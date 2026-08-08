What is the share price of Skipper? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Skipper is ₹518.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Skipper? The Skipper is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Skipper? The market cap of Skipper is ₹5,851.82 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Skipper? Today’s highest and lowest price of Skipper are ₹530.20 and ₹514.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Skipper? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Skipper stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Skipper is ₹592.20 and 52-week low of Skipper is ₹300.00 as on .

How has the Skipper performed historically in terms of returns? The Skipper has shown returns of -1.55% over the past day, -6.38% for the past month, 7.49% over 3 months, 0.9% over 1 year, 45.87% across 3 years, and 42.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Skipper? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Skipper are 27.46 and 3.92 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.02 per annum.

Source: Dion Global