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Choice International Share Price

NSE
BSE

CHOICE INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Here's the live share price of Choice International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹841.60 Closed
1.06₹ 8.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Choice International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹831.50₹844.00
₹841.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹568.55₹860.00
₹841.60
Open Price
₹832.90
Prev. Close
₹832.80
Volume
36,326

Source: Dion Global

Choice International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Choice International		2.298.2621.969.0313.7667.9990.14
Bajaj Finserv		-1.366.169.74-1.114.609.927.05
Bajaj Holdings & Investment		-0.345.086.781.83-17.9714.8423.08
Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation		3.021.13-8.70-3.54-11.2530.3618.26
Rane Holdings		1.432.1150.2322.9320.9124.7819.99
BF Investment		3.676.315.2314.013.884.804.13
Abans Financial Services		-0.10-0.05-3.52-5.11-8.58-10.94-1.40
Max India		0.7010.51-0.061.89-15.121.7520.62
Tamboli Industries		3.00-3.7315.4140.4933.0717.6132.40
BIL Vyapar		6.682.47-18.31-42.76-65.45-37.97-18.36

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Choice International has gained 13.76% compared to peers like Bajaj Finserv (4.60%), Bajaj Holdings & Investment (-17.97%), Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation (-11.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Choice International has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finserv (7.05%) and Bajaj Holdings & Investment (23.08%).

Choice International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Choice International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5809.22819.99
10807.63814.54
20808.43803.54
50745.18767.67
100705.93744.93
200747.29730.16

Source: Dion Global

Choice International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Choice International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.28%, FII holding fell to 10.10%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Choice International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 01:27 AM IST ISTChoice International - Intimation Of Q1 - FY27 Earnings Conference Call
Aug 04, 2026, 02:35 AM IST ISTChoice International - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Financ
Jul 21, 2026, 04:31 PM IST ISTChoice International - Press Release On
Jul 16, 2026, 12:46 AM IST ISTChoice International - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 14, 2026, 06:47 PM IST ISTChoice International - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source: Dion Global

About Choice International

Choice International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH1993PLC071117 and registration number is 071117. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 222.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Vinita Patodia
    Non Executive Chairman
  • CA. Kamal Poddar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Suyash Patodia
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Poddar
    Executive Director & CEO
  • CA. Ajay Kejriwal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Thakur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kanhaiyalal Berwal
    Independent Director
  • CA. Sudha Bhushan
    Independent Director
  • CA. Subodh Kumar Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Singh
    Independent Director
  • CA. Sobhag Mal Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Choice International Share Price

What is the share price of Choice International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Choice International is ₹841.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Choice International?

The Choice International is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Choice International?

The market cap of Choice International is ₹18,748.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Choice International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Choice International are ₹844.00 and ₹831.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Choice International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Choice International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Choice International is ₹860.00 and 52-week low of Choice International is ₹568.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Choice International performed historically in terms of returns?

The Choice International has shown returns of 1.06% over the past day, 8.26% for the past month, 21.96% over 3 months, 13.76% over 1 year, 67.99% across 3 years, and 90.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Choice International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Choice International are 81.39 and 11.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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