Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Choice International Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CHOICE INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹380.20 Closed
4.5216.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Choice International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹362.50₹386.65
₹380.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹211.50₹394.90
₹380.20
Open Price
₹364.90
Prev. Close
₹363.75
Volume
8,06,292

Choice International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1393.83
  • R2402.32
  • R3417.98
  • Pivot
    378.17
  • S1369.68
  • S2354.02
  • S3345.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5251.78364.54
  • 10248.34364.46
  • 20240.11362.39
  • 50229.29357.73
  • 100211.2343.89
  • 200133.35311.46

Choice International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.454.060.7346.5876.23148.30148.30
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Choice International Ltd. Share Holdings

Choice International Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
17 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results, Bonus issue & A.G.M.

About Choice International Ltd.

Choice International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH1993PLC071117 and registration number is 071117. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other professional, scientific and technical activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 49.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Vinita Patodia
    Non Exe. Non Ind Chairperson
  • CA. Kamal Poddar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Suyash Patodia
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Poddar
    Executive Director & CEO
  • CA. Ajay Kejriwal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Thakur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kanhaiyalal Berwal
    Independent Director
  • CA. Sudha Bhushan
    Independent Director
  • CA. Subodh Kumar Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Choice International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Choice International Ltd.?

The market cap of Choice International Ltd. is ₹3,783.45 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Choice International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Choice International Ltd. is 1645.89 and PB ratio of Choice International Ltd. is 12.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Choice International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Choice International Ltd. is ₹380.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Choice International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Choice International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Choice International Ltd. is ₹394.90 and 52-week low of Choice International Ltd. is ₹211.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data