What is the share price of RattanIndia Power? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RattanIndia Power is ₹8.68 as on .

What kind of stock is RattanIndia Power? The RattanIndia Power is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of RattanIndia Power? The market cap of RattanIndia Power is ₹4,661.25 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of RattanIndia Power? Today’s highest and lowest price of RattanIndia Power are ₹8.79 and ₹8.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RattanIndia Power? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RattanIndia Power stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RattanIndia Power is ₹12.90 and 52-week low of RattanIndia Power is ₹7.50 as on .

How has the RattanIndia Power performed historically in terms of returns? The RattanIndia Power has shown returns of -1.03% over the past day, -2.47% for the past month, -15.73% over 3 months, -28.26% over 1 year, 21.49% across 3 years, and 5.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RattanIndia Power? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RattanIndia Power are 41.93 and 1.01 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global