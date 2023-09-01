Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|9.36
|38.24
|46.28
|76.34
|64.17
|203.98
|70.81
|2.44
|-0.17
|5.42
|13.66
|24.66
|111.31
|89.05
|1.21
|0.17
|-4.07
|-8.31
|11.84
|17.96
|26.75
|-0.10
|-5.94
|1.14
|22.78
|5.94
|103.83
|80.90
|5.97
|6.88
|-0.52
|13.21
|38.71
|180.34
|87.90
|2.46
|0.01
|11.69
|13.64
|-12.44
|50.21
|20.98
|5.13
|2.50
|4.01
|17.82
|24.07
|122.88
|314.82
|3.99
|0.66
|-2.12
|21.73
|16.99
|26.53
|30.82
|2.41
|-4.54
|0.57
|-2.14
|-5.97
|-35.22
|-35.22
|3.06
|-5.97
|2.04
|36.51
|19.96
|91.98
|53.73
|13.03
|19.10
|23.57
|34.64
|14.22
|129.60
|110.76
|1.29
|7.26
|-0.40
|-6.66
|38.64
|154.59
|102.30
|-0.31
|5.03
|6.40
|22.87
|3.45
|152.51
|17.14
|2.44
|12.27
|20.58
|46.44
|72.21
|86.32
|53.98
|4.45
|-3.38
|7.99
|-1.23
|-16.52
|48.64
|-15.70
|3.50
|4.37
|13.50
|12.11
|2.02
|2.73
|15.58
|3.62
|12.63
|14.08
|12.68
|15.82
|149.50
|57.78
|3.38
|25.88
|44.29
|40.59
|34.61
|13.13
|13.13
|1.23
|-1.07
|13.61
|19.04
|0.74
|94.70
|18.13
|2.58
|14.14
|17.66
|48.47
|41.66
|107.14
|475.44
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|54,01,807
|0.23
|79.49
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund
|41,73,553
|1.34
|61.41
|ICICI Prudential Commodities Fund
|21,19,460
|2.89
|31.19
|ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund
|13,69,006
|0.69
|20.14
|HDFC Multi Cap Fund
|11,10,000
|0.21
|16.33
|HDFC Housing Opportunities Fund
|9,10,437
|1.14
|13.4
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund
|8,36,623
|0.3
|12.31
|ICICI Prudential Child Care - Gift Fund
|2,56,062
|0.38
|3.77
|Quant Value Fund
|2,48,574
|0.48
|3.66
|ICICI Prudential Retirement Fund - Pure Equity
|57,671
|0.26
|0.85
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|01 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Orient Cement Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26940OR2011PLC013933 and registration number is 013933. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cement, lime and plaster. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2725.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Orient Cement Ltd. is ₹4,94.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Orient Cement Ltd. is 33.44 and PB ratio of Orient Cement Ltd. is 2.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orient Cement Ltd. is ₹199.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orient Cement Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orient Cement Ltd. is ₹200.80 and 52-week low of Orient Cement Ltd. is ₹104.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.