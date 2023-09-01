Follow Us

Skipper Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SKIPPER LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹241.75 Closed
11.0724.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Skipper Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹220.10₹255.00
₹241.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹57.90₹239.95
₹241.75
Open Price
₹224.00
Prev. Close
₹217.65
Volume
26,15,727

Skipper Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1256.23
  • R2273.07
  • R3291.13
  • Pivot
    238.17
  • S1221.33
  • S2203.27
  • S3186.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 569.28213.54
  • 1069.81206.93
  • 2071.11197.84
  • 5067.32179.37
  • 10061.65158.54
  • 20063.71134.14

Skipper Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
25.4932.90114.70144.19305.96445.1089.68
2.486.8714.1818.7322.78190.04153.15
3.9911.2818.2827.5415.63264.29175.84
4.4376.72182.86269.74352.612,263.932,727.45
10.2620.5743.44122.08184.31164.96185.82
0.095.3532.5148.3085.34240.99240.99
-0.281.4543.54117.29132.16140.8416.16
20.098.3747.4067.63182.53204.03204.03
0.8936.1494.1494.1494.1494.1494.14
0.29-4.0631.8228.1825.3749.14-47.95
3.34-0.2018.1639.8011.55268.95199.47
-0.31-0.5215.9927.1131.0615.4115.41
2.72-8.497.7456.8484.56167.5028.25
15.5923.0885.77120.79105.981,820.50737.08
7.5913.8625.4630.7744.94560.07644.53
0.8318.9136.9573.6598.90789.521,162.67
2.175.7722.9826.2967.86577.74259.08
11.823.2630.0677.91136.99297.17194.55
-0.7937.2710.9448.65321.45847.99664.14
-13.73-15.3820.2240.1366.04598.41118.64

Skipper Ltd. Share Holdings

Skipper Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Issue of Warrants
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Skipper Ltd.

Skipper Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/03/1981 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40104WB1981PLC033408 and registration number is 033408. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1707.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Amit Kiran Deb
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sajan Kumar Bansal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sharan Bansal
    CFO & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Devesh Bansal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Bansal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Yash Pall Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Mamta Binani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Bhandari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar Patodi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pramod Kumar Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Skipper Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Skipper Ltd.?

The market cap of Skipper Ltd. is ₹2,482.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Skipper Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Skipper Ltd. is 53.35 and PB ratio of Skipper Ltd. is 3.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Skipper Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Skipper Ltd. is ₹241.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Skipper Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Skipper Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Skipper Ltd. is ₹239.95 and 52-week low of Skipper Ltd. is ₹57.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

