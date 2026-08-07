Here's the live share price of Choice International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Choice International
|2.29
|8.26
|21.96
|9.03
|13.76
|67.99
|90.14
|Bajaj Finserv
|-1.36
|6.16
|9.74
|-1.11
|4.60
|9.92
|7.05
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|-0.34
|5.08
|6.78
|1.83
|-17.97
|14.84
|23.08
|Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation
|3.02
|1.13
|-8.70
|-3.54
|-11.25
|30.36
|18.26
|Rane Holdings
|1.43
|2.11
|50.23
|22.93
|20.91
|24.78
|19.99
|BF Investment
|3.67
|6.31
|5.23
|14.01
|3.88
|4.80
|4.13
|Abans Financial Services
|-0.10
|-0.05
|-3.52
|-5.11
|-8.58
|-10.94
|-1.40
|Max India
|0.70
|10.51
|-0.06
|1.89
|-15.12
|1.75
|20.62
|Tamboli Industries
|3.00
|-3.73
|15.41
|40.49
|33.07
|17.61
|32.40
|BIL Vyapar
|6.68
|2.47
|-18.31
|-42.76
|-65.45
|-37.97
|-18.36
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Choice International has gained 13.76% compared to peers like Bajaj Finserv (4.60%), Bajaj Holdings & Investment (-17.97%), Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation (-11.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Choice International has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finserv (7.05%) and Bajaj Holdings & Investment (23.08%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|809.22
|819.99
|10
|807.63
|814.54
|20
|808.43
|803.54
|50
|745.18
|767.67
|100
|705.93
|744.93
|200
|747.29
|730.16
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Choice International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.28%, FII holding fell to 10.10%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:27 AM IST IST
|Choice International - Intimation Of Q1 - FY27 Earnings Conference Call
|Aug 04, 2026, 02:35 AM IST IST
|Choice International - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Financ
|Jul 21, 2026, 04:31 PM IST IST
|Choice International - Press Release On
|Jul 16, 2026, 12:46 AM IST IST
|Choice International - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 14, 2026, 06:47 PM IST IST
|Choice International - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Source: Dion Global
Choice International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH1993PLC071117 and registration number is 071117. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 222.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Choice International is ₹841.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Choice International is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Choice International is ₹18,748.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Choice International are ₹844.00 and ₹831.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Choice International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Choice International is ₹860.00 and 52-week low of Choice International is ₹568.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Choice International has shown returns of 1.06% over the past day, 8.26% for the past month, 21.96% over 3 months, 13.76% over 1 year, 67.99% across 3 years, and 90.14% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Choice International are 81.39 and 11.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global