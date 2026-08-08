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Marksans Pharma Share Price

NSE
BSE

MARKSANS PHARMA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Marksans Pharma along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹274.00 Closed
1.84₹ 4.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Marksans Pharma Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹266.80₹275.25
₹274.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹156.00₹281.40
₹274.00
Open Price
₹266.80
Prev. Close
₹269.05
Volume
62,390

Source: Dion Global

Marksans Pharma Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Marksans Pharma		6.104.9634.8846.8027.5932.8327.73
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Marksans Pharma has gained 27.59% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Marksans Pharma has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Marksans Pharma Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Marksans Pharma Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5259.06265.08
10255.28262.56
20262.59261.38
50255.48251.01
100218.74232.31
200199.94217.22

Source: Dion Global

Marksans Pharma Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Marksans Pharma remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.19%, FII holding rose to 17.47%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Marksans Pharma Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
35,55,3360.3496.99
29,62,2771.5580.81
20,59,5700.956.19
18,10,9350.7449.4
10,00,0002.0927.28
5,28,2460.3114.41

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Marksans Pharma Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 05:17 PM IST ISTMarksans Pharma - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 04, 2026, 05:04 PM IST ISTMarksans Pharma - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 04, 2026, 04:49 PM IST ISTMarksans Pharma - Shareholders Annual General Meeting To Be Held On August 27, 2026
Aug 04, 2026, 12:04 AM IST ISTMarksans Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 31, 2026, 06:10 AM IST ISTMarksans Pharma - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Declaration Of Quarterly Results For The Quarter

Source: Dion Global

About Marksans Pharma

Marksans Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1992PLC066364 and registration number is 066364. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1341.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mark Saldanha
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sandra Saldanha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Varddhman V Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Sunny Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Srinivas Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Digant Mahesh Parikh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhinna Sundar Mohanty
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shailaja Vardhan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Marksans Pharma Share Price

What is the share price of Marksans Pharma?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Marksans Pharma is ₹274.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Marksans Pharma?

The Marksans Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Marksans Pharma?

The market cap of Marksans Pharma is ₹12,416.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Marksans Pharma?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Marksans Pharma are ₹275.25 and ₹266.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Marksans Pharma?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Marksans Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Marksans Pharma is ₹281.40 and 52-week low of Marksans Pharma is ₹156.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Marksans Pharma performed historically in terms of returns?

The Marksans Pharma has shown returns of 1.84% over the past day, 4.96% for the past month, 34.88% over 3 months, 27.59% over 1 year, 32.83% across 3 years, and 27.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Marksans Pharma?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Marksans Pharma are 29.71 and 4.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.33 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Marksans Pharma News

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