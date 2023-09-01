Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|17 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results, Bonus issue & A.G.M.
Choice International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH1993PLC071117 and registration number is 071117. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other professional, scientific and technical activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 49.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Choice International Ltd. is ₹3,783.45 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Choice International Ltd. is 1645.89 and PB ratio of Choice International Ltd. is 12.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Choice International Ltd. is ₹380.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Choice International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Choice International Ltd. is ₹394.90 and 52-week low of Choice International Ltd. is ₹211.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.