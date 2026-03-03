Here's the live share price of Allied Blenders & Distillers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Allied Blenders & Distillers has gained 8.02% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 49.76%.
Allied Blenders & Distillers’s current P/E of 49.17x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Allied Blenders & Distillers
|-5.81
|-8.26
|-24.20
|-5.18
|50.48
|13.73
|8.02
|United Spirits
|-3.40
|0.58
|-3.37
|1.87
|5.05
|21.98
|19.33
|United Breweries
|-0.50
|4.95
|-6.78
|-13.24
|-16.90
|2.72
|5.32
|Radico Khaitan
|-4.35
|-6.01
|-20.17
|-10.27
|25.97
|29.73
|33.91
|Tilaknagar Industries
|-3.31
|-4.74
|-6.82
|-10.07
|95.96
|56.01
|72.41
|India Glycols
|-3.23
|2.73
|-17.20
|5.16
|71.37
|46.03
|27.59
|Piccadily Agro Industries
|-6.00
|-9.09
|-7.80
|-12.08
|-12.79
|131.49
|113.72
|Globus Spirits
|-6.84
|-10.70
|-17.31
|-22.33
|-3.30
|0.87
|20.19
|G M Breweries
|-2.26
|-0.95
|-2.71
|39.91
|60.54
|30.78
|23.15
|Som Distilleries & Breweries
|-1.65
|-13.71
|-29.37
|-43.09
|-29.69
|18.44
|42.17
|Associated Alcohols & Breweries
|-4.29
|-12.20
|-17.43
|-23.16
|-25.67
|28.74
|17.23
|Sula Vineyards
|-4.30
|-8.93
|-26.08
|-34.99
|-34.66
|-22.89
|-12.93
|BCL Industries
|-1.14
|-0.36
|-14.32
|-32.79
|-20.97
|-13.36
|17.14
|IFB Agro Industries
|-8.04
|-26.09
|-34.70
|4.23
|69.09
|20.12
|13.70
|Jagatjit Industries
|1.98
|13.54
|-16.05
|-21.84
|-14.84
|16.03
|29.58
|Monika Alcobev
|-11.14
|-16.75
|-18.13
|-19.18
|-17.86
|-6.35
|-3.86
|Fratelli Vineyards
|-4.58
|-4.58
|-27.27
|-19.05
|-57.61
|43.54
|36.50
|Agribio Spirits
|3.84
|12.56
|19.77
|29.80
|107.15
|59.45
|110.08
|Cupid Breweries & Distilleries
|-15.13
|-23.59
|-58.84
|-65.86
|-80.61
|5.74
|3.41
|Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products
|-4.91
|26.32
|17.23
|-7.79
|-30.85
|7.08
|98.49
Over the last one year, Allied Blenders & Distillers has gained 50.48% compared to peers like United Spirits (5.05%), United Breweries (-16.90%), Radico Khaitan (25.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Allied Blenders & Distillers has underperformed peers relative to United Spirits (19.33%) and United Breweries (5.32%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|495.26
|488.69
|10
|508.52
|496.99
|20
|509.67
|502.18
|50
|523.87
|521.49
|100
|570.18
|533.48
|200
|520.19
|510.4
In the latest quarter, Allied Blenders & Distillers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 4.61%, FII holding rose to 3.36%, and public shareholding moved down to 11.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|49,37,158
|0.36
|240.02
|7,07,586
|0.38
|34.4
|5,23,195
|1.44
|25.44
|5,02,688
|2.42
|24.44
|3,26,140
|2.7
|15.86
|3,15,000
|0.84
|15.31
|3,04,660
|1.03
|14.81
|2,89,198
|1.08
|14.06
|2,60,072
|1.95
|12.64
|1,14,099
|0.1
|5.55
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 10:05 PM IST
|Allied Blenders - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Feb 19, 2026, 5:05 PM IST
|Allied Blenders - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 06, 2026, 1:40 AM IST
|Allied Blenders - Update On Suit
|Feb 05, 2026, 3:05 PM IST
|Allied Blenders - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 05, 2026, 12:45 AM IST
|Allied Blenders - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/10/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15511MH2008PLC187368 and registration number is 187368. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Food, beverages and tobacco products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3519.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Allied Blenders & Distillers is ₹467.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Allied Blenders & Distillers is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Allied Blenders & Distillers is ₹13,077.85 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Allied Blenders & Distillers are ₹474.80 and ₹428.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Allied Blenders & Distillers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Allied Blenders & Distillers is ₹719.95 and 52-week low of Allied Blenders & Distillers is ₹278.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Allied Blenders & Distillers has shown returns of -1.57% over the past day, 0.91% for the past month, -28.49% over 3 months, 49.76% over 1 year, 13.73% across 3 years, and 8.02% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Allied Blenders & Distillers are 49.17 and 8.06 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.77 per annum.