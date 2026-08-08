Here's the live share price of Marksans Pharma along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Marksans Pharma
|6.10
|4.96
|34.88
|46.80
|27.59
|32.83
|27.73
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Marksans Pharma has gained 27.59% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Marksans Pharma has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|259.06
|265.08
|10
|255.28
|262.56
|20
|262.59
|261.38
|50
|255.48
|251.01
|100
|218.74
|232.31
|200
|199.94
|217.22
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Marksans Pharma remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.19%, FII holding rose to 17.47%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|35,55,336
|0.34
|96.99
|29,62,277
|1.55
|80.81
|20,59,570
|0.9
|56.19
|18,10,935
|0.74
|49.4
|10,00,000
|2.09
|27.28
|5,28,246
|0.31
|14.41
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:17 PM IST IST
|Marksans Pharma - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:04 PM IST IST
|Marksans Pharma - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 04, 2026, 04:49 PM IST IST
|Marksans Pharma - Shareholders Annual General Meeting To Be Held On August 27, 2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:04 AM IST IST
|Marksans Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 31, 2026, 06:10 AM IST IST
|Marksans Pharma - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Declaration Of Quarterly Results For The Quarter
Source: Dion Global
Marksans Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1992PLC066364 and registration number is 066364. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1341.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Marksans Pharma is ₹274.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Marksans Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Marksans Pharma is ₹12,416.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Marksans Pharma are ₹275.25 and ₹266.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Marksans Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Marksans Pharma is ₹281.40 and 52-week low of Marksans Pharma is ₹156.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Marksans Pharma has shown returns of 1.84% over the past day, 4.96% for the past month, 34.88% over 3 months, 27.59% over 1 year, 32.83% across 3 years, and 27.73% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Marksans Pharma are 29.71 and 4.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.33 per annum.
Source: Dion Global