 8.02% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 49.76%.

Allied Blenders & Distillers’s current P/E of 49.17x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.