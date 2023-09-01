Follow Us

ORIENT CEMENT LTD.

Sector : Cement | Smallcap | NSE
₹199.85 Closed
3.66.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Orient Cement Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹192.50₹201.95
₹199.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹104.60₹200.80
₹199.85
Open Price
₹193.00
Prev. Close
₹192.90
Volume
24,23,508

Orient Cement Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1202.9
  • R2207.15
  • R3212.35
  • Pivot
    197.7
  • S1193.45
  • S2188.25
  • S3184

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5124.48191.18
  • 10125.1188.34
  • 20127.05181.08
  • 50125.42163.9
  • 100120.36149.88
  • 200134.36139.73

Orient Cement Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.3638.2446.2876.3464.17203.9870.81
2.44-0.175.4213.6624.66111.3189.05
1.210.17-4.07-8.3111.8417.9626.75
-0.10-5.941.1422.785.94103.8380.90
5.976.88-0.5213.2138.71180.3487.90
2.460.0111.6913.64-12.4450.2120.98
5.132.504.0117.8224.07122.88314.82
3.990.66-2.1221.7316.9926.5330.82
2.41-4.540.57-2.14-5.97-35.22-35.22
3.06-5.972.0436.5119.9691.9853.73
13.0319.1023.5734.6414.22129.60110.76
1.297.26-0.40-6.6638.64154.59102.30
-0.315.036.4022.873.45152.5117.14
2.4412.2720.5846.4472.2186.3253.98
4.45-3.387.99-1.23-16.5248.64-15.70
3.504.3713.5012.112.022.7315.58
3.6212.6314.0812.6815.82149.5057.78
3.3825.8844.2940.5934.6113.1313.13
1.23-1.0713.6119.040.7494.7018.13
2.5814.1417.6648.4741.66107.14475.44

Orient Cement Ltd. Share Holdings

Orient Cement Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund54,01,8070.2379.49
Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund41,73,5531.3461.41
ICICI Prudential Commodities Fund21,19,4602.8931.19
ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund13,69,0060.6920.14
HDFC Multi Cap Fund11,10,0000.2116.33
HDFC Housing Opportunities Fund9,10,4371.1413.4
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund8,36,6230.312.31
ICICI Prudential Child Care - Gift Fund2,56,0620.383.77
Quant Value Fund2,48,5740.483.66
ICICI Prudential Retirement Fund - Pure Equity57,6710.260.85
Orient Cement Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
01 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Orient Cement Ltd.

Orient Cement Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26940OR2011PLC013933 and registration number is 013933. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cement, lime and plaster. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2725.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chandrakant Birla
    Chairman
  • Mr. Desh Deepak Khetrapal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rabindranath Jhunjhunwala
    Director
  • Mrs. Amita Birla
    Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Jhawar
    Director
  • Mr. Janat Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Swapan Dasgupta
    Director
  • Mr. I Y R Krishna Rao
    Director
  • Mrs. Varsha Vasant Purandare
    Director

FAQs on Orient Cement Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Orient Cement Ltd.?

The market cap of Orient Cement Ltd. is ₹4,94.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Orient Cement Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Orient Cement Ltd. is 33.44 and PB ratio of Orient Cement Ltd. is 2.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Orient Cement Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orient Cement Ltd. is ₹199.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Orient Cement Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orient Cement Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orient Cement Ltd. is ₹200.80 and 52-week low of Orient Cement Ltd. is ₹104.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

