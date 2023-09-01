Follow Us

Marksans Pharma Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MARKSANS PHARMA LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹111.35 Closed
-1.46-1.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Marksans Pharma Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹111.05₹113.75
₹111.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹45.40₹122.50
₹111.35
Open Price
₹113.75
Prev. Close
₹113.00
Volume
11,82,836

Marksans Pharma Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1113.02
  • R2114.73
  • R3115.72
  • Pivot
    112.03
  • S1110.32
  • S2109.33
  • S3107.62

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 548.64111.62
  • 1048.46112
  • 2047.64112
  • 5050.17106.23
  • 10048.4296.27
  • 20050.5783.77

Marksans Pharma Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.32-4.7032.3663.66111.28140.19182.87
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Marksans Pharma Ltd. Share Holdings

Marksans Pharma Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Quant Small Cap Fund1,20,41,2592.11143.23
Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF1,9450.320.02

Marksans Pharma Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    Marksans Pharma Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    18-Aug, 2023 | 10:51 AM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Marksans Pharma Limited has informed the Exchange about Link of Recording of Q1 Financial Results Conference call
    17-Aug, 2023 | 09:16 AM

About Marksans Pharma Ltd.

Marksans Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1992PLC066364 and registration number is 066364. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 658.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mark Saldanha
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sandra Saldanha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Seetharama R Buddharaju
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhinna Sundar Mohanty
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Digant Mahesh Parikh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Varddhman V Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Shailaja Vardhan
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Sunny Sharma
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Marksans Pharma Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Marksans Pharma Ltd.?

The market cap of Marksans Pharma Ltd. is ₹5,45.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Marksans Pharma Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Marksans Pharma Ltd. is 39.47 and PB ratio of Marksans Pharma Ltd. is 4.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Marksans Pharma Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Marksans Pharma Ltd. is ₹111.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Marksans Pharma Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Marksans Pharma Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Marksans Pharma Ltd. is ₹122.50 and 52-week low of Marksans Pharma Ltd. is ₹45.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

