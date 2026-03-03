Facebook Pixel Code
Allied Blenders & Distillers Share Price

NSE
BSE

ALLIED BLENDERS & DISTILLERS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Beverages - Alcoholic
Index
BSE 1000BSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Allied Blenders & Distillers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹467.55 Closed
-1.57₹ -7.45
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Allied Blenders & Distillers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹428.55₹474.80
₹467.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹278.90₹719.95
₹467.55
Open Price
₹428.55
Prev. Close
₹475.00
Volume
19,910

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Allied Blenders & Distillers has gained 8.02% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 49.76%.

Allied Blenders & Distillers’s current P/E of 49.17x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Allied Blenders & Distillers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Allied Blenders & Distillers		-5.81-8.26-24.20-5.1850.4813.738.02
United Spirits		-3.400.58-3.371.875.0521.9819.33
United Breweries		-0.504.95-6.78-13.24-16.902.725.32
Radico Khaitan		-4.35-6.01-20.17-10.2725.9729.7333.91
Tilaknagar Industries		-3.31-4.74-6.82-10.0795.9656.0172.41
India Glycols		-3.232.73-17.205.1671.3746.0327.59
Piccadily Agro Industries		-6.00-9.09-7.80-12.08-12.79131.49113.72
Globus Spirits		-6.84-10.70-17.31-22.33-3.300.8720.19
G M Breweries		-2.26-0.95-2.7139.9160.5430.7823.15
Som Distilleries & Breweries		-1.65-13.71-29.37-43.09-29.6918.4442.17
Associated Alcohols & Breweries		-4.29-12.20-17.43-23.16-25.6728.7417.23
Sula Vineyards		-4.30-8.93-26.08-34.99-34.66-22.89-12.93
BCL Industries		-1.14-0.36-14.32-32.79-20.97-13.3617.14
IFB Agro Industries		-8.04-26.09-34.704.2369.0920.1213.70
Jagatjit Industries		1.9813.54-16.05-21.84-14.8416.0329.58
Monika Alcobev		-11.14-16.75-18.13-19.18-17.86-6.35-3.86
Fratelli Vineyards		-4.58-4.58-27.27-19.05-57.6143.5436.50
Agribio Spirits		3.8412.5619.7729.80107.1559.45110.08
Cupid Breweries & Distilleries		-15.13-23.59-58.84-65.86-80.615.743.41
Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products		-4.9126.3217.23-7.79-30.857.0898.49

Over the last one year, Allied Blenders & Distillers has gained 50.48% compared to peers like United Spirits (5.05%), United Breweries (-16.90%), Radico Khaitan (25.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Allied Blenders & Distillers has underperformed peers relative to United Spirits (19.33%) and United Breweries (5.32%).

Allied Blenders & Distillers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Allied Blenders & Distillers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5495.26488.69
10508.52496.99
20509.67502.18
50523.87521.49
100570.18533.48
200520.19510.4

Allied Blenders & Distillers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Allied Blenders & Distillers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 4.61%, FII holding rose to 3.36%, and public shareholding moved down to 11.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Allied Blenders & Distillers Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
49,37,1580.36240.02
7,07,5860.3834.4
5,23,1951.4425.44
5,02,6882.4224.44
3,26,1402.715.86
3,15,0000.8415.31
3,04,6601.0314.81
2,89,1981.0814.06
2,60,0721.9512.64
1,14,0990.15.55

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Allied Blenders & Distillers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 02, 2026, 10:05 PM ISTAllied Blenders - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Feb 19, 2026, 5:05 PM ISTAllied Blenders - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 06, 2026, 1:40 AM ISTAllied Blenders - Update On Suit
Feb 05, 2026, 3:05 PM ISTAllied Blenders - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 05, 2026, 12:45 AM ISTAllied Blenders - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

About Allied Blenders & Distillers

Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/10/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15511MH2008PLC187368 and registration number is 187368. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Food, beverages and tobacco products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3519.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Kishore Rajaram Chhabria
    Chairman (Non - Executive) & Non Independent Direc
  • Ms. Bina Kishore Chhabria
    Co-Chairperson & Non Exe. Non Ind Director
  • Ms. Resham Chhabria Jeetendra Hemdev
    Vice Chairperson
  • Mr. Shekhar Ramamurthy
    Exe. Dy. Chairman
  • Mr. Alok Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Maneck Navel Mulla
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Arun Barik
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Balaji Viswanathan Swaminathan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Paul Henry Skipworth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivek Anilchand Sett
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rukhshana Jina Mistry
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nasser Mukhtar Munjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narayanan Sadanandan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mehli Maneck Golvala
    Independent Director

FAQs on Allied Blenders & Distillers Share Price

What is the share price of Allied Blenders & Distillers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Allied Blenders & Distillers is ₹467.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Allied Blenders & Distillers?

The Allied Blenders & Distillers is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Allied Blenders & Distillers?

The market cap of Allied Blenders & Distillers is ₹13,077.85 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Allied Blenders & Distillers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Allied Blenders & Distillers are ₹474.80 and ₹428.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Allied Blenders & Distillers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Allied Blenders & Distillers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Allied Blenders & Distillers is ₹719.95 and 52-week low of Allied Blenders & Distillers is ₹278.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Allied Blenders & Distillers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Allied Blenders & Distillers has shown returns of -1.57% over the past day, 0.91% for the past month, -28.49% over 3 months, 49.76% over 1 year, 13.73% across 3 years, and 8.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Allied Blenders & Distillers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Allied Blenders & Distillers are 49.17 and 8.06 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.77 per annum.

Allied Blenders & Distillers News

