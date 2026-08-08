What is the share price of Orient Cement? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orient Cement is ₹136.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Orient Cement? The Orient Cement is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Orient Cement? The market cap of Orient Cement is ₹2,800.42 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Orient Cement? Today’s highest and lowest price of Orient Cement are ₹137.95 and ₹136.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Orient Cement? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orient Cement stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orient Cement is ₹245.00 and 52-week low of Orient Cement is ₹122.20 as on .

How has the Orient Cement performed historically in terms of returns? The Orient Cement has shown returns of -1.48% over the past day, -1.62% for the past month, -5.41% over 3 months, -43.75% over 1 year, -8.45% across 3 years, and -4.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Orient Cement? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Orient Cement are 13.38 and 1.31 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.37 per annum.

Source: Dion Global