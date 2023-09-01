What is the Market Cap of Marksans Pharma Ltd.? The market cap of Marksans Pharma Ltd. is ₹5,45.98 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Marksans Pharma Ltd.? P/E ratio of Marksans Pharma Ltd. is 39.47 and PB ratio of Marksans Pharma Ltd. is 4.54 as on .

What is the share price of Marksans Pharma Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Marksans Pharma Ltd. is ₹111.35 as on .