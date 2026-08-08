Here's the live share price of Orient Cement along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Orient Cement
|-0.18
|-1.62
|-5.41
|-18.72
|-43.75
|-8.45
|-4.17
|UltraTech Cement
|1.14
|3.31
|-0.86
|-7.72
|-1.92
|13.79
|9.95
|Grasim Industries
|7.59
|4.65
|12.70
|14.02
|21.61
|21.75
|17.23
|Ambuja Cements
|0.43
|-0.48
|-3.84
|-19.95
|-26.79
|-2.90
|1.37
|Shree Cements
|1.29
|-1.19
|3.15
|-3.01
|-13.93
|2.81
|-1.40
|JK Cement
|-1.25
|-0.40
|-4.39
|-9.83
|-21.82
|18.38
|8.87
|Dalmia Bharat
|1.59
|2.19
|-7.42
|-16.80
|-19.17
|-3.03
|-1.05
|ACC
|0.62
|-1.42
|-3.51
|-19.94
|-24.78
|-12.38
|-9.99
|The Ramco Cements
|-0.21
|-2.29
|-4.66
|-23.98
|-19.46
|1.52
|-2.26
|JSW Cement
|0.68
|-1.54
|7.24
|8.50
|-8.25
|-2.83
|-1.71
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|0.58
|9.93
|3.00
|-0.65
|-19.33
|-1.85
|-8.19
|India Cements
|-0.34
|4.63
|-3.30
|-12.83
|11.16
|22.60
|15.71
|Star Cement
|-0.84
|-2.04
|-15.66
|-8.98
|-23.22
|6.35
|12.47
|Birla Corporation
|2.95
|-5.44
|-7.18
|-16.54
|-26.94
|-9.08
|-7.78
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|0.09
|-1.28
|-15.53
|-22.63
|-38.47
|-4.77
|-3.44
|Prism Johnson
|4.47
|-3.73
|-16.79
|-11.41
|-25.18
|-5.03
|-4.44
|Heidelberg Cement India
|2.03
|-2.47
|-4.44
|-8.93
|-26.22
|-6.01
|-10.13
|Mangalam Cement
|-0.49
|2.17
|1.47
|19.32
|31.52
|40.36
|12.86
|Sagar Cements
|-1.09
|-1.23
|-10.94
|-9.92
|-25.05
|-9.34
|-10.68
|Udaipur Cement Works
|-0.93
|3.46
|14.34
|39.46
|2.49
|15.54
|29.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Orient Cement has declined 43.75% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Orient Cement has underperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|136.79
|138.37
|10
|136.43
|137.59
|20
|136.69
|137.09
|50
|136.28
|137.37
|100
|137.41
|142.54
|200
|156.48
|163.23
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Orient Cement remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.17%, FII holding fell to 4.12%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 02:49 AM IST IST
|Orient Cement - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 29, 2026, 03:53 AM IST IST
|Orient Cement - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 28, 2026, 08:26 PM IST IST
|Orient Cement - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 24, 2026, 01:45 AM IST IST
|Orient Cement - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Jul 24, 2026, 01:40 AM IST IST
|Orient Cement - Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June 2026
Source: Dion Global
Orient Cement Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26940OR2011PLC013933 and registration number is 013933. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of clinkers and cement. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2793.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orient Cement is ₹136.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Orient Cement is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Orient Cement is ₹2,800.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Orient Cement are ₹137.95 and ₹136.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orient Cement stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orient Cement is ₹245.00 and 52-week low of Orient Cement is ₹122.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Orient Cement has shown returns of -1.48% over the past day, -1.62% for the past month, -5.41% over 3 months, -43.75% over 1 year, -8.45% across 3 years, and -4.17% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Orient Cement are 13.38 and 1.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.37 per annum.
Source: Dion Global