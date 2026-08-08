What is the share price of Marksans Pharma? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Marksans Pharma is ₹274.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Marksans Pharma? The Marksans Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Marksans Pharma? The market cap of Marksans Pharma is ₹12,416.69 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Marksans Pharma? Today’s highest and lowest price of Marksans Pharma are ₹275.25 and ₹266.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Marksans Pharma? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Marksans Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Marksans Pharma is ₹281.40 and 52-week low of Marksans Pharma is ₹156.00 as on .

How has the Marksans Pharma performed historically in terms of returns? The Marksans Pharma has shown returns of 1.84% over the past day, 4.96% for the past month, 34.88% over 3 months, 27.59% over 1 year, 32.83% across 3 years, and 27.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Marksans Pharma? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Marksans Pharma are 29.71 and 4.11 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.33 per annum.

Source: Dion Global