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Orient Cement Share Price

NSE
BSE

ORIENT CEMENT

Adani Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cement
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Orient Cement along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹136.30 Closed
-1.48₹ -2.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Orient Cement Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹136.30₹137.95
₹136.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹122.20₹245.00
₹136.30
Open Price
₹137.35
Prev. Close
₹138.35
Volume
9,362

Source: Dion Global

Orient Cement Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Orient Cement		-0.18-1.62-5.41-18.72-43.75-8.45-4.17
UltraTech Cement		1.143.31-0.86-7.72-1.9213.799.95
Grasim Industries		7.594.6512.7014.0221.6121.7517.23
Ambuja Cements		0.43-0.48-3.84-19.95-26.79-2.901.37
Shree Cements		1.29-1.193.15-3.01-13.932.81-1.40
JK Cement		-1.25-0.40-4.39-9.83-21.8218.388.87
Dalmia Bharat		1.592.19-7.42-16.80-19.17-3.03-1.05
ACC		0.62-1.42-3.51-19.94-24.78-12.38-9.99
The Ramco Cements		-0.21-2.29-4.66-23.98-19.461.52-2.26
JSW Cement		0.68-1.547.248.50-8.25-2.83-1.71
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		0.589.933.00-0.65-19.33-1.85-8.19
India Cements		-0.344.63-3.30-12.8311.1622.6015.71
Star Cement		-0.84-2.04-15.66-8.98-23.226.3512.47
Birla Corporation		2.95-5.44-7.18-16.54-26.94-9.08-7.78
JK Lakshmi Cement		0.09-1.28-15.53-22.63-38.47-4.77-3.44
Prism Johnson		4.47-3.73-16.79-11.41-25.18-5.03-4.44
Heidelberg Cement India		2.03-2.47-4.44-8.93-26.22-6.01-10.13
Mangalam Cement		-0.492.171.4719.3231.5240.3612.86
Sagar Cements		-1.09-1.23-10.94-9.92-25.05-9.34-10.68
Udaipur Cement Works		-0.933.4614.3439.462.4915.5429.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Orient Cement has declined 43.75% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Orient Cement has underperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).

Orient Cement Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Orient Cement Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5136.79138.37
10136.43137.59
20136.69137.09
50136.28137.37
100137.41142.54
200156.48163.23

Source: Dion Global

Orient Cement Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Orient Cement remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.17%, FII holding fell to 4.12%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Orient Cement Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 02:49 AM IST ISTOrient Cement - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 29, 2026, 03:53 AM IST ISTOrient Cement - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 28, 2026, 08:26 PM IST ISTOrient Cement - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 24, 2026, 01:45 AM IST ISTOrient Cement - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Jul 24, 2026, 01:40 AM IST ISTOrient Cement - Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Orient Cement

Orient Cement Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26940OR2011PLC013933 and registration number is 013933. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of clinkers and cement. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2793.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vinod Bahety
    Chairman
  • Mr. Vaibhav Dixit
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rohit Soni
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Nanavati
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravi Kapoor
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shruti Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Orient Cement Share Price

What is the share price of Orient Cement?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orient Cement is ₹136.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Orient Cement?

The Orient Cement is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Orient Cement?

The market cap of Orient Cement is ₹2,800.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Orient Cement?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Orient Cement are ₹137.95 and ₹136.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Orient Cement?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orient Cement stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orient Cement is ₹245.00 and 52-week low of Orient Cement is ₹122.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Orient Cement performed historically in terms of returns?

The Orient Cement has shown returns of -1.48% over the past day, -1.62% for the past month, -5.41% over 3 months, -43.75% over 1 year, -8.45% across 3 years, and -4.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Orient Cement?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Orient Cement are 13.38 and 1.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.37 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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