RATTANINDIA POWER LTD.

Sector : Power - Generation/Distribution | Smallcap | NSE
₹7.00 Closed
2.940.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

RattanIndia Power Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.80₹7.15
₹7.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.80₹7.10
₹7.00
Open Price
₹6.95
Prev. Close
₹6.80
Volume
12,63,76,829

RattanIndia Power Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17.13
  • R27.32
  • R37.48
  • Pivot
    6.97
  • S16.78
  • S26.62
  • S36.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.246.17
  • 104.345.76
  • 204.375.4
  • 504.424.94
  • 1004.074.52
  • 2004.964.26

RattanIndia Power Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
30.8434.62102.90100.0070.73133.3370.73
5.872.4732.2833.9343.56131.1663.33
-3.10-12.69-4.5186.26-60.3491.871,597.85
1.6020.8829.94115.01-19.16751.16879.97
3.974.4818.6024.847.65329.16226.53
1.9119.7439.7751.580.28540.60395.45
0.50-3.2715.6525.3134.00130.5097.06
-0.17-1.8618.4631.3214.0895.16157.73
11.2611.0677.9297.04102.40171.46118.86
6.1316.0246.2971.8177.96162.9277.50
6.4711.8425.0224.307.5240.90-15.10
9.5111.7646.7290.00-5.71484.62-49.80
5.441.6939.5337.73-3.59574.73-60.48
7.929.0074.1676.5192.36569.02226.15
7.8922.3936.6719.712.50221.57102.47
5.9914.6237.1549.9763.97135.4565.14
1.731.3364.97148.31360.471,264.411,264.41
-5.385.9476.69102.5789.701,278.691,278.69
13.6072.4787.7295.3865.74165.08103.48
7.8011.6438.1763.2838.9275.4339.67

RattanIndia Power Ltd. Share Holdings

RattanIndia Power Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
04 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About RattanIndia Power Ltd.

RattanIndia Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/10/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40102DL2007PLC169082 and registration number is 169082. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation by coal based thermal power plants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3259.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5370.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajiv Rattan
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Brijesh Narendra Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Namita
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Asim Kumar De
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sharad Behal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Chhikara
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jeevagan Narayana Swami Nadar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Neha Poonia
    Independent Director

FAQs on RattanIndia Power Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of RattanIndia Power Ltd.?

The market cap of RattanIndia Power Ltd. is ₹3,759.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of RattanIndia Power Ltd.?

P/E ratio of RattanIndia Power Ltd. is 14.43 and PB ratio of RattanIndia Power Ltd. is 0.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of RattanIndia Power Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RattanIndia Power Ltd. is ₹7.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RattanIndia Power Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RattanIndia Power Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RattanIndia Power Ltd. is ₹7.10 and 52-week low of RattanIndia Power Ltd. is ₹2.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

