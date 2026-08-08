Here's the live share price of RattanIndia Power along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|RattanIndia Power
|-0.34
|-2.47
|-15.73
|-4.82
|-28.26
|21.49
|5.73
|Adani Power
|-1.44
|-4.49
|-9.52
|37.64
|79.99
|56.17
|63.18
|NTPC
|-0.62
|-2.54
|-13.85
|-4.66
|4.55
|16.56
|24.20
|Adani Green Energy
|-0.93
|-9.79
|0.37
|39.40
|46.20
|12.39
|8.67
|Tata Power Company
|0.11
|1.01
|-13.25
|3.32
|-1.19
|17.87
|23.61
|JSW Energy
|2.14
|4.14
|-1.66
|18.00
|6.12
|24.73
|17.95
|NHPC
|-2.14
|-2.41
|-5.63
|-2.40
|-7.67
|15.84
|24.06
|NTPC Green Energy
|1.46
|-1.29
|-16.13
|3.95
|-10.73
|-9.17
|-5.61
|Torrent Power
|-6.45
|-5.56
|-22.79
|-7.71
|-2.62
|26.07
|23.70
|NLC India
|1.44
|-0.08
|-8.05
|15.03
|29.45
|36.04
|39.31
|SJVN
|-1.06
|-5.37
|-15.13
|-7.42
|-27.28
|6.23
|20.07
|CESC
|-1.15
|-1.86
|-12.25
|5.95
|-1.27
|27.88
|16.33
|NAVA
|5.43
|-3.71
|-18.60
|0.66
|-4.20
|45.86
|59.64
|Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions
|-1.01
|3.90
|13.71
|52.67
|52.67
|15.15
|8.83
|Juniper Green Energy
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-1.33
|-0.80
|Vedanta Power
|2.72
|-15.22
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-4.68
|-2.83
|Inox Wind Energy
|-1.21
|-7.84
|6.65
|0.61
|52.47
|185.15
|120.68
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|-2.02
|2.17
|-7.48
|18.27
|-5.33
|35.80
|30.05
|Reliance Power
|4.02
|-2.48
|-16.41
|-14.35
|-46.20
|9.30
|13.87
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|-2.20
|-3.10
|-12.53
|-7.93
|-15.62
|68.38
|17.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, RattanIndia Power has declined 28.26% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, RattanIndia Power has underperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|8.58
|8.7
|10
|8.62
|8.68
|20
|8.74
|8.75
|50
|9.11
|8.96
|100
|9.06
|9.11
|200
|9.32
|9.56
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, RattanIndia Power remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.58%, FII holding rose to 5.25%, and public shareholding moved down to 44.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 27, 2026, 05:14 PM IST IST
|RattanIndia Power - Release Of Non Disposal Undertaking (NDU) On The Shares Of The Company
|Jul 24, 2026, 08:21 PM IST IST
|RattanIndia Power - Earnings Update Of Rattanindia Power Limited For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 24, 2026, 08:17 PM IST IST
|RattanIndia Power - Submission Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) Of Rattanindia Power Limited ('Co
|Jul 21, 2026, 12:07 AM IST IST
|RattanIndia Power - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone An
|Jul 09, 2026, 08:48 PM IST IST
|RattanIndia Power - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
RattanIndia Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/10/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40102DL2007PLC169082 and registration number is 169082. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation by coal based thermal power plants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2991.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5370.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RattanIndia Power is ₹8.68 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The RattanIndia Power is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of RattanIndia Power is ₹4,661.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of RattanIndia Power are ₹8.79 and ₹8.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RattanIndia Power stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RattanIndia Power is ₹12.90 and 52-week low of RattanIndia Power is ₹7.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The RattanIndia Power has shown returns of -1.03% over the past day, -2.47% for the past month, -15.73% over 3 months, -28.26% over 1 year, 21.49% across 3 years, and 5.73% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RattanIndia Power are 41.93 and 1.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global