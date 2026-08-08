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RattanIndia Power Share Price

NSE
BSE

RATTANINDIA POWER

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Power
Index
BSE 1000

Here's the live share price of RattanIndia Power along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8.68 Closed
-1.03₹ -0.09
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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RattanIndia Power Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.65₹8.79
₹8.68
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.50₹12.90
₹8.68
Open Price
₹8.76
Prev. Close
₹8.77
Volume
7,43,017

Source: Dion Global

RattanIndia Power Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
RattanIndia Power		-0.34-2.47-15.73-4.82-28.2621.495.73
Adani Power		-1.44-4.49-9.5237.6479.9956.1763.18
NTPC		-0.62-2.54-13.85-4.664.5516.5624.20
Adani Green Energy		-0.93-9.790.3739.4046.2012.398.67
Tata Power Company		0.111.01-13.253.32-1.1917.8723.61
JSW Energy		2.144.14-1.6618.006.1224.7317.95
NHPC		-2.14-2.41-5.63-2.40-7.6715.8424.06
NTPC Green Energy		1.46-1.29-16.133.95-10.73-9.17-5.61
Torrent Power		-6.45-5.56-22.79-7.71-2.6226.0723.70
NLC India		1.44-0.08-8.0515.0329.4536.0439.31
SJVN		-1.06-5.37-15.13-7.42-27.286.2320.07
CESC		-1.15-1.86-12.255.95-1.2727.8816.33
NAVA		5.43-3.71-18.600.66-4.2045.8659.64
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions		-1.013.9013.7152.6752.6715.158.83
Juniper Green Energy		-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-1.33-0.80
Vedanta Power		2.72-15.22-13.38-13.38-13.38-4.68-2.83
Inox Wind Energy		-1.21-7.846.650.6152.47185.15120.68
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		-2.022.17-7.4818.27-5.3335.8030.05
Reliance Power		4.02-2.48-16.41-14.35-46.209.3013.87
GMR Power and Urban Infra		-2.20-3.10-12.53-7.93-15.6268.3817.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, RattanIndia Power has declined 28.26% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, RattanIndia Power has underperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).

RattanIndia Power Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

RattanIndia Power Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58.588.7
108.628.68
208.748.75
509.118.96
1009.069.11
2009.329.56

Source: Dion Global

RattanIndia Power Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, RattanIndia Power remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.58%, FII holding rose to 5.25%, and public shareholding moved down to 44.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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RattanIndia Power Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 27, 2026, 05:14 PM IST ISTRattanIndia Power - Release Of Non Disposal Undertaking (NDU) On The Shares Of The Company
Jul 24, 2026, 08:21 PM IST ISTRattanIndia Power - Earnings Update Of Rattanindia Power Limited For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 24, 2026, 08:17 PM IST ISTRattanIndia Power - Submission Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) Of Rattanindia Power Limited ('Co
Jul 21, 2026, 12:07 AM IST ISTRattanIndia Power - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone An
Jul 09, 2026, 08:48 PM IST ISTRattanIndia Power - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About RattanIndia Power

RattanIndia Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/10/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40102DL2007PLC169082 and registration number is 169082. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation by coal based thermal power plants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2991.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5370.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajiv Rattan
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Himanshu Mathur
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ravi Kumar Pakalapati
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Virender Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Tandon
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Pritika Poonia
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on RattanIndia Power Share Price

What is the share price of RattanIndia Power?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RattanIndia Power is ₹8.68 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is RattanIndia Power?

The RattanIndia Power is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of RattanIndia Power?

The market cap of RattanIndia Power is ₹4,661.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of RattanIndia Power?

Today’s highest and lowest price of RattanIndia Power are ₹8.79 and ₹8.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RattanIndia Power?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RattanIndia Power stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RattanIndia Power is ₹12.90 and 52-week low of RattanIndia Power is ₹7.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the RattanIndia Power performed historically in terms of returns?

The RattanIndia Power has shown returns of -1.03% over the past day, -2.47% for the past month, -15.73% over 3 months, -28.26% over 1 year, 21.49% across 3 years, and 5.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RattanIndia Power?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RattanIndia Power are 41.93 and 1.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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