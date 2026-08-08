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Skipper Share Price

NSE
BSE

SKIPPER

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Skipper along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹518.30 Closed
-1.55₹ -8.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Skipper Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹514.65₹530.20
₹518.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹300.00₹592.20
₹518.30
Open Price
₹528.40
Prev. Close
₹526.45
Volume
22,965

Source: Dion Global

Skipper Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30
Jash Engineering		-1.761.7218.1220.96-3.87-2.61-1.58

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Skipper has gained 0.90% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Skipper has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Skipper Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Skipper Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5527.25541.24
10529.14537.53
20538.33537.72
50540.14526.37
100474.33498.65
200454.4476.85

Source: Dion Global

Skipper Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Skipper remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.92%, FII holding fell to 4.11%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Skipper Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
16,84,3600.3289.72

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Skipper Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:46 PM IST ISTSkipper - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 09:59 PM IST ISTSkipper - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 06:50 PM IST ISTSkipper - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirement
Aug 03, 2026, 11:46 PM IST ISTSkipper - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Jul 31, 2026, 11:58 PM IST ISTSkipper - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Al

Source: Dion Global

About Skipper

Skipper Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/03/1981 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40104WB1981PLC033408 and registration number is 033408. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of structural metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5552.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sajan Kumar Bansal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sharan Bansal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Devesh Bansal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Bansal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Yash Pall Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashok Bhandari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Desh Raj Dogra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar Patodi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pramod Kumar Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Richa M Goyal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Skipper Share Price

What is the share price of Skipper?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Skipper is ₹518.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Skipper?

The Skipper is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Skipper?

The market cap of Skipper is ₹5,851.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Skipper?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Skipper are ₹530.20 and ₹514.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Skipper?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Skipper stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Skipper is ₹592.20 and 52-week low of Skipper is ₹300.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Skipper performed historically in terms of returns?

The Skipper has shown returns of -1.55% over the past day, -6.38% for the past month, 7.49% over 3 months, 0.9% over 1 year, 45.87% across 3 years, and 42.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Skipper?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Skipper are 27.46 and 3.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.02 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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