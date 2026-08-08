Here's the live share price of Skipper along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
|Jash Engineering
|-1.76
|1.72
|18.12
|20.96
|-3.87
|-2.61
|-1.58
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Skipper has gained 0.90% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Skipper has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|527.25
|541.24
|10
|529.14
|537.53
|20
|538.33
|537.72
|50
|540.14
|526.37
|100
|474.33
|498.65
|200
|454.4
|476.85
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Skipper remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.92%, FII holding fell to 4.11%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|16,84,360
|0.32
|89.72
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:46 PM IST IST
|Skipper - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:59 PM IST IST
|Skipper - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:50 PM IST IST
|Skipper - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirement
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:46 PM IST IST
|Skipper - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:58 PM IST IST
|Skipper - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Al
Source: Dion Global
Skipper Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/03/1981 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40104WB1981PLC033408 and registration number is 033408. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of structural metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5552.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Skipper is ₹518.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Skipper is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Skipper is ₹5,851.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Skipper are ₹530.20 and ₹514.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Skipper stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Skipper is ₹592.20 and 52-week low of Skipper is ₹300.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Skipper has shown returns of -1.55% over the past day, -6.38% for the past month, 7.49% over 3 months, 0.9% over 1 year, 45.87% across 3 years, and 42.72% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Skipper are 27.46 and 3.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.02 per annum.
Source: Dion Global