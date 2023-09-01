Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|30.84
|34.62
|102.90
|100.00
|70.73
|133.33
|70.73
|5.87
|2.47
|32.28
|33.93
|43.56
|131.16
|63.33
|-3.10
|-12.69
|-4.51
|86.26
|-60.34
|91.87
|1,597.85
|1.60
|20.88
|29.94
|115.01
|-19.16
|751.16
|879.97
|3.97
|4.48
|18.60
|24.84
|7.65
|329.16
|226.53
|1.91
|19.74
|39.77
|51.58
|0.28
|540.60
|395.45
|0.50
|-3.27
|15.65
|25.31
|34.00
|130.50
|97.06
|-0.17
|-1.86
|18.46
|31.32
|14.08
|95.16
|157.73
|11.26
|11.06
|77.92
|97.04
|102.40
|171.46
|118.86
|6.13
|16.02
|46.29
|71.81
|77.96
|162.92
|77.50
|6.47
|11.84
|25.02
|24.30
|7.52
|40.90
|-15.10
|9.51
|11.76
|46.72
|90.00
|-5.71
|484.62
|-49.80
|5.44
|1.69
|39.53
|37.73
|-3.59
|574.73
|-60.48
|7.92
|9.00
|74.16
|76.51
|92.36
|569.02
|226.15
|7.89
|22.39
|36.67
|19.71
|2.50
|221.57
|102.47
|5.99
|14.62
|37.15
|49.97
|63.97
|135.45
|65.14
|1.73
|1.33
|64.97
|148.31
|360.47
|1,264.41
|1,264.41
|-5.38
|5.94
|76.69
|102.57
|89.70
|1,278.69
|1,278.69
|13.60
|72.47
|87.72
|95.38
|65.74
|165.08
|103.48
|7.80
|11.64
|38.17
|63.28
|38.92
|75.43
|39.67
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|04 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|23 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
RattanIndia Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/10/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40102DL2007PLC169082 and registration number is 169082. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation by coal based thermal power plants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3259.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5370.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of RattanIndia Power Ltd. is ₹3,759.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of RattanIndia Power Ltd. is 14.43 and PB ratio of RattanIndia Power Ltd. is 0.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RattanIndia Power Ltd. is ₹7.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RattanIndia Power Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RattanIndia Power Ltd. is ₹7.10 and 52-week low of RattanIndia Power Ltd. is ₹2.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.