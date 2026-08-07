What is the share price of Choice International? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Choice International is ₹841.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Choice International? The Choice International is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Choice International? The market cap of Choice International is ₹18,748.87 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Choice International? Today’s highest and lowest price of Choice International are ₹844.00 and ₹831.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Choice International? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Choice International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Choice International is ₹860.00 and 52-week low of Choice International is ₹568.55 as on .

How has the Choice International performed historically in terms of returns? The Choice International has shown returns of 1.06% over the past day, 8.26% for the past month, 21.96% over 3 months, 13.76% over 1 year, 67.99% across 3 years, and 90.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Choice International? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Choice International are 81.39 and 11.22 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global