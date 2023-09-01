Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|25.49
|32.90
|114.70
|144.19
|305.96
|445.10
|89.68
|2.48
|6.87
|14.18
|18.73
|22.78
|190.04
|153.15
|3.99
|11.28
|18.28
|27.54
|15.63
|264.29
|175.84
|4.43
|76.72
|182.86
|269.74
|352.61
|2,263.93
|2,727.45
|10.26
|20.57
|43.44
|122.08
|184.31
|164.96
|185.82
|0.09
|5.35
|32.51
|48.30
|85.34
|240.99
|240.99
|-0.28
|1.45
|43.54
|117.29
|132.16
|140.84
|16.16
|20.09
|8.37
|47.40
|67.63
|182.53
|204.03
|204.03
|0.89
|36.14
|94.14
|94.14
|94.14
|94.14
|94.14
|0.29
|-4.06
|31.82
|28.18
|25.37
|49.14
|-47.95
|3.34
|-0.20
|18.16
|39.80
|11.55
|268.95
|199.47
|-0.31
|-0.52
|15.99
|27.11
|31.06
|15.41
|15.41
|2.72
|-8.49
|7.74
|56.84
|84.56
|167.50
|28.25
|15.59
|23.08
|85.77
|120.79
|105.98
|1,820.50
|737.08
|7.59
|13.86
|25.46
|30.77
|44.94
|560.07
|644.53
|0.83
|18.91
|36.95
|73.65
|98.90
|789.52
|1,162.67
|2.17
|5.77
|22.98
|26.29
|67.86
|577.74
|259.08
|11.82
|3.26
|30.06
|77.91
|136.99
|297.17
|194.55
|-0.79
|37.27
|10.94
|48.65
|321.45
|847.99
|664.14
|-13.73
|-15.38
|20.22
|40.13
|66.04
|598.41
|118.64
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Issue of Warrants
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|04 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Skipper Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/03/1981 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40104WB1981PLC033408 and registration number is 033408. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1707.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Skipper Ltd. is ₹2,482.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Skipper Ltd. is 53.35 and PB ratio of Skipper Ltd. is 3.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Skipper Ltd. is ₹241.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Skipper Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Skipper Ltd. is ₹239.95 and 52-week low of Skipper Ltd. is ₹57.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.