What is the Market Cap of RattanIndia Power Ltd.? The market cap of RattanIndia Power Ltd. is ₹3,759.07 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of RattanIndia Power Ltd.? P/E ratio of RattanIndia Power Ltd. is 14.43 and PB ratio of RattanIndia Power Ltd. is 0.67 as on .

What is the share price of RattanIndia Power Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RattanIndia Power Ltd. is ₹7.00 as on .